Microsoft: It Is Not Too Late

Investment Thesis

Even though the stock has risen since I wrote my first bullish article on Microsoft (MSFT) back in May 2017 - when the stock traded for just $65 per share - it is still not too late to be a long term investor in Microsoft. The opportunity facing Microsoft's cloud service, namely Azure, is immense. While Azure is hardly unheard of, there is still a long runway which Microsoft's shareholders will benefit from by being invested in the company at its current price of $75.

As a contrarian investor, it is hard for me to state that I am actually bullish Microsoft. But I am simply convinced that the opportunity facing Azure is tremendous and that the market is not yet fully realizing it.

Investing in Microsoft is what Mohnish Pabrai would call 'the less obvious investment'. These investments are the elephants walking in plain sight, which are hardly unknown names, but remarkably, still undervalued relative to their full potential.

Flexible Cloud Platform - Azure

I firmly believe that Azure will have a strong runway going forward. Obviously, a lot of noise is made about Amazon's (AMZN) AWS cloud platform. However, as a contrarian investor, I would not be willing to pay the multiples required to participate in the growth of Amazon just to find out if the market-leading cloud service provider, with the lions-share of the market, could actually turn out to be Amazon's AWS. As it stands, in spite of all the noise that the Street puts out about AWS, Amazon's cloud service is actually generating smaller revenue and is less profitable than Microsoft's Azure.

Undoubtedly, there are many companies which offer consumers cloud services. Consequently, so far, the market remains truly fragmented. However, the fact that in spite of a fragmented market, Azure was able to grow its revenue by 98% (currency adjusted) in Q4 2017, firmly describes all that is necessary. There is clearly demand for Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

But the real icing on the cake for shareholders is that Azure is such a high margin business. Microsoft has always been a very high margin business and Azure will continue to meaningfully contribute towards Microsoft being a high margin business for the foreseeable future. See below, just how much Free Cash Flow Microsoft makes from each dollar of revenue (normalized at 28% - highlighted green).

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

And here is the thing, that while Azure already has its place at the core of many businesses, it still in an embryonic stage. As Azure scales upwards, it will inevitably benefit from even better margins. Furthermore, Microsoft is one of only a handful of companies which has the track record and the technical talent to provide businesses with a secure and reliable platform. Of course, Amazon would argue with that. But offering modern businesses the support they need is what Microsoft does. It is what it specializes in. And you can trust that Microsoft will defend its patch with vigor.

Over time, startups will be able to run even leaner, with less back office support. Cloud platforms neatly pave the way to allow new businesses to flourish and scale as necessary. The modern economy is all about startups. Businesses which will offer highly specialized services. And for start-ups, being able to avoid high upfront capital investment as well as the ability to iterate and scalable with the support from platforms, such as Azure, is what modern capitalism is all about. For these, resourced-starved business, the option to solely be 'charged for cloud computing services based on usage' might very well turn out to the holy grail for businesses. At the end of the day, my argument here is that there is a clear opportunity ahead. But that Microsoft's shareholders are clearly not paying much to participate in this sector's tailwinds.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: author's calculations

It is trite to say that P/E ratio is meaningless when you have a company such as Microsoft with such high margins and which is run on negative working capital. As a starting point one could focus on its P/Cash Flow ratio, but even then, that ratio is just too backward looking. Sure, it offers a north compass, to ensure that one is not overpaying for a stock. But that it is not the whole picture. While highlighted in green, one can be seen that on a P/Cash Flow ratio Microsoft trades cheaper than all its peers in the table. However, in order to appreciate a more rounded valuation, a DCF analysis, in this case, more closely approximates Microsoft's potential fair value and reinforces my general thesis - that Microsoft is indeed undervalued, considerably.

DCF Analysis

The above table illustrates the growth assumptions I used in my DCF calculation. Here you can see, that none of my inputs are particularly aggressive. Currently, at $575 billion market cap there is a large margin of safety. Please note that I discounted Microsoft's future cash flow at 6% which some might feel to be slightly aggressive. However, I found it to be a realistic discount rate in light of the company's track record and strong net cash position of $48 billion - approximately 8% of its market cap is made up of its net cash position.

It is pointless to state the obvious, that the future of the cloud is highly uncertain. Most likely it will not be a winner take all market, but one which will continue to be highly fragmented. However, while I absolutely do not know whether Microsoft will, in fact, have a market leading position, as it currently stands, there is no upside being priced into the possibility that it does, in fact, have the lion's share of the cloud sector. But as a value investor, with one eye always on the balance sheet, I find its financial position to be strong enough to withstand much operational turbulence going forward.

Conclusion

Critics might well argue that Microsoft is no longer the growth company it was once. I, on the other hand, would argue that the risks associated with investing in a growth company are largely off the table. And even though Microsoft might be a household name, it still has plenty of room to grow and be a key player in the modern economy.

