7 Steps To The 'Big One'

Introduction

One of the signs of a truly expert professional is the recognition that he/she could be wrong. This question should come up to those of us that have to develop a view on a series of futures. We should recognize that the only consistent product of following the swings in the market is humility. Actually, I learned this first at the New York racetracks where it became obvious one could not pick the winner of every race, and it was rare to be right even half the time. I learned that the real object of betting is to come away a net winner. Thus, by proper picking, which we call analysis, and prudent handling of money, one could accomplish the goal by cashing winning tickets one-third of the time. Actually, there are much bigger winnings to be had. The bigger winnings in the future come from examining one's losing bets. Over time, it becomes clear that there are a limited number of patterns to the losses which drive the analytical imperative to see whether repeated losses stem from a faulty system of analysis.

With that series of doubts in mind, I am now rethinking my assurance in last week's blog that any forthcoming market decline will be one of normal proportions and not the "Big One." Because we think in numerical terms, a normal decline is between 10% and 25% and the "Big One" is more likely to be 50% or more and come around once within a generation.

Modeling "The Big One"

In last week's blog, I listed seven characteristics that described the lead up to one of the most famous market collapses, "The South Sea Bubble." Summarizing the seven steps as follows:

Displacement

Credit and Monetary Expansion

Overtrading

Financial Distress

Fraud/ Malfeasance

Widespread Mistrust and Revulsion

Panic Selling

Looking at the current stock markets around the world, with particular emphasis on the US, I only saw elements of the first two steps to a South Sea kind of collapse. This is particularly true with the lack of enthusiasm for most US stocks and equity funds. Even with Byron Wien and Bill McNabb, the retiring CEO of Vanguard lengthening the earnings forecast period to pull down the market price/earnings ratio to more attractive levels, most investors are using shorter time periods. (When I came into the professionals' markets in the 1960s and early 1970s, it was not unusual to be quoted five forward year P/Es.) Without this stimulus, there is no need to fear a major decline and periodic declines will be of normal size. During normal declines, most high-quality long-term portfolios should be maintained in place.

However, harking back to my education at the track, maybe I am missing some other patterns which could lead to different conclusions. Perhaps I should be looking at what is happening in the bond market. This won't be easy for me. In a study of single portfolio manager balance funds, it became clear to me that, with rare exceptions, the managers that performed well did so with only a portion of their portfolios. They were either good at stocks or bonds. This finding suggests that stock and bond mavens speak in different languages and don't communicate well to the other side. (I am experienced as a stock fund and individual stock picker and rarely voluntarily use individual bonds.)

Are Bond Prices Peaking?

For more than a year, the most favored type of mutual funds have been bond funds, with Intermediate Maturity Corporate Bond funds alone receiving $93 Billion on a year-to-date basis. This flow could well be the missing level of enthusiasm on the road to the South Sea list. This could also be moderating this past week. According to my old firm, this last week was the first week in 37 when there were net outflows in High Grade Corporate Bond funds. Corporate treasurers and investment bankers are counting on this demand, as 2017 expectation s is for issuance to top $1 Trillion. If accomplished, it would fulfill the second item on the list of expansion of credit. With a reasonable outlook that the US and other national governments will be running deficits this year, there will be an additional monetary expansion.

Perhaps the most intriguing element on the march to the South Sea is displacement. On the equity side, I counted on the internet filling that role. With my eyes now focused on the debt markets, I see a much more structural set of changes which are not obvious to most investors, individual, or professionals. The first and biggest change is the role of collateral for speculative loans.

Years ago, the brokerage industry could make a reasonable profit through simply charging commissions. It has been many years since equity agency brokerage business was profitable. A number of different financial products replaced traditional stock brokerage business by the larger firms. By far, the biggest was the margin loan business where a brokerage house extended credit to an investor at a relatively attractive interest rate. In turn, the brokerage firm borrowed money from a bank against the collateral that the borrower put up. With the decline in retail interest in trading stocks, this source of revenues shrank. However, it has been replaced by supplying credit to various trading entities; e.g., Hedge funds. The most favored collateral for these loans is US Treasuries. The demand for treasuries is so high that the current yields average 1.77%, and according to Eaton Vance, their average performance on a year-to-date basis is 3.15%, which is materially better than similar performance for US agencies (a gain of 2.56%). In theory, the full faith and credit of the US Treasury is a bit better than those of US Agencies. Therefore, the yields should be lower for the treasuries and generate slightly better performance. Thus, one can believe that the treasury market is experiencing some displacement.

I suspect globally one form of displacement is in the nature of the collateral that is borrowed against. Moody's* has noted that its Base Metals Price Index has gained 29% this year. It suggests that these gains may be due to an increased level of speculation rather than surge in user demand. Copper has risen 50% in this period. I believe that one has seen the top of the use of futures on iron ore and copper as collateral by various merchants around the world and particularly in the Far East. By the way, there is a slight negative correlation over the last five years between a large basket of commodities and US stocks.

*Held in the private financial services fund I manage

There is still one other displacement element and that is Emerging Market Local Currency bonds and funds. This is the best single type of fixed income fund for the last three years and doing very well this year in part because a number of commodity producers are located in emerging markets. The number one ranking for three years may need to have a warning label attached to it. The single worst performance period to extrapolate into the future for investment purposes is three years. In a period as short as three years, often the market is going in one direction. Going back to my race track experience, the odds of continuing winning after three years are remote.

Two Possible Signs of a Bond Top

This week, the iShares 20+ Years Treasury Bond ETF had a year-to-date gain of 10%, that is unlikely to continue. The 10-year US Treasury yield hit a low of 2.02% closing at 2.06%. To me, these represent unsustainable levels.

My Concerns

I believe a good bit the high quality fixed income trading is on borrowed money from the banks. This is akin to the period immediately before the Lehman crisis. The abrupt liquidation of fixed income collateral spread to credit concerns in the equity market, leading to a stock price decline. While the overall level of leverage in the system is probably less, so is the flexibility of both the majors and the regulators to act.