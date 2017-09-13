Peregrine's Well Is Running Dry

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) is having a difficult time with their research and development side of the business. They are also providing lowered revenue guidance and expect their largest customer, Halozyme (HALO), to lower their commitments. The continued weakness in both of Peregrine’s business segments will result in significantly lower stock prices. Investors should consider selling before more bad news is published.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals released their 10-Q for the quarter ending July 31, 2017 after hours on Sept 11, 2017. Management also conducted a conference call and put the best spin possible on the numbers and the stock price saw additional post markets gains. Unfortunately, for Peregrine, spin can only last so long and by market open on Sept 12, 2017, the stock had lost all after-hour gains and continues to fall throughout the day.

During the conference call, Steven King told investors that Peregrine has turned into a CDMO business with R&D on the side. His plan is to find a partner for the R&D segment that will make a significant investment since he states, “In the meantime, we also want to find the best strategic options for advancing bavituximab and PS-exosome diagnostic programs which will require significant short-term investment which by the very nature of R&D is relatively high risk and capital intensive.”

My opinion of this statement is that bavituximab has been a complete failure and they know it. In the Sunrise trial, a Phase III study, bavituximab did not meet any of the primary objectives. Ronin Trading, ironically a large shareholder of Peregrine states,

"In the last decade, we estimate that Peregrine has spent over $300 million cumulatively in research and development on clinical development activities, which are almost entirely related to bavituximab, a drug which has been unsuccessful in numerous clinical studies, most recently failing a Phase III SUNRISE trial in February 2016 for small cell lung cancer. It has shown similarly disappointing results for breast cancer, hepatitis C, and pancreatic cancer."

King mentions the negative results of the clinical trials in the conference call and states of Peregrine, "... we have been working diligently towards the transformation of the overall business to becoming a pure-play CDMO." Now Peregrine is trying to offload their failed research to another company so they do not need to cancel it entirely and admit that tens of millions of investor dollars were wasted. I will back up this statement by the fact that Peregrine has been cutting R&D significantly, over 50% as stated by King in the previous conference call, ever since the disastrous bavituximab trial results were published.

They plan to continue R&D cuts by 50% this year in what seems to be an almost complete focus on the CDMO segment. Peregrine's CFO, Paul Lytle, confirms this by stating,

"Now turning to R&D, we are continuing our commitment to reduce R&D spending. In fiscal year 2017, we reported a 52% decline in R&D expenses and we have continued this trend into the first quarter of fiscal year '18 achieving a 57% reduction in R&D expenses. Based on our plan to pursue strategic alternatives for our R&D assets, we expect R&D expenses to decline at least 50% overall this year and it could be a greater percentage decline depending on the timing of any potential transaction around the R&D assets."

These statements should confirm to investors that Peregrine has no future interest in being an R&D company.

Unfortunately, the CDMO segment, Avid, is not generating as much business as past forecasts predicted. Avid’s revenue backlog has decreased from $71 million on July 31, 2016 to only $33 million on July 31, 2017. During this time, the largest customer by far, Halozyme Therapeutics has accounted for 78% of their business. Peregrine has noted that Halozyme is decreasing their commitments and Avid’s revenue is predicted to be lower for the year.

Even if Avid is able to secure new customers to replace those that leave or lower their commitments, the business is not as profitable as it once was. Gross margins have declined to only 24% and pass-through charges are on the rise. Paul Lytle states, “During the current quarter, 38% of our revenue was related to pass through charges versus 20% in the same prior year quarter, thereby lowering the overall gross margin.” So Avid is showing lower revenue, decreasing margins, and lower demand from their largest customers.

Since both of Peregrine’s business segments are disappointing, it is up to investors to pick up the slack. This is accomplished by stock sales and Peregrine issued 1,051, 256 shares in the 3-month period ending July 31, 2017. They were able to raise $4,304,000 during this time but they admit that more is needed. In the 10-Q, under Risk Factors, they state,

“Therefore, unless and until we are able to generate sufficient revenue from Avid’s contract manufacturing services or from the sale or licensing of our product candidate under development, we expect such losses to continue through the foreseeable future, and as a result, we must raise additional capital during fiscal year 2018 in order to fund our operations and to execute our business plans beyond March 2018.”

Peregrine has a plan in place though and can still issue and sell up to $67.6 million in stock under market transactions until January 2018. Investors can be assured that Peregrine will dilute their holdings by issuing more stock. Peregrine needs to in order to continue as a going concern.

I don’t see much hope for the R&D segment unless a partner with deep pockets is found. The Avid segment also has major problems and isn’t growing like previously forecast. Peregrine recently cut 46 employees from Avid, which was 20% of the entire subsidiary. At the same time, they are also increasing the number of Directors and recently added a new President to the Avid division. This is an issue of concern since Peregrine is known to have one of the most generously compensated Board of Directors in the entire pharmaceutical industry.

In summary, Peregrine is in trouble. The R&D segment is slowly being shut down while a partner/buyer is hopefully found and their manufacturing subsidiary, Avid, is losing business and margins. If the trend continues, investors will see significant amounts of stock being issued in order for Peregrine to stay afloat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.