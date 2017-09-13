TransCanada Corp.: Strong CAPEX Growth Incoming

The recent acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group, and its expansion, will fuel double-digit growth in the next few years.

TransCanada Corp. (NYSE: TRP) [TSX: TRP] offers a reasonable yield, with strong medium-term growth prospects due to the company's high CAPEX, and stable revenue and cash-flow generation. The company offers good value relative to its peers, long-term growth prospects are at risk as recent announcements have cast doubt on the viability of some of the company's projects and investments. Nevertheless, the company is an attractive investment for investors seeking dividend stocks with growth potential.

Business Overview

TransCanada Corp. is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that focuses on the transportation of natural gas and liquids through its pipeline network, power generation, and natural gas storage.

The company's natural gas segment compromises the majority of its income (59%). Most of the company's pipelines in this segment transport natural gas produced in Western Canada to locations across North America, but the company has many assets in other locations as well.

(Source: TransCanada Corp.'s 2Q2017 Report)

The company's recent financial performance has been great, averaging 15.4% income CAGR for the last five years. Last quarter's results were even better

(Source: TransCanada Corp.'s 2Q2017 Presentation)

The company has identified five key properties of its business:

Low-risk business model

Diversified assets

Financial Discipline

Visible Growth

Dividend Poised to Grow

Let's see how performance has been in each of these.

Low-risk business model

TransCanada Corp. generates most of its revenue, cash, and income from long-term fee-based contracts. As such, the company is able to generate consistent revenue and cash quarter through quarter. Around 95% of the company's EBITDA comes from these long-term contracts, ensuring little volatility in its performance. Although the company doesn't explicitly state the average length of these contracts, 10 years seems to be the standard. Besides the above, the company has diversified assets across the industry and across the continent, which always helps reduce earnings volatility.

Having said that, I believe changing market conditions have added some risk to this segment. The United States has been increasing its natural gas production as shale gas facilities expand (Read more: With Expanding Exports, The Natural Gas Revolution Marches Forward). As most of the company's pipelines move natural gas from Western Canada into locations throughout North America, and North America is getting more and more of its natural gas from the United States, TransCanada Corp. has seen less customer interest in its pipelines. The company has had to decrease tolls between 40-50% in selected contracts (Read more: TransCanada hopes lower tolls will gain long term pipeline commitments), with little industry interest at first (Read more: TransCanada revives plan for long-term, fixed-price gas shipments).

Note: I tried searching for throughput or capacity utilization rates for TransCanada Corp., which would have been useful, in their investor filings, but only found scattered data points.

Diversified assets

As mentioned previously, although the company generates most of its revenues from a specific segment, it nevertheless holds assets across different segments, industries, and countries.

(Source: TransCanada Corp. Annual Presentation)

The company's recent acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group, an American natural gas pipeline operator, served to significantly reduce the company's reliance on its Canadian natural gas segment and ensures the company is well positioned to thrive if the American gas industry continues growings.

Moving forward, the company is planning significant long-term investments in liquids pipelines, including the famous Keystone XL pipeline, further diversifying its asset base (more on that in Visible Growth below).

Financial Discipline

The company had a long-term debt to capitalization ratio of 60.3% as of 2016. Its yearly interest and principal payments are usually significantly below its cash-flow, with the notable exception of 2018. Nevertheless, the company has enough unused revolving credit facilities for 2018, and its consistent generation of cash-flow ensures it can service its debt for the other years.

(Source: TransCanada Corp.'s Annual Report)

Visible Growth

The company has a sizable CAPEX program for the next few years, and has identified, and started work, on several long-term projects as well. Nevertheless, regulatory issues have plagued some of the company's planned projects.

In the short-term, the company plans a $23 billion CAPEX program, across all of its business segments. The largest investment would expand on assets recently acquired from Columbia, and connect facilities near the Gulf of Mexico

(Source: TransCanada Corp. Annual Presentation)

In the medium term, the company has identified $45 billion worth of projects, with the Keystone XL pipeline, and an expansion of the company's current pipelines in western Canada to eastern Canada, being the major projects.

(Source: TransCanada Corp. Annual Presentation)

Management expects 10% EBITDA CAGR over the next five years, on the back of increased revenue from its near-term capital programs. As most of these projects earn revenue from long-term fixed contracts, and many customers have already signed up, I expect results close to this.

(Source: TransCanada Corp. Annual Presentation)

Although I expect long-term growth prospects to be good as well, there are two issues of concern.

First, there have been regulatory issues with the company's planned Energy East pipeline ($15.7 billion) between eastern and western Canada. The company recently asked the federal government to halt review of the project, to reconsider its financial viability (Read more: TransCanada asks NEB to halt federal review of Energy East pipeline and Brian Gallant sympathizes with pipeline company after 'twists and turns'). Second,

Second, the company has more, relative, bad investment/acquisitions/projects in the near past, when compared to the competition. The company has had impairment charges of $5.9 billion in the last three years, the largest being related to the Keystone XL pipeline, infamous for its regulatory delays. As a point of comparison, this was a bit more than a third of the cash generated during the same period.

From what I've seen in other pipelines, TransCanada's losses for these issues were significantly larger than the competition. Although past performance is not indicative of future performance, the company's constant issues with successfully completing its projects is not a good indication of its future performance. Nevertheless,

Dividend Poised to Grow

The company's current dividend yield of 4% is quite attractive in general, but lowest amongst its peers. Although its dividend payout ratio is quite high at 82%, it is only 58% of distributable cash flow (cash-flow from operations minus maintenance CAPEX, and other minor considerations). Probably high in general terms, but lowish for the industry.

The company's dividend has had a 7% CAGR since 2000. The company expects 10% CAGR until 2020, on the back of its CAPEX program. As mentioned previously, as the revenue and cash-flow generated from these assets are expected to be stable and consistent, these expectations seem reasonable.

(Source: TransCanada Corp. Annual Presentation)

Peer Comparison

In general terms TransCanada Corp. offers a slightly lower dividend than its peers. Its trailing P/E is quite a bit higher than the competition, due to recent asset and goodwill impairments, and trades at a similar valuation to Enbridge and Pembina when ignoring these. The company's cash-flow seems to fluctuate less than the competition's, although the industry has rather stable cash-flows.

(Source: Google Finance)

In general terms, I believe Enbridge Inc. offers an extremely similar investment to TransCanada, with slightly more upside potential. Both companies are of similar size, with similar amount of assets. From looking at previous financial statements, it's obvious that TransCanada actually generates more cash-flow from its operating activities, yet Enbridge manages to grow at a faster pace, in large part due to savvier CAPEX and acquisitions. As Enbridge has a larger CAPEX program, with a better execution history, and higher management guidance in key financial metrics, I believe it is a slightly better investment than TransCanada. Nevertheless, both companies share more similarities than differences and both are worthwhile investments.

Conclusion

TransCanada Corp. offers a reasonable dividend, stability, and growth potential. The company is able to generate consistent revenues and cash-flow from its natural gas pipelines. The company is diversifying and expanding its American and liquids operations, which will drive strong earnings and dividend growth in the near future. Its current dividend yield of 4% is lowest amongst its peers, although dividend growth is likely to be high. Investors looking for dividend stocks should consider including the company in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.