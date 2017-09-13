Bitcoin's Price Will Move With China News, But Good News Is Elsewhere

Given this uncertainty though, prices will likely fall until after China clears its stance, but it could be set for greater stability once that's done.

New rumors of China shutting down its domestic exchanges could mean even more of a bleak short-term outlook for Bitcoin.

After this summer’s substantial rise in Bitcoin’s price, predictions were made for future growth lasting through the end of this year as new investors flocked to cryptocurrency and news kept coming about market penetration.

Well, the last week has seen an end to the bull run of Bitcoin, which many are pinning to reports, some confirmed, some unconfirmed, of China starting to put regulations on crypto exchanges and ICOs.

The first report was specific to ICOs—Initial Coin Offerings—in which a new coin or token is introduced and buyers are given an early chance to trade larger coins (often Bitcoin or Ethereum) for these new tokens. ICOs, generally, come very early in a coin (or company’s) tenure, and are accompanied by early business plans, a whitepaper, and a website. Sometimes, it’s nothing more than that. With that said, coin offerings can bring in hundreds of millions in early investment. Needless to say, it’s as volatile and risky as crypto can get.

There have been rumors of the SEC cracking down on these ICOs, as investors do not enjoy the same protection as investors in IPOs might. Rumors of the SEC came in July and caused a bit of a dip in the entire crypto market.

This time around, however, it was Chinese regulators that caused a stir and a sell-off in Bitcoin and other coins when they announced a ban on ICOs, warning that many are indeed “scams”.

That caused a weekend of dips but damage could extend much further. With a lack of clarity in just what China is banning (for instance, is it investment in ICOs or ICOs coming out of China?), prices are unlikely to rebound. New rumors coming after this weekend is that China might be considering a ban on crypto exchanges, themselves, which would halt investors from moving fiat (national currency) to Bitcoin and others. That, if true, could be a big deal.

How big? Well, according to the Verge, the three biggest Chinese exchanges (OKCoin, Bitfinex, and BTCC) make up over 45% of global market share in Bitcoin trading. Not just that, but China is home to enormous Bitcoin mining operations, which could also be at risk with a shutdown. Bitcoin will need mining operations like these to continue to handle the new scale at which transactions are occurring.

The reason for all of this? According to the Wall Street Journal:

Chinese people were using bitcoin to bet against the value of the yuan and move money outside the country, and the authorities decided to issue the ban because the bitcoin market was creating "too much disorder.

So it seems like this might be the end of an incredible run for Bitcoin, at least until there’s clarity around what it would need to continue in China. That might be true, but in the middle of this, there’s a stream of other good news that could keep price at the same value while China figures out how to implement this technology in the future.

As this article points out, there are still some substantially economically powerful nations that are supportive of Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies. China’s self-interested regulations shouldn’t affect progress outside of that country and these countries will work to advance it.

Furthermore, the SEC is showing a willingness to continue hearing out Bitcoin exploration, particular with a Bitcoin ETF. It seems, now, to be a question of when and not if, good news for American investors, as an ETF could bring in big capital. Moreover, U.S. Congress is working on the legislative side of things to make it easier for people to use Bitcoin to pay for everyday goods.

All of this could be a positive prognosis for Bitcoin in the future, but any investment before there’s clarity in China’s stance is going to be at risk. Bitcoin itself seems to be destined for a large drop, which could, and likely will, bring the entire crypto market down with it. As Bitcoin has climbed, critics have called for further proof of its ability to enter into mainstream use, including how it would play with international regulators, and this is a sign that those critics were right to question this early.

Moreover, China simply represents too large of a market and a question mark for any stability right now. This represents the biggest challenge to Bitcoin growth in 2017; and it will test other nations—generally interested in propping up their own currencies over a decentralized one like Bitcoin—to see how they respond as well.

My advice is to keep an eye on the news instead of Bitcoin’s price and see if there’s a sea change in either China’s stance in ICOs or exchanges. A reversal could mean an instant uptick in Bitcoin’s price and value, otherwise we could be looking at its price returning to pre-summer numbers before its climb.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.