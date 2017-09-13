Ablynx - Catalyst Next Month, Good Midterm Buy

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

Thesis - Ablynx (OTCPK:ABLYF) is a Belgian company which trades in the US OTC markets under the symbol ABLYF and in Brussels Euronext under ABLX, where it has much higher volume. The company has a market cap of around $750mn, and cash of around $250mn. In the last one year, it spent around $30mn on what is turning out to be a maturing pipeline, with one product candidate that should be in the market early next year, and another that completed phase 2.

What I especially like about the company is that while it is virtually unknown in the US, it has tie ups with big name pharma like Merck (MRK), Sanofi (SNY) and AbbVie (ABBV), as well as well known Japanese and other companies. Clearly, the business development branches of these big names have seen something in the company that US retail investors have yet to see.

With phase 3 data readout probably next month for caplacizumab in acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a market worth around $1bn; and with an MAA already filed in Europe based only on phase 2 results (that means those results were excellent), this looks like a buy right now at current levels of around $12. 52-week high is $13.20, which was achieved on February 13, 2017, around when they filed the MAA, so good phase 3 results can surely break that ceiling. Its other drug candidate Vobarilizumab is also in trials for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), in phase 2 for RA, and could be in the market as early as 2019.

Pipeline and platform

The company's pipeline looks like this:

Source - website

The platform is based on Ablynx' proprietary nanobody technology. A nanobody is a single-domain antibody, meaning it is much smaller than a regular antibody but does the same function of latching onto an antigen. What's even better, a nanobody, being smaller, with lower molecular mass, has better tissue permeability, but since, like most small compounds, it can be renally removed from the body, both its pk/pd are relatively better than normal antibodies. They are also more heat-resistant and stable towards detergents and urea; however, their low gut absorption makes it difficult to administer them orally.

However, because usual antibodies, or MAbs, are so complex, they are much more costly to make. Therefore, MAb drugs are usually very expensive - as we have seen time and again. However, nanobodies, although much smaller, perform the same function, and are much less difficult to manufacture. First discovered in a type of camels that demonstrate a greater ability to fight off parasites, these nanobodies could someday become a replacement for certain uses of standard MAbs.

Source - Scientific American article

Caplacizumab is a wholly-owned anti-vWF Nanobody to treat acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (aTTP). vWF or Von Willebrand factor is a protein that, when it has acquired or hereditary defects, causes a number of diseases related to bleeding disorders, including TTP. TTP itself is a rare disease occurring in about 4-5 cases per million people per year, where microscopic blood clots are formed in the small blood vessels, resulting in low platelet counts and other symptoms. Caplacizumab has an orphan drug designation from both the FDA and the EMA, giving it the 7-year exclusivity and pricing power that orphan drugs normally get, added to various governmental benefits etc. In February 2017, Ablynx submitted an MAA to the EMA based on Phase II data, which means that they are very confident of that data. This data will be discussed in the next section. The company has also started a phase 3 confirmatory trial, whose results will be out next month. Based on that, the company also intends to submit an NDA in the USA. If approved, this will be the first therapeutic specifically indicated for the treatment of aTTP. However, Caplacizumab's anti von Willebrand factor effect may have applications in a variety of other diseases.

Phase 2 results for Caplacizumab

The phase 2 results for Caplacizumab in aTTP, on which the European MAA is based, showed that the drug induced a faster resolution of the acute TTP episode than did placebo. The platelet-protective effect of caplacizumab was maintained during the treatment period. However, Caplacizumab was associated with an increased tendency toward bleeding, as compared with placebo, although bleeding severity was usually mild to moderate. Another negative was that "eight patients in the caplacizumab group had a relapse in the first month after stopping the study drug, of which 7 had ADAMTS13 activity that remained below 10%, suggesting unresolved autoimmune activity." However, overall, the study was successful and met the primary end point, which was the time to a response, defined as confirmed normalization of the platelet count. The time to a response was significantly reduced with caplacizumab as compared with placebo (39% reduction in median time, P=0.005).

Vobarilizumab

Vobarilizumab is an anti-IL-6R Nanobody being developed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). RA is a well-known disease with a huge market which will be worth $30bn in the next 10 years. This is a crowded market with various blockbuster drugs with different MOAs to target the disease. There are Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors like etanercept or Enbrel, adalimumab or Humira, and infliximab or Remicade. There are also B cell Depleting Agents like rituximab or Rituxan, and one anti IL-1 drug called Kinaret.

Vobarilizumab is an anti IL-6R drug candidate. IL-6 promotes B-cell maturation and T-cell differentiation, while at the same time synergizes with TNF-a and IL-1 to promote systemic inflammatory response. There are two approved IL-6R antibodies, both MAbs - Tocilizumab and Sarilumab.

In a Phase IIb monotherapy study completed in July last year, Vobarilizumab was pitted head-to-head against tocilizumab in 251 RA patients. The study demonstrated that vobarilizumab is much more efficaceous as compared to tocilizumab with up to 60% more patients in clinical remission at week 12 (DAS28 ESR < 2.6). The drug also showed a favorable safety profile in a Phase IIb combination therapy study in 345 RA successfully completed in August 2016 with up to 52% of patients in clinical remission at week 24 (DAS28 ESR < 2.6). The drug was safe enough that more than 90% of patients rolled over to a two-year open label study with results expected next year. SLE results are also expected next year.

Tocilizumab, branded as Actemra in the US and RoActemra in the EU, made Roche $1.7bn last year, but due to its severe toxic profile, also caused hundreds of patient deaths. A nanobody version of the drug with a better safety profile may have a very good USP for this market, with applications in other diseases. Like we discussed, the lower safety profile stems from the basic nature of nanobodies, which keeps it for lesser time in the blood and eliminates it renally.

Financials and conclusion

Currently the company has $250 million in cash and equivalents. Last year, it had a burn rate of around $30mn. The company has a debt size of around $200mn as of last year. However, if Caplacizumab becomes approved, this will be a proof-of-concept for the company's extensive platform. With multiple collaborations from big pharma, it may be looking at acquisition offers at that time. The total value of the partnerships at present go up to $5bn, while already achieved milestone payments go into a couple hundred million dollars. These deals prove that big pharma is slowly taking notice of this small Belgian company. US investors should, too, especially as the upcoming catalyst of phase 3 results from the Caplacizumab will be out as early as in October.

