Tesla Short Interest: Days To Cover Surges

Recap

On August 1, I noted in my article Tesla: Short Are Covering that despite the ongoing pessimism in Tesla (TSLA) related articles, the large short interest in the stock had declined by approximately 7 million shares, or more than $2 billion, since the beginning of the year through July 15.

I suggested in the same article that shorts may be slowly and finally realizing the writing on the wall that the company is executing on its goals as planned, and discussed what this may mean for the stock's performance in the future.

Latest Data

Nasdaq short interest is updated twice a month and reported on mid-month and end-of-month settlement dates. It is then released on a dissemination date after 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nasdaq just released the most recent data, which showed that short interest in Tesla has gradually creeped up in the last six weeks by 1.2 million shares to 29.2 million shares as of August 31. Please note that the following graph does not yet include the latest data point:

The most recent level still represents a significant decline of 6 million shares from more than 35 million shares sold short as of January 13. In other words, shorts still have not reloaded, and I doubt that short interest in Tesla will ever reach 35 million shares again, unless Tesla fumbles the Model 3 production ramp in a very significant way in the coming months. I believe this game is now Tesla's to lose.

Interesting Development

Days to Cover, as explained by Investopedia, is a measurement of a company's issued shares that are currently shorted, expressed as the number of days required to close out all of the short positions and calculated by taking the number of shares that are currently shorted and dividing that amount by the average daily volume for the shares in question. For example, if a company has average daily volume of 1 million shares and 2 million shares are currently short sold, the shares have a cover rate of two days:

The following graphs presents this data for Tesla in the last three years. Please note again that the following graph does not yet include the latest data point:

According to the latest data released today, Days to Cover ratio has surged to 6.6 days as of August 31, primarily due to a decline in average volume, to levels seen in December of 2016 and January of 2017. Note that the days to cover ratio is also now at levels seen in January of 2017.

Readers should note that in the nine months following December 2016, Tesla's per-share stock price has increased by approximately 100%. Unless if Tesla fumbles the Model 3 production ramp in a major way, I expect the per-share stock price rise to continue in the coming 12 to 18 months, and it may accelerate if bears cannot cover their short positions in an orderly manner - also known as a short squeeze.

Bottom Line

As I noted at the beginning of this article no one metric is the be-all and end-all of long-horizon, value-oriented investing, and that it's important to comprehensively and diligently look at all available information in order to make smart investment decisions.

Having said that, however, and combined with (1) the earlier management guidance that Model 3 production ramp is expected to accelerate from 100 unit produced in August to more than 1,500 in September, (2) the unofficial Model 3 Counter showing more than 550,000 reservations as of September 12, (3) the upcoming and highly anticipated unveil of Tesla's semi truck that was recently suggested to be "the biggest catalyst in trucking in decades," and (4) the recent data that I believe points to improving demand for Model X, I would recommend Tesla bears to rethink their position going into the final quarter of 2017.

