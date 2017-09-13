Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Presents at Gabelli & Company's 23rd Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference (Transcript)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Gabelli & Company's 23rd Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

September 7, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Ruppert – Head of Strategy and Corporate Development

Gerry Haines – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, I apologize about this. Again I’d like to now introduce Mr. Gerry Haines, CFO Mercury Systems and Mike Ruppert, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development. Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of defense and intelligence, secure sensor and mission processing subsystems with its products deployed in more than 300 programs in over 25 defense prime contractors.

The key programs Aegis, Patriot, Gorgon Stare and Predator, F35, Reaper, F16, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. Mercury Systems has 48 million shares outstanding. Trades about $48 for a $2.3 billion market cap. $42 million in net cash for a $2.2 billion enterprise value.

We are delighted to have Gerry, and Mike with us today to discuss Ruppert’s growing role in the defense industry. I am sorry about this Michael can I invite you up here.

Michael Ruppert

Thank you everyone, As Tony said I am Michael Ruppert, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development for Mercury. I'm going to go through the first part of the presentation that you can't see but I'll try to talk to it as best as I can and explain it. And then Gerry is going to go through the financials.

In the presentation, we have our Safe Harbor statements. So the presentation does contain certain forward-looking statements and due to risks and uncertainties actual results may differ materially from anything that you see or hear today. So please review our Safe Harbor statement for additional disclosure on our risk factors please take a look at our 10-K.

So a little bit about Mercury. Mercury was founded in 1981, so we've actually been around for over 35 years. We went public on the NASDAQ in 1998 and today we like to say we're pioneering the next generation defense electronics company, utilized in a high tech commercial business model. From a capability standpoint, we make very sophisticated secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for use inside of military platforms.

Our customers are the defense prime contractors. We’ve really set up the company to meet their increased outsourcing needs. We are a June fiscal year-ended company, so we just finished our fiscal 2017. And it was another good year for Mercury. We grew revenue and profitability to record levels, we continue to grow our backlog. On our last earnings call we did provide guidance for our fiscal 2018. That guidance was for 11% to 15% of revenue growth, year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $109 million.

From an investor highlight perspective first I think the management team, has proven the ability to not only turnaround and transform the business but also to grow it at above industry average growth rates with strong profitability. We are a pure play aerospace and defense electronics company, which we think is important. And we're deeply entrenched on some of the key growth programs that are aligned to some of the DoD top priorities.

We've positioned the Company to be aligned with key industry growth drivers and I'll talk a little bit more about that here in a minute, but really at the heart of what we're trying to do is next pioneer this next generation defense electronics business model. So think of us as a high-tech company whose end market is the defense industry.

Mercury is a very innovative company, we're technology rich especially in the area of secure sensor and mission processing. We have what we believe to be a low risk growth strategy, so we're focused on increasing our content on our current DoD programs but also taken advantage of what we view to be the largest secular growth opportunity in the defense industry, which is outsourcing by our prime customers.

And then M&A is a very important part of our strategy, we've been very active on the M&A front. We are integrators of our acquisitions and we think we've built a business platform and a management team that can continue to grow and scale the Company.

So, touching briefly on some of our programs, organized on this chart on the left hand side by market segment, we're heavily involved in radar processing primarily in the airborne and naval domains. We've got a strong and growing business in EW or Electronic Warfare again in the airborne and naval domains.

And then we've got two emerging businesses, C4I and Missiles and Ammunitions. And as Tony mentioned we're seeing a lot of growth in the Missiles and Ammunitions area right now. So our vision is to be the leading commercial provider of secure sensor in mission processing subsystems designed, developed and manufactured in the U.S. which is important and this is a big part of what we've been building out.

So looking at this slide, if you look at the right hand side of the slide, you see a typical defense electronics subsystem. Now historically, Mercury provided one element of that subsystem that you see on the right, and that is we provided a very high performance sensor processing solution primarily for radar applications. About eight years ago, we set out on a strategy to move from being a tier 3 module provider to the tier 2 level where we could provide much more of a full subsystem solution.

And the way we did that is we went out, we acquired the necessary technologies and capabilities to provide the complete solution. And what that did for us is as our customers were looking to consolidate their supply chain and outsource more we were grabbing more of the content because we were now at the tier 2 level which allowed us to get more of the content that they had in house.

At the same time the strategy allowed us to disintermediate our traditional product level competitors. So actually we are seeing less competition at the subsystem level than we had at the product level.

So the big takeaway from this strategy and it’s execution is that the deal size is that we are seeing both on an order basis and a life time value basis has increased dramatically and this is really what’s letting us substantially out grow the industry average growth rates.

So quickly, looking at the five major trends that we see inside of the Defense industry clearly political dysfunction has disrupted the DoD budget process and the spending cycles looks like as expected we are going to enter government fiscal year 2018 with another continuing resolution. That having been said as Tony mentioned we believe we are in a multi-year increased defense spending cycle.

And as we look back, we think that government fiscal year 2015, is likely to be the low watermark in terms of defense spending for this defense spending cycle. Now looking at defense procurement reform and this is where the government and our customers are looking to provide a more affordable solutions. There has been a big shift towards firm fixed price contracts and this has led to more outsourcing for the type of things that we deal, which is an opportunity for us.

Since sequestration in the downturn of the budget, the industry has cut capacity to innovate, a lot of our customers have laid off large numbers of engineers, on average they're spending only about 2.5% of their revenue on R&D. Yet this is in a period where we're going into a cycle where technology, new technologies and capabilities are critically important. So again we're seeing them outsource more of that technology capability to us.

And finally, we read every day about the more challenging global security environment and it really is that global security environment that's going to dictate the altitude and the direction of defense spending.

Looking at the defense budget quickly on the left hand side of this chart, you can see in 2015 as I mentioned we believe that's going to be the low water mark of defense spending for this cycle. We're currently in our government fiscal year 2017 about to enter government fiscal year 2018 and what you can see is if you look at the green dotted line, the $639 billion is the President's budget request for government fiscal year 2018. And it is a significant growth year-over-year, but what you can also see is that two dots above the $639 billion and those are the HASC and SASC markups.

I think the big takeaway there is that they're marking a budget that are in excess of the President's budget. So we think there's a lot of support right now for defense spending and that we're likely to enter a multi-year growth period.

So looking at some of the opportunities for growth, more specifically to Mercury, first we're in multiple modernization cycles. So in the radar there's a shift to AESA radar. There's a wave of modernization that's happening in Electronic Warfare to deal with more sophisticated threats coming out of various countries. We're seeing upgrades in C4I and Mission Systems.

And then there's been a big focus on improved readiness and this is where we're seeing demand for a lot of new weapon systems. I've mentioned the outsourcing by the primes we're also seeing the primes look for fewer quality, fewer and more quality led suppliers and we're seeing that. We're taking market share right now as a couple of our competitors are struggling not only to deliver the right level of technology, but also just to deliver quality products and that's an opportunity for us.

The defense primes in government are de-layering their supply chains to deal with fewer suppliers. But they're also looking for suppliers that are investing in innovation and scalability and that's something that we're clearly doing. And then finally all our customers are looking to foreign military sales and international sales and we're seeing the benefit of that as well.

Stepping back and looking at the size of the industry, we estimate that the global aerospace and defense electronics systems market was about $97 billion in 2017. Now the U.S. piece of that is about half, we estimated at $43 billion. And Mercury obviously doesn't play in every aspect of that market. We're really focused on two areas, first is embedded computing and the second is RF at the tier 2 level.

Now we had our market research firm do some work for us, and they estimate that our addressable market is $31 billion, but the big point on that is only 15% to 20% of that is currently outsourced and we think outsourcing by the primes if it is going to increase and that's a big opportunity for us.

From an M&A perspective, we've clearly been focused on adding new technologies and capabilities but also increasing the size of our addressable market. And if you look at this chart, you can see that our historical addressable market and this is from our fiscal 2013, we estimate that it was about 3.9 billion and today it is close to about 31 billion that I talked about. And that's an increase of eight fold over just a couple of years. And we think that's going to support our continued above industry average growth, the returns and also give us nice opportunities for future acquisitions.

From a business model, perspective when we talk about pioneering the next generation defense electronics model as a high-tech company this is important slide. So if you look at the middle of the slide here, you’ll see the traditional model known as COTS or commercial-off-the-shelf.

Now historically the way our customers would for procure and integrate new technologies is they go out and buy a variety of products as shown here in the brown blue and grey boxes. And then the government would pay them to integrate those technologies into subsystems. Well that worked well prior to defense procurement reform when the government was paying our customers on a cost plus basis. So the more complex the integration the more revenue and profitability they got but now with defense procurement reform the model has changed. And the government is transacting with our customers for capabilities like this on a firm fixed price basis.

So on a firm fixed price basis our customers are now bearing the risk and the expense associated with that complex integration. So we came up with a new model, which is shown here on the right. First we went out and we acquired all the necessary technologies to provide a full subsystem, but the big difference is that we're pre-integrating those capabilities and technologies into a full subsystem.

So now when our customers are looking for a subsystem like this, the Mercury pre-integrated subsystem ends up being much more affordable, lower risk to them and because of our business model we can get the technology to them quicker.

From a capability standpoint, we really are a high tech commercial company, what we see here is what we call our Five S model. It's the areas that we're investing in from a technology differentiation standpoint. So we believe we have the highest performance embedded processing in the industry, because we're using commercial technologies they need to be ruggedized and optimized for use in military platforms.

So we've invested in the necessary technologies to optimize the size, weight, power and cooling of those technologies. We've got some of the most advanced open middleware in the industry, which allows our customers to port their applications onto the new technologies. We are on our third entering, our fourth generation of embedded security.

We think we have some of the industry leading embedded security capabilities. And then

finally we've added safety at the highest design assurance levels. And then what we are doing is we're taking all those technologies that we've invested in and we're integrating them into the subsystems that we provide.

From an M&A perspective, where we're looking and this is how we look at the market. You can see on the right hand side of the page in the brown box, where it says Sensor and EW Mission Systems. This is Mercury’s historical market, and it's a critically important market for us. We will continue to grow organically there, but we’ll also continue to do M&A transaction there.

But if you look at to the left of that brown box, there's a new theme emerging and that is platform management and C4I Mission Systems or areas of the market that we're now entering. And think of these as computers that are not related to the sensor itself. And if you look at the size of that market that we just entered with two acquisitions CES and Richland Technologies, its greater than the size of the market that Mercury has historically been in. And so we're going to continue to look at transactions, M&A transactions in this area.

So in summary, we're pioneering a next generation model. We think we've got very unique capabilities in technologies. We've expanded our addressable market, significantly we have a low risk content expansion growth strategy adding content to current programs. We're really focused on the larger secular growth opportunity, that we see in the industry, which is outsourcing of the primes.

We've demonstrated industry average growth, above industry average growth, and profitability and then finally as I mentioned you know we feel like we've built a business platform as well as a management team that can continue to grow and scale the business both organically and through future acquisitions.

And with that I will turn it over to Gerry.

Gerry Haines

Thanks Mike and good morning everybody. So we're little short on time. So I'll try to go through this fairly quickly.

As Mike said I'm a Mercury’s Chief Financial Officer. I've been there for about seven years, it's been quite a journey and I guess I am happy to say that we really hit our stride particularly in the most recent year. And this gives you a quick summary of some of what we were able to achieve both operationally and how that really drove tremendous returns for our investors. With our market cap up over nearly a 100% driven by predominantly the share price increase, which occurred on the back even after some recapitalization as we were in the market and raised over $200 million through an equity offering partway through the year.

And we really did that through what's shown in the bottom half of the slide, which is the operational metrics growth and profitability combined. What that has done for us is really put us in the unique category, not only in the defense market which Mike talked about where we've defined a new business model for ourselves. But really what's highlighted here is how we it compared to publicly traded companies generally in the bracket of $750 million to $3 billion in market cap.

And they're a little over 1,000 companies that fit into that bracket today, if you start to screen for the high level of profitability i.e. greater than 20% EBITDA margins, multi-year revenue compounded growth rates in the double digits and so on. You quickly eliminate almost all of them and you get down to the bottom of that inverted pyramid, where they are less than 2% of companies and that's where Mercury is sitting as highlighted by the numbers on the right side of the chart.

So it's been quite an achievement I guess you could say we're at 2% or striving to be at 1% and now the way we've really done that is through the combination of strong revenue growth as well as applying operating leverage to drive very strong profitability. So what you can see on this chart is historically a 20% revenue CAGR since fiscal 2013 that was the year of sequestration.

Pretty impressive 20% growth but maybe even more importantly, we grew the profitability at an even more rapid rate of 75% CAGR on the adjusted EBITDA line. And you can see that represented by the yellow bar, yellow line that runs through the bars there. So you can see it increasing in both dollar terms and in percentage terms even as we are doing acquisitions and integrations, which is I will tell you pretty heavy lifting work. It's hard to do, but we follow an owner operator model.

So we fully integrate acquisitions bring them into the fold, direct them into our channel and try to optimize the amount of operating leverage that we can get through those acquired businesses.

Now at the same time, that we're growing the top line, we're actually doing something else that was really important, which was building our backlog. That was a valuable lesson that we learned in sequestration five years ago, where we really didn't lose any meaningful revenue producing program as a result of the shift in the government spending. But what there was, was a delay in government contracting activity. And being in that supply chain we ultimately felt that.

And what we realize is that we didn't have sufficient backlog at that time to really live-off of in a lean period like that. So we became very focused on it and you can see that we're extremely successful in building that backlog and for the last couple of years we've entered the year with at least 60% to 65% of the coming years business already in funded backlog. And that's an important point, unlike the primes when we report backlog we're talking only about funded backlog.

And you can see that the trend has continued based on our guidance for fiscal 2018, we have something approaching the mid-60's percentage revenue coverage for that 12 month period. And of course that includes the acquisitions, so again it demonstrates that we've been successful in bringing those acquired businesses in, letting them utilize our well developed channel and sustaining that growth in backlog.

Now what we do in this slide is start to shift toward a forward view of the business and you can see what's really happened is that the future looks pretty bright for us, from our perspective. We've seen the lifetime value, expected from our top 30 programs, increase by about 2.4 times in that same period that I highlighted in the historical results.

So basically what that's showing is that through content expansion, program additions more content on those programs, we’ve managed to dramatically increase what's in front of us and this is highlighting just our top 30 programs. We’ve tracked over 300 programs at the individual program level. And then below that we even have additional revenue streams that are down to the component level mostly from the businesses that we've acquired which are still producing some elements in that tier 3 that Mike talked about.

So you can see that we've expanded the portfolio through the acquisition of new companies, we've won new design wins to add to the program portfolio and then we've expanded the content on those programs all of which are helping us to drive the strong results that we've seen.

So a quick overview on the last twelve months, this just breaks out some additional detail you can see in the second line their revenue growing 51% year-over-year and as the operating leverage shined through 64% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Same picture for Q4 again just a quick snapshot that was our most recent quarter. We are a June 30, company so very similar picture.

Looking forward, we’ve just issued guidance about a month ago to be clear. We don't update guidance in these forms. So this is just showing you what we highlighted in our most recent earnings call and again we expect revenue growth well into the double digits with the adjusted EBITDA growing a little bit faster on a year-over-year basis. Again as we get the full benefit of some of the acquisitions we've done in just the last year.

On a full year basis, fairly similar picture, growth of 11% to 15% on a top line, and adjusted EBITDA forecast at 10% to 16% based growth based on our most recent forecast.

What that really is illustrating is that we actually got to 23% of adjusted EBITDA a year early. So this is the year that we expected to hit it. Last year we expected to get at the top-end to maybe about 22% adjusted EBITDA. In fact, we accelerated some of our integration activities, we got there a little bit faster than originally anticipated. And we ended up doing 23% adjusted EBITDA for the full year in 2017.

So that compares very well to our target business model, we actually raised our profitability objective about a year ago on the heels of the largest acquisitions we've done to-date. We used to target 18% to 22%, which was industry leading profitability. We actually raised that objective for ourselves by 400 basis points a year ago, and said we think we can make 22% to 26% adjusted EBITDA. And as we said we're already well into that range at 23%, which is expected again for the coming year.

So a quick look at the balance sheet, we have been serial acquirers. But that said we've been very conservative with respect to the balance sheet. You can see that as of now we have no debt, that reflects a recent transaction where as I said we raised a little over $200 million in equity. Did some recapitalization, took cash that was raised in that offering off the balance sheet and essentially converted it over into a $400 million revolving credit facility.

So we're sitting on zero debt, the nice advantage of that, was that it took the negative carry off the balance sheet, low interest rate environment. Having money parked that way was not doing us a lot of good. That transaction paid for itself in about five or six weeks. So it's extremely effective and gave us not only the same, but actually increased access to capital, which we've been deploying at a pretty good clip over the last year or so.

You can see that highlighted on the next slide, and we've kind of circled in the dotted line they are the most recent acquisitions. You can see we've actually put $400 million of capital to work through acquisitions in just the last 20 months. You can see, what those acquisitions have been and they are varied in size.

I think the important point though is that all of them have been strategy led. So we're not just acquiring for the sake of being bigger, we're not just looking for new markets to try to go figure out we're staying very much in the center of the fairway what that does is allow us to do the things that I have talked about before. Take advantage of the full integration, leverage the sales channel that we have direct with our customers which is extremely strong and has helped us build that lifetime value pipeline of opportunities that we have. And again you can see that success in the financials.

So just to wrap it up, we consider ourselves to be extremely well positioned for continued and profitable growth. We're already leading the sector, we've got an improving defense environment and we've shown the ability to not only identify but actually get into and take very good advantage of the faster moving streams within that defense environment.

So again we believe we're entering a secular growth cycle, which will only be an advantage. Through acquisitions, we've transformed both the top and the bottom lines of the Company, very progressively and continue to put up strong results. We've got a broader and larger base of programs, which has helped us to de-risk the business even as we're expanding so rapidly.

We've driven record backlog, which of course gives us better forward visibility but also helps us to drive the operational execution that translates into the strong financial results. And of course we have had sustained growth and profitability well above industry averages for a multi-year period. So it's not just been a fluke.

And then finally, the strong financial position supports continued growth both organically because we do invest in the business and through subsequent acquisitions. So I think we're just about at the end but is there a questionnaire too.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I’ll open up it quickly to the audience for a question maybe.

Unidentified Analyst

Obviously you had [indiscernible]

Gerry Haines

Yeah so the answer is a lot more than enough to do the amount of acquisition activity that we've done in the last 20 months and then some. So we think we're very, very well positioned again with the a no-debt environment, we've got a lot of capital on hand to deploy as well as multiple points of access for additional capital whether it's through debt or equity markets. And that's exactly what we tried to do is maximize our flexibility to continue deploying that capital because we think it's a target rich environment so.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you looking at different size acquisitions [indiscernible]

Gerry Haines

I wouldn't say different than we have in the past I think we're looking at all sizes and we've done that historically. So the largest to-date has been about $300 million and the smallest have been in much, much smaller category down to the tens or even single digit millions. There will always be smaller ones to do I mean there are many, many targets like that. The larger they get the fewer there are, but we think we have pretty good visibility into what the possibilities are.

Okay, well thing thank you very much everyone.

Unidentified Company Representative

I just want to thank you, that was great presentation by Gerry and Michael, walking us through the EW and C4I suite and the industry. As a token of our appreciation I’d like to offer you two Cadelle bags for your travels around the U.S. selling your great product. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.