Ignyta: A Value-Catalyst Play

There are still several risks to be aware of and I believe dilution could be in the cards in the near to medium term.

It's particularly encouraging that 2/3 of patients who responded to the drug candidate continue on treatment and are still actively responding, with median DOR not yet having been reached.

In my last entry I recommended investors buy the dip in shares of Ignyta (RXDX) despite a "sell-the-news" reaction to their September 6th corporate update.

The news we received was quite positive, with management guiding for submission of an NDA filing for lead candidate entrectinib in the second half of 2018 for the ROS1 NSCLC indication, after 12 months of follow-up for all patients who responded to treatment.

I also pointed to a late breaking presentation at ESMO (European Association for Medical Oncology) for RXDX-105 targeting patients with a RET mutation as an important near-term catalyst. While there's significant competition in this space including Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) BLU-667 and Loxo Oncology's (LOXO) LOXO-292, it was my opinion that it's early in the race and there appears to be no clear winner as of yet. Also, early evidence hinted that RXDX-105 might have a safety advantage over the competition and objective response rates (ORR) appeared competitive.

Keep in mind that RET fusions are seen in 1% to 2% of NSCLC cases and according to Blueprint Medicines' corporate presentation there are estimated to be around 10,000 patients with RET-driven NSCLC. It also estimates that there are around 600 patients with RET-driven medullary thyroid cancer.

The Data

152 patients with a variety of solid tumors were enrolled and treated in the phase 1 study, including 74 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (275 mg daily) and 43 patients treated at the 350 mg daily dose. ORR (objective response rate) was 75% for patients with non-KIF5B-RET fusions, with six of eight achieving a confirmed partial response. On the other hand, patients with KIF5B-RET fusions (n=14) did not demonstrate a RECIST response, which makes sense as these are less likely to respond to the treatment according to data from previous RET studies.

While just a case study, it was encouraging that the longest response to date at 10.2 months was a patient with a non-KIF5B-RET fusion (ongoing). Additionally, 2/3 of patients who responded to the drug candidate continue on treatment and are still actively responding, with median DOR not yet having been reached.

The drug candidate appears well tolerated, with most treatment-related adverse events being Grade 1 or 2 in nature and reversible with dose modifications. As for Grade 3 events, rash occurred in 10% of cases, hypophosphatemia (7%) and elevated ALT levels (7%).

Keep in mind that there are 800 new patients each year in the United States with non-KIFB-RET fusions (and a global market of around 2,000). The next step will be partnering efforts, which I wouldn't be surprised to see conclude successfully within the medium term due to the strength of the data. Management has guided for an update on the program in the first half of 2018.

Key institutions have been upping their stakes in the stock, including Cormorant Capital (5.3% stake disclosed) and RA Capital more than doubling its position to a current 4.016 million shares.

While the stock appears to be trading in value territory considering the gap in valuation versus Loxo Oncology that I've mentioned in previous articles, keep in mind it is still a catalyst play is updated data from the STARTRK-2 study for entrectinib in ROS1 NSCLC (includes six more months follow-up) will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Japan.

The Stock Remains A Buy

As mentioned in my prior write-up, dilution in the medium term is a possibility when considering a cash position of $169.4 million and quarterly net loss of $28.3 million. I assume they have sufficient cash to progress the business forward for close to a year and a half, but as always the golden rule in biotech is to raise funds when you can, not in the moment they are needed. The company also possesses long-term debt of $32.0 million. Another risk is the possibility of disappointing data, both in terms of efficacy and safety as well as in comparison to much better capitalized competitors. As mentioned prior, Loxo Oncology will likely see its drug candidate larotrectinib approved and remains steadily in the lead, with the first to market advantage giving it time to establish competitive positioning. While recent FDA guidance reduces uncertainty, there are no guarantees that its NDA will be accepted or that the drug will cross the finish line.

