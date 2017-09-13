'Dirty 30' Evaluation Tool - Part 1

Currently, I am sitting in Orlando, FL, watching Hurricane Irma seemingly bare down on my newly purchased home just south of Tampa. Obviously, this is weighing heavy on my mind, and I need to do something to keep my mind away from the subject. Since I need a distraction, why not write a new post?!

I recently posted about the new breakdown of my dividend fund (which you can find here) and promised that I would write another article detailing exactly how I analyze companies that I believe are currently sitting at an advantageous price. While there are many, many variables to look at when investing (especially those that earn their paychecks primarily off speculation), I tend to lean towards a very select group that can keep emotions as far away as possible. If you remember in my previous article about BGFV (found here) I introduced you to what I called my "Big Ten".

Obviously, the ten that I introduced in this article does not encompass everything that I actually take into account before taking a position in a new company, or even adding to a current position. This has led me to develop my "Dirty Thirty" evaluation tool (a cheesy name I know!) to encompass truly all of the numbers that I really dig into when doing my research. Yes, there are some outside factors that I look at, such as the state of the industry or upcoming roadblocks, but for the most part, this is exactly how I do my research.

Let me show you an example of a company that has been getting a lot of publicity from other dividend investors: Hormel (NYSE:HRL). Hormel is a company that has been growing dividends for a long while now, 50 years to be exact, and is always a popular add during dips. With all the speculation though what do my numbers say? Well, here you go:

So, currently, Hormel sits at a 50% rating according to my evaluation. Yes, I know that a 50% isn't the best final rating as that means you can flip a coin and do the same, but let me defend it for a second. When you rate out of 5 stars or 1-5 rating you are also getting a hold or non-buy/sell rating when it is a 3 star. This is exactly the same as a 50% rating in my opinion! I look at 6 categories, all weighted equally (this can be disputed), and I primarily look to buy since I would like to hold my positions for long periods. This means that I look heavily at variables that I believe will affect the next couple of years of my investment. This is also the reason that I do not pay much attention to quarterly reports as there can be many factors that have an effect on a three month period, that will not have a significant effect over a 3 year period.

Going back to my analysis you see that there are six major categories that I look at:

Current Comparative Values Debt Revenue, Sales, Income Cash Flow Analysis Dividend Analysis Earnings

These values I do place in order of how my mind works when purchasing positions. I usually screen using values such as P/E, Price to Book, etc. Next, I usually look for the amount of debt that the company holds, their history of revenue, and what is happening with their cash flow over the past year. Finally, I take a look at their dividend and last year of earnings per share data.

Yes, what I said above is correct, I don't look at the dividend and current EPS until last. Why do I do this? It is pretty simple. When you start to look at a dividend yield first you usually lose sight of what you need to be analyzing: the state of the actual company behind it.

In this series, I will dive into each section of the "Dirty Thirty" evaluation tool and explain everything in depth. As always, feel free to share any thoughts or questions below.