Gold Hits Stride And Tops $1,300 Hurdle

Third Time's The Charm For Gold In 2017

During August, the gold price made its third attempt of the year to break through the $1,300 per ounce price level. Success came late in the month when the convergence of several catalysts moved gold to its 2017 high of $1,326 per ounce on August 29. The stage was set as gold rose earlier in August when comments from Federal Reserve officials and minutes from the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting indicated a reluctance to raise rates later this year.

Then, in a speech on August 26 at the annual Kansas City Fed event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Yellen unexpectedly made no mention of rates or guidance. This led the market to believe the Fed would not meet earlier guidance of three rate increases in 2017 (the Fed has raised rates twice thus far this year, 25 basis points on March 16 and again on June 15). On August 28, North Korea launched a missile over Japanese airspace in its most provocative move to date.

Also late in the month, it became apparent that Hurricane Harvey will likely be one of the most costly natural disasters ever and create a drag on GDP growth over the coming quarters. All of this caused bond rates to drop to their yearly lows and threw the U.S. dollar into a sharp decline. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)1 fell to its two and a half year low at the same time gold vaulted to new highs. Gold ended the month with a $51.96 gain (4.1%) at $1,321.40 per ounce.

Best Quarterly Reporting For Producers Since End Of Bear Market

Gold producers concluded their second quarter reporting in August. It was possibly the best reporting season of the upcycle that began in 2016. Disappointments were isolated to a few companies with geopolitical issues in Greece, Guatemala, and Tanzania. The vast majority of companies met or beat expectations for production, costs, and earnings. Standouts included companies Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM), which both upped their guidance for 2017 production while lowering cost guidance.

The positive results, however, have not been reflected in the companies' share prices. For August, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR)2 gained 7.9%, while the MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR)3 advanced 7.1%. This year, the GDMNTR is up 17.7% and the MVGDXJTR has gained 11.1%, while gold bullion has risen 14.7%. Normally, gold stocks substantially outperform gold in a positive market.

We believe that heavy gold equity ETF redemptions and a lack of broader investor interest in the gold sector have weighed on stocks so far this year. Perhaps this is about to change, as during August, the gold equity ETFs have seen their first significant net inflows since February. Valuations remain below long-term averages, which makes gold stocks fundamentally attractive.

Fundamental Factors Strengthen Gold's Base

Since the gold bear market ended in December 2015, the gold price has been forming a base. Gold's recent advance through $1,300 per ounce helps solidify this, which we believe is a prelude to a new bull market that may take shape in the coming months or years. There are several fundamental factors enabling gold to establish a strong base: 1) a historic bear market has already mitigated much of the selling pressure, 2) the Fed's chronic inability to achieve guidance on economic growth or policy plans, 3) global geopolitical unrest, and 4) U.S. dollar weakness.

Testing Long-Term Resistance Levels Next Step For Gold

With this fundamental backdrop in mind, we look to technical chart patterns to discern significant turning points in the gold price. The following chart shows the base forming in a relatively narrow trading range since 2013. An upward trending support line has formed, currently at the $1,230 per ounce level. We expect the fundamentals to hold gold above the support line. Developments that would probably cause gold to fall through support might be: 1) global peace, 2) robust economic growth without inflation, 3) U.S. dollar bull market, or 4) rising real interest rates. We believe all of these are low probability outcomes in the foreseeable future.

Gold Crossed $1,300, Is Long-Term Resistance Level Next?

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of August 30, 2017. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Current market conditions may not continue.

It appears that $1,300 was an intermediate hurdle on the way to testing long-term resistance in the $1,375 to $1,400 range. A move through $1,400 would create new longer-term highs and likely transform this base-forming market into a bull market. The gold price rarely makes yearly highs in the summer, and this makes August's performance impressive. Historically, fall has been the strongest season for gold prices. However, the seasonal pattern has been lost for several years due mainly to a chaotic Indian market where tax changes, trade restrictions, and currency policies have hampered demand.

Normality has returned to the Indian market this year and with a good monsoon, the fall festival and wedding seasons should be supportive of gold prices. As such, we expect gold to test the $1,375 to $1,400 resistance level later this year. Getting through resistance would likely allow a new level of fundamental risk to come into view. Geopolitical risk tends to cause price spikes that dissipate on signs of de-escalation. There might be further tensions around North Korea. Armed conflict would move gold substantially, but we would be surprised if all sides would allow such an apocalyptic outcome to occur.

It is more likely that the next gold driver emerges from macroeconomic changes. One possible reason Fed Chair Yellen gave no rate guidance in her Jackson Hole address is that she might like to see the market's response to the Fed's plan to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet first, which it is expected to unveil in September. This might create unwanted shifts in the bond markets that the Fed has been supporting. If the president's tax plans meet the same fate as his healthcare initiative, confidence in Washington will erode further. Gold might also receive a boost if the New Year arrives without a third Fed rate increase.

Escalating Risks, Especially In The U.S., Fueling Gold Drive Ahead

Regardless of whether gold makes new multi-year highs this year, we believe financial and economic risks will escalate in the foreseeable future that are likely to drive gold to $1,400 and beyond. This is certainly a counter-intuitive outlook when the economy is at full employment, major stock indices recently hit all-time highs, and consumer confidence as measured by both the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index4 and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index5 are at long-term highs. However, this is an environment in which complacency sets in and risks are ignored. The economic cycle appears to be nearing its end, especially in the U.S.

The Fed has once again waited too long to normalize monetary policy. Now it is in the process of cutting off the fuel that has been feeding asset price inflation and bubbles, such as the mania in FAANG stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Bitcoin. Automotive sales have peaked as car loan delinquencies escalate.

The housing market appears to have topped out. The number of distressed and delinquent commercial real estate properties have increased lately. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reports that total loans and leases by banks and other institutions has decelerated while credit card charge-offs are on the rise. Leading economic indicators have stagnated. We should know in the coming year whether this is a pause or a peak.

Debt Level Danger Continues To Loom Over Economy

Overwhelming debt levels in many areas of the economy probably represent the biggest threat in a downturn. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) expects the federal deficit to rise to $693 billion, or 3.6% of GDP, in the fiscal year ending Sept 30. Why is there a deficit at all in the ninth year of the expansion and a 4.4% jobless rate?

U.S. household debt reached a record $12.7 trillion in the first quarter. Over the past two years, the personal savings rate has declined from 6.3% to 3.7% as consumers tap savings to pay for their lifestyles or needs. Rising debt without a commensurate rise in GDP, wages, or productivity means that capital has been misallocated and that the economy is simply borrowing growth and output from the future.

Is Insurance Sector Of 2017 The Housing Sector Of 2008?

The last economic downturn impacted the housing market like few expected. Likewise, the next downturn will probably have an unpredictable impact on other unsuspecting sectors. For example, a study by BlackRock Inc., highlighted in a recent Bloomberg article, found that in a financial crisis, the insurance industry would suffer worse losses than it did in the subprime crisis.

The reason is that since the Fed has held rates at artificially low levels, insurers have taken on riskier and less liquid assets than their traditional holdings of vanilla bonds in order to generate acceptable returns. We suspect pension funds and other institutions might have similar positioning.

Risks Mount Outside Of U.S. Too

There are also substantial risks outside of the U.S. that could have global repercussions. The Institute of International Finance Global Debt Monitor Report estimates the global debt in early 2017 set a new record of $217 trillion (327% of GDP), up 46% from $149 trillion in 2007 just before the global financial crisis. In an August 5 report, Crescat Capital compares credit bubbles historically with the current debt levels in China, Australia, and Canada - all linked through the commodity and real estate trades. Crescat believes China's banking bubble today is over three times larger than the U.S. banking bubble prior to the global financial crisis.

While we are always hopeful for a prosperous future, we live in a world with risks that might impact our investments. We find no reason to believe there won't be another economic cycle, as there has been throughout history. As the upleg of this cycle is one of the longest on record, it is probably not a bad idea to think about portfolio insurance or defensive positioning.

1U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) indicates the general international value of the U.S. dollar. The DXY does this by averaging the exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and six major world currencies: Euro, Japanese yen, Pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish kroner, and Swiss franc.

2NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies involved primarily in the mining for gold.

3MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR) is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the company's revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

4The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® is an indicator designed to measure consumer confidence, which is defined as the degree of optimism on the state of the economy that consumers are expressing through their activities of savings and spending.

5A survey of consumer confidence conducted by the University of Michigan. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (MCSI) uses telephone surveys to gather information on consumer expectations regarding the overall economy.

