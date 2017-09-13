Teva: Avoid

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Paragard contraceptive device to CooperSurgical for $1.1 billion (this transaction is expected to close before the end of 2017). The company is reversing its previous strategy of acquisition-based growth so as to reduce its massive debt load of about $35 billion. While the company faces very intense competition in the generic segment and struggles to pay off its debt, the stock will continue to face selling pressure.

Now What?

The new CEO, Kåre Schultz, ranks #3 in terms of top-paid pharma chiefs. His package is worth up to $52 million, behind Mylan chairman Robert Coury's $97 million and Valeant CEO Joseph Papa's $62.7 million. With the help of heavy volume, two pieces of good news (new CEO & asset sales) in the same day pushed Teva's share price higher.

The company says that it continues to expect to generate at least $2 billion in total proceeds from the sale of businesses, as well as additional asset sales to be executed by year end 2017. By selling Paragard for $1.1 billion, the company is expected to risk its $168 million (or more) per annum revenue potential. The company has to set aside an enormous amount of cash to service its massive debt load. As we can see from the chart below, interest expenses have continued to increase on a yearly basis.

Apart from large interest expenses, the company's profit margin is continuing to decline at a steady pace. On top of this, the company is expected to face tough competition in the generic segment as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken major steps towards increasing generic drug competition and lowering the cost of pharmaceuticals in the US.

Teva is also facing price-fixing allegations. In a class-action lawsuit, according to the law firm, its complaint charges Teva and certain of its current and former top officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Israeli Securities Law for the following reasons:

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false statements and omissions to investors, which misled investors by presenting a materially false and misleading picture of Teva's business, financial results and operations, by, among other things, failing to disclose and actively concealing the negative impact resulting from the acquisition and integration of Actavis Generics on the Company's financial results and business prospects. As a result of these false statements and omissions, Teva's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Then, on August 3, 2017, Teva announced lower than anticipated second quarter results due to the performance of its U.S. generics business. The Company further recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017 related to the Company's acquisition of Actavis Generics. Defendants also indicated that Teva's U.S. generics business, due to "accelerated price erosion" and delays in U.S. generic launches, was a key factor in lowering Teva's future guidance and cutting its dividend by 75%. On this news, Teva shares dropped from closing prices of 111.30 (Israeli shekels ("ILS")) per common share and $31.25 per ADS on August 2, 2017 to a new 52-week low closing price of 71.28 (ILS) per common share on August 6, 2017 and $20.60 per ADS on August 4, 2017, on heavy two-day trading volume.

Sentiment is very negative. Zacks rates TEVA as a must sell-- "with the generic pricing erosion expected to continue this year, we recommend investors to dump three of the biggest names in this industry, including Teva." "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli says on YouTube livestreaming that TEVA may go bankrupt. In the last two days, short volume has increased by about 20%.

Conclusion

Teva's credit grade sits just one level above junk. To cut down massive debt, asset sales are fine, but the company's total revenue may also decrease accordingly. This will also affect shareholder equity and the stock price. What is going on with the company reminds me of Valeant. There are reasons the stock is beaten down, and with all these problems, I would avoid TEVA.

