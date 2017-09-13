Signet Jewelers - Good Signs Of Stabilization; I Am Leaning Bullish

The recent results show moderate improvements on many fronts, while the decision to sell the credit portfolio will hopefully help de-risk the balance sheet.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) has been on my watch list for a while. The stock often appeared on my screeners due to the cheap valuation and the relative resilience of the business. I have read many divergent opinions about the stock and many interesting bullish and bearish thesis. The cheap stock vs. value trap debate has continued for a while, but I have never felt comfortable in joining either side. I gave a deeper look into the company and the stock after the most recent earnings release and I am going to share my view on the stock in this article.

Improving Fundamentals

Last quarter, after four consecutive quarters of flat/declining revenue, SIG managed to post a decent growth in the top-line, with a 1.9% year-over-year increase or 2.8% on a constant currency basis. Comps grew 1.4% YoY and indicated a strong improvement from the recent negative trends, although it was helped by the shift of Mother's day sales from Q1 to Q2, which favorably impacted comps for 380 bps. It's important to notice that the previous performance in terms of same-store-sales was scary, with an 11.5% decline in Q1 2017 and a 4.5% decline in Q4 2016. According to the management, comp sales increases were driven primarily by higher average transaction value and increases in the number of transactions in Kay, Zales and Peoples. From a channel perspective, e-commerce continued to drive growth with an 18.1% YoY increase, confirming once again that the jewelry market is not immune to the increasing penetration of the digital channels and transition to the omnichannel model.

Results on the front of margins were overall positive as well. While gross margin was 32.7% of sales, or 120 basis point lower compared to the last year period, the company managed to post a 100 bps increase in operating margin thanks to tight cost control and the contribution of one-time factors. The negative effects of a promotional environment on gross margins were offset by a 110 basis points decline in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue with cost reductions primarily realized in payroll, payroll-related benefits and other select corporate expenses. Anyway, 70 basis points of the 100 bps expansion in operating margin were attributable to the impact of a net credit transaction that generated a $14.8 million net gain as well as CEO separation and acquisition costs.

Diluted EPS expanded 25% over the prior year quarter, but the expansion was largely a result of one-time gains. The management explained:

Diluted earnings per share was $1.33, compared to $1.06 in the same quarter last year. As a result of the imminent credit transaction proceeds, we purchased 8.1 million shares or nearly 12% of Signet shares in the second quarter at an average price of $56.91. This accelerated buyback was most motivated by the share price and the ability to fund the buyback using our revolving credit facility combined with our confidence in the transaction closing in October. This acceleration of share repurchases drove $0.07 of earnings per share in the quarter.

In addition, $0.08 of earnings per share in the quarter were driven by the combination of the net non-cash gain associated with the credit transaction and related cost, partially offset by cost related to the CEO separation and R2Net acquisition. The Mother's Day shift into Q2 also favorably benefited EPS by $0.15. At the end of the quarter, there was $650.6 million remaining under Signet's share repurchase authorization following an incremental authorization of $600 million during the second quarter.

Adjusted for these items, which had a $0.30 impact, diluted EPS have actually posted a small contraction - a 2.8% contraction, to be precise. Looking at working capital, it's worth noticing that inventory levels declined 5.6% year over year against a 1.9% increase in sales. The balance sheet still looks good with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio above 4.4, but the ridiculous level of cash and cash equivalents is something I don't like very much. It shouldn't be a problem, considering the overall solid balance sheet and the rich free cash flow (almost $500 million for the TTM), but it's something the company should work on.

Overall, I think last quarter's results show good signs of stabilization for the business. SIG is stabilizing the top line and has maintained healthy margin rates. In order to assess the attractiveness of SIG as an investment, we have to understand some factors and underlying trends with their effects on the company's financials.

Growth of the Omnichannel Model

The first trend is the transition to an omnichannel retail model with an increasing penetration of e-commerce and strong synergies between traditional stores and digital applications. This transition is evident in the apparel market and other segments of retail, and the jewelry market doesn't seem to be immune to this trend.

SIG management has already confirmed the focus and effort they put on developing an omnichannel business model. Moreover, the recent acquisition of R2Net and the implementation of its digital capabilities further confirm the company's focus to grow in that direction. Besides the benefit of adding a fast-growing jewelry retailer like JamesAllen.com, SIG will add Segoma Imaging Technologies, which offers a set of innovative technologies that can improve the digital channel.

Thanks to traffic engine optimization, digital marketing, higher integration with traditional stores and with the benefit of a secular growth trend in e-commerce, SIG's digital business grew 18.1% last quarter.

If the company manages to implement the right measures to avoid market share losses against online pure players, which is probably doing, then it will be difficult to imagine a negative impact of this trend on the top-line. On the other side, e-commerce is often a less profitable segment due to the high variable costs and fierce competition. The omnichannel experience is something more complex and doesn't necessarily follow the rules of a pure digital experience, but its impact on margins is not clear. The management said:

And then in terms of EBIT margin as we shifting OmniChannel, e-commerce for stores, our e-commerce margin is pretty healthy. Keep in mind, we don't have the store, the related store expense. So although we do have shipping cost associated with the e-commerce, we are not having that store occupancy expense. So it really isn't a drag on our margin for us.

The management's words don't seem to suggest that the segment is either dilutive or accretive for profitability, and I think the best thing to do now is to assume a neutral impact on margins in the long term.

Credit Portfolio

A lot has been said about it, so I will be quick. I welcome the strategic decision to outsource the credit portfolio, which should de-risk the balance sheet and increase the focus on the core business. By October 2017, Signet will have completed the sale of approximately 55% of its credit portfolio to Alliance (ADS) ($1.0 billion prime-only credit quality portion of Signet's existing credit portfolio at par value at the time of closing). The proceeds of this operation will be used to repay debt and repurchase shares. Details on the whole operation can be found here.

Since the announcement, SIG reported significant progress on the transition and is on track to complete the first phase in October, as planned. In the recent earnings call, the management said the company has also launched the lease-purchase program in partnership with Progressive Leasing ahead of schedule.

It's obvious that any action to de-risk the balance sheet can be a positive for the company and the stock. Signet's increasing reliance on credit sales to drive growth at Sterling Jewelers hasn't been welcomed by the market in the past two years. Credit metrics showed a continuing deterioration of the company's credit book for a while, a signal that the company was trying to maintain the momentum in sales by extending credit to increasingly risky borrowers. For the moment, we don't have much info on the operation other than what the company has previously disclosed in the press release in May. In any case, being the deteriorating credit portfolio and the strong reliance of credit sales growth two of the company's main problems, any improvement on that front should help improve the market sentiment towards the stock.

Prospects, Valuation Multiples

Signet's recent past has been turbulent for sure. The company faced several headwinds such as declining mall traffic, weak tourist spending, weakening interest for the jewelry market and the increased risk on its balance sheet and growth model, plus negative media coverage due to sexual harassment and diamond switching scandals. Most of these headwinds have started to soften. Comps are much closer to positive territory and overall sales are benefiting from the increasing development of the omnichannel model. The balance sheet may be improved by the sale of the credit portfolio and margins show a decent stability.

Despite the evident improvement, the management re-affirmed its previous guidance, which implies that same-store sales are expected to be down in the low to mid-single-digit percentage. Let's remember that the underlying trend in sales and comps is not positive yet, as the shift of Mother's day from Q1 to Q2 helped Q2 comps with a total impact of 380 bps. On the other side, margins are expected to be moderately pressured, as the tight cost control measures are probably not enough to offset the gross margin pressure generated by higher promotions, due to the company's focus on gaining market share.

Anyway, the management is guiding for EPS in the $7.00 - $7.40 range, or $7.16 - $7.56 once adjusted for some non-recurring costs. This guidance would put the current valuation at just 9.6x full-year EPS and just 9.4x adjusted full-year EPS. These valuation multiples don't seem to imply growth in the medium term and would mean the stock is a bargain if the company managed to further stabilize the business. Considering the improvement in the top-line (with and without the contribution of the Mother's day shift), the potential improvements in the balance sheet and the relatively stable margins, I think a long on SIG starts to make sense.

If on one side we don't know if the cost saving measures will offset the lower gross margins, we know that the overall traffic in mall-based retailers is showing relative improvements and that the implementation of digital features is helping to stabilize the sector. I think that in the current conditions there is more upside than downside and I am considering buying SIG with a medium-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.