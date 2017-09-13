Macy's: 2 Ways To Play

This article provides a quick value analysis as to why the minimum price should be a minimum of $25/share as well as two ways to play this oversold name.

As a result, the market price for Macy's has plummeted, dropping by 70% from the market high in July 2015, appearing to this observer to overshoot to the downside.

Then, Amazon.com came along and began to compete aggressively with Macy's (and everyone else), putting significant pressure on both revenue and margins for competitors.

R. H. Macy & Company (M), better known to most consumers as Macy's, is an American retailing icon with a very strong brand and which a deep impact in American culture. R. H. Macy & Company was founded in 1858 on Sixth Avenue in New York City by Rowland Hussey Macy and has grown to become the retailing giant so familiar to many Americans. Consummate retailers, America is reminded of the presence of this company every Thanksgiving with the Macy's Parade, truly a part of Americana, and their flagship store in New York is famous for their holiday displays.

Success for R.H. Macy & Company ("Macy's") was not preordained. An earlier chain of dry goods stores established from the early 1840s in Massachusetts had failed, so the establishment of a store in New York was his second attempt, using lessons of the earlier failure to improve his chances of success.

Fast forward a century and a half to find Macy's under assault from Amazon.com, another inspired retailer who has incorporated thoughtful technology into their marketing approach and creating a convenient, positive customer experience through on-line marketing. Given both their well-designed approach as well as scale and convenience, Amazon.com has made unprecedented inroads into the minds of consumers to take market share at a very rapid clip, putting seemingly all other retailers of all stripes under significant pressure, clawing market share away from nearly all retailing competitors.

In turn, this has resulted in steep drops in the market pricing for retailers across the board, with Amazon.com reaching nose-bleed market levels while most other retailers are visiting multi-year lows in pricing. The XRT has been described this year by Dan Nathan on "Fast Money" as the "worst chart ever". As such, every retailer is under pressure, a point to which we will return below.

While every retailer looks imperiled, some ought to be more impacted than others and I argue below that Macy's should survive preferentially to other competitors. After briefly reviewing subjective reasons why it should continue to be able to compete as a retailer, I will offer a quick value analysis as to why M should be priced at a higher valuation (at a minimum) and describe briefly two ways to play the undervaluation of this name.

Does Macy's Have the Strengths to Survive the Amazon.com Assault?

The intent of this article is to focus on valuation, but the valuation of this name depends on cash flow and that cash flow depends upon their ability to continue to attract customers. Here is why they will:

a. It is not just Macy's that is under assault from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and this is an important factor. Set aside Amazon.com and Macy's stands out as a very strong, advantaged competitor relative to other department stores and those providing similar merchandise. As such, with Amazon.com going after everyone, it is the weaker players and less successful marketers which are imperiled. Sears is one name that appears to be at an existential risk from the combination of Amazon.com and a business model that does not look to be focused on marketing and retailing.

b. If some of the other weaker players drop out, this will provide additional business for Amazon.com, Macy's and the remaining stronger players. Go back to look at the stock price of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) before and after the Circuit City demise. While both stocks were plummeting together, with Best Buy dropping from the mid-40s to the low 20s in the fall of 2008 (synchronously with CC and the rest of the market), it rebounded back to the low- to mid-40s within months after the Circuit City bankruptcy and liquidation. The disappearance of a major competitor helped Best Buy recover, even as business activity in 2009 was very weak.

c. Macy's has a strong international presence with the Macy's brand, and especially the Bloomingdale's brand, creating a strong draw in some international locations.

d. Macy's has had historically very strong marketing and very strong product selection, so their quality reputation is high even as they also have a strong ability to continue to pull customers into their stores.

e. This marketing capability will translate into a strong on-line presence as well. We have personally ordered Macy's merchandise on-line and are very pleased with the service, the experience and with the quality of their merchandise.

f. Amazon.com stock has an advantage over Macy's in that Macy's shareholders actually expect them to make a profit, and they do. Amazon.com is getting a pass on making any money. At some point, however, their shareholders will begin to ask where are the profits from their on-line marketing effort. At that point, the field will begin to get leveled again.

The purpose of this article is to focus on a recommendation for purchase of Macy's at this price, not based upon these headline issues, but rather on the cash flow and balance sheet of the company. However, it is important to note that, even as the "market" believes that everything will be purchased from Amazon.com in the future, Macy's does indeed have capability to compete with strong assets, brands and marketing/operating capabilities. The capabilities enumerated above will enable Macy's to compete effectively with other bricks-and-mortar competitors, who will find that they are the ones with the existential threat rather than Macy's.

Macy's is Priced for Hardship but Is That Reflected in Headline Financials?

Having declined in price by 70% over a bit more than two years ($72.80 on July 16th, 2015 to $21.48 on September 11th, 2017), the market is pricing M for a much smaller, less profitable presence in retail.

Here are some headline financials over the past three years:

Note that, even as Net Income has been declining by nearly 60% from 2014 through 2016, the stock price has declined even faster, by 70% from the highs in 2015. In addition, if you look at a simple Free Cash Flow, the unadjusted version has not really changed significantly over that same period as the leadership has adjusted capex and reduced share count to offset that decline in Net Income. Net net, the Free Cash Flow that you buy with $1 of investment has actually increased over the same period of time as the stock price has declined by 70%. As such, while one would obviously like to see Net Income hold more steady or increase, the decline in Net Income observed has not had the catastrophic effect on the finances that one might have expected. I would expect that the stock price has declined so precipitously in anticipation of the decline in Net Income resulting in more degradation of the cash flow, which has not yet (to this point, at least) happened.

As of the last quarterly report, the balance sheet looks like this:

Note that the stock still sells at a premium to the book value of $14.41/share. Also note that the share count continues to decline as the company continues to buy back shares, shrinking the share count.

Starboard Value had estimated that the real estate property for Macy's was worth $21B. So I propose to use a portion of this "excess property value" beyond the book value number to re-estimate what "the book value should be". However, even as Starboard Value will have estimated the value very professionally, I am a conservative, cowardly investor so I am only going to consider using only 25% and 50% of the "excess value" as a support for the value of the stock, rather than the full amount. Simple calculations of the value to be added back to the book value are found here:

That was easy. Now let's add back the 25% and 50% of the "excess property value" to find a reasonable, but conservative, intrinsic value of the assets underlying each share of Macy's stock:

and

As you can see, adding back only 25% of the "excess value" results in an intrinsic value of $25.90/share to support the value of each share. Capturing only 50% of the "excess" value drives the price up about 50% to $37.39, so there is a significant, realistic upside for this name.

Consideration of the "excess real estate value" is not unreasonable nor a pipe-dream. Macy's is actively engaged with the Brookfield Group in an active program to maximize the value of their real estate, a number of initiatives were described in the second quarter earnings filing with the SEC and they are already in the process of booking gains on this transformational initiative. As such, this is not a valuation based upon hope and prayers, but rather value that is in the process of being unlocked.

There are Two Ways to Play M:

(Author's Note: the values have moved about 10% since I began to write this article)

The First Way: The first way is the simple, blinding glimpse of the obvious approach: purchase of the common. At $22,22/share price as I write this, you have a minimum target of 12% upside just to reach the minimum value of $25; while you wait, you receive a while you wait with a 6.8% dividend yield. For patient long-term value investors, you can buy up to $25/share, which will still yield 6% while you wait for Macy's to respond to the "Amazon.com" challenge, strengthen their ability to compete in both in-store and on-line and for the value to be unlocked by selective real estate transactions.

As always, I remind investors considering purchase that the underlying thesis of purchase is as a value investment; in the case of value investments, valuation is not a timing tool but rather a presumptive value towards which the investment will ultimately move. However, it may move towards that higher value through lower prices and you may see mark-to-market losses from some time if you go "all in" at this point. If you chose to buy, sip don't gulp, securing a portion (20-25%) of your targeted position initially, then watch how the common progresses. Just because it is undervalued does not mean that it cannot become more undervalued, so don't necessarily rush in with a purchase of a full position.

This is the simple, safer and more conventional way to play an undervalued security.

The Second Way: The second way to play the M opportunity is the method that I employed (which is definitely not for everyone). Sell long-dated (I sell the longest dated possible, Jan 2019) puts with a strike of $25 to secure about $6.90/share, representing about 28% of the notional value of the put. Break-even on Jan 18th, would be $18.10/share, 82% of the current market price for M. This would deliver an annualized $4.18 on the notional value of $25 of "risk" (the total value of risk that is taken on) to deliver a 16.7% annual return on the level of the notional risk.

I created this position, selling puts with a notional value representing about 25% of the value of my risk portfolio. With this, at $5.82/share (15% less than the current level), I receive back a one-time cash premium equivalent of nearly 6% of the value of my portfolio. In this case, on Jan 18th, 2019, my breakeven is $19.18/M share.

I sell puts where I am more than happy to get the stock (and the amount) put to me at expiration and am more than prepared to have Macy's stock put to me at the price at which I will be acquiring it. Obviously, if Macy's is above $25/share, the puts will expire worthless and I will keep the premium. If the stock is priced between $19 and $25/share, I am likely going to buy to cover the puts and roll them out to the longest dated put possible (Jan 2021) as I believe that the value of Macy's will be recognized over time. If below $19/share, I will either be put the stock, selling long-dated calls to close the gap or I will buy back the put to cover and short a lower strike put to finance the repurchase. All of these premises about how to close the position depend upon existing trends not deteriorating significantly from the current levels (i.e., revenue declines accelerating from the current rate of decline or other disruptive event that changes the underlying value of Macy's).

An alternative is to buy calls, but I have a bias to sell options, not buy them. In addition, this evolution may extend out beyond the expiration of options available at this time. Time will be on my side when I sell options whereas it will not be on my side if I buy them. To a large extent, this is a personal bias and some readers may chose to take a shot buying call options at $25 (or another strike), even if that is not my specific recommendation.

Even as this looks like an "options trade", options traders would not view it that way. Rather, they would view it for what it actually is: an attempt to secure equity of an undervalued, high quality company at an even better, lower price (i.e., net $19.18/M share) at a future time. I am not really counting on the stock not being put to me, I am hoping that it is. I will console myself with the $5.82/share premium if it is not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long M stock exposure by being short M puts (At $19.18, short M puts with a $25 strike and receiving a $5.82 premium, expiring Jan 2019).