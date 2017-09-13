Genuine Parts: A Fairly Valued Great Company

An attractive dividend yield over 3% and a fair valuation should put GPC on every DGI and Value investors' watch list.

With robust balance sheet and solid growth prospects, the company is poised to continue its long record of success.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) enjoys several competitive advantages that give it a moat: High profitability and consistent earnings growth. It also boasts a strong balance sheet and continued growth prospects, though industry competition is heating up with the entry of e-commerce to an already crowded field of strong competitors. Down ~14% this year and ~20% from its 52-week high and boasting an attractive dividend yield above 3%, I believe it is currently fairly valued:

I view GPC as a hold, and a buy around $70 per share.

GPC's automotive and industrial parts groups enjoy competitive advantages from its brand power and economies of scale that enable it to differentiate itself from competition and consistently grow earnings. The company's brand power comes from its reputation for rapid parts availability, convenient locations, and high levels of DIY customer service. Meanwhile, its scale (the largest auto parts network in North America) not only enables GPC to offer these services (via a robust supply chain through its large store (6,000) and distribution center base (57)), but also enables it to dilute its fixed costs, maximizing profitability while also passing on competitive prices to the consumer. These capabilities have enabled it to build a large and loyal commercial customer base that includes companies such as AAA, Goodyear, Firestone, TBC, Midas, and CBAdvantage.

GPC strengthens its brand power and customer loyalty by carrying its own brand (NAPA - 90% of sales) and uses technician and shop owner training programs and technology solutions to further embed itself into its customer base. Furthermore, it uses digital ordering tools for commercial customers, combining its strong supply chain and rapid parts delivery service with its digital services to create significant barriers to entry, thus minimizing the threat of disruption from e-commerce. In the DIY market, GPC leverages competitive advantages in offering in-store advice and quick parts accessibility that online retailers are unable to match.

These competitive advantages give the company a moat, as evidenced by its consistently high profitability and steady, unleveraged earnings growth:

Meanwhile, its smaller office products and electrical/electronics groups lack the brand and market presence advantages enjoyed by the automotive and industrial parts groups, but still contribute meaningfully to company profits and are boosted by the company's large supply chain and network.

Another reason that GPC is a great company is that it also boasts a robust balance sheet with little debt as evidenced by its low debt-to-equity ratio. Furthermore, as the graph below indicates, the company has always maintained a low debt profile (below 0.5 debt-to-equity), indicating that management takes a consistently conservative approach to managing the company's finances:

The one negative is its 0.18 cash-to-debt ratio, limiting its financial flexibility to increase shareholder capital returns and/or inorganic growth without taking on additional debt.

GPC also has several bullish indicators for its growth outlook. Industry tailwinds include growth in the total vehicle fleet (+1 to 2% thru 2020), increasing average fleet age (11.6 years), low gas prices, and growth in miles driven each year.

Meanwhile, the company is also pursuing growth overseas in Canada (12 DC's & ~700 stores), Mexico (12 DC's & 40 stores), as well as in Australia and New Zealand (11 DC's & 550 stores, recently bolstered by the GPC's acquisition of Covs Parts) and is also pursuing opportunities to capitalize on revivals in American manufacturing and improving employment numbers from pro-American business policies to boost its industrial, office, and electrical markets products businesses:

Though pricing and market share competition from major traditional and online competitors (i.e., O'Reilly, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Amazon, etc.) will continue intensifying as the industry continues to consolidate through roll-ups of smaller companies that are unable to compete with the superior economies of scale of their larger rivals, analysts remain optimistic that GPC's competitive advantages and initiatives to capitalize on international and domestic opportunities will continue to fuel steady growth, projecting 4.9% annual EPS growth over the next five years and view the company as a fairly valued hold at present.

The company's valuation metrics imply that it is pretty fairly valued relative to its history:

GPC Industry Avg. S&P 500 GPC 5-yr. Avg. P/E 18.6 46.1 21.5 19.0 P/B 3.8 9.7 3.0 4.0 P/S 0.8 2.6 2.1 0.9 P/CF 16.8 8.8 13.5 14.4

and its DCF model implies that it is also fairly valued:

Investor Takeaway:

With moat-protected earnings, a long record of success and high profitability, and solid growth prospects bolstered by a strong balance sheet, GPC should be able to generate solid shareholder returns moving forward. Furthermore, its high dividend yield backed by a sustainable payout ratio and a consistent record of dividend raises and aggressive float reduction make it an attractive option for DGI investors at current prices:

For value investors, I view GPC as a hold and a buy around $70 per share, as this provides an attractive reward/risk profile (~12.5% projected annual returns assuming a 10% margin of safety on projected earnings).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.