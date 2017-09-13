Has Gap Finally Reached A Bottom?

Gap (GPS) may have finally reached a bottom as it refocuses its strategy on more appealing consumer brands. The strategy includes two "growth brands," Old Navy and Athleta, according to management. The issue with Gap is that valuation multiples have taken a drastic turn lower over the last few years as investor sentiment eroded across the brick-and-mortar retail industry. If the company can begin to generate revenue growth with its new focus, the combination of improving fundamentals and expanding valuation multiples could propel its share price higher. Additionally, Gap's dividend yield is at a premium to the broader S&P 500, making it a potentially attractive total return investment over coming years.

Gap is a global apparel and accessories retailer for men, women, and children operating under the brands of Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix. Its distribution channels include about 3,200 specialty and outlet stores, online, and franchises. Close to 77% of its revenue is generated in the U.S., and just under 80% of revenue comes from the Gap and Old Navy brands.

The retailer however, is looking to shake things up after declining revenue as management expects net sales at Old Navy to exceed $10 billion and sales at its athleisure segment, Athleta, to exceed $1 billion during the next few years. Gap intends to do this through U.S. store expansion, and growth in e-commerce and mobile.

Through its real estate strategy, Gap will add roughly 70 stores net over the next three years. This includes close to 270 Old Navy and Athleta stores. Moreover, Gap will simultaneously shutter nearly 200 underperforming Gap and Banana Republic locations.

In addition to refocusing its physical presence, the retailer will also be increasing its online presence, which has seen double-digit sales growth in the last year. The ability to either order online for delivery, or store pick up should drive top-line growth.

The issue with retail is not that consumers are reducing spending habits, or only shopping online, but rather they are shopping more selectively. Consumers appear willing to pay a premium for a product that performs better, which fits Gap's shifting strategy focus.

Additionally, consumers also now value experience over material goods, as performance-based apparel is used in activities. Gap's Athleta brand fits this description, and although it was less than 5% of revenue last year, it could see significant growth in coming years as Gap invests more time and effort into it.

Within Gap's portfolio of products and companies, they do have desired assets. The biggest issue is for management to highlight such areas, while trimming back on the things that are less desired by consumers. This will eventually lead to both expanding valuation multiples, as well as improving revenue growth.

Below is a chart of Gap's revenue growth, valuation multiple, as well as its price. As sentiment surrounding Gap declined in recent years, investors repriced Gap at lower multiples. Moreover, its lack of online presence caused it to miss out on consumers' migration there, leading to declining revenue.

All is not lost however, because management is nimble, and refocusing is strategy, which means Gap still has a chance. With it currently trading at depressed valuation multiples, an uptick in optimism, as well as real revenue growth could drive its stock price higher in coming years.

Moreover, with the recent sell-off in Gap, its dividend yield has begun to trade at a premium to the broader S&P 500. This premium is attractive to all investors as it provides income, paying you to ultimately wait for Gap to turn around its operations. The combination of attractive capital appreciation prospects, on top of it high dividend yield make Gap an attractive total return opportunity going forward.

There are however, issues to consider with Gap. Management is making a bet on the growth of its valued assets, but if they are unable to turn around the current downtrend in revenue, its share price could fall further. Additionally, if there is a general economic slowdown across the U.S., Gap shares could similarly get hit, declining in value.

Ultimately, Gap looks attractively priced at current levels. Management is working on a strategic turnaround, refocusing investment in brands that work, while shuttering brands that are lagging. The potential combination of revenue growth, on top of expanding valuation multiples could drive its share price higher in coming years. Moreover, its high dividend yield provides income to shareholders as they wait for the turnaround, and also makes for a greater total return as Gap turns around its operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.