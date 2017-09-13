Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CM) CEO Victor Dodig Presents at 2017 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

2017 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 11, 2017 02:45 PM ET

Executives

John Aiken - Analyst at Barclays Capital

Victor Dodig - President and Chief Executive Officer

Larry Richman - SVP, President and CEO of PrivateBancorp

John Aiken

Okay, ladies and gentlemen, I think we're going to start the next session, if you have a seat there. We're very pleased to have CIBC presenting at our conference here and mostly notably because CIBC if you not aware recently made what I characterize is a game changing acquisition of PrivateBancorp. So obviously, Victor Dodig, CEO of CIBC here, but we also have Larry Richman from who was former CEO of PrivateBancorp and now has a tile that has at least two lines in it, but I won't go through that.

But Victor, if I get start off by saying first of all to both of you congratulations on the transaction. Victor, can you give us a senses to what the thought process was leading up to making not just the PrivateBancorp acquisition but looking at this styled platform within the U.S. geography?

Victor Dodig

Sure. Thanks for having us here John and thank you for all of you for your interest and investment and perspective investment in CIBC. We went on the quest to develop to build a more diversified more robust bank. And as we spoke to more and more of our clients, I've been the CEO overall for almost three years now, three years a stride in fact. I've spent a lot of time talking to our clients and particularly those in the commercial bank and it became evident to me that we weren't able to meet their full suite of needs. That held through for commercial clients, it held through for corporate clients and it held through for personal clients within the wealth management business because we did not have a U.S. platform.

And as we've inside out to build a U.S. platform, we really looked for three things. One is a very good culture fit. Two is a very good strategic fit in terms of the business that we wanted to do and we identified the mid-market or the privately owned businesses as being the most important for us to be able to provide breaths of service including deposit taking. And the third thing was to have a transaction that can be accretive within three years. And we came upon a very short list and I came upon Larry Richman number of years, almost three years ago Larry. But we had our first discussion here in New York as a matter of fact. And we struck it up, we talked and then we went our all ways for a while. We came to the conclusion that the two us our better together than we were apart.

And it was really a client driven strategy to be able to provide our clients with access to the U.S. market. And at the same time, CIBC's shareholders got a leadership team that Larry runs has been together for many years has proven themselves several times and being able to build a relationship based bank. We bring a credit rating to the bank so we grow deposits. We bring resources so they can continue their growth, while we have one unified CIBC strategy. And I think it's working Larry, it's early days but we feel very good about where we are.

Larry Richman

Yeah, thank you, Victor. Hello everyone and nice to be here and also nice to be here together as part of CIBC. You know it's a - it is a great opportunity and one that those that are part of the old PrivateBank feel very, very good about it. It's a story of same client focus delivered by the same team and the expanded team with greater resources and capabilities and financial strength. And that message is a simple one, it's one that our team absolutely believes in. It's one that our clients are brazing and seeing the opportunities forth and we've been able to leverage the capabilities of CIBC even through it's the early days. We closed on June 23rd. And so it's really been reasonably short period of time, although Victor and I have gotten to know each other so well of the course of the last three years and I've gotten to know and our team has gotten to know the other management team in CIBC.

We've seen really some interesting opportunities. And one other things that I want to just very briefly speak to is some of the early signs and some of the things that we've seen. And someone asked me a question earlier, are there things that you've learned since come together and it's interesting because there is a few things that we've learned which is with a client base that believes in us and the global or the Canadian U.S. capabilities. We've actually seen clients that have short the opportunity for us to do business together as part of CIBC. And one of them is a wonderful middle market Chicago based company that has operations around the world and is buying a subsidiary - buying a new subsidiary in Canada and bringing to lead that opportunity. And we wouldn't have had the capabilities that we able to do that before.

We've also seen the ability to utilize our broker dealer capabilities part of CIBC and we've actually participated in these for a good client that was doing a private placement again something we could never have done before. And we've also had the ability for one of the U.S. corporate clients that is a lending client of our U.S. New York based operation that has agreed to move a very significant 20 million plus deposit relationship to us because of the credit rating and the fact that we now have deposits taking capabilities.

So we've seen across a number of different early signs of good progress. And so you know we're in it keep doing what we're doing which is building one client at a time and building organically and building deep clients relationships and utilizing the capabilities of CIBC in the financial strength but doing at the way we've always been doing which is building in a very consistent strong steadiest the way I've put it in. So we're very pleased and happy to be here with everyone.

John Aiken

Fantastic. Victor, despite as both of you said it's early days but the success that we've seen it laid just out of the gates, it's been great. But I think it's probably safe to say that the process of the acquisition didn't necessarily go smoothly as the team might have hoped. Are there any lessons that you've learned or takeaways that can help with the future M&A from the process that the difficulties in the process.

Victor Dodig

The only lesson that I've learned is if you believe in something and if you believe it's the right strategy for your shareholders and if you believe that the company will be stronger. You put politics aside, you put media aside, you put noise aside and then you go forward. And I really, really believe that it's just been something that's been reinforced for me that I am glad we got through all of this. It was mildly more painful than we - any of us that had envisioned but it was the right thing to do for our companies and the right thing to do for our shareholders and clients.

Larry Richman

I absolutely agree. Sometimes in those difficult times and particularly when the press views it a difficulty, you can really, that's the perfect judge of character and the working relationship. And so we are even more excited and at the same time you know because of the increased price and the importance of the U.S. our team needs to work down much harder in order achieve and to be able execute. And it's to build it over the long term but at the same time, it's one of those we feel every better about it because of that. Good for shareholders, good for clients, good for the team and then also really good for the communities that we operate in.

John Aiken

Fantastic. Victor, you obviously price itself on being the leading edge of technology for customer and solutions and I am ask you to talk about what measures you have in place, but actually Larry, I'd like you to address what PrivateBancorp had in place in terms of technology and customer service and where that made a differed with CIBC and what you plan on importing and also exporting into the CIBC platform?

Victor Dodig

Sure. Well, I mean maybe I'll start. And we have the capabilities generally to be able to support the quality domestic relationships that we're building. What we have found is the capabilities, the expertise that CIBC offers gives us enhanced capabilities particularly as it relates to cross broader and the ability to distribute the clients that are U.S. that have operations and business in Canada. But I think generally speaking, it's all about finding technology that meet client needs and it's all about and at the same wherever we can find technology that helps us do our jobs more efficiently but more effectively to be able to report or be able to service. But the built in vessels are important but I think at the end of the day it's all about high touch within our view high touch quality relationships. And that's something that both CIBC and PrivateBank which will be as of September 18th CIBC in name and brand when brand, we do together.

Larry Richman

So just to build on that technology has always been at the front of our gene full CIBC. If you look at the decades of innovation in our home market, we're first to market with installing it, first to market installing an ATM in Canada at 1968, first one of telephone banking, second with online banking. And today we have at least forester would say that we have the leading mobile bank three years in a row, the leading online bank four years in a row. And as a consumer bank, I think we have a high functionality that's relevant to our client base. And CIBC is the only bank in our home market where you can transfer money to 45 countries around the world at the tip of your - finger tips of your mobile banking account. You got to see the spread on the foreign exchange and there are no cable fees. I mean that is an innovation right.

So for us it's all about staying close to our clients and understanding what they want. But also being very, very disciplined and not just installing and delivering any kind of new technology that won't deliver us positive operating leverage over the long term. And this is I think the balance in banking today. There is series of shiny objects out there that you get in trends by and you could invest in all of them. The clients want to embrace them, your shareholders certainly wouldn't embrace that results. So our goal is to get the technology equation right. To stay in that leadership position where it matters most, to be a follower what matters most to be a follower and to make sure that whatever technology we bring to our U.S. platform is relevant to the clients that we serve in the U.S. We start off now with a treasury platform in the U.S. that I think is a very strong treasury platform. We had one - we didn't even have one. Now the PrivateBank's 70% of their clients use it. It is a robust treasury platform. We're going to build linkages between Canada and U.S. deliver on that. We're going to bring banking capability to our wealth management platform in the U.S. build on that and really had to deliver what our client's need but also do a positive offering leverage.

John Aiken

Fantastic. I'll open it up the floor. If there is any questions, please raise your hand and we'll have a microphone delivered. Larry, you've answered all the question.

Larry Richman

I don't know if you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Aiken

I guess Victor one of the more recent headlines what the Bank of Canada and the rate hike last week, now I know that this is still early days, but it's only 50 basis points and the Bank of Canada has said, but how do you think this is going to impact the domestic operations of the bank and growth going forward call it over the next two years?

Victor Dodig

Well, I think any rate hike is probably welcome because in my mind money has been the most missed priced commodity over the last ten years. I mean it's been necessary to have some other quantitative easing after the financial crises but I think given where the Canadian economy is today and how it's performing, I think our bank governors made good independent decisions to get the rates up to where he sees them to be right now.

How it will benefit our shareholders, you know we've already said a 100 basis point increase across the board in Canada and United States, we deliver a 157 million in after tax earnings Canadian dollars over a 12 month period. I think the interest rate increases over time in both market will be most felt in the U.S. operation given the asset sensitivity of the balance sheet of the PrivateBank and CIBC USA. So I guess Larry could touch on that.

Larry Richman

Sure, sure. You know most of our client base is commercial middle market relationships. And most of the clients' loans are prices on a variable rate basis. And the short answer is 96% of our loan book is variable prices and about 70% of that loan book is tied to 30 day LIBOR. So with the increases of LIBOR which for so long wasn't increasing. We're having the ability now to adjust pricing relative to the LIBOR. So very, very asset sensitive which is the nature of the client base that we serve.

John Aiken

Alright, a technical question for you, in terms of the discussions with what's been going on around LIBOR and the positive way of disappearing, how easy, is it going to be transferred to a different benchmark?

Victor Dodig

Yeah, there's been a - there's certainly been a lot of active conversations but it really hasn't touched in any material way at the client or decision making around what should be and what's the right metric or what's the right cases to be able to do. But certainly it's inflective, there will be a change but it's going to be a while out before something like that takes place. And if there is another index, it will be managed whatever that index needs to be. But most of our clients are shorter in a medium term loans and relationship lending. And so therefore keeping it variable and keeping it tight. We are not a long term fixed rate vendor, okay.

John Aiken

At this stage can we actually see at the postponing question, the audience will be able with the - answer any question, how do you view CIBC's acquisition of PrivateBancorp very positive or modestly positive, neutral, modestly negative or very negative. Now please don't press five, I would like them to show up at conference again.

Victor Dodig

This is interesting technology, it's great. Across the board, we're skewed to the positive from my standpoint. I think that like we said before, we saw in the third quarter reporting was only wasn't 40 days in but definitely the numbers were positive better than what I was expecting. So I think that's - it's a great first step.

John Aiken

Are you comfortable talking about an issues that you have to try to growth earnings at this stage in the game or is it still just based on and it's combined to introducing and get the execution of in order?

Victor Dodig

Look, I think we should talk about that. We've got a plan in place, we've got an integration plan that is meant to link up our Canadian commercial clients to our U.S. platform. We've got a plan in place to link up our Canadian personal clients to open up U.S. dollar down the sell bank accounts with high functionality. We've got a plan in place to fuse together wealth management and banking with the economics, so banking our very important to wealth management franchise. And Larry and the team are leading that integration effort. I think it's all going according to the plan. So maybe you want to…

Larry Richman

Sure, sure. In additional to those, there is the opportunity we believe based upon a stronger financial, stronger rating to be able to drive additional deposits as well from a number of different clients. And so you know we believe that the initiatives, the logical this is an organic strategy. It's developing clients within the U.S. And I sort of calling one client at a time. This is and I want to say last quarter was a record quarter for PrivateBancorp. And it was a record quarter for earnings, loans, deposits, fee income, asset quality and also efficiency. So we have strong start and so organic growth and momentum from the current business which is business as usual. In addition to those as Victor said, we have a very good across the border business opportunity that we identify both clients that have leads on both sides of the border for us to service. And then we also have a tremendous wealth management business in the U.S. it's the CIBC Atlantic Trust now with the PrivateBank, PrivateBank key business and now with Geneva which is the most recent Chicago based acquisition which gives us scale and also 50 billion of assets under management.

Again except for the PrivateBank business none of the other clients that had needs could do their private banking, loans, deposits with or loans to their sort of business with their kids that in the U.S. We now could provide that. So we have a very systematic measure way to provide a value added service to those private wealth clients as well.

So I think there is some very logically steps. We have a team at PrivateBank and the team within the U.S. that is done this before as part of a larger organization where we were a larger - we were the U.S. subsidiary and we sort of understand the playbook but really understand importantly what the clients need and where we see this and again to do what in an organic I'll call it a safer but it's to drive operating leverage and it's to drive relationships and client growth. But it's doing a deep - building long term client relationship and being able to service those clients will be of something that we're very excited about. And absolutely believe we can execute overtime.

John Aiken

You know which I could if we have a question. Can we have a microphone at front please?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. So strategy side since you did the deal with the PrivateBancorp, the stocks have set in 12%, USD CAD of 10%, is it still seems to able to deliver the equation, you be able to?

Victor Dodig

Absolutely. I absolutely - the year-over-year growth in loans with the PrivateBank has been 14%. They have been in the mid-teens range consistently over the last number of years. In spite of the year the C&I segments looking flat in the U.S., the PrivateBank continuous to win business, continuous to expand margins. And in the area where I think we can even add more resources is in that credit rating or I deposit growth will be strong.

Our model which is to say by 2020 if we can 12% deposit and 12% loan growth, we will achieve that accretion that we promised to our shareholders. These short term abrasions in the dollar, I mean I recognize the moments in the dollar, I recognize the moments in the stock, but I really believe that we're building here is preeminent business bank in North American and a very modern and consumer bank with high capability wealth management and capital markets, they stick close to the private business owner. As unique and distinct strategy that will become more evident overtime and I have confidence we are going to meet those numbers.

John Aiken

We've got question there.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I got a question on managing credit. Now that the Bank of Canada is starting to raise rates. The macro environment has some pressure points perhaps, consumer debts at a very high level, debt costs or debt service ratios are high. How much rate hikes will it take to create some pressure points in repayment?

Victor Dodig

Well let me answer from a Canadian perspective and also pass it on to Larry from a U.S. perspective. Because we're mindful - the Canada question, okay, sure. So specifically B20 which I am sure you are familiar with these proposed changes for testing and insured mortgages with the 200 basis point rate hike it's something that we're already doing. It is something that is more than manageable for us and the context overall in mortgage portfolio with rate hikes with some of the government macro prudential efforts to slowdown the growth in real estate prices particularly in Toronto and Vancouver, I think you'll see the segment start to slow in terms of overall growth. We've already been quite clear that while we've been a significant market leader in mortgage growth that we see that our growth will start to temper more in line with the market, although we still like to be the leader when it's done right.

And one other things I'd like to emphasis today that I feel we need to emphasis more with our investor base is that CIBC is a very different bank today. I'll get back to the commercial side, very, very private questions there as well. CIBC five years ago was in the mortgage broker business. One third of our mortgages came from mortgages brokers, 75% of those clients had only a mortgage with CIBC. Fast forward to today, our mortgage advisors, our employees of CIBC, 75% of the clients that are originated that have - that are originated through mobile advisors have products and services with CIBC. We've actually looked at what happens over the three years period and they start to look more and more like clients that are originated through our banking centers.

So it's really at the number of it is a core growth strategy for our consumer bank for retail franchise. As rates grow and we see a slowdown in the mortgage business, we believe that there is other avenues for us to continue to penetrate and deepen those relationship with our clients on the deposit investment front and candidly is one of the reasons why we have looked for a growth avenue in the U.S. so we can offer investors and we are diversified growth avenue there.

When it comes to our commercial and corporate book, we feel very comfortable with both of them. The one that did see stress early last year was our oil and gas book but what's WTI in more normalized range now, we've worked our way through that and we feel good about that. As long as oil prices stay sort of north of $40.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess Victor, one of the follow-ons to that though is addressing Canadian housing market, as a homeowner myself and Canadian are not terribly concerned at this stage and even with the 50 basis points and even more so. But what CBIC's house view on what's going to happen with housing market particularly in GTAs and that's what's get in the headlines these days?

Victor Dodig

Well, yes the housing market in Toronto in reacted more to be macro prudential changes that have been put in place on foreign ownership tags as they did in Vancouver. And if you look at Vancouver, the housing market has a significant pullback before it started to normalize once again. We may see the same thing in Toronto. I think what we see in the very short term is a surge and supply as people look at or maybe I should sell my home now, the window is open, the prices have pulled back somewhat but not significantly. Our house view is that the economy will continue to growth and that will be constructive for the real estate market. But I don't think we're going to see another wave of price appreciation as we've seen in the past.

Anyhow the only alarm bells that we show and the outlook for unemployment, whether unemployment is - it continuous to be low, it is lower last Friday than it was than the previous year number. Our economy continues to humble on nicely. And as long as we see sort of decent growth in the economy, I am not overly concerned that we're going to see surges in the house prices that is going to create concern for us down the road.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I know that the question was on Canada but what are you seeing in credit environment in the U.S., it looks like a more specifically in your footprint?

Victor Dodig

Sure, sure. The credit quality is I'll call is solid, it's relatively benign at this point. The client base is performing at a good level. I am big believer in CEO attitudes and the approach of our client base. And I and our team very active with client and I still see one or two clients every day and very focused on you know what are they saying and what are they doing. And we've seen a trend where clients went from you know what do I do to deleverage and what do I do get my expense base down and be able to drive cash to an environment where much of the conversations with our team is really around how do I drive revenue, how do I expand the lines, the business, the acquisitions or plans or business lines or other strategic decision. Those create business opportunities from our perspective.

So businesses, good asset quality is at a good point and we're seeing our client base you know operating at a strong basis. But at the same time, we are always watching and you can't be longed into believing this is such a great environment and it will stay great forever because we've all been through cycles. And then at first and foremost, we're building relationship but we risk managers and very disciplined approach to risk is really important. As it relates the interest rates, we do a lot of sensitizing of the portfolio to say what if rates rise and can these clients support this variable rate debt. And we feel good about it but it's a continued process. And at the same time, we always at the same time that we want to growth, we very much believe in a purification of the portfolio. So we encourage our bankers if a client isn't doing well or we start to see early trends or - and it's not a client and we believe in or it's a management team that is they have some toll and we really have doubts. We exercise the approach of letting someone else take you out.

And so you don't have to do every deal in order to be on. You know it's building the quality of assets and utilizing capital for the right clients for the right returns. And that's a continued process during good times and not so good times. But right now, you know things are good.

John Aiken

Victor, I know it's right after the acquisition of PrivateBancorp and but I wanted to ask about capital ratios. You - with the impact of the acquisition, you're down 10.3%.

Victor Dodig

10.4.

John Aiken

Sorry, my apologies, 10.4, what's - do you think this is now a good operating range that I mean the 8% is the regular and I mean do you think you want to some points plus is sufficient with what's going with maybe coming down the pipeline giving you enough offer and I guess prudential level for the bank?

Victor Dodig

I think it's more than sufficient, we've always said that 10.5 range is kind of where we want to be. We're at 10.4 today. You know we are pleased with that. We're better than we thought we would might have been after the acquisition closed. And now our goal is to simply continue to be smart about how we deploy capital. And smart for us means deploying it primarily for organic means because we believe that there is significant organic growth opportunity especially in the U.S. market. And with a big capital on organic just to make that clear. The second think is to invest in our existing platforms in terms of technology and making sure that we're relevant to my opening comments on delivering technology that our clients want. The third is to make sure that we can deliver dividend growth that's consistent with our income growth for our clients and we've said that we want to be in effectively the middle of the payout range. I think that's probably the sensible way to be. We're at between 40 and 50, we'll always be at between 40 and 50 but we'll hug the middle in terms of that payout ratio.

And then when opportunities come to deploy capital for buybacks, we'll do that. Right now we're doing it. People say that because you don't think the stock - see if I think our stock is very attractive stock, so attractive company with very good growth prospects, our goal is to stay at the 10.5 level which is where we are today and taking the actions we are. But it's very much an organically driven strategy as we go forward.

John Aiken

So we are running down on time, I wanted to give you one more chance for questions. I guess Victor want if you know we talked at the beginning, you just mentioned again technology being part of the capital plan, how do you balance your technology spend with trying to keep positive operative leverage or expense growth in check and what type of push pull dynamic is in place for you as the CEO making the decisions on where to deploy money and technology?

Victor Dodig

Broadly speaking, baking is really and our banking model is about getting the right balance between high-tech and high touch. And what is that mean? In the commercial bank, in the corporate bank and wealth management and in some parts of capital markets, clients want a relationship person to deal with them in addition to the technology. At the same time, there is an immerging segment of clients that want direct only. So for us it's getting that balance right. And if you move too quickly the high touch you can really loose those clients, the value of the relationship that have attractive economics to our business if we get it wrong.

So we think about that from a business strategy, business model standpoint. And then we run our numbers effectively the way we look our business plans and our financial forecasts always to deliver positive operating leverage to our shareholders. Now we don't see in that quarter-in and quarter-out but on annualized basis, our goal is to make that we're able to talk of the old economy costs, put economy and money into the new economy get the high touch, high-tech balance right and get that positive operating leverage right. It's a constant struggle, constant debate internally as to how to do that. Right now our priorities are to make sure that the PrivateBank integration goes smoothly and on budget that we invest in a new direct banking platform to simply which is being rebranded starting in November this year. We're very excited about that. And then the balance of the moneys that we have are really split between running the bank and growing the bank. And giving that growth the bank equation ride is very important.

John Aiken

And then I guess one others things I wanted to touch upon was you'd mentioned that we're coming up on your three year anniversary CEO, congratulations. You have definitely transformed the bank in terms of what you have been doing on the Canadian operations, the acquisition of PrivateBancorp. But as you look out over the remaining 10 year, where would you like to see the composition of CIBC's earnings coming from, are there any material changes that you like going forward, where do you envision the U.S. being as percentage, is there anything in Canada that you might want to shift within the mix?

Victor Dodig

So within our overall business, we have a sort of a strategic targeted balance sheet that we look at 10 years in terms of what's the best way to create shareholder value. Today, with our U.S. footprint as it's now defined, 13% of our profits will come from the U.S., 80% of our profits come from Canada where they are about and the rest of it come from other parts of the world. We've been quite clear that overtime we see the U.S. getting to 25%. I want to be even clear that we see over the shorter to medium term that being organic focus in terms of growth. And then as we build capital and as we value out there and if we see things that we want to invest in but that will be down the road. We would deploy our incremental capital in the U.S. business.

That 75 or 70-30 split Canada, rest of world with a focus on the U.S. is probably where we be most comfortable. But again the world will evolve, the world will change, right? We are always looking at the businesses that we own to make sure that there is a businesses that we want to own for the long run. But in the short run as a leader as a management team, we have to look at operating the businesses prudently and profitably. And I think all of our businesses are operating well across the board. And that's really due to I think a very good leadership team, a very good management team that's focused on clients, focused on getting the right investments in place and delivering good returns to our shareholders. And we've been able to do that consistently. You know consistently as a leadership team with EPS we continue to deliver a dividend growth, strong capital and we have really shifted our focus from being just a Canadian bank, the one was a real growth prospect in the United States with a platform that we have and a Canadian franchise it's performing better than it ever did. That's really, really client oriented. And if you leave one thing in your mind, think of CIBC as a relationship oriented bank with a very modern in terms of consumer banking and a very distinct capability and serving privately owned businesses. That's where I say our two core areas of strength are. And our wealth management business and our capital markets business are really important to our franchise, they are going to stay close to those private business owners, they are going to stay close to that core of the bank. So I think we'll deliver value overtime rather than having everybody running in separate direction.

John Aiken

Fantastic, you've done great. Thank you very much.

Victor Dodig

Thank you, John.

Larry Richman

Thank you. Great thanks a lot.

