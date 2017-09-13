Asia Frontier Capital Travel Report - Bangladesh

In line with our process of being on the ground in the countries we invest in, Senior Investment Analyst Ruchir Desai travelled to Bangladesh in July to meet with companies on the ground. All photos are by Asia Frontier Capital.

While Bangladesh is a market mostly overlooked by investors, to frontier investors it is not a market to be ignored. A population of approximately 160 million (the eighth most populous in the world) with a median age of 26 and per capita incomes rising from a low base, Bangladesh is an extremely attractive opportunity in the longer run, especially in the consumer space. We have been positive on the consumer story in the country since the inception of the fund and continue to be optimistic.

Bangladesh has favourable demographics



(Source: IMF, United Nations Population Division)

This was my third visit to Bangladesh in the past 18 months and there were more foreigners on the flight to Dhaka compared to my previous two visits which is a positive sign given the recent worries about the security situation in Bangladesh post the July 2016 incident. There is a more visible presence of security at the hotels over the past year and overall the authorities seem to be cracking down. International cricket teams have also not called off any tours (as had been the case in the past) which suggests that the security situation has improved over the past year. However, in Dhaka, the lack of quality hotel room supply means room rates are amongst the highest in the region (similar to Pakistan). With more international hotel chains such as the Intercontinental and Marriott expected to come up soon, this situation could possibly change.

During my previous visits, all the company meetings were held at the Westin for reasons that would become abundantly clear this time around. In this trip, the company meetings took place at the companies’ offices and this meant navigating the Dhaka traffic. With traffic in Dhaka, seeing or experiencing is believing. It is a big deal to get five meetings done in one day on the road in the city. The growth in the number of vehicles and lack of adequate infrastructure means traffic moves extremely slowly, and to make matters worse, it was the rainy season. Moving a couple of kilometres can easily take 45-60 minutes if luck is not on your side.

Going through the chaotic traffic, it is easy to recognise that the public transport infrastructure is very stretched and needs to be replaced. The buses are old and packed, and commuters are also using other means such as mini trucks in which commuters are squeezed in, with some even hanging out of the back, while for shorter trips the cycle rickshaw seems to be the transport of choice.

One of the modes of public transport – but not without risks

Cycle rickshaw is a preferred and cheap mode of transport

This also means there is potential in terms of developing infrastructure not only in Dhaka but across the country and this is taking shape currently. Some major projects such as the Dhaka Elevated Expressway and Padma Multipurpose Bridge (Padma Bridge) projects are ongoing. The Padma Bridge project is quite important to the economy as it will significantly improve the connectivity between the south west and northern and eastern regions of the country.

Over two days of meetings, I got the chance to meet with companies across the cement, consumer, financial services and pharmaceutical sectors, and the AFC Asia Frontier Fund is an investor in some of these companies. Broadly speaking, for the reasons mentioned above, we are positive on companies and sectors which give us exposure to the consumer sector, and as a result, our investments in Bangladesh have so far focused on consumer staples, consumer discretionary, financial services and telecom companies.

There is immense potential across sectors in the consumer space in Bangladesh. For example, air conditioner and refrigerator penetration rates in Bangladesh are only at 3% and 20% compared to global averages of 60% and 85%, respectively. Smartphone penetration is at 28% and consumer finance products such as credit cards, auto loans and mortgage loans, all have a penetration rate of less than 10%. With increasing urbanisation and higher disposable incomes, companies focusing on these segments are expected to see strong growth in the coming few years and the fund is well positioned to capture these opportunities.

Political stability over the past few years has helped improve economic growth rates, and GDP growth this year should be between 6.5%-7% which is amongst the highest in the region as well as globally. However, with general elections expected at the end of 2018, a surge in political noise and blockades similar to 2014 should not come as a surprise. The opposition though seems to be in a weaker position, so it is a bit early to judge whether we will have the same issues as experienced in end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015.

In the near term, there could be some pressure on macro stability as lower remittances along with slower exports has led to a current account deficit and has resulted in some currency weakness. However, the foreign reserve position is still strong with approximately 9 months of import cover, one of the highest in the region. The recent floods in the past month, which have had a negative impact on rural areas, could also impact consumer spending while inflation could also move up due to agricultural produce being impacted by the recent floods. However, we are more focused on the long-term opportunity in Bangladesh and continue to invest in companies that are promising in the medium and long term.

Inside a showroom of a consumer electronics retailer

I visited the store of one of the most well-established consumer electronics manufacturers and retailers in Bangladesh that the fund is invested in to check out its products, and in between meetings, I also had a chance to visit some of the modern retail stores in Dhaka of which Shwapno (which means “Dream” in Bengali) is one of the leading retail chains. I checked out products of publicly listed consumer companies there which gives us a chance to also look at competing products as well as pricing of various brands. However, most of the retail sales in Bangladesh are still occurring through the traditional retail channel and modern retail is still very under-penetrated.

Traditional retail in Bangladesh

Modern retail in Bangladesh

Being out on the road in Dhaka gave me a better perspective on the opportunities that Bangladesh offers both in terms of consumer demand as well as significant potential to improve various types of infrastructure. Until then we will have to make do with the traffic.

