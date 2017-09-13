Synovus Financial (SNV) Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 11 2017, 02:00 PM ET

Matthew Keating

So I'm Matthew Keating. I cover the U.S. mid-cap banks for Barclays. We're very pleased to welcome back Synovus Financial to our Global Financial Services Conference.

So as most of you know, Synovus recently met two of its important long-term performance objectives, as its return on assets reached 1%, and its efficiency ratio dropped below 60% last quarter.

It expects to lay out plans in the near term for how it intends to bring its ROA from that 1% range up to 1.1% over time. It is also well underway with a major initiative designed to transition its 28 locally branded divisions to a single brand next year.

With us today to provide us with an update is CFO, Kevin Blair. Other executive in attendance for the company include its Chief Credit Officer, Kevin Howard; and its Senior Director of Investor Relations, Bob May.

I'd now like to turn the podium over to Kevin, who will begin the presentation.

Kevin Blair

Thank you, Matt. Thanks for the introduction. I want to start the presentation by thanking everyone for attending this afternoon. During today's presentation, I will be referencing slides that are available in the Investor Relations website, on our website at synovus.com.

Also, I will be noting in my comments some forward-looking statements. And during the presentation, I will reference a couple of non-GAAP financial measures related to the company's performance that are included in the appendix for a full reconciliation.

So let's get started. So when we think about Synovus, we had very humble beginnings back in 1888, as a Georgia textile mill worker had money fall out of her skirt, and the owner of the textile mill decided to help her with safeguarding her money that he would allow her to put that money in his safe, and then all of the other employees followed.

That was the beginning of Synovus Bank in 1888. And from that time, we've flourished into being a $5 billion market cap, 250 branch franchise, that now has 4,300 team members, $31 billion in assets and approximately $25 billion in deposits.

Our business mix has been very diversified over the years. As you can see on the pie chart on the bottom left, starting as mostly a community bank, we've been able to grow into different areas, including corporate banking, our financial management services area as well as mortgage. Our varied diversification has continued and will continue in the future that will provide future growth for the company.

Recognition. We don't look at recognition as an end-state in and of itself, but we look at recognition as validation that what we're delivering to our customers is coming back to us in terms of the value which we provide. In and of itself, we look at each recognition to figure out what it's telling us and how we get better.

From our recognition from MONEY Magazine that noted us as the Best Regional Bank in the Southeast or the 28 awards that we received from the Greenwich studies in middle-market and small business banking, to the best place, one of the best places to work in the state of Georgia by Georgia Trend Magazine.

And then lastly, the award that we recently received from the American Banker note - and the Reputation Institute, recognizing us as having the top reputation in banking.

This is a reputation that is truly an honor, and we look at it as a reflection of what we're doing for our customer's every day. It's not an end-state, and we will not rest in our laurels as we get these awards, but rather find ways to continue to improve the customer experience and the value which we provide.

Moving to Page 5. Matt referenced our move to a unified brand. Noting our strong recognition, we're going to transition into a unifying brand strategy. Beginning late last year, we began the process of communicating to our team members and to our customers of the impending change from a 28 bank branched or, 28 individually-branded bank to a unified brand.

This change will allow us to become more effective in our marketing and promotional areas; it will allow us to provide clarity to our customers across the footprint; and it will also allow us to be more efficient and agile as an institution.

In order to move to this unified brand, we had to take the first step, which was called Single-Bank. Over the last year, we've been transitioning our platforms, our technology and our GL into a Single-Bank structure.

Once this is completed at the end of year, we will begin the signage change process, beginning in November and ending in June of 2018. To date, we have received positive feedback and support from both our customers and our team members, and we're in a great position to leverage the unified brand, the Bank of Here, moving forward.

On Page 6, let's talk a little bit about our financial performance and where we've come and where we are today. We have experienced broad-based financial improvements across the areas of focus since 2013.

From a growth perspective, EPS, which was $0.88 per share in 2013, has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 26% - I'm sorry, 28% through the middle of this year, using a simple annualization of our 2017 results.

From a profitability basis, we have rapidly increased our return on assets from 61 basis points to 1% in the second quarter of 2017. And lastly, on the strength of positive operating leverage, we have reduced our efficiency ratio almost full - a full 10 percentage points to 59.9%.

The performance enhancement is being driven by organic business growth, a lowering of moderate - a lowering and moderating of credit costs and an overall increase in productivity.

Driving the performance enhancement and centered around our strategies are the 4 pillars. Our performance is driven off of the efforts associated with these: first, delivering sustainable growth; second, enhancing returns and optimizing the balance sheet; third, driving efficiencies while investing strategically; and fourth, maintaining strong credit quality and liquidity.

Let's take a second to go through each of these. Starting with sustainable growth, we have seen revenues grow about 8% since 2015. As a result of growth and high opportunity markets, growth in our business units as well as a focus on high potential customer niches and segments.

Through our personal and capable approach, we are seamlessly delivering across our lines of business what our customers need. Utilizing this approach, we are enhancing the customer experience, and we are driven - which has driven market share growth.

Key drivers of the growth are balance, but include, 9% loan growth over the time frame, average core transactional deposit growth of 11%, while assets under management have grown 8%.

In addition to this, our focus on separate segments in the customer base has led to small business checking balances growing 15% on a compounded basis. Our approach to growth is broad-based and disciplined as we are equally focused on growth as we are on profitability and returns.

Transitioning to Page 9, and talking about returns. I want to show more detail on our efforts to include the areas where we're increasing our returns on assets as well as on equity. Since 2015, we've increased the ROA 20 basis points to the 1% I referenced earlier, an increase of return on average equity almost 300 basis points to 10.34%.

The improvement is driven mainly by net interest margin expansion as a shift in loan asset classes as well as growth in fee income businesses, also an overall growth in customer profitability.

The NIM has expanded 32 basis points since 2015, with the monetization of our asset sensitivity expansion. Also, the extension of our bond portfolio and a continued low beta environment.

Our loan mix has continued to shift more into consumer, while a corresponding decline in commercial real estate. This has resulted in the de-risking of the balance sheet, while expanding overall loan yields.

Our cost of funds, relative to yields, have declined partially due to the ability to attract and grow lower-cost checking balances, which now represent close to 50% of our total deposits.

And then lastly, our focus on fee-income-generating businesses has produced solid results as our fiduciary and asset management business has grown 4% over this time frame on the back of customer and assets-under-management growth.

Moving to Page 10, and talking about efficiencies. Our approach to efficiency has been one of positive operating leverage. As we grow our business, we are prudently investing in talent and technology to ensure that we enhance the customer experience and continue to provide for future growth. As a result, we have reduced our efficiency ratio 570 basis points since 2015, currently at sub 60 levels at 59.9% in the second quarter.

We have achieved the results through a rationalization of branches as well as team members, with branches down 4% since 2015, but down 24% since 2009. Team members are down slightly versus 2015 as we now turn from rationalization into productive expansion.

We have significantly reduced our costs associated with nonperforming assets over time, while investing in key technology and talent initiatives. Investments in digital, infrastructure and key talent is continuous, but we feel good about where we are, and we feel good about the ability to continue to invest, while driving down the efficiency ratio further in the quarter and years to come.

Talking about prudent, stable credit quality and liquidity in capital, we turn to Page 11. Along with our efforts to drive growth, profitability and efficiencies, we have continued to improve the overall risk profile of the bank with strong credit, capital and liquidity results.

Headlined by continued reduction in overall NPA levels, down to 73 basis points for the quarter and a total risk-based capital level in the 12.2% range, which is nearing our stated long-term target.

We have continued to adjust asset mix in order to de-risk the balance sheet with overall residential construction and development as well as land declining to only 2.7% of the total loan portfolio. Credit is approaching a normalized level at this point, and we would expect there to be a bit of a plateau moving forward.

From a capital standpoint, we are nearing the total risk-based capital target I mentioned earlier, the total risk-based capital being at 12%. And we have largely exhausted the benefits of the disallowed DTA, and have - but have opportunities to continue to improve the overall capital stack through an optimization strategy.

Lastly, we have significantly improved our liquidity profile, given the above market growth and the core transactions to deposits. As a result, we have reduced our reliance on wholesale funding, down to 14% of total liabilities at the end of the quarter.

As we turn to the 2017 rest-of-year outlook, I want to make sure that I note that the outlook provided in this page does not incorporate the World's Foremost Bank transaction or our associated actions. I will cover that transaction under a separate slide.

From a balance sheet perspective, we contain to see 5% to 7% loan growth in deposit growth. On the loan side, the impacts of customer utilization will determine where within the range we end the year. As we noted, there was a weakness in utilization in the second quarter of 2017.

On the revenue side, we remain optimistic on the 12% to 14% net interest income growth, given some - given lower-than-expected deposit betas and continued solid balance sheet growth. Fee income is projected to be 2% to 4% for the year, but the equity and mortgage market conditions will determine the ultimate growth.

Expenses are in the 2% to 4% range, but we may see some pressure to the upside as revenues are growing at 10-plus percent on a year-to-date basis, which provides us with an opportunity to make additional strategic investments.

Net charge-offs are still expected to be in the 15 to 20 basis points range, and we have authorization to repurchase up to $200 million worth of shares. The size and the timing of those transactions are largely dependent upon the stock price, the organic loan growth we have on the balance sheet and our holding company liquidity.

So let's talk about our path forward. Our 4 strategic pillars will serve as a roadmap for our continued growth and success. Our focus on these have yielded exceptional results in the last several years, but we believe there are significant opportunities to continue our performance enhancement through execution.

From a growth standpoint, we have opportunities to expand through product offerings, high-growth markets as well as organic business unit growth and opportunistic M&A.

Growth in consumer lending; growth in insurance; markets such as Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Charleston and Nashville; as well as our recently acquired business, Global One, provides opportunities for significant growth in the future.

Through continued revenue diversification, investment in growth and fee income businesses as well as in the brokerage, mortgage and small business area, as well as our ability to continue to monetize our asset sensitivity and enhancements of the securities portfolio yields, we have an opportunity to enhance our returns further while growing the business.

Efficiencies will not come in the form of corporate-wide large-scale programs, rather through a continued focus on positive operating leverage. We will invest in technology and talent, and we will become a more efficient company as we grow.

Lastly, our focus on maintaining the strong overall risk profile will persist through our ability to further diversify the balance sheet with new asset classes and the optimization of funding and capital costs, we will remain forward - we will remain focused on balanced returns, with the overall safety and soundness of the bank.

And then lastly, before I turn it over to Q&A, I want to make sure that I cover the World's Foremost Bank Transaction. For a brief summary, on September 6 this past week, we received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. We have stated previously that we view this transaction opportunistically, but we were very pleased to receive the approval.

I believe the approval speaks to the strength of the company in the eyes of our primary regulator. As part of the agreement, Synovus will acquire $1.1 billion in time deposits, priced at a market liquidity discount and received $75 million in consideration for the transaction. We intend to leverage the increased liquidity and the onetime fee to generate long-term financial benefits for the company.

Liquidity deployment, balance sheet restructuring, debt extinguishment as well as capital distribution are all actions under consideration. Through the execution of these actions and initiatives, we believe we can generate incremental net interest income, while reducing expenses, provision and outstanding shares, which in turn, would lead to a 5-plus percent accretion in 2018 EPS.

We will have further color and detail and guidance on our third quarter earnings call as we've had more time to evaluate the alternatives and the execution of those actions.

At this point, I'll stop, Matt, and I'll take any questions.

Q - Matthew Keating

So we will go through the audience response questions. So you can all find your buzzers at the table. So the first question for the audience is, do you own shares of Synovus? And choice one is yes, we're overweight. Choice two is yes, we're market weight. Choice three is yes, but we're underweight or in a net short position or four, we're not involved in Synovus' stock at the moment. Then we'll take a few seconds to vote.

Matthew Keating

And the results are in. And they show that about 57% of the audience is not involved in the stock, followed by 29%, who is actually overweight of the stock at the moment, 14% have a market-weight position. So our next question, please.

Matthew Keating

Improvement in which factor would cause you to have - or would might cause you to have the greatest increase in your exposure to Synovus' stock? One, higher net interest income. Two, higher fee income. Three, expenses or efficiency ratio getting better. Four, better asset quality metrics. Five, profitability improving or six, capital return. We'll take a few seconds to vote.

Matthew Keating

And the metric that would most increase people's exposure to Synovus would be choice 5 at 54%, which is improving profitability metrics.

Matthew Keating

So Kevin, you talked a bit about some of the steps the company is taking during your formal remarks, but maybe you can - obviously, you have thrown out the 1.1% ROA goal. Maybe speak more specifically about some of the actions being contemplated to further improve profitability.

Kevin Blair

It's a great question. It's something we're very focused on. One of the things that we've talked about is pivoting a bit from talking solely about ROA, more into return on equity. Because it allows us to play on both the numerator and the denominator as we look to optimize our capital stack.

But just not being metric specific at this point, the things that got us from, as I showed you earlier, the 20 basis points of improvement from 15 to the second quarter, are many of the same metrics or many of the same actions that we're going to take going forward.

We have had a very focused effort on the balance sheet, first and foremost, whether that's new asset classes, we look at the returns that we're getting for the new loans that we're bringing on the books. And we're shifting, as we said, a little more to the consumer space, which gave us some higher returns.

We've also looked on the treasuries side, the balance sheet, to make sure that we're minimizing the cash that we're keeping, we're maximizing the security yields and we're getting our cost of funds to a lower level relative to what we have had in the past.

For example, in the second quarter, we paid off about $279 million worth of debt outstanding with cash, so that we are reducing our overall debt to equity, at the same time, reducing our cost of funds. Those efforts will continue, and we still have some opportunities to do that going forward.

But I think as we move forward to get to the 110 that you referenced, and maybe some higher return on tangible capital numbers, it's going to take us doing multiple things. Number one is continuing to grow the top line of the balance sheet.

As we've talked about our ability to grow loans at 5% to 7%, in the same fashion of making sure that we're getting those loans priced appropriately. If we continue to get a correlated growth in deposits, we're able to fund that new loan growth at a cheaper cost than what we've done in the past, which as you can see from my presentation, it's reduced our reliance on higher cost wholesale funding. We think we can continue to get NIM expansion by doing that.

Number two, we talked about the fee income businesses. We've been investing significantly in our brokerage businesses, in our mortgage business as well as our SBA capacity and the - actually, in the second quarter, we said on our earnings call that we are actually the fourth highest SBA producer in our footprint for the year-to-date numbers in SBA.

That's been a product of lots of investments over time, and now we're starting to deliver at a higher level from a production standpoint, which translates into higher fee income. The same thing exists on the private wealth management side, where we've been able to bring in new talent, new teams that are both on the brokerage, on the trust platform, are generating significant growth in customers and also in revenues.

And then lastly, from an expense standpoint, as I mentioned in the presentation, what we're not going to do is announce a big $100 million expense initiative. We believe that we're a very lean organization, and if you looked at our net interest expense as a percentage of assets, I think it shows us being very strong in the industry on that 1 ratio.

Where we believe there's opportunity is as we continue to get revenue growth, we've talked about this 2x operating leverage. We want to make sure that we maintain that, while expenses are growing at 10% and 12% - or revenues growing 10% and 12% like it is this year, you may see us spend a little more money to strategically invest in the future.

But if we saw a headwind on the revenue side, we would call back the expense side of the equation, and we would maintain that positive operating leverage, which would drive down the efficiency.

We think in combination with all those actions, we believe that we can continue to increase our returns and provide a better return on equity through, as I mentioned on the very first part, on the denominator side, we think there's an opportunity to issue preferred stock and then buy back additional shares from a common standpoint, which would give us some basis points on the return on tangible capital side as well.

Matthew Keating

That's great color. Our next question, please. So what do you think is the greatest risk associated with investing in Synovus? One, loan growth potentially slowing from the recent 5% to 7% range.

Two, NIM expansion moderating from a flatter yield curve. Three, asset quality concerns once the cycle begins to churn. Four, capital return moderating and share repurchases potentially slow. Five, the risk that it overpays for an acquisition or six, something else entirely. We'll see what the audience chooses.

Matthew Keating

Okay, the most popular answer at about 50% of the audience was choice 3, asset quality concerns once the cycle churns; followed by choice 1, which is loan growth slowing from the recent 5% to 7% range.

Matthew Keating

So maybe we can talk in broad strokes about how the company has changed from its sort of asset quality - approach to asset quality? And why you won't necessarily see a similar credit performance as you did last cycle?

Kevin Blair

Matt, that's why I make Kevin Howard travel with me to all these things. No, but in reality, as I shared the statistic up there, we've really de-risked the portfolio. When you look at our portfolio back - prior to the crisis, we had about 45% exposure to the commercial real estate side.

Now, we brought that exposure down to roughly 30%. And even within the CRE mix, we've really gone to more of a strategic optimization strategy where you'll see one of the stats that I put on the slide was that our residential construction development land exposure is only about 3% of our total loan balance. That number has continued to decline.

So when you look in CRE, you'll see that we've had much more on the multifamily side, institutional income-producing properties, less of them more speculative. But I'd answer that question not in just looking at the static numbers that represent our balance sheet, but one of the wonderful things that we have the opportunity to do for our regulators is to do the annual DFAST submission.

And although that's a very arduous process that we go through to submit that, it's created a lot of good capabilities in-house, so that we can stress test our portfolios to understand how they perform through those economic downturns. And so for our perspective, when we run those DFAST scenarios and look at the assets that we have today, relative to the assets we had 10 years ago, we're performing at a much higher level.

We're also adjusting our capital levels based on that output to ensure that we have more than adequate capital to cover us during any of those economic downturns. Moreover, we've started to diversify our portfolio outside of our geographic footprint.

Everyone here that covers us knows that we have third-party partnerships with the SoFi GreenSky organizations, and those loans provide a different purpose in the consumer space, but it's also diversified from around the country so that we're not getting any sort of geographic bias there.

So all that being said is look, when there's an economic downturn, we know there's going to be increased losses. We also know that from our own stress testing and from our own portfolio that those losses will be far less than what we had last time, and we're maintaining the capital adequacy level that more than covers that.

Matthew Keating

Great. Next question, please. Over the next 2 years, do you think Synovus is more likely to: one, acquire a smaller bank; two, enter into a merger of equals transaction; three, sell to a larger bank; or four, refrain from M&A entirely. We'll take a few seconds to vote.

Matthew Keating

Okay, and the audience thinks that Synovus is - pretty equally split, actually, between choice 1, acquire a smaller bank, and choice 3, sell to a larger bank.

Matthew Keating

So, obviously, I guess, Kevin, you've referenced the Cabela's transaction that's closing pretty soon. Do you think that has provided Synovus with more M&A credibility among potential targets? And do you think that might actually lead to a pickup in discussions with institutions that could be interested in selling? We'd appreciate your thoughts there.

Kevin Blair

I don't know that, Matt, I don't know that it picks up any interest from the sellers. I think what we were talking about internally is there's a little bit of gratification, which I shared in my prepared remarks, that we received approval from the Federal Reserve, which speaks to the efforts that we've taken over the last several years to enhance our overall safety and soundness as well as our compliance environment around AML/BSA.

And so what I think it shows is that we are a very strong institution, which would allow us to make acquisitions which, again, we didn't question before, but the approval helped fortify that. As I think about M&A, and we these discussions a lot, we believe that the easiest place to invest is within ourselves. And as you think about any sort of preference framework from a capital standpoint, we say, first and foremost, we want to invest in the organic growth of Synovus.

And as long as we continue to have outsized growth, which we've had, we don't see the need to go out and do large bank acquisitions. Now, what you have seen us do, and in October of last year, we made the purchase of the Global One Entaire transaction, which was a life insurance premium finance company.

And we paid $30 million upfront for that business as well as an earn-out, with a liability today of roughly $14 million, and what we've been able to garner from that new relationship is we're getting $30 million to $40 million worth of loan growth every quarter for loans that are fully secured by cash value of life insurance as well as synergies that we're able to capture with our own customer base that's being served by our private wealth management line of business.

Those are the type of acquisitions that we really like. They're accretive to our return metrics, our efficiency ratios. They're synergistic with our existing model, and they're not a large transaction that has a lot of complexity around integration. So we're looking for things like that, that would help to further our growth and would help to drive our overall profitability levels.

But we're not at this point in a position where we feel like we need to go out and do a merger to facilitate growth for the organization. Now having said that, we think it's important to know what's for sale, and we look at all of the banks that we believe are on the market.

We do our own analysis, both financially and strategically, to see if there's a fit. And what you would see from us if there's an opportunity that we felt met those guidelines, we would execute on it. But what I don't think you should expect to see from Synovus is us outpaying more than what we would be willing to pay and driving a bunch of dilution and making you scratch your head to say, "Why did they buy that?" That's not within our strategy.

Matthew Keating

Okay. This time, we'll open the floor for potential questions from the audience. Okay, while people think for questions, maybe I'll ask another one. So sir, the second most likely response around financial concerns around investing in Synovus was loan growth potentially decelerating from the recent 5% to 7% growth range.

I guess in the first half of the year, the bank did experience some unfavorable seasonality and expect a bit more favorable backdrop in the second half of the year. Now that we are pretty far along into the third quarter, does this remain the case looking at industry data in terms of loan growth? The third quarter is not shaping up to be particularly robust. But does the company still think a 5% to 7% sort of second half growth outlook is realistic?

Kevin Blair

Yes, Matt, we left our guidance on for the presentation for the year at 5% to 7%. And yes, do the concerns that we had in the second quarter, did those persist? Absolutely. I think that there across the industries, we're not seeing a real robust loan demand market on the commercial side.

But the good news is from an organizational perspective that we've gone out and built some of these other asset classes, and we're in a position that when some of our businesses are struggling because of utilization, we're able to offset that with growth in other areas.

Our recent growth in consumer, that was really a function of 2 areas, both consumer mortgage, where today, we have a product that we're portfolio-ing on the mortgage side that really is focused on our private wealth management and position customers.

That's been growing a little over $100 million a quarter as well as the GreenSky SoFi relationship, where we've been able to continue to grow those. The good news for us is we have enough levers that if we see a little bit of a slowdown in one area, we're able to go and reposition our sales force or our acquisition team to make sure that we're generating loan growth in other areas, and it's working in our favor in that we're able to that and continue to enhance overall yields and returns.

But on the commercial side, it's a very competitive marketplace, and we will continue to watch that. We're optimistic that as we move more into fourth quarter, which is more of a seasonal quarter, that we'll see some of that utilization come back.

But as we've been very clear, we've given a range of 5% to 7%, and where we'll come in that range, will ultimately be a function of where that line utilization settles out for the year.

Matthew Keating

Great. Questions from the audience at this point? So maybe we can switch to asset sensitivity for a bit. So obviously, the yield curve has flattened a bit in the third quarter. Synovus' assets since the beginning, slightly above average in our coverage universe. The bank has guided to a pretty significant near-term NIM expansion in the third quarter of 5 to 8 basis points.

Given the movements in the yield curve, is that still an appropriate level in your view? And absent additional rate hikes, do we get back to NIM contraction later in the year if we don't see additional help from the Fed?

Kevin Blair

Great question, Matt. We're more sensitive to the front end of the curve versus the back end of the curve. So the fact that we're losing a little bit of the steepness on the yield curve is impacting our securities yields more than anything.

And given that represents less than 15% of our balance sheet, it's not as impactful as the front end of the curve. We still feel very confident about the 5 to 8 basis points for this quarter, and it's on the back of a couple of different things.

First, I mentioned earlier, we did pay off the $279 million worth of debt at the end of June. So we didn't get the benefit of paying off that debt in the second quarter, so you'll see more of that in the third quarter.

Number two, is we did have the rate hike at the end of June. And one of the reasons that we guided 5 to 8 basis points versus the 9 that we got in second quarter was because of the flattening of the yield curve but also because the uncertainty around deposit betas.

And so as we move through the quarter, I think we feel confident that we'll still be able to deliver that NIM expansion on the back of the fact that deposit betas, although they are rising a little bit on the commercial size given some of the sensitivities around large complex commercial customers looking for higher yields on their deposit balances, we're still not seeing a mass change on the consumer side, and we're not seeing a lot of competitors go out and change their standard rates.

So I think you'll see a slightly increased beta over what we've seen in previous rate hike cycles or hikes, but it won't be as significant as what we've modeled in our interest rate sensitivity models.

Matthew Keating

Maybe just some comments on the brand transition next year. So is that really more of a strategic change? Or is there actually going to be some financial benefits near-term? Maybe you can just kind of talk about it. And at a high level, what financial impact that might have and when some of the benefits from that change are likely to materialize?

Kevin Blair

Yes. There's a lot of tangible benefits and probably intangible benefits to go with it as well. From my perspective, we haven't gone out and built this large business case that says, "Here's how much revenue you should expect from the brand unification." But we know that they're out there.

As we've said, today, when you do things with 28 individually branded banks, it's very difficult sometimes to do a cross footprint promotion or marketing campaign since you're having to do it 28 different times. This will allow us to do some more consistent advertising as well as promotional activities that will generate new revenues and new customer acquisition.

Just given the fact that Synovus has such a high reputation brand, we're going to be able to better leverage that through all of our marketing and through all of our branch collateral and through our signage, and so forth and so on. So I think there's tremendous upside just from the brand being unified and being able to use it from a marketing standpoint.

The other part of this is that today, if you're a customer within our footprint, there's probably not a lot of clarity as you travel around our marketplace, knowing that we have 28 individually branded banks, you're not - you may not feel as if you're covered if you go into a different marketplace within the Synovus footprint.

This will allow customers to understand the mass of the bank and provide us with scale so that as they're travelling, they're out using our ATM network versus using other ATM networks, and we hope that, that creates a better customer experience, which will allow us to further gain share of wallet.

And then the last part of it is really an efficiency play. As you think about the way that we do things today, if we're rolling out a new system, or we're having a statement mailer or we're doing statements, in general, we have to have logos of 28 different institutions.

Going forward, we're going to be able to have 1. And so there's a cost savings to that, but there's also a time-saving to how we're looking at that. And it'll allows us to be much more agile as an institution.

All that being said, as I said, we have a long heritage with some of these bank names, over 100 years with many of the names. And what we've heard from the customers and from our team members that work on those individually branded banks is they're excited about the opportunity to move to 1 brand, and ultimately, they think it's going to be a positive that will create better brand recognition and create opportunities for growth for them as well.

Matthew Keating

Great. We probably have time for one more question, if there is any. All right. Well, please join me in thanking Synovus for their presentation, and there will be a breakout session immediately following this in the Clinton suite. So Kevin, thank you very much.

Kevin Blair

Thank you.

