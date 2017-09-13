Bank Of The Ozarks' (OZRK) CEO George Gleason Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 11, 2017 02:45 PM ET

Executives

George Gleason - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

We're very pleased to welcome Bank of the Ozarks for its Inaugural Presentation and our Global Financial Services Conference. Headquarter in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank of the Ozarks had just five branches and around $200 million in assets back in 1995 when initiated its current growth strategy. The bank presently has more than 240 branches and over $20 billion in assets, it consistently one of the most profitable and efficient banks in United States with an exemplary asset quality track record. With us today for our fireside chat is, Chairman and CEO, George Gleason also intense for the company is Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Director of Investor Relations, Tim Hicks.

So with that why don't we get started? So George there's huge recent concern of way around the banks growth prospects, however it sounds like the Real Estate Specialties Group enjoyed a very strong August in terms of loan origination activity and your opinion as the lower end of the banks $3 billion to $4 billion non-purchase loan growth goal still within reach this year.

George Gleason

Well we hope so, and we'll update that guidance obviously after we get through the end of the quarter in our October call. But we're continuing to enjoy excellent application volume, excellent closing origination volume as it is then for the last two years the challenge for us is just the extreme velocity of playoffs

But you know the quality of our loans, the quality of those projects, how marketable by are whether they're being sold by law order by condo or sold as an income producing property is evidenced by the fact that they are paying off quickly. But to your point, we had a great August, August is normally a slow month for us, we had over $1.1 million in loans from our Real Estate Specialties Group approved and loan committee in August to put that in perspective, I think our total RESG originations last year were somewhere around $8.2 billion to $8.3 billion in closings and this year we're expecting that number to be higher probably somewhere close to mandate and perhaps even as high as approaching $10 billion in originations this year. So having $1.1 billion of approved loans in committee in a single month is better than average month and frankly one of our best, so we're encouraged by that. We continue to battle the velocity of prepayments though.

Unidentified Company Representative

That's interesting. So yes, Real Estate Specialties Group currently account for a little less then maybe 6% to 8% of the company's overall non-purchased loans, the bank has talked about has desired to be a bit more I guess broad base from the loan mix perspective, like how big of a change are you contemplating then as you try to grow the non-RESG balances a little bit faster overtime?

George Gleason

We've been working on this for some period of time, and I want to be clear that our goal is to not in any way slow our commercial mortgage loan origination business, commercial real estate business, the Real Estate Specialties Group. We have in June of this year, I communicated to our Board of Directors, team members of the board and team members of senior management that I was going to start spending a much larger percentage of my time with Real Estate Specialties Group and was going to handoff a number of moderate reports and those of you who listened to our July conference call we recall Tim Hicks, promotion to Chief Administrative Officer being announced, Tim took three of my direct reports, Tyler Vance, our Chief Ranking Officer, Chief Operating Officer who is also with us today took one, they're also took one and John Carter who has our Community Banking Group took one.

So I handed off six direct reports in June and July with the expectation that I was going to spend about 75% of my time focused on Real Estate Specialties Group in 2018 and 2019 would ramp up my involvement and this year. So with Dan's resignation in late July fortunately and coincidentally and totally coincidentally I had already created the personal bandwidth to spend a lot more time with Real Estate Specialties Group. So we expect and the reason I was allocated in that time to RESG is we expect that business to double over the next three and a half to four years. We expect to redouble that business again over the seven to eight to nine period of time. So we are clearly focused on growing our commercial real estate business and continuing to do that.

At the same time we've said for many quarters now that we believe that our company is a more valuable company if we diversify into other lines of business not away from commercial real estate, but in addition to commercial real estate, so we've been focused over the last really several years in building our SBI lending capabilities, our poultry lending capabilities, our consumer small business lending capabilities, our indirect marine and RV business capabilities. We're working on expanding the product line in our leasing and equipment finance business.

So all of those were important elements for us and we believe that the optimal mix from a capital allocation point of view, which we think will get there probably sometime on a deal flow basis in the fourth quarter of 2018 would be to have about 57% of our business be commercial real estate about 42% be from the other categories of earning assets on our balance sheet. So we're well on track and we in fact last quarter had a rare order and which our non-RESG components contributed slightly more than half of our growth last quarter. So that reflects the fact that these other elements are gaining momentum and we think that's a real positive. But I do want to emphasize, we're not in any why reducing our focus on commercial real estate. We're just increasing the focus on these other lines of business in addition to our CRE business.

Unidentified Company Representative

So George maybe as you've directed more of your personal attention towards the Real Estate Specialties Group, maybe you can comment on some higher level trends within the commercial real estate and the construction markets and more specifically you do hear concerns from time to time and about those markets becoming overheated, but what's your perspective as you take in a fresh look again at these markets.

George Gleason

Well it's not so much fresh look for me, because in the 14 years, we've had Real Estate Specialties Group I have approved every single loan originated in 14 years, so I'm looking at things sometimes a few days or week or two earlier then I'm out of look that them before. But I've been intimately involved in the details of RESG from its inception 14 years ago. But you know I think by and large markets are relatively healthy, my perspective is this, you know we had several years in the great recession where not a lot of new commercial real estate product was developed, and developers literally because you know in the downturn they went into the downturn were too much supply and developers work that supply often and they were very reticent about coming to market with new supply because the economy was not recovering at a blistering space, but at a very modest space.

So developers fell behind developing products and in most markets, in most product taps. So you had a period from say 2011 to 2015 where and when developers brought product to market it rented for more than they projected, it would rent for or it sold for more than they projected it so far, because supply had not caught up with demand and when you have an adequate supply in excess of demand prices run, and you know we do supply demand models on every market, sub market, macro market in which we drop a product and get very specific on the nature of that product in that market, sub market, macro market.

So as we look to 2016, we saw markets in which supply was catching up with demand, the pent up demand had basically been burned through and the new supply coming needed to be balanced with the new demand created by population growth job growth, demographic shifts and so forth. So market conditions have played out very much as we expected in 2016 and 2017 in a lot of markets you're saying less apartments or you're saying fewer office buildings built, but the moderation in supply has pretty much been in tandem with the demand that exists in that market.

So as we're looking around the country, we've got active real estate loans in 41 states today as we're looking at those flat demand models, there's a pretty healthy equilibrium in most markets, in most product taps. Now you may have, I mean for example, I can point you to a couple of markets where you're having apartment developers who are bringing product to market this year giving one or two or three months of free rental on a 12 month lease to lease up, because supply temporarily got ahead of demand, but in those markets in almost every case, we're saying that there was a cessation of new product brought to market for a period of time over the last four quarters or six quarters and that supply demand equilibrium is going to get restored very quickly in the next year or so.

So while you have a little bit of out of balance conditions in a few markets it's not anything severe now you know obviously if you're talking office building in Houston, you've got a clear oversupply buyer, if you're talking $20 million and up condos in New York there are more of those than are justified by the current demand for those, but borrowing a few product taps in a few markets, I think it's pretty well in balance. The people we do business with a very smart, very well hill developers, and they're doing econometric analysis with the markets very similar to the analysis that we're doing, and they're not going to build product if there's not a demand for it in their view, and they've you know you don't get multi-billion dollar balance sheets as a developer without making pretty good decisions most of the time.

Unidentified Company Representative

It was very helpful context and within that supply demand framework, one of the things we've observed from talking to a lot of banks, is that a lot of banks have pulled back obviously materially from construction and development lending, and so does that actually that's still creating additional opportunities for your bank to continue to fill that avoid some extent?

George Gleason

Absolutely you know again to put that in historical context in 2009, 2010, 2011 there was not a single day in the entire lead up to an aftermath of the great recession where we were not doing loans of every product, every day. So you know if you set as a land loan or commercial lot development loan or residential lot development loan or an office building or a warehouse or an industrial or multi-family or retail or hotel or condo, we were looking at all of those product taps every day during the great recession.

And we're a commercial real estate lender, we understand the business, we have expertise in the business and that consistency of availability and execution for our customers has been a critical component of our business I was on a call this morning with one of the large brokerage firms in the U.S. and they were doing their monthly national sales call and they asked me to speak to their team literally across the country this morning, and talk about our bank and our business and that was one of the points I made, every day, every product all the time.

We were constantly in the market, and we're constantly in market today, and we will be constantly in the market in the next recession, because when you deal with really high quality product and you deal with really high quality sponsors, and you're at the low leverage we are, you're not going to have a lot of problems, our average loan to cost in our Real Estate Specialties Group in 49%, our average loan to a price value is 42% and we are in almost every case the sole senior secured lender in the transaction.

So we're the only person with a mortgage on the asset more 42% loan to value. So when you have that level of conservatism, and you're dealing with that quality of product, and that quality of sponsor you just don't have a lot of problems, and that lets us stay active all the time, every day, every product tap in every market in the country.

Unidentified Company Representative

So you're transitioning from commercial real estate construction what is another prevalent team at this year's conference has been deposit pricing pressures, and so we're glad to see Tyler Vance from the audience here, obviously the bank has been pretty unique in its deposits spin on strategy and on its branch network. But I'm curious given the strong long growth of this bank has that potential ability to consistently generate, are you having facing more pressure on the deposit side knowing that you're going to need those deposits to fund that growth and how are you thinking about within your footprint as sort of the future deposit pricing pressures it's a getting more intense, as we've moved into the year or things started to stabilize?

George Gleason

Good question. We're in a 156 different towns and cities in the U.S. excluding New York, we throw it out because the numbers tend to skew all of the numbers when you include New York, so excluding New York 156 towns and cities, we have a little over 4% of the branches on average, the retail deposit infrastructure in those 156 markets, but we have only about 1.5% of the deposits in those markets. And you could look at that and say oh my gosh, these guys must be terrible bankers they're so underperforming the market. But the reality has we made 15 acquisitions since 2010, seven FDIC assisted, and eight traditional M&A transactions. And in those acquisitions we acquired tremendous deposit infrastructure way beyond what we needed to fund growth in our balance sheets at that time.

So the way we address that as we said, we don't want to close this infrastructure and lose this capability, the connections with the customers, the staff, the branches, so we just pressed our deposits to the bottom of the market in those markets and ran off all the rate sensitive customers and focused our staff Tyler did a great job in this, in training and focusing our staff on growing core checking, savings in money marketing account. No interest or low interest customers is we need more deposits, we're using a market segmentation strategy to analyze where we can grow deposit the most at the lowest effective cost of funds, and Tyler has 47 of our 241 or 242 deposit gathering offices in spin-up mode today, and spin up means, we've become aggressive in pricing and advertising in that market.

So if Tim Hicks who's with me today is, really the guy who provides Tyler the target, he does an analysis every month that we project forward for 36 months that shows how many dollars we're going to need to fund our long growth every month, and some months that's $400 million or $500 million, some months that's $200 million, some months that's a negative $80 million because we have net payoffs in particular months. So we project that and every month Tyler and more frequently sometimes Tyler gets that roadmap and he adjust his spin-up strategy.

So if we have a quarter where we're going to have fairly modest loan growth of maybe $500 million and non-purchase loans that quarter, we're probably going to end up with the 94% or so loan to deposit ratio. And if we have a month where we're going to have very robust growth in non-purchase loans maybe $1.5 billion, we're going to end up with the same 94% loan to deposit ratio, because Tim is going to provide Tyler the projections of that well in advanced, Tyler is going to be adjusting strategy and it will simply balance the equation with the number of offices in spin-up mode in the strategies and marketing employed in those offices. So with 4% of the deposit infrastructure, and roughly 1.5% of the deposits share today, we think we've got $20 billion, $25 billion of deposit growth capacity in our existing branch network.

Now to your point on margin, yes, it cost us higher interest rates to attract those deposits, but if you look over the last four quarters the difference and we've got a slot in our slide deck that shows us the difference between our cost of interest bearing deposits, and our yield on our non-purchased loans and non-purchased loans are all the loans were originate purchase loans are the loans we acquired in our 15 acquisitions. So the core spread as we call it, which is at difference between our yield on the loans we originate and the cost of interest bearing deposits has widened 20 basis points, and that's very positive.

And if you look at our deposit made as you would say oh wow, look their deposit made has are probably higher than other banks, I don't know what it might be gone up 15 basis points or 20 basis points in that period of time, but our yield on the loans that we're originating and have on the books from prior origination are going up faster than that. So that's the focus for us I don't mind paying six basis points more for deposits next month, because I need a $500 million of deposits then I paid three months ago, if my yield on loans is going to 12 basis points then I have still six basis points better off.

Unidentified Company Representative

Understood, yeah.

George Gleason

We're pretty optimistic and placed with the way that's working out and we feel like we've got tremendous capacity in the existing branch infrastructure, we will need more deposit branch infrastructure in 2021, 2022, 2023 that's in the design and development phase is now. So we'll build the infrastructure we need several years, couple of years in advance of when we actually need it.

Unidentified Company Representative

I guess despite that deposit them with our capacity that the organization presently maintains, it still has one the lowest efficiency ratios that most U.S. banking at 35% last quarter, so how does that achieve and is that possible a sub 30% efficiency ratio still possible for the organization over time in the year.

George Gleason

Yes, I don't think we're going to make much improvement on the efficiency ratio this year, and the reason for that and we talked about this several times recently and our last several conference calls, we've talked about the fact that we're really building out the infrastructure that we need to be a $40 billion to $50 billion bank.

So we're building out the enterprise risk management, the compliance, the internal audit, the loan review, the cyber security, the ISIT, the business resilience, business continuity all of those elements we're spending millions of dollars on people and processes, and I tell you what you know we have 44 offices in Florida and 67, Tyler 69 and Georgia I can't remember the exact number, and we have operations in Houston, and the additional resources that we have spent on business resilience and business continuity over the last year have paid off and paid forces as we've been dealing with hurricane Harvey and hurricane Irma. The planning, the preparation, the resiliency and the recovery that we see in Houston how quickly we've been back to business as usual there, we couldn't have done that without the infrastructure we've built.

So we're spending a lot of money on that infrastructure, and we'll have that full complement of people and processes and procedures in place over the next year or so. And once we do that and that build in the DFAST build you know we'll do our DFAST submission next year based on this year and number, once we have that build complete and we're getting close on that. Then I think we can really start systematically improving that efficiency ratio, and as we pull more deposits through our existing branch networks and sop up some of that excess capacity that we've got there now, and capitalize on the technology enhancements that we're bringing about for my Ozarks labs down in St. Petersburg, Florida, I think we really can get to a sub thirty efficiency ratio, it's a very reasonable goal, it's not going to be easy, but if it's a very plausible goal for us to want to achieve.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Essentially we have such a large crowd here, why don't we move to the audience response system component of this chat here, you can please bring up the audience response questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, so the first question for the audience as we bring those up hopefully pretty soon. Would be do you own shares of Bank of the Ozarks, so first question will be yes, we're overweight, second answer will be yes for market weight, third answers is yes, but we're underweight on a net short position or four were not involved in Bank of the Ozarks at all, and we'll take 10 seconds to vote.

And Tim and Tyler you can't vote. And the results are in, it shows that about 53% of the audience is not involved either interaction and make the Ozarks right now, 37% of the audience are overweight the stock followed by 11% whose market weight. So we can move to the next question please.

George Gleason

I would comment on that the 0% short interest represented, I think reflects the fact that the shorts really don't want to hear the truth and know the story, but runs contrary to their faces.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right, right, now that's interesting. Improvement in which factor would have the greatest influence on you potentially increasing your exposure Bank of the Ozarks, one net interest income, and two is fee income, three expenses or efficiency ratio, four credit quality, five profitability, or six higher capital return we'll take ten seconds to vote.

And the results to this question show that about fifty percent of the audience would like choice four, asset quality, so I guess more comfort around credit quality, and then followed by 31% of the audience that would like to see profitability improved. And so I guess it's interesting to me that 50% of the audience would like to see an improvement in credit quality as asset quality has been sort of one of the most important parts of the story here overtime, it's been you know very much for below peers and so, it seems to me this is almost concerns that when the cycle turns credit quality may not prove us wrong if it is today. So any conference you can give investors around why that's unlikely to be the case?

George Gleason

Yeah, that's a surprising statistic to me and surprising outcome you know our net charge off this ratio this year's average is four basis points, which has gotten to be pretty hard to get under that, I mean four basis - at almost and you know in our 20 years as a public company, we've not had a single year where our net charge off ratio is equaled or exceeded the industry average, not one year in fact, we have averaged a net charge off ratio over 20 years that has been 65% less than the industry's net charge off ratio over that 20 year period of time, so you know our losses have been 35% of the industry's losses as the other way to look at that.

May I've mentioned that Real Estate Specialties Group accounts for 68% of our non-purchased loans and to put that in perspective going into a great recession our RESG portfolio was about probably our average loan to cost was probably about 72% plus or minus a couple points in our average loan to a price value was about 68% plus or minus, so we were much higher leverage really about 25 points higher leverage in that portfolio going into the great recession than we are today and in the 14 year history of RESG, we've had two losses, two credits results in losses that were about $10.5 million, I think a little less than $10.5 million in total losses in 14 years, which equates to about a six basis point average annualized net charge off for RESG, and it is much bigger percentage of the portfolio today than it was then.

So you know it's hard for me to understand what else we have to do to make a compelling case that our asset quality is pertain our past due ratios, I think for the last four or five quarters have been the lowest quarterly past due ratios and the 20 year history of our company is public company, our non-performing assets ratios, our non-performing loans ratios are near record lows in the history to the company. You know again I point to that four basis point charge off ratio even if it quadruples, you're still of the 16 basis points net charge off ratio that would be the exceptional compared to the industry, so we feel extremely good about our asset quality, you know another data point that I would give you is when we did the first drought run of our DFAST stress test one of the - and we did asset level loan levels stress testing on all of the RESG lines.

So every one of those loans had their own econometric model built for it, because of the unique nature of lot of those credits and what was interesting to us is that as we projected nine quarters into the future, we needed more capital in our base case scenario then we did in the adverse bars and severely adverse scenarios. And the reason for that is in the base case scenario we're projecting you know substantial growth rates were retaining capital of Tim what about a 13% re-capital retained earnings after dividend, so you know we're retaining capital at a great rate, so if you're projecting forward and you're growing 13% and your retaining capital of 13% you don't need to raise capital, we needed to raise capital because our forward growth rates for significantly higher than that projected capital retention rate.

But in the adverse and severely adverse scenarios yes our losses increase, but they increase very modestly even in the severely adverse scenario and as a result the slowing of our growth rate free debt more capital than it took to cover the small incremental additional losses in those more adverse and severely adverse scenario, so you know we feel really good about our asset quality.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. And just the final ARS questions you bring that up please. Yes please.

So the question number four is over the next two years, do you believe Ozarks more likely to acquire a smaller bank, two enter into a mergers of equal transaction, three, sell through a larger institution, or four, refrain from M&A entirely, and we'll take a few seconds to vote.

We should have the music, that's the one thing we're missing exactly. So the results are in from the audience, and it shows that 80% believe that the banks likely to acquire smaller institution over the next two years, only 10% think the bank might refrain from M&A. So maybe with that as a backdrop, can you provide an update on Ozarks M&A interest in the moment and maybe apart from being triple accretive, what is Ozark look forward and potential acquisitions target?

George Gleason

Well the triple accretive hallmark is one that we've established with the 15 transactions that we've done since 2010, I love them have been accretive day one to book value per share, they've been accretive day one to tangible book value per and they've been accretive in the first full year of operations or first 12 months of operations after acquisition on an EPS basis. So those are standards that we're committed to I don't really ever want to have to stand up before investors and explain why we did a dilutive transaction or how many years is going to take to recover the dilution, so those are very important to us.

And then obviously the transaction has got to add some value to the fabric, the tapestry of our franchise going forward, it can't just be a financial deal with that makes money, but really you know we're no better off after we did it than before other than the fact that we had a little bit of accretion here there. So we're looking for something that you know would add a valuable deposit franchise or a capability and different lending or different lending sectors or different geographic sectors that would add some enhancement to the franchise value of our company.

Now clearly our stock is disconnected from our fundamentals over the last 20 months and that's hard to understand because our asset qualities never been better our profitability has never been better, we've not failed to meet earnings estimates and so forth, so you think we would just be zipping right along, but there may a lot of negative articles about CRE and being one of the most active CRE lenders in the country, I think we've been heavily associated with that and instead of trading at a couple a multiple premium to peer group where we have historically tried it because of our above peer group growth prospects and above peer group performance metrics. We're trading several multiples short of peer group, despite the fact that you know we're putting that of 190 as return on assets and a high return on equity and top decile net interest margin and top decile efficiency and the superb asset quality.

So clearly it's harder to do the math is pretty simple, it's harder to do triple accretive acquisitions when your stock price is trading at several multiples discount versus one is trading as several multiples premium. So we're very active in looking at M&A opportunities, but we're realistic on the numbers, our stock price right now is going to make it hard not impossible, but you want to stay in the game and maintain touch and understanding with what's going on in the market, because those opportunities for become more attractive as our stock price returns to a more normal relationship to our earnings and book value and so forth.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

With that I monopolize too much time already, so questions from the audience please just raise your hand you have question for George. Okay, in the front here, one second. On the front here on second.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty] the parent bank holding company, you called it an unused lake house, right, that those quite intriguing, just talk about that and also relationship you know you said you're preparing for DFAT in various regulatory regimes, but perceptively those conditions could change, so are you thinking that those are costs that could potentially come out?

George Gleason

Well, that's a good question and none of us know what regulatory changes will happen and what regulatory changes will not happen you know we did have a parent holding company until May 31st of this year - June 26 thank you wrong date, June 26. And we made a decision, we ask ourselves a question about a year ago, I guess for a little less than that, gosh why don't we have a holding company. We haven't used it for anything for years and you know it leads to duplicate regulation, that leads to a redundancy and accounting and administrative process, so we ask ourselves questions or I called we couldn't answer it ourselves, I called a good consulting friend of mine and I've said you know we're thinking about merging our holding company and the bank do you see any reason we can't and he said, well I'm not sure you can do it.

And we talked on a few minutes, he said well I'm not sure you can't do it either I've just never seen it done. So I say we'll start your meter run in and do some research and see if there's any reason we couldn't do it, and you know unless we're going down a bike in a foreign country which doesn't seem to be on our horizon in the foreseeable future or engage in other activities of a very limited nature that you can engage in a holding company you couldn't in a bank now, they're just didn't seem to be any reason to it.

So we announced we were going to do it, proceed to accomplish that transaction and I think it first do a lot of suspicious from investor so why are they doing this there must be something wrong, and there's nothing wrong at all, it's just we looked at it and do you use my like house analogy again, said gosh, you know we're paying all the expenses of this. We're putting up with all the administrative burden of this. We're not using it why don't we get rid of it and spend that time and energy and effort and money on other things and as we've done it now at least one other bank has followed suit announcing they're going to do it and I saw recent poll of a number of other banks that indicated that more than half of those banks that were fold as a small group are considering eliminating their holding company as well.

Years ago if you're very small bank, a holding company allows you to significantly leverage and access financing, if you're a very big bank that does business overseas there's obviously a reason for that. But the vast majority of banks in our size range probably are asking themselves the question now got a lot of we really need a holding company. And it is federal reserve regulation is not as burdensome measure OCC or FDIC whoever your primary bank regulator is, but it is another layer of regulation and another set of examiners in another set of reports that you have to deal with, and the duplicate accounting and administration of the holding company structure does take some time resources and money.

So getting rid of all that, same like a really obvious thing and as you can tell my wife and I had a lake house for a number of years and after the kids got older we never went to it, so that was my perfect analogy for the holding company, you've got it, you pay all the cost of it, you never use it, you need to get rid of it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well regrettably we are out of time. But please join me and thanking to host this presentation. There will be a breakout session immediately after this.

George Gleason

Thanks.

