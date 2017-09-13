Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Let The Games Begin

It is show time now for Ms. Whitman and the folks at HPE

A few months ago, having written about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) several times, I vowed to put away my keyboard until the dust settled on all of the spin mergers. Hiving off more than half of the company to two different entities in a series of rather complex transactions (spin-mergers) and along the way making some significant mergers and selling its Chinese business as well has been no simple matter. It probably made little sense to try to value what was going to be left - until such time as the company itself established a base line. That time has now arrived, I believe.

Shakespeare once wrote that “what’s past is prologue.” Of course at some level, that always must be true. But when it comes to evaluating what now remains of HPE, it is probably not the most helpful of quotations. I think it is time for investors to consider the assets that this company has and whether it can develop a solid business with some growth and more profitability and cash flow, with the residuum that Ms. Whitman has wrought.

Just about a week ago, HPE reported the results of its third fiscal quarter. These result were posted in the wake of the company’s spin-merger of its software division to Micro Focus. That transaction netted HPE about $2.5 billion in cash as well as Micro Focus shares worth about $6.5 billion - a bit greater than $5/share of value.

As results go, the company posted a significant upside - at least by the standards of this company and its forbears. Indeed, I think it is fair to say that on a relative basis, these results were the best that had been posted since the divorce between HPE and HPQ (HPQ). Revenues of “future HPE” increased by 6% net of divestitures and currency.

The company exceeded its non-GAAP earnings target by a decent amount as well, with EPS of $.30 above its forecast range $.24-$.28. The company had what most would consider to be an over attainment in Q3 free cash flow which was mainly a function of working capital changes and less capex.

The company provided guidance for its fiscal Q4 for EPS of $.26-$.30. Market reaction to the guidance was negative - not so much to the specific guidance, which would have been acceptable - but to commentary by the CFO on the call about an earnings outlook for the remainder of the business that was below projections that had been made a few quarters ago. One writer on the site, in what this writer believes to be an excess of negativity, quoted the CFO commentary to suggest that the HPE outlook is difficult. The quote in question, in context, is not all that negative, given one expects CFOs to sound cautionary notes, “From a macro perspective, we are seeing some overall improvement in the market, but continue to see competitive pricing in a challenging commodities environment.”

The issue of this article is totally focused on whether or not investing in HPE shares at this point makes sense? In my view, for value-oriented investors looking for some dividends and other forms of capital return, I think it does. HPE is not and will not be a hyper-growth machine. But not everyone who reads my comments is going to rush out and buy Veeva (VEEV) or Guidewire (GWRE) shares and pay what seems to be a very high EV/S valuation. What has been a winning strategy most recently will not always be so, and expectations are so low for HPE that it can readily exceed commentary from the “nattering nabobs of negativism.”

Yes, the cost of DRAM’s is still rising, although at a decelerating pace, and pricing is competitive for servers and for storage. Neither of those observations is particularly surprising. HPE makes servers, and servers are thought by many to be commodities and for many years pricing in the server space has been competitive.

The escalation of DRAM prices has been well advertised for more than a few quarters now. The days of escalating commodity prices are thought to be ending in the next couple of quarters and soon will be in reverse. Again, no news there.

One thing to note carefully - while operating margins fell 350 basis points year-over-year. DRAM prices being the main culprit, they improved 50 basis points sequentially. That was “in line with the cost saving plan we outlined on the Q2 earnings call, which call for savings of $200-$300 million in the second of the year." If you own value tech stocks, that kind of thing is how EPS forecast get beaten.

The shares have lost about 5% of their value since the earnings were released. The shares have basically been marking time over the past year when adjusted for the spin-offs. They have appreciated by 8% in the context of a roaring tech market which has seen the IGV appreciate by 35%. To be sure, it has provided investors with some level return through dividends and share repurchase. And with the Micro Focus transaction complete, I imagine that it will continue to repurchase shares at some reasonable cadence so as to reach its share repurchase goal for the full year. The company has been a metaphor for busted dreams and failed transitions and missed opportunities. All of that is the prologue.

HPE self evidently has a value that is deep in value territory. But is it a classic value trap or can it be an opportunity? The company’s past performance, when it encompassed a far greater set of products and services, really doesn’t provide much guidance or insight when it comes to evaluating what this current version of HPE is likely to do.

As an investor, I rarely look at the value component of the tech world. But many readers are simply not going to pay the valuations it cost these days to participate in the growthier names that focus on specific, high-growth areas of tech such as AI, analytics, security and specific verticals. If investors want value in their tech breakfast, they are going to have to consume it with some component of businesses such as servers that are far less attractive.

The good, the bad and the ugly

HPE reminds me of a redoubtable middle age matron who is off to the spa to see if she can reclaim some of her former charms. She wears dowdy clothes, is overweight and her hair style looks like something from the 1950s. Sometimes she wears hats with matching handbags. There is still life in the old gal, but she badly needs a course of facials and spa treatments if she is going to attract men - including paramours and her husband over the next decade.

Because I tend to be an optimist about many things, I will start with the positive elements of this picture, but no one should ever be unaware of all of the commodity products that HPE sells, and will sell, long into the foreseeable future. The company is competing in the hyper-converged space. It bought a business called Simplivity earlier this year and as a result it has seen its hyper-converged revenues grow at triple-digit rates. Simplivity was not the healthiest of companies when it was bought-otherwise it would not have been for sale. But it does provide HPE with a product line that includes the growth component of “compute” opportunity. The company’s Synergy composable infrastructure platform has seen a considerable level of success in terms of both unit sales and associated sales of blades. (I am going to avoid the discussion at this point that centers around the impact of the public cloud on the entire compute market. Overall, converged infrastructure is a market space that is large. It is expected to reach $34 billion in a couple of years and which is still growing at 24%-most of it due to the explosion in hyper-converged growth. The latest market research is linked here.)

The company has what it describes as a High-Performance Compute niche which thanks to the acquisition of SGI showed 40% growth as well as significant pull-through activity in terms of blade sales which also grew strongly.

Overall, and in line with most vendors, the company had decent performance in the storage area - partially as a function of the purchase of Nimble. The Nimble acquisition is said to be performing above acquisition. Total storage revenues increased by 11% year on year. Again, in line with most other vendors, NAND continues to experience price increases and supply constraints - but the impact has started to moderate. It would appear, again not surprisingly, that the acquisition of Nimble has impacted HPE’s legacy storage business - 3Par showed a 9% decline in revenues.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the company was able to achieve 16% revenue growth in networking, far above what might have been expected. The company’s Aruba operation is actually said to be driving HPE’s switching business which actually grew by mid-single digits.

As mentioned, this company is going to sell servers till the end of time, and servers are not the most popular category. Last quarter, the company’s server revenues were flat, overall - although that result was made of up through bits and pieces of growth coupled with declining revenues for server products that do not have any specific features or differentiation.

Finally, the company has a very ambitious cost remediation program called HPE Next. Next is obviously more complicated, (the company has called it “clean-sheeting”) but the company maintains that it will be able to achieve $1.5 billion of gross savings (about 5% of revenues and a huge percentage of current operating income) over the next three years. Based on what I know about this company, finding $1.5 billion of costs to remediate is a well-realizable goal. Without telling too many stones, HPE has been run less efficiently than should have been the case for many years.

The impending analyst meeting that is scheduled for next month is probably going to see far more specifics and more quantification than has been provided so far. Just how credible investors will find the series of goals and assumptions is not something I can ever know in advance.

Just what should we be looking at?

One of the things that happens in the course of the restructuring through which this company has gone is that it is relatively easy to lose sight of the numbers that are or should be most important for investors. Just how much is the company expected to report in terms of non-GAAP earnings this fiscal year and how will that be a foundation for expectations into fiscal 2018?

During the course of the conference call, the CFO talked about the EPS of Future HPE - now current. Prior to this call, the company had forecast during its last Analyst Day that future HPE would have fiscal 2017 earnings of $1.25-$1.35. During the course of this call, the CFO said, as follows, “However, this did not account for $0.06/share of stranded costs and the first quarter earnings takedown for currency and DRAM pricing of $.12. Those two items will bring the fiscal year 2017 outlook midpoint down to (EPS) of $1.12. We’ve also seen further commodity pressure, a more competitive pricing environment and some dilution from M&A (i.e. Nimble and Simplivity) that reduced) the fiscal year 2017 outlook for Future HPE closer to just over $1 (in earnings per share).

Most of this is not really relevant to evaluating this company’s future or what analysts should estimate for FY ’18. The fact that NAND pricing has been a negative is not something that will last indefinitely. In fact, the general consensus is that a year from now, NAND prices will be declining - they are cyclical and this is the tail-end of the positive part of the cycle.

The company is going to obviously eliminate stranded costs and ultimately both Nimble and Simplivity will add to earnings. In fact, the earnings release basically calls out the contribution of both of these acquisitions last quarter as factors in the company’s over-performance. In addition, while the company has had an FX headwind through the end of the last fiscal quarter, the rapid rise of the Euro against the dollar is going to have some positive impacts.

I really do not know just how much “more competitive pricing" might be in terms of a specific EPS headwind. Maybe $.02-$.04/share. In time, as more revenues come from less price sensitive sales of products other than servers, the effect will diminish but outsiders would need far more information than they currently have to calibrate this one long-term issue. I think, consensus estimates, or the estimates of analysts who cover this name in detail, are likely to err on the side of conservatism. It is the nature of the beast these days when looking at a company like this with such a long history of disappointing investors.

Even though the company is forecasting that it will report full-year earnings $1.36-$1.40, it seems reasonable to look at a current earnings forecast for Future/current HPE 0f perhaps $1.02-$1.05. I think next year the new HPE is expecting to earn between $1.15-$1.20. Clearly the cost abatement strategy alone is going to add $.15/share on a pre-tax basis to earnings and the company has and will take steps with regard to eliminating stranded costs. I expect that using $1.20 for EPS incorporates consensus expectations and is a reasonably conservative estimate for how well this company might be able to do next year, based mainly on costs abatement as opposed to revenue growth. I would be surprised if this was not the estimate provided by HPE during their Analyst Day

How can HPE grow.

HPR simply doesn’t have the opportunities that would allow it to reach double-digit growth. I am not going to try to go through all of the product lines that make up the company’s Enterprise group. The largest product family in its enterprise group is composed of sales of servers which amount to about 40% of the company’s total revenue. There have been a number or reclassifications within the different product lines that make year-on-year comparisons not terribly useful.

What is important to note, however is that the company had a very decent ramp in terms of sequential quarter growth in servers (the company is benefiting from Simplivity revenues), Storage, (benefiting from the acquisition of Nimble but being held back by the cannibalization of 3-Par) and networking. In addition, HPE also offers software and support for communication service providers.

The company is wrestling with what its strategy is going to be with regards to tier-1 servers, a substantial business for HPE, that is highly price competitive, generates quite a bit of negative press when the company suffers a competitive loss and doesn’t generate much in the way of profitability. Management will doubtless have some kind of strategy to deal with the issue of HPE’s Tier-1 in time to present at Analyst Day.

Except in the CMS (Communications Management systems) space and perhaps network security, HPE is never going to be best of breed. That really isn’t what it is selling except in select cases. What it can do and is now positioned to do is to attempt to use its broad suite of capabilities coupled with a couple of wedge products to sell more of its product line. When HPE was a more complex organization, with many different priorities, it really wasn’t feasible to use one set of functionality to try to leverage a particular customer. Each of the many parts of its business were picked apart by the IT equivalent of Compys. The company tried many tactics to remediate these issues that led to continuous market share loss. In the end, HPE wound up donating share across the board.

With relatively few smaller mouths that need consistent attention, the company has a chance of developing a successful strategy based on a few disruptive products. I'm not going to try to handicap all of the focus areas for the company. Will its initiatives to sell the world’s most secured industry standard server with embedded proprietary silicon-based security become a major success? Will the company’s initiative with regard to Aruba Wireless and solutions sets built on that technology and what the company calls Edgeline be a major demand driver? The company’s Synergy server platform with 600 customers to date already is showing significant revenue potential in an area that has been written off by many as moribund or worse.

The concepts behind the restructuring through which HPE has passed were that a stripped-down organization could be run more efficiently and that such an organization could focus resources on a few, but more significant technology opportunities. The concepts of taking another substantial chunk out of operating costs seem to be well thought through - although more will be known in the wake of the upcoming analyst day.

At least to the mind of this writer, and the limited experience with these concepts so far, there are a number of green shoots that might validate the concept and the strategies. The focus by many analysts on the commentary by the CFO in terms of the reported numbers for this new version of HPE in this current fiscal year, is, I believe, one of those bits of data, beloved by many analysts, but which in the long run lead to conclusions that make less than little sense.

Some thoughts about valuation

That HPE has deep value metrics is reasonably well known to most investors and potential investors. At the moment, with about 1.7 billion shares outstanding, the company has a market cap of $22.7 billion. The company reported cash on the balance sheet at the end of July of $7.7 billion. Since that time, it received $2.5 billion from Micro Focus as part of the spin-off of its software business.

The company had $2.1 billion of notes payable on the balance sheet at the end of July. The company has long-term debt of $14.5 billion and has $11.5 billion of long-term financing receivables. All-in, my calculation of enterprise value would be around $15.7 billion. So yes, with revenues projected to be around $29 billion next year, the EV/S is around .55X - very deep value indeed. Again, the question arises about what that ratio contemplates in terms of growth - and the answer is not a whole heck of a lot. I imagine that the EV/S will go lower still as the company uses some of the proceeds from the cash it received from Micro-Focus to buy shares at an accelerated clip.

The same holds true with regards to the company’s P/E ratio. Needless to say, the only P/E that matters is the one that relates to the “New” HPE. I believe that the current consensus estimates are quite reasonable even though the real consensus is not totally reflected in the metrics published by First Call. The P/E for this company, in its fiscal 2018 year, is probably estimated to be around 11.2X based on $1.17 of EPS. Again, deep value if you think the strategy as I have tried to describe it makes sense and will produce an HPE with higher margins and some mid-single digit growth.

The company’s cash flow is running well above its prior forecast of negative $1.8 billion. The CFO grudgingly forecast that CFFO might exceed the prior forecast and indeed with CFFO through the first nine months of the year at around $63 million, that certainly appears likely. Most of this company’s CFFO has come from depreciation and amortization - far more than 100% of the total. Most of the company’s cash flow was consumed by a one-time payment related to a $1.9 billion cost for unfunded pension liabilities in connection with its spin-off of the company’s services operation. Absent that payment, CFFO for the nine-month period ending 7/31 would have been about $2 billion and free cash flow would have been essentially zero for the period.

Just looking at this last quarter that had no such costs and was probably more representative of the business before the software spin/merger transaction, free cash flow came to $430 million for the quarter. Again, given the level of earnings reasonably projected for next year, the likely contribution of depreciation to cash flow and some reasonable expectation for net capex, I think that next year free cash flow will handily exceed $1 billion and may be as much as $1.5 billion. That represents a very substantial free cash flow yield of between 6% and 9.5%. The exact trajectory of cash flow will probably be better known in the wake of next month’s analyst meeting.

This company is paying a rather small dividend of $.26/share which provides a yield of around 1.9%. I do not think it unreasonable to imagine that the dividend payout will show substantial increases in coming years - even a 35% dividend payout on my expectation of earnings would provide for a dividend of $.40/share-and that would certainly leave the business with considerable financial leeway.

I think the concept of accentuating the negative for a company such as this produces conclusions that can’t really be well defended. HPE has a reasonable strategy given the hand it currently has. The overall market for IT - even IT hardware continues to improve noticeably. If HPE executes reasonably, it could produce substantial positive alpha for shareholders and represents a decent defensive equity with some potential upside.

No, the company probably doesn’t have historically disruptive technologies in large segments of its product portfolio. But it really doesn’t need that in order to sustain mid-single digit growth. It is a value name, and value name are measured differently than growth businesses. I think there are enough green shoots that emerged last quarter to conclude that the shares are not a value trap, but a good value.