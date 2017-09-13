The NFL's Decline May Hit AT&T Hardest Of All

The NFL is the only thing keeping as much as 11% of Pay-TV subscribers from cutting the cord.

It is not news to any investor that the Pay-TV system is under considerable pressure. Nor is it news that one of, if not the support pillar keeping it propped up, however precariously, is the NFL.

The news for the last year or so has been how that last pillar may also be starting to crumble. Ratings declined by a considerable margin last year, and cord-cutting accelerated as live sports is just about the last thing keeping a lot of people tethered to traditional Pay-TV subscriptions in an age of Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu.

As evidence emerges that the decline of NFL viewership is real and continuing, investors need to be able to quantify how much is hinging on that one sport to preserve Pay-TV profits. The dependency is substantial, as we all know, but how to calculate an actual number?

I will perform those calculations, and then also explain why I believe AT&T (T) is most vulnerable of all to the decline.

Evidence Of Decline

I should clarify first what I base my “decline” analysis on. Nielsen’s Sunday football ratings have been delayed, since their processing center is located in Tampa Bay, right in the path of Hurricane Irma.

But ratings from the Thursday Night Football season-opening game are in, and the results are stark: viewership declined 12% compared to last year, the fourth straight year Opening Night ratings have declined.

As usual, some of the bulls have pointed to a number of unique factors that might be influencing the numbers. Last year, it was the election. This year, Hurricane Irma is getting the blame. And it may not be entirely unfounded: the Weather Channel’s viewership rose almost twenty-fold, by 2 million viewers, compared to last year opposite the game.

But ratings for other sports events were unaffected, such as the US Open women’s tournament whose ratings actually rose 33%. Not everyone who tuned into the Weather Channel was an NFL defector. Some may have otherwise watched other programming. Some might not have been watching at all but for the storm. It seems clear that at least some and perhaps most of the game’s decline was unrelated to the weather.

Extrapolating NFL Impact On Sports Viewers

And that has real implications for the entire TV ecosystem. 14% of current cable subscribers say that the lack of live sports streaming is the only thing stopping them from cutting the cord, and with the NFL viewership (25 million for many games, 100 million for the Super Bowl) far above that of other sports, a lot of those “sports viewers” are really just NFL viewers.

Even if we assume that there is no overlap between NBA, MLB, and NHL viewers, at least 35% of the sports crowd is NFL only. I derived that number from comparing Super Bowl TV viewership to viewership of the championships for each of the other sports. The World Series got 40 million viewers last fall and the NBA Championships got 20 million. The NHL’s Stanley Cup only got 5 million. That means at least 35 million Super Bowl viewers couldn’t be bothered to tune into any of the others.

In reality, the number is probably higher. The baseball and basketball ratings both broke multi-decade records as the Chicago Cubs ended a century-long drought and the NBA went to seven games between two dominant teams. A more normal year alone would probably up the exclusive portion to 40 million.

Impact Probably Even Larger

Nor is that the end of it. Of course, there is real overlap between the other three sports, though we don’t know exactly how much. A 50% overlap rate for MLB with the other two sports would put the NFL exclusive portion at over half. And what’s more, championships are probably a poor comparison tool.

Not only do they happen only once a year, but championships take place on broadcast channels that are available over the air and on streaming services. The gap between regular season games played on cable is larger still, with cable football routinely outperforming the other three on their RSNs by a factor of as much as ten, or even more!

Investment Implications

My analysis suggests the NFL represents the only thing keeping somewhere between 50% and 80% of 14% of the cable subscriber base in the fold, i.e., 7% to 11% of the total customer base. This represents somewhere between 1.5 million and 2.5 million subscribers each for the largest players, Comcast (CMCSA) and AT&T. As well as 1-2 million for DISH Network (DISH) and Charter (CHTR) only one tier down. A 12% NFL decline means that the Pay-TV ecosystem could contract as much as 1 million additional subscribers this year alone, over and above existing trends, with most of that damage concentrated among the Big Four.

This is a problem for all of them. Comcast and Charter, however, have the option to replace their Pay-TV revenues with Internet subscription revenues. I’ve said before that satellite companies are more vulnerable to Pay-TV’s decline because their infrastructure cannot be readily reconfigured to serve any other purpose.

However, DISH Network’s Sling TV is the leading streaming-cable service in the US today, giving it a plausible path to relevance in a post-NFL, post-cable word. AT&T’s DirecTV Now remains not only far smaller, but far less profitable, even running at an operating loss since it includes both broadcast networks and ESPN, the most expensive pieces of the cable bundle. DISH offers two Sling TV services, each of which carries one but not the other. Sling is believed to be profitable, or at least to not carry substantial operating losses.

This leaves AT&T, with its DirecTV video arm, the most exposed to a sustained NFL decline. The others will also lose, but probably less so. Netflix may well profit from the trend, if cord-cutting induces some who don't currently subscribe to do so to replace some of their missing entertainment.

Conclusion

The NFL’s importance to the Pay-TV system is widely understood, but rarely quantified. My analysis suggests as many as 10 million subscribers may stay in the Pay-TV system solely for the NFL. While a decline will hurt everyone, AT&T may be particularly vulnerable as a major satellite provider whose streaming solution has not reached scale or profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.