Dave & Buster's: Looking Vulnerable

Photo credit

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) has been a darling of Wall Street since it came public a few years ago. The company's rapid growth rate in both unit count and margins has had investors clamoring for the stock but of late, that enthusiasm has waned to say the least. The company's Q2 earnings report received a chilly reception and the stock hasn't recovered since. But are things really that bad?

We can see the magnitude of the sell-off as PLAY had hit $73 very briefly back at the beginning of June, but has since fallen to just $51. The stock has rolled over big time and it isn't just the magnitude of the selling but also the rapidity with which it occurred; the moving averages have rolled over after long uptrends and that is worrying to be certain.

The momentum indicators are oversold but at the same time, they aren't showing any signs of stabilization. That would indicate that perhaps the selling isn't done yet and that is my base case just by looking at the chart; things are pretty ugly for PLAY right now.

But what set off this surge of selling? The Q2 report was unequivocally weak as both comp sales and margins missed the mark. Comps were still up 1.1% and that's okay given that the restaurant sector has struggled so mightily recently. However, PLAY's valuation at $73 didn't support "okay" and that's why the stock has sold off. PLAY - if it is to regain its prior highs - needs comps to pick up in a big way. Progress with the gaming segment has historically been terrific but PLAY needs the restaurant segment to pick up the slack as well and right now, that growth just isn't there. Unit growth is still sending total revenue growth into the mid-teens but the growth story for PLAY is predicated upon continued comp sales growth and right now, I just don't see it. In an industry that is struggling, PLAY has the deck stacked against it when it comes to comps.

Excluding one-time items, EBITDA margin was up marginally to 23.7%, which continues to be world-beating in the restaurant segment. This is key to PLAY's valuation as the stock has risen in the past largely based upon continuous margin expansion. Perhaps we are seeing where margins top out and while it is too early to know for sure, the fact that comps are leveling out certainly isn't going to help. Comps are a tremendous source of margin expansion for any restaurant but if they level out or even go negative, PLAY is probably going to see margins follow suit. Its margin levels are still extremely high so I'm not disparaging what it has accomplished, but the growth we've become accustomed to may be cooling off.

PLAY lowered guidance after Q2 which is never good, but is warranted in this case. Earnings estimates, curiously, have actually come up in the past few day since the report and the stock is now going for 19 times this year's $2.69 consensus. Where I'm concerned, however, is in the next few years because if comps do slow down - it certainly appears they are - where is the growth going to come from? PLAY is still opening units at a double-digit percentage pace and will be for some time as it continues to build out its store base. But what happens if comps do slow down and margins follow? Long term EPS growth rates will be less than that of revenue growth and that's exactly what is forecast for next year, with EPS set to grow in the mid-single digits and revenue in the low-teens. That's not a good situation and it is a far cry from what we are used to with PLAY.

On the bright side, it increased its buyback authorization by $100M, leaving about $173M in total. That's good for about 8% of the float and given the run rate that PLAY achieved in Q2, that authorization could be totally gone in three or four quarters. That would provide a significant boost to EPS growth and could very well make up for a lack of margin growth. This couldn't come at a better time for PLAY and I suspect with the share price in the $50s, management is out in force using that authorization right now; they certainly should be.

So what do we do with the stock? Nineteen times earnings is steep for a company with long term growth in the 10% area but the sheer level of uncertainty means there is wide latitude to make your decision. My base case right now is that comps are slowing and with that, margin growth will slow or even cease. That would be bad news for PLAY in terms of the valuation because the stock isn't pricing in a slowdown of margins; it is pricing in a deceleration of the growth rate. Those are not the same thing and it means that if I'm right, the stock is probably still too expensive.

The buyback will obviously help but PLAY cannot afford to buy back $150M or something annually so that support is necessarily temporary. The bottom line is that PLAY needs comps to pick up and bring margins with them but I don't see a catalyst for that right now. And with the stock priced in the fair value range, I think there may be a bit of downside to go. If PLAY picks up the pace the stock will go right back up but that is not my base case here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.