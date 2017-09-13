Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup

It is hurricane season. The best safeguard against a hurricane is a timely warning. If heeded, a timely warning can significantly diminish fatalities, even when it is not enough to reduce property damage.
While hurricanes Harvey and Irma flooded and wind-ravaged the U.S. from Texas to Florida, Equifax (NYSE:EFX) suffered a data breach, potentially impacting 143 million people.
What is a timely warning in the face of a data breach? How do consumers and businesses alike protect themselves when digital is a technology that enables things?
Technology Enables Things
Banks struggle with empathy, privacy issues with voice banking
Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) plans to replace a “big number” of workers with robots
‘Alexa, did my rent check clear?’: Inside U.S. Bank’s voice banking strategy
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) upgrades its digital offerings
Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Wants to Build an Advertising Juggernaut. It Needs Your Data First
Ads.txt, created to help publishers fight fraud, isn’t being adopted by publishers
Publishers obsess about user experience, but worry about giving up revenue
Common European General Data Protection Regulation myths, debunked
The GDPR will help or hurt publishers, depending on who you ask
LinkedIn Rolls Out An Audience Network To Serve Sponsored Content Off-Platform
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Data May Be At Odds With Census Data, But Advertisers Won’t Stop Spending
‘The biggest challenge is how to reskill people’: The risks of financial automation
Other Interesting Reads from the Past Week
‘The house Jamie built’: How JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) became the industry’s conscience
UBS (NYSE:UBS) is testing a cognitive agent on its back office employees
How banks are reaching out to visually impaired customers
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is waiting by the phone for your call
How Zelle Banking App Is Different Than Venmo
The pivot to slow page loads: Latency is a major headache for video-crazy publishers
Pitch deck: How Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is selling ad buyers on its growing advertising business
These are the most important developments in the podcast business so far in 2017
Vox Media’s criticism of a “pivot to video” also reflects the digital publisher hierarchy
Why 16% of the code on the average site belongs to Facebook, and what that means
The Atlantic launches $100-a-year membership program
Business Insider’s Henry Blodget: ‘We don’t want to aim for reach growth anymore’
The Washington Post launches Talk commenting platform
Quartz is celebrating its 5th birthday with a handful of product launches
Study: 8 In 10 Consumers Appreciate They Aren't Forced To View Native Ads
‘It’s a stepping stone’: What increased measurement opportunities mean for podcasting
