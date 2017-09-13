Hortonworks, Inc. (HDP) Presents at Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP)

Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media & Technology Conference

September 6, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Gnau – Chief Technology Officer

Analysts

Brian White – Drexel Hamilton

Brian White

Okay, so let’s get started. My name is Brian White, I head up the IT, hardware and software equity research coverage at Drexel Hamilton. We're very pleased to have with us this afternoon Scott Gnau, Chief Technology Officer at Hortonworks. So, let's begin, they’ve got a lot to talk about, Scott.

Maybe first one you got a couple of core products that everyone in the room might be familiar with the Hadoop products; HDP and HDF. So, maybe if you could parse out the core difference between the two products.

Scott Gnau

Sure, and thanks everybody for coming. Hopefully, after lunch we will always be exciting for you. So, yeah, I think we’re kind of unique in the industry, right. I’ll actually often refer to it as you know we’re much more than Hadoop and certainly we’re recognized that as the inventor of this technology, but it’s certainly a whole lot more to say, if we really look at the data orientation about what’s going on out there. And when I think about kind of the major apox of data creation, starting with ERP right back and then Hadoop and then kind of simple ERM came along and then Internet came along and then big data came along and then IoT came along and everybody try to do, all those apox really had something out and that is each time they come along, they’re going to order of magnitude more data and the variety of that data increases and changes by order of magnitude.

So, I’ll think about simple network data and how that looks, compared to an European transaction, which was kind of customer, products and data that was very simple. So, this is all going on and two things that we thought were really important to address in this growing data market, one is data-at-rest and that’s the core Hadoop so how we feel in early, a very impressive cost point. And at the same time, allow for that variety of data, how do we allow customers on board all of this IoT center data which they will control, still understand, I was happily optimist before that and then confident and create analytic projects on that and before Hortonworks Data Platform data.

The other piece of the puzzle though that I think is interesting and from a core technology perspective, even potentially a bigger overall market, as you think about centers and IoT on autonomous cars and all of those kinds of things that are going on in our world, it’s not just about storing airlines data, it’s actually about acquiring data and data that is looping through a very complex network from an edge device processors and all the way into a data center and then potentially having some decision or actions effect out to that service.

And so there is notion of moving data as well as data-at-rest, so we’ve aligned our portfolio clearly address that for our markets data address Hortonworks Data Platform and data that is moving Hortonworks DataFlow. So, that we can actually provide infrastructure to the entire lifecycle of data from its creation and add in its device, all the way through when it’s consumed and processed and analyzed. And even actually provide the infrastructure for the process provides and sends decisions back to devices for kind of real-time interaction, whether it’s the, hey, I need to turn the car or I need to create an offer on a mobile phone or mobile device for customers in real-time, really being able to capture that entire opportunity.

Brian White

Great. So more than Hadoop.

Scott Gnau

More than Hadoop. Data-at-rest, data in motion it involves really important when you think about connected devices.

Brian White

And just HDF, how do you think that differentiates you in the market. You were a trendsetter, you made a position from a technology, I think it used to be, NSA that used some of this technology. Maybe just give us a feel, how this differentiates?

Scott Gnau

Well, certainly when you look at vendors with whom we compete in the marketplace, we’re the only ones that really have that broader portfolio where we look at data in motion, as well as data-at-rest. As a broad and very generic and important scalable platform, so that’s kind of the first piece. Inside of that, there are other kind of niche vendors who had pieces there are streaming vendors and there are data flow vendors and there are real-time vendors. We actually take a very holistic approach to data in motion where we include data flow, streaming analytics and everywhere and between as part of an integrated package with common security, governance, operational management.

So, anytime data is moving and anything you want to do data in motion, we provide that as a very broad portfolio compared to much of different point solutions, so that’s kind of a differentiation inside of the stats. Then we’ve actually expanded our leadership in that position by creating a graphical user interface that allows customers to actually go build streaming applications without doing any coding whatsoever. So, we actually made it only an integrated suite, but we also made it very easy to use, consume and deploy for those nascent kinds of applications.

And yeah, the original underlying foundational technology was built by the NSA, it was a project called Niagara Files. The NSA donated Niagara Files to the Apache Software Foundation and open source with our code, it became Apache NiFi. Some of the core original architect to build the technologies spun out and created a company to go create support for Apache NiFi and that was the acquisition that we made about 18 months ago.

Brian White

You gave an update, HDF 3.0, the Hadoop DataWorks Summit in June. What are the kind of the new capabilities...?

Scott Gnau

That’s where we added the integrated capability for consistent metadata management across all of the streaming architectures, so you have NiFi, Kafka and Storm, which are kind of the big three Apache projects for streaming data. They’re all included as part of Portland’s data flow. We actually created a common set of security and governance for all of those projects. So, as a customer any of those applications you want to build, you only have to find the security governance line. So, that’s kind of an advantage. And then like I said, we build that ease of use wrapper around it where we can now, you can actually now just drag and drop to build the applications and not have to write any code. So, those were the two key things.

Brian White

Okay. That’s cool. And then IBM, this is a big announcement at the Hadoop Summit and I know the stock would have – pointed a bit on this. You have an expanded partnership with IBM. I think it's going to start to generate revenue maybe later this year. But, maybe just give us an overview of the transaction and what it means to work with – it’s pretty significant.

Scott Gnau

Yeah, its huge, I mean, it is strategic and I know strategic partnership gets torn around in departments a lot. It truly is a strategic partnership. We’ve been working with IBM for a long time, we had a relationship with the Powers Systems team, where we ported and made Hortonworks Data Platform run on the power chips, and so that’s kind of the jobs nascent beginning of our partnership with IBM. The expansion that we announced in June of this year, it actually encompassed four key things that are really strategic for us. But frankly, I think for the industry.

First, IBM had their own Hadoop distribution that was part of the solutions they brought to market. They are going to get out of that business and migrate their customers to Hortonworks Data Platform as the distribution. Certainly, a good thing for us, so you think a good thing for our customers, a good thing for the industry as there are some consolidation. Then the more people using and part of the community that's a really good things. So, part one, IoT migrates to Hortonworks Data Platform.

The second thing that we announced is IBM's data science experience, the workbench that IBM is bringing to market for enhanced data science experience and collaboration of data scientists is going to be our premier data science offer. So, we will be able to take DSX and bring it to market more in our customers. Just like IBM will be able to bring HDP to market for their customers. So, we now have an integrated data science play.

The third thing is that we will also be able to resell and we will bring to market as part of our enterprise data warehouse optimization solution, the big SQL technologies, so that will be something that we’ll roll on here in the fourth quarter.

And the final thing that is like really interesting as well is that IBM and Hortonworks and a number of our joint customers are going to collaborate to really thrive acceleration in the Apache Atlas project. So, all of you, I can tell are really excited about the Apache Atlas project. Apache Atlas is governance. So, it's a common way to tag data, to keep track of where it came from, how it was used to access it and how it was modified. So, being able to provide prominence and end-to-end governance of data is a really important thing in this big data space for those data coming from everywhere as want to be able to tell where it came from, how it got there and who touched it and so on and so forth.

And when you think about the regulatory environment and things like GDP are coming down stream, right, and how companies are going to have to really keep track of all of this stuff. We think that that Apache Atlas has an open source project is going to be one of those common foundations who will be working with IBM, as well as, right now there are contributors from five or six of our joint customers part of the Apache Atlas project. We think that that will be a differentiator for a long period of time, so that was the last…

Brian White

I think, so revenue I think is supposed to start in late 2017, but be more of a, have more of an impact in 2018?

Scott Gnau

Yeah, so we said, we’ll provide updated guidance, as we get to visibility into that. Clearly, we announced the partnership. We have some technology integration to go do and then customers will have to start migrating before that revenue shows up, so let me think about all those things.

Brian White

And what does it tell us about, what’s happening because it seems like there's been a few IBM being one of them now, that is big IT vendors that have kind of said, you know what I don't want to be a part of this Hadoop and all that Hortonworks out there all that club, they do not have. I mean, what does it tell you about how companies positioned or what does it say about the market?

Scott Gnau

Well, yeah, the IBM announcement comes off the heels of about a year prior. We had a similar announcement with Pivotal, throwing it with Hortonworks Data Platform. So, I think in the consolidation we have appeared to be winners in terms of the number distribution consolidating into our distribution, which is a good thing for us. I think a lot of folks really like the fact that we have two really core fundamental beliefs. Certainly, number one, in infrastructure, is we want to leverage open source community, foster that community and really keep the agility of development by being admitted to Apache license. So, that’s kind of one piece.

Second piece is that we do believe and this is a fundamental change, when you think back to when I started the apox update and other world has changed right, from ERP to CRMs and the webs, to big data to IoTs to AIs. In an ERP-centric world, which was the world that I have lived in most of my career, right. Stack vendors are really high value, right, because everything is standardized, I own all the data, I know what – I’ve standardized by business process around the ERP system. I can consolidate it and so if I have an integrated stack vendor, that’s ex-cost out and there is some efficiency to be gained.

In the world that we now live in with sensors and third parties and things being invented everyday and frankly, end user devices being able to change the data that they create by loading a new application, different world. This no longer is stack vendor; it’s really an ecosystem world. And so we're very much committed to a very healthy and robust ecosystem where we have software partners. Some open source, some not open source, that’s okay. But really creating choice across this continuum of data. So, I think the consolidation is healthy for the market because all of those partners in the ecosystem want to have a very common set of tools to certify all of their software tools, it’s easier for them. And so what’s fragmentation, more consolidation is actually healthy, that's good.

Again, I think a lot of them have come our way just because of our support, both open and the ecosystem, where we actually don't compete with them, we actually want them to win in that ecosystem.

Brian White

Good. And artificial intelligence, machine learning obviously huge topics of discussion in tech for a last couple of years. What impact do you think it has on Hortonworks kind of on the big data movement and at large I think some of this IBM agreement is related, right, like you said.

Scott Gnau

Yeah, I think it’s kind of a, the next leg of the stool as it were. When you think about, I talked about the apox of data and starting with web to big data and IoT, it’s a different software paradigm where our software has really great value and it’s hard for legacy software, traditional RDBMS to bridge that gap because the variety is so largely because the volume is so large and the scalability. It's very hard. There is an inversion of technology, just based on the data apox, that’s one thing.

The second thing is any analyst if you look at when they show data volume growth, structure data volume growth continues to go up, kind of at a linear pace. But all of this new data is going up in an exponential pace. So, the growth is also much higher, which means it’s going to be the focus compared to core investment. There was the thesis that I saw a couple of years ago, I was saying, yeah, that’s interesting all of this sensor data is being created, but it's not high value like ERP data, so people won’t have to sort it, so, so what.

Well, again, wrong. Machine learning and deep learning are showing us breakthrough algorithms that can do things like allow a car to more accurately identify image in front it than the human being that used to drive the car, right? This is possible today with public benchmark. And it's all based on math that was embedded in the late 1800s right, now linear regression, or maths these are all mathematical theories that have been around for a long time. The difference is these models get more and more accurate, the more data you give them, right. So, what happens in this new data world, all this data growth? We can now store, its inexpensive, I now have almost unlimited volumes of data that I can apply to these algorithms. They also require a lot of compute. So, things like cloud, obviously, all of those compute power that’s available to us are enabling those number crunching things to happen in real-time, so that decisions can actually be made.

So, not only can I detect an image, I can actually take action on that image in real-time, right. So, it's a confluence of technology, but my point is these algorithms are more accurate and these used cases are still nascent, right. We all understand autonomous cars that’s really great, but you can apply these same kinds of algorithms to genomics and doing personalized medical care. You can apply these same technologies to advanced fraud detection, right, and we’ve talked about in the industry. I’ve talked about fraud detection for 30 years, right. But this is the next step of fraud detection where you know understanding that false positive fraud detection is actually almost as expensive as letting a fraudulent transaction go through because you're irritating a really good customer with the false positive. These algorithms can actually reduce false positive.

So, there's a whole lot of used cases. My point being is its making all of that exponentially growing data valuable enough to store and process because there is this new generation of used cases. So, it’s a confluence of technology, it’s the next generations of competitive business landscape, whether it’d be in really cool space stuff like, some private cars, whether it’d be in advanced medicine and healthcare. Whether it’d be in some of the more traditional fraud and money laundering cases that’s across all industries and it is the next generation. It’s very nascent. But the point is it’s the third leg of the stool. It requires all the data, it requires open processing with lots of new algorithms and it also requires real-time delivery of analytics and that’s the intersection that we sit in from the perspective of the infrastructure that we create between Hortonworks Data Platform and Hortonworks DataFlow, being able to capture and consume, have the provenance for all of the data, process it and deliver real-time decisions to back to the etch.

Brian White

And how about the cloud, I know…

Scott Gnau

Did I sound excited about that?

Brian White

No, I mean…

Scott Gnau

Too much caffeine.

Brian White

The cloud, I know, you spoke about a lot of things that this DataWorks Hadoop, in June and I sat in a presentation that’s well over 1,000 people and talking about the cloud and what’s happening there. So, maybe you can just expand, I mean, there’s a lot of ways that you offer cloud service to AWS through HDInsight with Microsoft. I think through Azure as well. May be just walk through how it’s had an impact on fourth quarter, simply to expect the fourth quarter.

Scott Gnau

This cloud is – that was on the list, it is really interesting, so it’s anywhere from an on-ramp for new analytics. So, think about I want to load up the genomic footprint, so all of the patients at my government database whatever. I’m going to load up, 4 petabytes of genomic data and I want to run an algorithm to see if there is some correlation because I'm working on a theory for some new medicines, right. In the old world before the cloud, it might never happen, right, because who's going to go get $40 million worth of hardware and load it into datacenter, stand everything up. Then load the data and then run the process and maybe find out that the theory was wrong, right. Nobody would do that.

So, cloud and just the elasticity and the peer group forces available and the simplicity of the model is enabling a whole new on-ramp of those used cases. So, it actually connected to some of that deep learning, machine learning stop and it really creates some additional demand. So, that’s, A. I think the second thing obviously, we have a lot of customers and we said externally about 25% our customers in the cloud and the large majority of them actually have hybrid on-prem and cloud.

And that really gets to kind of the new and the modern architecture for data where traditionally there was a perception that, I don’t want to take my analytic data and leave it outside my firewall. The Chief Risk Officer, General Counsel is like no, no, no, we have policies on that. That perception is now changing, which is good, right. People are starting to really trust and the technology has been there to secure and govern and make sure that data that’s stored in the cloud are private.

So, we're definitely seeing new applications or where there is third-party data that folks are buying or renting to do analytics. Cloud becomes a nice option because you can spin it up, do the analytic and then decide, gee, I want to keep this. And then when I want to keep it, do I want to move it on-prem, do I want to move it to infrastructure-as-a-service, where I can have common security and governance, so, a lot of new options, in that stage. We offer all of our products across infrastructure-as-a-service in all public clouds and private clouds and then we also offer platform-as-a-service with Amazon and HDI. And our goal there is to create a common look and feel for our customers regardless of how they want to deploy. And that becomes interesting again thinking about the regulatory, the reputational impact of applied security and governance to all of this data, being able to have that common look and feel, when tooling across all of those footprints is a core advantage that we provide.

And because we can also help our customers manage software versions behind the scenes, we can give them portability of their applications across this network of physical instantiations whether it’d be in a cloud infrastructure or on-prem or between both. So, we’re working with our customers to really enhance that experience. So, that they have more choice in how they decide to go and deploy. So, it’s an on-ramp, it’s a deployment capability and certainly is something where customers are taking advantage of the eternal nature of the cloud to do some more experimentation and/or versioning of capacity at quarter-end or year-end or there is just specific analytic that’s running.

And so we’ve provided the core technology to do that with the seamless experience. And then also in June we rolled out our flex pricing models, so that our customers can flexibly spin up and spin down and just pay us for what they use, when they're doing this cloud footprints through the flex pricing, kind of like gift card. I used 30 nodes last month, okay; I’m going to do about 30 node months from my gift card. And the next month, I may use 25, I may use 25. Okay, my cards get low, I will reload it. It just works like that. So, they don't have to go, every time they turn on the cloud the instantiation of they go to the purchasing department to buy other support contract from us.

Brian White

Can the revenue be positive for you?

Scott Gnau

Yes.

Brian White

Because there are fewer people on subscription?

Scott Gnau

Yeah.

Brian White

And then Spark, so Spark has really become I think the data processing engine of choice now around Hadoop, it used to be back used in the past. Maybe just your view on the Spark. How is Hortonworks positioned? How do you compare versus competitors for Spark?

Scott Gnau

Sure, Spark is an important thing and the way I think about it is we're kind of in Hadoop 2.0 era and for many reasons Hadoop 1.0 was, when Hadoop started, right, so HDFS and MapReduce starting in companies like Yahoo! doing web index and search and sort of stuff, and that what was invented and those were the core things. Hadoop 2.0 really is up a level from there and this is where we invest a lot of time and energy is in multi-tenancy management. Being able to do real-time in batch together and have multiple tenants on the cluster.

The operational management, being able to produce security and governance across all the platforms into which you can plug different file systems, HDFS, S3, ADLS, Isilon into which you can plug your analytic engines, big, high, each base, Spark, son of Spark, grandson of Spark and so on. So, for us, we offer really two things. We offer that core platform, so that whatever data access method that you bring and whatever file system that you bring to plug in, we can give you that common look and feel, operational support and security governance integrated, really kind of important at an enterprise level.

Inside of the actual Spark, there are a couple of answers to that. Obviously, we compare favorably to our competitors in that and the distribution that we are shipping now and have been shipping most of the year. We actually ship two versions of Spark and let you have pick and choose between, which version of Spark you want to run; 1.0.x version or 2.0.x version. Why is that important? Well, the Spark community doesn’t always carry all of the features forward from an old version to a new version. So, if you wrote an app in 1.0.x, it may not work in 2.0.x. So, we should probably let you have the flexibility, which is good. Diversions in each of those lines that we shift are more current and more modern than when our competitors shift as well. So, we’re really committed to that part of the community.

Then we wrap around that, you know the security governance and multi-tenancy management, as well as, we fleet support visualization engine with Apache Zeppelin. Then our partnership with IBM, Spark is obviously a key tool in the data science and machine learning space. So, you know now having the TSX workbench that plugs in on top, I think we really give a nice end-to-end experience across the continuum. It's interesting last year this time, 18 months ago people were asking me, gee, Spark or Hadoop, what should I do? Actually the answer is not Spark or Hadoop, its actually Spark and Hadoop. Because you get platform capabilities, where you get the data access method and all of the new algorithms that are interesting and really making all of that a facilitated packages is the core value composition that we have.

Brian White

And Flex Support, you touched on it the Flex Support Subscription, I think you announced it in June. Just, what does it mean for Hortonworks, what does it mean for customers. What’s kind of the idea?

Scott Gnau

I think for us, it's all about being easier to do business with, right. So, I’m a Hortonworks customer, I’ve got a support contract, I’ve got 24 nodes in my data center. Gee, I want to spin up some stuff in the cloud and go do one of these familiar used cases. Okay, now I’ve got to call the purchasing department, I’ve got to call Hortonworks. I’ve got to go buy some more contracts, and I’m going to sell you annual contract. Well, I don't know if I’m going to keep it for a year. So, it actually creates that flexibility, where they can get the same level of support and everything, but kind of move things up and down.

So easier do to business with. I think is a key thing for us and obviously, we want to make it easier for customers to consume the services and take advantage of that data. So, it really is a win-win from – and from a pricing perspective, it’s a small premium in the pricing to Flex Support versus buying the full year. So, it’s kind of pricing is a little bit higher than buying the whole bottle with a slight premium. So, I would anticipate that most of our customers will have a hybrid approach. They will have kind of the stuff that they’re keeping all the time, until the time promotes on the blocks and then they’ll have the gift card to kind of top off their general usage.

Brian White

Does it tap into a new type of customer base, that maybe you could touch?

Scott Gnau

I think again it certainly makes it easier for that on-boarding for a customer who’s saying, gee, I’ve got a business unit, who wants to go experiment with something. They’re going to do it entirely in the cloud. And so what that means is we don't know what the answer is, which means we don’t want to own it forever. But, I think again, from an on-boarding perspective, it makes it easier as well.

Brian White

5G networks, just big picture here, what does it mean, it seems like, is it going play as well with HDS, but big picture what do you think 5G means for Hortonworks?

Scott Gnau

I think it means two things, one is, I think it is yet an additional source of data growth and we think about exponential growth in data volume from 3G to 4G and you saw a huge explosion of data available from the network switches. So, from me selling to switch providers or telcos or whatever, this data growth, which is good, volume growth. I think the other thing that it means though, probably more importantly is it’s a key enabler to connect the devices, right.

And connects its sensors and connecting those sensors is a pure play opportunity for technology value for Hortonworks DataFlow for companies who want to secure out to the etch and manage the flow of data. And so having the 5G networks, I believe from a cost perspective on the bandwidth it’s going to be advantageous. It will make for better economies of scale for folks who are deploying sensors to actually connect them in real-time and that's an opportunity for it.

Brian White

Okay. We’ll open up to questions, if there is any questions in the audience? So, one thing, Scott, if you just, if you look out, there is big data markets really evolving, I mean, they do some are I think started booking three years or four years ago, it really changed. I mean, it's really changed, even this year relative to last year?

Scott Gnau

Fewer flip flops…

Brian White

Yeah, fewer flip flops. You call it Dataworks, Hadoop sum it now, it’s went public that’s when filing, worded the company a little bit differently, then maybe you would have thought a year ago. So, just, if we look out in the future, how do you see this market evolve?

Brian White

Yeah, I mean, I think the notion of moving from Hadoop Summit to DataWorks Summit, really reflects that evolution of more than just Hadoop that I described, right. So, from the deployment of Hadoop 2.0 to the broader platform of data-at-rest, data in motion, on-prem and in the cloud, there really is a much larger footprint. Our goal and I think the need in the market is for technology that will manage in higher lifecycle of data, including when its created, when its moving, when it’s at rest, when its being analyzed and so on. So, that change in nomenclature and changing concept really reflects kind of an up level in both the requirement, which is being driven by whole bunch of megatrends out in industry, something which is invested which will be interesting. So, there is that there is that aspect.

Certainly, I think that the deep learning, machine learning stuff is a huge opportunity and we’re at the top of the first inning of that ball game, right. It’s just early, early, early, but a huge opportunity, thinking about combining massive amounts of data with real-time processing, with GPUs, in the clouds. I mean, all those opportunities, I think it’s an opportunity space for us. I think it is a compliment that that other company chose not to list us as a competitor. I think that means we’re winning.

Brian White

Right. And how do you, when we do think about, the competitive landscape. Generally, speaking, if you're going head-to-head with Hadoop, do you see, I mean. They're smaller I think vendors in this space and we don't hear as much about it. But generally, Asia, I think differentiates you…

Scott Gnau

Asia differentiates us. Clearly for the infrastructure business, there are two known competitors that have distributions out there. I think we compete favorably because of our open model and because of the breadth of our portfolio including the data and motion play. We get involved in a lot of transactions that are replacements of those technologies. Again, I think that is just an indication of some momentum that I feel on the market for us.

Brian White

Okay. Any last questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned a lot of these – I was wondering to watching being a people access data and work with the data and all the securities that connect that and so…

Scott Gnau

So, I think it is a tangential kind of opportunity and what I mean, by that is you could argue that that technology applies to something more than the coin transactions which are interesting, but not globally interesting. Being able to leverage that technology for the secure transfer of data like for one use or one analytic. I think it creates opportunities for more collaboration where you would not have seen it before because of the security and privacy concerns. So, I think that's an interesting thing, and I hope that it comes to fruition. But there is still lot of work to be done from a core research perspective to make that work in scale.

Unidentified Analyst

On the area of lot of changes et cetera. How do you do needed – you grew it, touch on subject and that is, you are limited by a finite number, correct? The number of applications that are in the security front and number of liners in the process a lot of change?

Scott Gnau

There are certainly from the latest I've seen there are limitations like transactions per second, and how that gets adjudicated that have to be transcended to make it more ubiquitous as it work. I’m sure, someone will figure that out. In the end, I think it is an opportunity where because of that enhanced safety, when it worked, there's opportunity for more data collaboration, which for us is a really good thing because we move data and we process data. And so when people collaborate, it just creates more open networks, that’s kind of interesting.

Unidentified Analyst

And the flip side of that on the maturity side coding project which is very particular transaction is correct. In particular mining is a definite security.

Scott Gnau

It’s a single use, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And so, that exponentially was required for data. I mean, am I on the right track with this?

Scott Gnau

I don't think of the opportunity as being bad, as much as I think it just, more people having access to more data because they feel secure about it, being interesting. Yeah, in one of the white papers you read, it’s like just like money, right. You want the barrier to entry to print that first dollar bill to be really high because it makes it harder to counterfeit. But once you’ve made that investment, you want to be really easy to print more. And so that’s how the whole watching key system actually works. So, from a data explosion creation perspective, it will create more data. I don’t think it will be like huge.

Unidentified Analyst

The relationship with IBM, opened up other markets, tied to IBM and how does that plays in…

Scott Gnau

I haven’t seen a lot of evidence of that. I had certainly seen a lot of folks who are IBM customers. Obviously, we’re not having conversations with them and opening those stores as you would expect, right. I think it would be a little bit longer term to see what happens broader than that. Just from a consolidation perspective, back to the point I made before was like the market consolidating our way I think is the reinforcement of the model and that’s really good. So, I hope that there's some benefit from it, but haven’t seen or felt it yet.

Brian White

And you're going to be able to leverage IBM's channel overseas, that's part of this that will open up some, it shows a lot of internal and interesting opportunities from a channel perspective?

Scott Gnau

Yeah, absolutely.

Brian White

Anyone else? Okay, I think that's it. Thank you very much.

Scott Gnau

Thank you very much.

