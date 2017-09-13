LG Display: Place Your Bets Now

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is pushing in all of its chips on a big bet that it can become a key supplier of organic light-emitting diode (NASDAQ:OLED) screens for Apple (AAPL) iPhones by 2019 with the help of secretive Apple backing upfront payments, pre-orders, and guarantees for the almost $7 billion plant investment. LG is hard at work securing the necessary equipment and resources for the venture ASAP before testing and initial small production runs in 2018. LG projects full production runs for Apple's 2019 iPhones. It is a strategic shift that will take LG in a whole new direction, even as it maintains and grows its core businesses of the past to mitigate the execution risk of moving in this new direction.

LG stock had a nice pop on the news that Apple was the secretive investor backing its just under $7 billion planned investment in the company's P10 plant currently under construction in Paju City, South Korea. Talks with Apple about the details went well enough that Apple gave LG a $2.67 billion advanced payment late in July for 2019 OLED panels. News of this investment by Apple sent LG stock on a nice short term run, which has since cooled off to a more enticing entry level if you are a believer in LG becoming the number two key supplier to Apple of OLED screens in 2019, behind industry leader Samsung.

LPL data by YCharts

Considering that LG is about a $10 billion company, the success or failure of a $7 billion dollar investment into iPhone OLED screen production over the next couple of years means a lot of potential price movement in the stock.

LG is projecting full iPhone OLED panel shipments in 2019, with initial shipments scheduled to start at the back end of 2018, after the company makes it through initial setup and about 6 months of testing for quality concerns. The delay in full-time production until 2019 centers around the time for testing and quality control to meet Apple's strict standards along with the initial problems of obtaining all the needed production equipment for their P10 plant. Canon Tokki Corp. produces only a limited number of evaporation machines a year needed for OLED display production and Samsung was ahead of LG in the ordering of the machines, resulting in some delay for the company in getting all the initial needed equipment for production set up. However, LG was able to successfully secure the needed machines for installation later this year.

With years of experience in LCD and OLED displays, LG is well poised to break Samsung's monopoly on iPhone OLED screen production with Apple's backing. Apple is well known for diversifying its suppliers, as it seeks pricing power, and it is very interested to increase competition in screen production when new OLED screens project to cost Apple around $120-$130 per unit compared to $45-$55 per LCD panel.

With this opportunity for massive revenue growth for LG in a couple years comes several striking risks that must be monitored, while the strategy unfolds and earnings reports reveal how well the company is progressing. First, is the risk that the OLED screens fail to meet Apple's rigorous standards like the failed sapphire glass project by GT Advanced Technologies Apple invested in in 2013. Fortunately for LG, it is not a small company like GT Advanced Technologies, and it has other viable lines of revenue that have led the company to success thus far. However, if LG can't make top quality iPhone screens, it doesn't matter how much time and money LG puts into the project if Apple drops them like a bad habit. Second, is execution risk including getting all the equipment set up for production, adequate testing, quality control, and competent roll out of the finished product on a timeline that Apple is satisfied with. LG will be under immense pressure the rest of this year and next year to get everything set up and tested adequately for the initial 2018 small batch runs while it prepares for full production in 2019.

LG is in the process of making a major strategic shift in the company as it is moving towards being a major iPhone display supplier for Apple in 2019 with a huge bet in time and resources. Initially, this led to a nice market rally in the stock, which has since cooled off, as the risks start to show up as it tries to secure all the production equipment it needs, along with the construction of its new production plant in South Korea. Apple's behind the scenes financial backing to diversify its suppliers gives LG an edge to break the monopoly in OLED screens Samsung has built over the past few years. This is your typical high risk/high reward scenario, and I myself put in a small investment (approximately 1% portfolio) into the stock while I monitor the developments of the next couple of years. Now might be an opportune time to place a long-term bet while the initial news has cooled off in the stock price, and before things really get interesting next year when more investors start really paying attention to the company. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.