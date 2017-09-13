Chemical Financial Offers Some Value And A Proven Growth Model

The Talmer deal vaulted Chemical Financial above $10B in assets, and this is now the largest Michigan-based bank with opportunities to grow loans and improve its asset and funding mix.

Today, Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) is still digesting the transformative acquisition of Talmer, but this top-10 Michigan bank (and the largest bank headquartered in Michigan) is likely not done with its one-two punch of organic community banking growth and growth through acquisition. Although there has been some turbulence since the deal and the company is still looking at a few quarters where results will be impacted by strategic shifts, the company is on a trajectory for low double-digit earnings growth and should trade above $50 a share.

The Chemical Wedding

Chemical Financial has long been a highly acquisitive bank, with the company executing 12 deals since 1998 that added $12 billion in assets. The most recent and largest deal was for fellow Michigan bank Talmer in 2016. While Chemical Financial has a somewhat conventional history, Talmer was formed amid the Great Recession and built itself through a series of acquisitions of failed banks. For its part, Chemical Financial saw elevated NPAs (above peers) during the worst of the credit crisis, but didn't need to raise equity or accept TARP funding to get through.

As Chemical Financial moved closer to the $10B asset regulatory breakpoint, there was growing concern about the impact that passing that threshold would have on the company – including impacts to revenue (interchange and the like) and expenses (higher regulatory/compliance costs). Taking a “go big or go home” approach, Chemical Financial and Talmer merged in a merger of near-equals and pole vaulted over the $10B hurdle, with average assets now around $18 billion.

The new Chemical Financial is the seventh-largest bank in Michigan, with roughly 6% deposit share. The bank is active across the state, with stronger share in areas like Grand Rapids, Midland, and Youngstown (Ohio) and less scale in Southeast Michigan, where it has a little more than 2% share and a low top-10 position in Detroit. Most of Michigan's deposits are held by large money center and super-regional banks, including JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) (over 20% share), Comerica (NYSE:CMA) (over 14% share), PNC (NYSE:PNC) (over 8% share), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (over 8% share).

Chemical Financial's business is more or less conventional, but not necessarily entirely in line with its peer group. The bank's earning asset mix is skewed heavily toward loans (around 84%) and the bank is under-exposed to securities. The loan book is tilted towards commercial lending at more the 55%, with commercial lending a little larger than C&I lending. Residential mortgages are close to one-quarter of the book and the bank has a somewhat sizable auto loan book (7%) that is primarily indirect but prime. Chemical Financial has been actively expanding its middle-market lending capabilities and the acquisition of Talmer brought in enhanced asset-based lending and equipment financing capabilities and allowed the company to double its in-house lending limits, making it a bigger player in larger commercial lending.

The company's deposit base is less than ideal, with a larger mix (close to 30%) of non-core funding than its peer group and higher than I'd like to see. Even so, the company's cost of funds is competitive with its peer group and management is working to improve the mix. As far as income-generating activities, the bank is less leveraged to fees than its peer group (around 23% versus 30%), but management is looking to grow this – Chemical Financial has a decent asset management business (that contributes close to 20% of fee income) and Talmer will expand the bank's mortgage banking capabilities.

What Will Drive Future Performance?

The story at many banks these days is “make more loans, cut costs, and wait for rates to rise”. That's not really how it's going to work for Chemical Financial, or at least not entirely. This is actually one of the rare banks that's liability-sensitive (due in part to the funding mix), meaning that an increase in rates will reduce net interest income. I expect that this will change over time, but I think it's important to note that a steeper trajectory in rates would actually be a bad thing for this bank in the near term.

Loan growth, though, is still a valid story here. Although Chemical Financial probably wants to maintain the perception that it is a community bank, the reality is that it is shifting away from that. That's not necessarily bad, and the bank still has the advantage of being the largest “hometown bank” in Michigan, which actually does make a difference with lending. Commercial lending relationships tend to be more hands-on, and larger multi-state banks don't always put the same time and effort into working with commercial lending customers. It's also worth noting that Michigan's economy has improved and loan demand is healthy.

M&A is also almost certain to be an ongoing driver of performance. While I would expect management to stay on the sidelines through 2017, I would expect management to look for deals in Southeast Michigan and Northern Ohio, as the company looks to increase its presence in areas like Detroit and Cleveland. I would also not be surprised to see management look for banks in Michigan or nearby states (Indiana, Illinois) that offer either strong deposit franchises outside of urban areas (where deposits tend to be cheap and sticky) or strong specialty lending teams.

Cost reductions and margin improvements are another important factor. Right now the bank is still digesting the Chemical-Talmer integration and has only just started to reap the cost synergies of that deal. To that end, just the day before this writing the bank announced an anticipated consolidation and headcount reduction plan that will cut 7% of the workforce and close 25 branches, saving $20 million a year for a one-time cost of $18 million.

Management Needs To Be Careful

Large mergers almost always bring turnover and turmoil, and this deal has been no exception. While the CEO of Chemical Financial was initially going to run the company, he resigned this summer, leaving former Talmer executives in all of the major operating positions. That doesn't concern me from a performance or competency standpoint, but it does concern me from a culture standpoint and the recent postings on Glassdoor have been pretty critical of the new management team.

To that end, this cost-reduction program is not likely to be great for morale. Looking at the information in company filings, part of the reason that Chemical Financial had better efficiency ratios and returns on assets and equity relative to its competition was because it paid less (salary expense divided by full-time employees). Whether that leads more loan officers/lending teams to head out for greener pastures remains to be seen, but it is a risk factor to consider.



Stepping back a bit, this is going to be a challenging time for the bank. Running a bank with close to $20 billion in assets offers different challenges than running a bank with $5 billion to $10 billion in assets, and maintaining culture will be harder (both in terms of internal culture and how the bank interacts with, and is viewed by, customers). What's more, this is a liability-sensitive bank operating in a time of rising rates.

Last and not least, the bank is actively working to increase its securities mix – while most of the funding for this effort (management is targeting a 20% weighting of securities in the earning asset mix) will come from FHLB borrowings, it will pressure net interest margins at a time when many other banks are reporting improving margins. Purchase accounting accretion and loan growth will help some, but it's also worth noting that the bank is likely to change its loan mix some as well, with less-profitable indirect auto lending likely to decrease and C&I, CRE, and construction lending likely to increase, as well as more specialized lending like equipment finance and agricultural lending.

The Opportunity

Even though loan growth is healthy (up 12% and 8% on an annualized qoq basis for the last two quarters) and the efficiency ratio is improving, I expect Chemical Financial to stay under 10% ROE for a couple of years as it absorbs the costs of building up its securities portfolio and as it establishes its new operating strategy for growth beyond 2017. Even so, I do believe ROEs will improve into the low teens (and possibly into the mid-teens), with earnings growth in the low double-digits. So even though the company is trading at over 16x forward earnings per share, I don't think the valuation is too bad.

In fact, discounting the earnings streams I project from Chemical Financial gives me a fair value of around $53 to $54 today. That's not huge undervaluation, I'll admit, but that is with a double-digit discount rate and in an environment where not many banks offer any discount. The shares aren't so attractive on a TBV/ROTE basis, but that is largely because that metric doesn't really reward future growth or improvements years down the line.

The Bottom Line

The Street got the cost reduction program it wanted, and the shares are up nicely on the news. I do have some concerns about the culture shift at the bank, but issues like these are hard to quantify. What's more, Chemical Financial is now the largest Michigan-based bank and is seeing strong lending growth and improving cost efficiency. As management works through the integration of Talmer, finishes adjusting the earning asset mix, improves the deposit/funding base, builds the fee-generating businesses, and rejiggers the lending priorities (more commercial/specialty lending, less auto), I believe these shares are likely to move into the mid-$50s and they offer interesting value today.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.