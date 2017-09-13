Activision Blizzard: Best Positioned For AR Gaming Revolution

In case you missed it, Apple (AAPL) demonstrated an incredible AR game during its Keynote Event on September 12th. I do not think it is an exaggeration when the speaker said "with the introduction of ARKit, Apple changed gaming forever." If you don't believe me, just watch the clip. If you are not blown away, I venture to guess that you are not a hardcore gamer like me. Big picture, from the Apple Event, I see multiple significant developments.

First, mobile hardware is improving at an incredible rate, increasing its appeal among hardcore gamers whose demands for graphics and engagement is higher than casual gamers. For example, the A11 chip in the new iPhones is significantly more powerful than the A10 chip, allowing the phone to play more advanced games (for more details, check out this article).

Another important example is that the iPhone 8 base model starts at 64gb of storage vs. 32gb of storage for the iPhone 7, doubling the storage capacity of the base models. As games becomes increasingly complex, engaging, and bigger, I have heard from industry contacts that storage has become a bottleneck for some users, so this mandatory storage upgrade should alleviate the pressure somewhat.

Second, better AR technology accentuates mobile gaming's existing competitive advantage vs. console and PC platforms, which is mobility and its ability to interact with the real world through the device's multiple sensors. While consoles and PC enjoy the advantage of better graphics, a bigger screen, and more dedicated storage, gamers are ultimately "tied to the couch."

Pokemon Go already demonstrated the power of AR mobile gaming, while games like Candy Crush demonstrated the earnings power of carrying your game with you everywhere (so gamers can always kill time by playing a few rounds and more time spent equals more money spent).

The demo we witnessed at the Apple Event clearly showcases exciting new AR capabilities that are unavailable to console and PC gamers. As a gamer, I see huge potential in playing first person shooting games in the real world with friends, among many other exciting possibilities.

The implication of better mobile hardware and software is that mobile gaming should become more engaging and could take time share from console and PC platforms, where more hardcore gamers currently reside (although, the entire market is so strong that it's unlikely a zero sum game).

In my view, among the large US game publishers, Activision is the best positioned to take advantage of the exciting new developments for mobile gaming highlighted above.

The most obvious reason is that ATVI has the most mobile exposure. For example, as of the latest quarter, nearly 1/3 of ATVI's revenue came from Mobile vs. less than 20% for Electronic Arts (EA). Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is still mostly a console publisher while mobile is not material enough to break out on its own in filings.

The second reason is that ATVI has a partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), by far the most successful gaming company in the world (this assertion should be self evident for those who are familiar with the gaming industry, but if you are not, this article is a good place to start). The partnership began in 2013 when Tencent invested in ATVI, and now owns ~5% of outstanding ATVI shares. This advantage, of course, is not shared by EA or TTWO. Those who are unfamiliar with the ways of Tencent may ask, "so what, it is just an investment," which is a huge underestimation of Tencent.

First, Tencent is an important gatekeeper to the Chinese market since it is one of the few at-scale game distributors in China. Second, Tencent tends to take an active approach with their investments. Focusing on ATVI, for example:

In their February 2016 earnings call, ATVI noted that "We also continue to work closely with Tencent to bring more people into the game, which is critical."

In their August 2015 call, ATVI noted "In the last week of July, we launched a significant content and feature update and Tencent kicked off a marketing campaign to support new player acquisition."

In May 2015, ATVI said "we’re now working with our partner Tencent to expand our audience base."

In February 2015, ATVI said "So we feel fortunate that Tencent has the strongest track record in that market, and I think you can look to games like Crossfire or League of Legends to see how the early ramp-up occurs for large successful games in the Chinese market."

OK, so you get the point - the Tencent partnership should be viewed as a meaningful competitive advantage for ATVI in the mobile space and not just a passive investment. (For publicly available transcripts, please refer to Seeking Alpha. I am using a Bloomberg terminal for my transcript quotes.)

Conclusion

If you are as excited about AR mobile gaming as I am, I believe ATVI is the company that is best positioned for what I view as an upcoming AR gaming revolution. Among the large US game publishers, ATVI has the largest mobile gaming exposure and a strategic partnership with and an investment from Tencent, the best mobile gaming partner anyone can hope for.

Combined with ATVI's broad portfolio of highly cash generative franchise games and a history of operational excellence, I am confident in the company's ability to allocate financial and management resources to capture this exciting new opportunity. Given how early we are in AR gaming and the catalyst of Apple's ARKit, I believe consensus estimates for ATVI could go up in the near term, which should help the stock continue its upward momentum.

If you find my work helpful, please follow me on Seeking Alpha and check out my profile. Thank you!