Salesforce Invests In NS1 For Next-Gen DNS Platform

Salesforce continues to execute an ambitious corporate investment strategy and has another $100 million to invest in the near future.

NS1 has developed 'intelligent' DNS management software and services for today's hybrid cloud and security challenged environments.

Salesforce Ventures has invested in the latest financing round of Ns1.

Quick Take

Salesforce Ventures (CRM) has participated in a $20 million Series C financing round for DNS company NS1.

NS1 has developed what it calls ‘intelligent DNS and traffic management’ that is more relevant in today’s more complex hybrid cloud and DevOps environments.

Salesforce is a very active investor in technology startups at all stages of development and continues to fund its venture program with a fourth venture fund of $100 million announced in May 2017.

Investee Company

New York-based NS1 was founded in 2013 to help enterprises better manage their internet traffic through a data-driven architecture and ‘Filter Chain’ routing engine.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Kris Beevers, who was previously Director of Integration Engineering at Internap Network Services.

Below is a video about NS1’s technology:

NS1’s offerings are composed of the following:

Managed DNS - NS1’s anycast network for traffic optimization

network for traffic optimization Dedicated DNS - Solution for dedicated on-prem or cloud environments

Pulsar - Manage traffic based on real-time performance data

The firm counts Salesforce, Dropbox, Pandora (P) and others as customers.

NS1 has been growing. As a result, it has almost double its employee headcount in the past twelve months, from 37 to 73:

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Salesforce, other investors in the current round included lead investor GGV Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Flybridge Capital Partners, Sigma Prime Ventures, Telstra Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures.

Valuation was not disclosed. NS1 has now raised more than $45 million in funding since 2015.

As noted above, Salesforce was already a customer before investing in the current round.

Salesforce has made quite a range of investments in startups, largely due to managing a large ecosystem of software-enabled companies on its platform.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

The graphic indicates that Salesforce not only invests in a variety of industries but also at all stages of startup development.

Geographically, Salesforce’s history is skewed toward Bay Area firms but has notably branched out internationally to invest in companies located in Tokyo and Paris.

Salesforce’s approach has been to make a large number of investments, although likely for smaller amounts, where the investee company can benefit from access to Salesforce’s platform and ecosystem.

Of special note is Salesforce’s investment at the very earliest stages of startup development, such as Pre Series A and Series A. Although the definition of those ‘Stages’ has changed in recent years, Salesforce has been notable among major technology firms in making those investments, which require a significant infrastructure to accomplish.

Salesforce management has thus decided to invest not only in a wide spectrum of software-enabled companies but to create the specialized staffing needed to identify, analyze, invest and support a large throughput of technology startups within its system.

The firm will continue to expand its investment, and it announced as much in May 2017 when it disclosed a fourth fund with a fresh $100 million to invest within the next two years.

