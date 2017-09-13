A New Age For Cheetah Mobile: Monetization Of Artificial Intelligence

I. Monetization of Artificial Intelligence

Cheetah Mobile's (CMCM) revenue in the first quarter was RMB1,190.7 million (US$173.0 million), which easily beats the market analysts’ consensus of RMB1,170.0 million (US$170.0 million). The growth in revenue substantially benefited from the rapidly developing content-driven applications such as Live.me and News Republic.

Cheetah Mobile is finally understanding the methods of monetizing content-driven applications. In April 2016, Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Executive Officer, announced that Cheetah Mobile would invest over $50 million in developing and applying artificial intelligence technologies to their applications, which was definitely a wise investment decision for its short-term and long-term interests. As far as we can see, vigorous developments and improvements are made in the artificial intelligence field, speech recognition, real-time translation, deep-learning tags, face recognition algorithm and so on. Cheetah Mobile has put focus on applying deep learning to recommend customized news and advertisements to users since the acquisition of News Republic last year. We believe the model of recommending and delivering personalized news and ads to users would be better adjusted once AI-based technologies are utilized in News Republic. We will discuss how CMCM’s content-driven applications, especially Live.me, take advantage of AI technology thoroughly in section III.

The new mission of CMCM is to “Make the World Smarter.” Artificial intelligence has become its core strategy with content transformation. We believe that Cheetah Mobile will endeavor to build a cutting-edge AI-based technology platform and explore more opportunities in its products and functions.

II. Strike Back of Domestic Market

A sign of recovery finally appears in the most recent quarter after a long time of depression for Cheetah Mobile’s domestic market, comparing to its overseas market. Domestic market share of Cheetah Mobile's total revenues have been decreasing since 2014, from 76.4% (2014 Q4) to 28.74% (2017 Q1). However, in 2017 Q2, revenue generated from thr domestic market accounts for 29.85% of Cheetah Mobile’s total revenues.

Graphs are created by author. All information is from Cheetah Mobile's earnings reports.

Now you may wonder who is leading this revolution domestically. Well, according to the data on App Annie and App Store, four games from Cheetah Mobile, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Piano Tiles2 and Rolling Sky, have been staying on the Top 10 positions in Chinese Games Downloads ranking since August. They contribute mostly to Cheetah Mobile's data usages due to their light game nature. However, imagining one day these data usages are transferred to Live.me, this should be a quick way to monetize.

Live.me, a global live broadcasting app, has its unique advantages, large number of overseas users, AI real-time translation, etc. If we include live broadcasting from famous broadcasters/stars in Japan, U.S. and Taiwan, countries where Live.me has been promoted well, we should expect to see a substantial increase in the numbers of domestic users. Social networking between strangers and even further, cross countries, seems to be very attractive.

III. The Global Version of MOMO?

People may think of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) when we talked about live broadcasting Apps, which performs extraordinarily well in China. However, Live.me has a high probability of achieving a much better outcome in both DAUs and revenues than MOMO considering its continuously expanding user group.

Graphs are captured from App Annie.

Obviously, Live.me has been leading in revenues in terms of social networking apps on either iOS or Google Play since 2016 Q3. Similar to MOMO, the major contributors of revenues for Live.me are virtual gifts purchased by app users and advertisements paid by businesses.

Images are captured from Live.me.

There also is a Top Fans Ranking on every broadcaster’s homepage ranked by the total number of virtual gifts each fan has sent. Fans tend to spend more on virtual gifts purchases to maintain their ranking. The competition between fans also would stimulate users to spend more.

Traditionally, advertisements inserted in live broadcasting are random and useless to users, however, customized ads that Cheetah Mobile applied utilize the big data analysis of each user’s demands and interests. Moreover, Live.me attracts broadcasters from various fields like fashion, music, beauty, game, fitness, food, traveling, and so on. Advertisers could find the broadcaster who is the perfect match for their brand images easily.

The overseas market of Live.me is enormous and continuously expanding as Live.me is now connected to Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Some broadcasters might have gained popularity on their social networking platform already. We should be able to see an explosive growth on the number of new users once these broadcasters share their live broadcasting on their personal social accounts.

Speech and Face Recognition

As stated in the beginning, Cheetah Mobile is focusing on applying AI technologies in their content-based apps. Currently, speech recognition randomly appears in live broadcasting as shown on the lower right image. If it is the first time for a user to try this function, five choices are available - English, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Speech recognition technology is extremely helpful to Live.me since the user group is international. Viewers and rewards will definitely increase if people can understand what foreign broadcasters say. At the same time, real-time translation will be optimized and intensified with the development of speech recognition.

Images are captured from Live.me.

As shown on the upper left image, Live.me is able to recognize human faces precisely. If the broadcaster sets to apply effects on face, the effects would only show when there is a human face.

Deep Learning Tag

In the user interface, Live.me has four different sections - Follow, Featured, New and Nearby. Users can choose any one of them to narrow down the search for their favorite live broadcasting. In the Follow section, users can watch videos from the broadcasters they followed, and Live.me would recommend other broadcasters they might prefer based on their preferences collected by big data analysis. In the Featured section, users can have a preliminary impression to a strange broadcaster tagged as beautiful, cool, sexy, friendly etc. This section allows users to locate their favorite broadcaster more quickly. Compared to Live.me, MOMO does not provide the deep-learning tag function, making it really time consuming for MOMO users to finally locate a satisfying live broadcast.

Images are captured from Live.me and MOMO.

IV. Mobile Games

In the light game category, Cheetah Mobile performs outstandingly, especially in the music game genre, and has been in the industry leading position. According to the data in App Annie, Cheetah Mobile is ranked fifth in the worldwide iOS App Store Game Downloads list (Figure 1). Three games, Dancing Line, Piano Tiles2 and Rolling Sky, occupied the Top 3 of music games (Figure 2). These three games are still ranked as the Top 3 in the music game of iOS App Store until now.

Figure 1: Top companies rankings in the iOS App Store (August 2017).

All information is from App Annie.

Figure 2: Top music game rankings in iOS App Store.

Charts are made by author. All information is from App Annie.

Cheetah Mobile utilizes big data analysis on transforming product, upgrading and breaking the development of light game obstacles. Piano Tiles2 and Rolling Sky have been popular for more than a year over the world, and they have continued to attract new players. Dancing Line is a music game launched by Cheetah mobile in December 2016. It was ranked the 150th in the music game category initially. However, it jumped to the 15th (Figure 3) only one day later, and became one of the Top 10 music games in two days. In February 2017, it became one of the Top 5.

It took CMCM only 61 days to transform Dancing Line from an “out-of-rank” music game App to a Top 5 one. In April 2017, it finally became the NO.1 music game, and it is still ranked the first in the music game apps of iOS App Store till today.

Figure 3: Dancing Line’s ranking changes in music game app on iOS App Store.

All information is from App Annie.

Dancing Line combines fast-paced gameplay with a carefully selected soundtrack to create an experience like nothing else. Featuring different worlds of increasing difficulties, each one paints a unique picture and evokes different emotions. The key is not just watching out for obstacles and traps, but also following the music. Since Dancing Line appeared, it has been a great addiction to players all over the world. As of Sep 13, more than 93% players gave a five-star rating. The average rating for this game has reached an astonishing 4.9 score out of 5, which is almost the highest score in the game ratings (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Dancing Line ratings and some reviews.

All information is from App Annie.