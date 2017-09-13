Insiders Are Going To The Movies

Cinemark stands out as the company with the best operating margins, the best return on equity and the lowest EV/EBITDA in this sector.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the San Francisco Bay Area was experiencing uncharacteristically hot weather with many areas seeing temperatures well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. To beat the afternoon heat, I figured I would catch a matinee show of the latest Christopher Nolan war flick "Dunkirk." Given the weather outside and the three day holiday weekend, I expected the Century Redwood City 20 movie theater complex to be busy but was taken aback by the long snaking line to get into the movies. The movie did not disappoint and watching the brilliantly filmed dogfights on the big screen reminded me of some of the World War II era novels I used to read as a teenager.

That is the magic of the movies. They help us escape into a different world or sometimes to a different period of our lives. The movie theater chains are however not feeling the magic this year as a disappointing slate of summer movies failed to draw in enough moviegoers. Year-to-date box office gross receipts of $7.7 billion (as of Sept. 11, 2017) are running 5.7% below receipts of $8.24 billion in 2016 according to BoxOfficeMojo. Before we write this year off, it is important to remember that 2016 was an unusually strong year at the box office with gross receipts running 5.7% over 2015 and nearly 12% over 2014 as of September 11. For the full year however, gross receipts for 2016 were just 2.2% higher than 2015 and 9.8% higher than 2014, indicating a weak fourth quarter.

With a very strong opening for the new Stephen King horror movie "It" and a string of highly anticipated movies in the fourth quarter of 2017, including "Blade Runner 2049," "Mother!," "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," maybe there is still hope for 2017. Instead of sequels and bombarding us with every permutation and combination of superheroes to see what sticks, Hollywood is trying its luck with refreshes of favorite movies of yesteryear like "Jumanji," "Mummy," and "Blade Runner."

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Source: Taken from "Get Out"

Insiders and investors of movie theater companies have watched their stocks follow a script straight out of a horror movie with AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) down more than 54%, IMAX (IMAX) down nearly 33%, and Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) down nearly 30% over the last 52 weeks. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) was only down 13%, while the smaller movie theater chains like Marcus (MCS) and Reading International (RDI) were actually up 8.9% and 15.7%, respectively. The group as a whole significantly underperformed the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 Index, both of which are up over 17% during the same time period.

So, what gives? There are a number of issues both temporary and potentially more permanent that are weighing down these stocks. There are also company specific concerns beyond the issues faced by the sector as a whole. We already discussed the issue of weak box office receipts that could change if movies in the fourth quarter of 2017 or for the full-year 2018 show more promise. Movie theaters have been upgrading their technology and are offering upgraded recliner seats with more food and drink options to justify higher ticket prices and drive higher revenue.

The elephant in the room is not a dip in year-to-date revenue in 2017, but the potentially closing or elimination of the window between the time a movie is released in theaters and it comes out on DVD and streaming services. Movie studios are supposedly in talks with companies like Apple (AAPL) and Comcast (CMCSA) to allow streaming of new movies at high price points like $30 to $50. A move like this is certainly going to hurt the movie theater chains, but I don't think they warrant price drops of 30% to 50% for these stocks.

We Have Seen This Movie Before

This situation reminds me of an investment I made in a Midwest focused movie theater chain called Marcus (MCS) nearly a decade ago. The movie theater sector at that time was plagued by concerns of falling movie theater attendance attributed to the popularity of HDTVs paired with home theater systems. While HDTVs certainly improved the in-home movie watching experience and I enjoyed watching the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy on my HDTV, I felt that they were not likely to cause a significant drop in movie theater attendance.

Watching a movie in a theater is not just about a big screen or a good movie. It's the entire experience of going out with friends, family or a significant other and it is difficult to replace that with HDTVs or shrinking release windows. The upgrade to reclining seats, reserved seating and expanded food and drink offerings by movie theaters are addressing the "experience" economy. If you feel the threat of a shrinking release window is overstated, then these stocks are on sale and worth exploring further.

The Insiders

The insiders of some of these companies certainly feel that way. Towards the end of August, I received alerts on the same day about insider purchases at both Regal Entertainment (RGC) and Cinemark (CNK). The CEO of Cinemark followed his August purchase with another purchase of 5,000 shares filed yesterday. Insiders of AMC have also been active with three insiders purchasing stock multiple times since February of this year. In addition to insider purchases, Regal Entertainment announced a $50 million share buyback program on Aug. 31st.

Buy One or Buy 'Em All?

While AMC has fallen the most, it is also the company in this sector with the most leveraged balance sheet and is priced higher than both Cinemark and Regal on an EV/EBITDA basis. Looking at the numbers in the table below, Cinemark stands out as the company with the best operating margins, the best return on equity and the lowest EV/EBITDA. This partially explains why it has not fallen as much as the others and only sports a dividend yield of 2.98%, when compared to a rich yield of 5.97% for Regal and 5.95% for AMC.

While the dividends of both Regal and AMC are attractive, their payout ratios are also well above 50%, putting those juicy dividends at risk for a cut if things don't recover later this year or in 2018.

Conclusion

I feel as if this sector is ripe for a rebound after the overhang of third-quarter earnings is behind us. Cinemark and Regal are worth exploring further, but I plan on staying away from AMC. If you feel there might be further consolidation in this sector, then one of the smaller companies -- like Marcus or Reading -- could turn out to be a better bet, despite the fact that they have not experienced the same kind of price declines as their big brothers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.