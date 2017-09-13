America's Retirement Reckoning: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The United States has become a debtor nation for the first time since World War I, owing foreigners more than they owe it, a Commerce Department report indicated today.”

So wrote The New York Times in a then shocking report written 32 years ago, almost to the day.

The way in which the article was written truly reflects a bygone era, such as the comment by one economist describing the situation as “intolerable.” Here’s an extended quote:

‘You are compelled to transfer some of your domestic resources abroad'' to make dividend and interest payments to foreigners, said Robert G. Dederick, chief economist of the Northern Trust Company in Chicago and a former Under Secretary of Commerce in the Reagan Administration. ''That's an intolerable situation.'' ‘The point,’ said James Capra, economist for Shearson Lehman Brothers, ‘is in some fundamental sense we are trying to consume more and more and borrowing from others in order to do that.’ Being a debtor nation is not always undesirable, said Thomas R. Robinson, manager of international economics at Merrill Lynch. 'There's nothing wrong if the investment is being used for productive purposes,’ such as building factories,' he said.”

Times have changed, and our large and perpetual current account deficit, which is the economic expression of a nation living beyond its means, has been tolerated for a generation, and is simply normal for the U.S. And, the purpose of these perpetual deficits is specifically to consume more. Corporations today are better known for buying back shares and paying out large bonuses than for building new factories.

But this article is not about international trade – it is about retirement. I thought it would be helpful to start somewhere else just so we can analogize a bit to better grasp America’s shattered retirement finances, one symptom of which is Americans expressing greater concern about affording vacations (36%) than about having adequate retirement savings (32%).

That unfortunate finding is one of a battery of statistics and analysis of the contemporary retirement crisis assembled on today’s Seeking Alpha by BeatlesRockerTom in article 7 of his 10-part series on America’s changing economics. Tom did yeoman’s work in putting this together; it behooves you to follow him for this and future articles.

Tom notes the widely publicized inability of Americans to access even $500 for a car repair. But what I found most astonishing is the implication that an enormous cohort of Americans are likely to have difficulty accessing $500 in their retirement, when they are no longer working. How so? I quote Tom:

Regardless of age…80% of all families had no more than $116,000 saved. The median balance - where 50% had more and 50% less (i.e., the middle) - was $5,000.”

Obviously, that amount won’t cut it. $5,000, made to last over a 30-year retirement, would produce a monthly income of less than $14 if kept in stable value funds. That’s minus any inflation, of course. Fortunately, another study cited shows the average retirement savings of folks in the 56 to 61 age cohort is a much improved $163,577. But let’s assume we’re dealing with a household of 65-year-olds who managed to turn that $163,577 into $250,000 in their final four working years.

The calculation Tom quotes, using the average Social Security benefit of $1,341 a month, still comes up short:

With a $250,000 retirement savings balance, estimated income including spending of approximately $47,000/year results in a $14,000 shortfall.”

There is one obvious flaw in this analysis. Studies that are presumably looking at financial assets such as IRAs or 401(k) accounts may be missing other assets such as real estate. If the household are homeowners whose home is paid off, they no longer need to pay rent. If they own rental property, they may have another source of income. Either case could make up for a $14,000 annual shortfall, barely, but it’s hard to see where our average household will be able to squeeze out that extra $500 in such a tight budget.

And, that is why I brought up America’s great reversal from longtime creditor nation to now longtime debtor nation. The tone is set at the top. A creditor nation produces, earns, and consumes, but saves a portion of its earnings to invest in its future. But when a society decides to consume more in the present, in perpetuity, is it a wonder that many of its citizens will prioritize their present vacation over their future retirement solvency?

America has been on an extended vacation from fiscal rectitude for some time now, and it’s became an ingrained part of American culture. It’s a pattern we see throughout world history – a society that has become wealthy and powerful fails to retain the character traits with which it acquired that status. Perhaps we can turn the tide slowly right here on Seeking Alpha, which tends to attract financial responsible types.

