'Well, It's One Louder, Isn't It?'

Let's look at a few visuals that illustrate some of the points I've made in my last two posts.

I decided to write a fun followup to my last post, utilizing some excerpts from a new note on volatility and geopolitical risk.

I was sifting through all of the research out on Wednesday when I came across something that compliments the last piece I published here quite nicely, so I figured I'd take a second to highlight it.

You'll recall from "Through The Heisenberg Lens," that one of the problems with the current setup is that because central banks have waited so long to normalize, they have put themselves in a position where their capacity to counteract the next crisis is severely constrained.

Rates are still glued to zero (or below), and balance sheets are bloated. I'm reminded of Spinal Tap - "where do you go from here"? I'm not sure there's an "11" on the accommodation knob unless everyone wants to simply go the Japan route which, you're reminded, looks like this:

So, they couldn't effectively counteract a new crisis if one were to come calling unless they normalize now to give themselves some breathing room. In other words, they need to taper now, so they can restart QE later. And yes, that's just as absurd as it sounds.

What makes it even worse is that by virtue of the fact that these policies have pushed up asset prices, the very act of tapering could itself inject volatility into the market. Consider this excerpt from the BofAML note I alluded to here at the outset:

Every time the Fed embarked on the different phases of its QE programme, credit implied vols declined significantly (chart 6). On the other hand, during periods of no monetary easing or when the market started pricing the possibility of easing policy removal (tapering tantrum and the subsequent tapering phase) implied vols advanced (chart 6). Same happened in the case of the ECB: implied vols have re-priced lower post the announcements of the PSPP and the CSPP.

That's a pretty telling chart, is it not?

So again, the cruel irony here is that what central banks need to do in order to free up room on the balance sheet and restore their capacity to respond to the next crisis (i.e. they need to sell assets or at least stop reinvestments) could itself cause the next crisis by driving up volatility.

Remember, QE is just a multi-trillion dollar volatility selling regime. "Central banks are selling vol.," BofAML goes on to write, adding that "QE programs around the globe have had a clear target: to reduce uncertainty and dampen market volatility."

And, speaking of market volatility, guess what happens when you plot the Bloomberg story count for "geopolitical risk" against implied volatility for equities (SPY) and credit. This happens:

Since 2013, geopolitical risk has been associated with episodic bouts of volatility. Here's BofAML one more time:

Our work shows that the majority of vol spikes over the past years have taken place during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. Since 2013 we have seen a number of vol spikes, and the majority of them had been the result of rising geopolitical risk.

So, that gets us back to the inherent problem here. Central banks need to normalize their balance sheets in order to give them some firepower to combat future bouts of volatility. For the past four years, bouts of volatility have been associated with geopolitical risk. Currently, geopolitical risk is rising. So, central banks need to get on with it in terms of normalization. But because central banks have been the biggest volatility sellers of all, it stands to reason that the very act of normalization will drive up volatility.

A crisis of some kind thus becomes unavoidable. It's almost a given that if one waits around long enough, a new crisis will emerge. But now, the process central banks need to go through to restore their capacity to bail everyone out (again) itself carries the risk of creating a crisis.

What to do? I suppose the only option is to indeed go the Kuroda route and turn the easing knob up to "11."

"Does that mean it's more effective?"

"Well, it's one louder, isn't it?"

