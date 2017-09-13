ICU Medical's (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Presents at Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 11 2017, 02:15 PM ET

Executives

Vivek Jain - Chairman & CEO

Analysts

Shu Wang - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Shu Wang

Thank you so much for joining us this afternoon. My name is Scott Wang, and I work on the medical technology team here at Morgan Stanley. We're very pleased to have with us ICU Medical in day 1 of our conference, and we welcome Vivek Jain, the company's CEO.

Okay. And with that, let's get started. So Vivek, I want to start with a very quick review of numbers and what your guidance implies for the rest of the year before moving on to more strategic questions.

So starting with guidance, after two quarters, you delivered adjusted EBITDA of approximately, call it, $97 million, with a target for $180 million to $190 million this year, which kind of implies that you're seeing you're expecting flat EBITDA at the high end for the next two quarters.

What are some of the key factors that drive this kind of flat to weaker EBITDA for the back half of '17 versus the first half?

Vivek Jain

Hi, everybody. Thanks for - first, thanks for having us. We appreciate it. We have been invited, and that's nice for our company to get the opportunity to present here. And thanks for investing the time to get to know us. In terms of jumping right into the most favorite topic, guidance, we did say the back half of the year would be worse than the front half of the year.

Really, three reasons. The first is we're in the midst of buying a company that's 3x the size of us, and we've got to add some permanent infrastructure to our operations to be able to sustain that. So that's sort of the first reason.

The second reason is because the company we're buying has had some lumpiness and losses in its business, and we haven't felt all those losses yet. And the third reason is because it's an unpredictable situation and there's just some general risks out there.

And in our minds, it's better to be cautious, as anybody who's followed us for a long time has seen our style and behaviors, right? So those are really the 3 reasons.

Shu Wang

So if we dig a little bit deeper into your results, within your infusion consumables business, which houses a large part of legacy ICU Medical business, you kind of saw high single-digit declines on a pro forma basis in 2Q.

Now you were attributing the decline to kind of Hospira's U.S. business given that legacy ICU growth was actually quite robust. At the same time, you're not capturing the full margin on this business given some of the dynamics around the acquisition. How should investors think about this business for the rest of 2017 from both kind of a growth and profitability standpoint?

Vivek Jain

Consumables is our largest segment. It's where the most logic was in putting these two businesses together. We did have about double-digit declines reported in Q2. I think it's like roughly $120 million down to $110 million. The Hospira business lost more than minus $10 million, and the ICU business grew to offset that to only minus $10 million.

I don't think there's any major changes to the balance of this year. It reflects the contract loss that Hospira had that we discussed, obviously, we discuss it all the time, but earlier in the year. And the trends of ICU business continue to remain strong.

I think what is important, we said, in that particular segment, we do believe '18 over '17 will see growth as a result of the combination, first, from stability in the Hospira business and then to the normal growth at ICU.

And then profitability was impacted because, with the transaction, we didn't really capture, from an accounting basis, the normal profits we would make selling to Hospira. That will kick back in next year and sort of improve our year-over-year margins. You'll be able to find that on our investor presentation now.

Shu Wang

Right. So let's move to the acquisition of Hospira. When you had announced the deal kind of late in October last year, when you announced the deal to buy the Hospira assets from Pfizer, you described the strategic rationale as securing - kind of securing - the way I heard it is you were trying to secure ICU's longer term destiny despite some potential near-term risks.

After seven months of full ownership of these assets, are things largely going according to plan? And how has your vision for the pro forma business evolved since closing the acquisition?

Vivek Jain

Okay. There's a lot in there. On the rationale, if we reflect on the reasons we decided to do the transaction, the first was it was getting hard for ICU to exist as an independent public company. We're competing against these mega corporations, and it was hard to continue to grow at the rates we were. And we didn't control our own destiny, with 40% of our profits tied up in the hands of a somewhat unpredictable customer.

So defensively, it was about controlling our destiny. I think we've checked the box in that. That is exactly what we thought it is. Offensively, the things we believe, I think, continue to remain true. It's a good industry structure. We think we have a full portfolio of products, and we think we have global reach in the combination that we didn't have before.

I think we've been pleasantly surprised. The state of affairs around topics like quality and the investments that were made around the commitment of some of the people in the company and the customers' practicality is why it's good that ICU exists. And then there's more difficult things we found along the way also.

Shu Wang

So even with the acquisition of Hospira assets, ICU Medical continues to face several large, entrenched competitors in your core markets. And I think you guys internally refer to these guys as the killer bees for Baxter and BD. What do you see as ICU Medical's competitive advantage is?

And what gives you the confidence to kind of take on some of these bigger rivals, which have dominant positions across a number of your end markets in pumps, consumables and solutions?

Vivek Jain

B. Braun, too. That's the third one. I think you have to go a little bit deeper, and you have to look at our actual business versus our competitors. First, I think we believe we have a full portfolio, and that's across all types of pumps, all types of consumables, whether oncology, needle-free, et cetera, and an IV solution portfolio that addresses the needs in the United States.

I think our business, when you line it up against our competitors, is actually of comparable size. And so I know we do worry about the big, much larger corporations, but pound for pound, in terms of selling a pump, for selling a non-dedicated set or a dedicated set, our businesses are much more in line and solutions are a little bit stronger.

So the fact they're bigger doesn't necessarily, I think, concern us. We think our advantages are really around our core comes from disposables. And together with the Hospira business, we sell almost $750 million of disposables, and that's better than some of them.

And if we work backwards there, our mission in life is to focus on growing that pot, and that's our core business, so we can act with focus and intensity around that. We feel like we have a competitive advantage there, and that's where our business centers around.

Shu Wang

So how - when you think of - one thing that we look at on a med tech team is kind of a sense for a weighted average market growth rate. So my sense is that the infusion pump and consumables market is pretty much somewhere between like a 3% to 5% grower in the U.S. Ex U.S., maybe a little bit better.

You also play in end markets like IV solutions, and you have like a very small but growing critical care segment. Can you walk us through the components of how you think about what your weighted average end market growth rate looks like? And how should investors think about the overall pro forma growth rate for ICU going forward?

Vivek Jain

Sure. I think we're always a little bit scared about just picking a number. Like I know everybody in the world, let's say, is at high single digits, mid-single digits, low single digits. It's much more about what's happening in each business unit, right, and where is each business unit in the cycle.

Let me kind of go best to hardest or whatever the words are, right? In the consumables business, legacy ICU was growing double digits. We have portions of that business, like our oncology business, that are growing 15%, 20% better. Quarter-on-quarter, we think it's going to stay that way for a while.

And we have the more traditional consumables business, which is growing kind of mid-single digits. In the broader infusion pump market, yes, it's a 2% to 3% growth market in the United States. But our business isn't as healthy there yet as it should be, so I wouldn't feel comfortable saying we're at a market growth rate.

We're actually - we're saying we are shrinking in that business. Outside the U.S., the infusion pump business' mid-single digits are better. You don't make it much money, but there's revenue growth, right? And there, we're okay. That portion of our portfolio is okay. And then IV solutions, the business we know the least about that we're just kind of getting familiar with, that is more like the U.S. infusion pump.

This is more of a staple commodity, 2% to 3% type growth business. If you balance all of that together, you could easily say, okay, it's 4% or 5% end growth markets weighted, but not all of our portfolio is tilted in the right way in each of those segments right now.

Shu Wang

Right, right, right. So let's dig a little bit deeper into that pro forma company and if we can start with infusion systems. My recollection is that Hospira's pump business has historically faced a number of regulatory issues, including FDA warning letters and recalls.

And our diligence kind of suggests that this has resulted in probably, call it, roughly at least 5 points of share erosion since 2012. Can you comment on where you are today in terms of where you think your overall market share is relative to your competitors? And how soon do you expect to stabilize that market share? And when should we expect this segment to return to growth?

Vivek Jain

You mean in that particular segment?

Shu Wang

In that particular segment.

Vivek Jain

Which is our - where we have the least advantage versus consumables. We're not talking a lot about the word growth right now. I don't think your math is necessarily reflective of how bad it was, right? I think the business we bought lost somewhere between 10 to 15 share points, not five.

The flip side for us is that we're starting holding a business that's small as it's ever been, right? And so even subtle changes can improve our lot in life. In terms of stabilizing, because that's the only thing we're going to talk about, we see business that the competitors have won but haven't implemented, getting implemented right now, and so I think we see continued erosion in Q4 and into the first half of next year.

We believe by the middle of next year, we would have owned the business almost 18 months, there's enough time to rally around the core group of customers and try to find enough wins to offset our losses. That's certainly our goal and what we talked about on the last call.

Shu Wang

So I want to push you on that a little bit because I think a key concern from investors in this particular segment is whether ICU kind of needs - how ICU will go about recapturing some of that pump markets or at least recapturing some of those contracts, particularly in the U.S., to kind of deliver your longer-term projections.

My sense is that a pump contract, typically, with a hospital, typically lasts about 7 years and change. And these products tend to be quite sticky once they're written into kind of standard operating procedures at those hospitals.

How confident are you that ICU can kind of recover enough of the Hospira share lost to some of your bigger competitors to at least kind of stabilize and, hopefully, set the company on a path to growth?

Vivek Jain

When we thought about the transaction and when we think about the numbers that we've put out there to show that we're improving ourselves next year, all of that has not been predicated on growth, right? The transaction itself was not predicated on any growth.

And so our confidence level to deliver the earnings numbers that we put out there and stabilize the business is high. I don't think we want to make big assumptions beyond that right now. And the way to stabilize the business is the points I just talked about, right, on the focus and understanding where those losses are and how you go find enough business to at least offset those.

We're not trying to get back the market share that, for us, we don't have to, to make a good transaction over where we started here. So I think it's relative to where we're starting, and we feel like we're down to a core group of customers that actually believe in the product because most of what could have been taken has - was taken or is subscribed to be taken, right, and that's true. Once it goes, you don't get it back for a long time. But once you resign, it also stays for a long time.

Shu Wang

And then if you think about this business from a U.S. - ex U.S. perspective, you mentioned that ex U.S., you're doing quite a bit better. Can you comment on what you see in terms of the international market opportunity here for ICU and whether you think - is there a way to, perhaps, accelerate some of that growth with maybe a cheaper or lower-priced pump option to kind of penetrate underserved emerging markets?

Vivek Jain

Yes. I mean, I think for us, maybe we're a little different than everybody else in just where we are as a company. We're more interested in the international developed markets, right? We don't make great financial returns. And I'm not sure we have the time horizon on the investment case in some of these emerging markets.

So for us, it's first, the developed market. The transaction allows us to be direct in more than double the amount of countries we were previously, so that's terrific. Or it allows us to consolidate where we were paying a distributor to represent our products to take it in-house and capture the full margin directly.

I think both of those things are opportunities for us only in the consumables and the pumps. In lots of geographies, I'll pick LatAm, for example, we are the leading pump share player. That doesn't necessarily mean you're making great financial returns.

So we're going to be very careful with where we allocate capital in the name of growth. You're not going to see us chase revenues if it means putting up a lot of capital and not driving a financial return.

Shu Wang

So we move to that particular business, the infusion consumables business. Now that you have your pumps, are your competitors more incentivized to try this kind of sell their own connectors and consumables and, perhaps, bundle that with their pump placements? Are you seeing kind of any escalation in that competitive response?

Vivek Jain

Not necessarily. I mean, I think Hospira was our primary OEM customer. And now we are them, right? So there is no OEM customer. Our second most important OEM customer was and is our partner, Terumo, in Japan and Asia. We don't compete in the pump markets in those, so there's no overlap.

And then it's really spot business. And like any industry, it's very situational. We can help out a competitor. We're open for business anywhere, and we'll supply them. We feel much less awkwardness or pressure about that.

We think our products are desired by the customer, and whatever channel they can ride to get there, we'll sell them into. So there's very few barriers from our end. I don't think anybody else's competitive behavior has been changed. I mean, just like I think we would approach this, if they can acquire our components at a good price and it allows them margin pickup, I think they're also open-minded about doing that.

Shu Wang

So consumables is an area where, historically, ICU Medical has excelled, particularly with your oncology offerings, which has been - which is kind of seeing the benefit of favorable policy tailwinds.

Can you comment on oncology growth year-to-date and give us a sense for whether that 20% growth rate that we're seeing or 20-plus percent growth rate that we're seeing is sustainable in the next 3 to 5 years?

Vivek Jain

Sure. I mean, I don't know that we see it with a crystal ball. It's absolutely more than 20%, but we see a double-digit growth rate for a number of years to come. The state-wide regulations around USP <800> are being implemented and mandating that implementation next year.

And it's a race and a fight right now for that conversion, and we feel very good about the cards that we're holding. And we're putting a lot of innovation dollars and commercial dollars behind gaining market share. The growth this year has been in excess of 20%. It has been for the last 2 or 3 years in a row.

And one of the synergies of the transaction was Hospira was so focused on the pharmaceutical business that we didn't feel like they were focused on the oncology business. And in the 35% of the U.S. market that they had exclusive access on, we had miniscule growth rates, and this transaction allows us to go after that full set of customers now with our historical team much more aggressively.

So we feel really good about it. We think it's a global trend, right? I think health care systems are paying for more oncology treatments around the world, and we make plumbing that sits in the middle of really dangerous or really expensive drugs, and that value is going to go up, not down.

Shu Wang

If you had to kind of put a number for us in terms of like if you were to use kind of a baseball game as an analogy, which inning would you say are we in terms of the adoption of the overall policies?

Vivek Jain

I think it's probably like a third inning. I think the market's probably 1/3 converted, somewhere around there.

Shu Wang

Okay. So if oncology is going 20%-plus, the rest of your legacy ICU business, medical business is probably growing a little bit slower than that. And as you mentioned earlier, Hospira's business continues to be a headwind. In the past, you consistently talked about how this business is recurring and sticky. What gives you the confidence that you can return those Hospira assets to growth?

Vivek Jain

In consumables?

Shu Wang

In consumables.

Vivek Jain

Most of the Hospira business in consumables is under contract, right, and we've experienced the shock wave of that customer loss last year. That is almost fully annualized here in 2017. So first, it's under contract.

Second, this is the area of the transaction we had the most natural synergies, where we took the most expensive component that we produced and integrated it with the distribution channel. And this actually makes us more competitive to get the next piece of business.

And then we reduced our commercial overheads because it was duplicative or you can go after the customer with kind of a lower cost of doing business. So I feel like there - and that's even before we get to this [indiscernible] all the clinical benefits of the product, which still matter a lot. So I feel like there, we have a lot of natural areas.

And that applies also on the dedicated pump sets, right, or that benefit of vertical integration. We're still holding $750 million of high-margin disposables, right? And the question is how do we turn the margins of that and apply it to the rest of the company.

Shu Wang

So within infusion consumables, I think international markets is actually an area where Hospira will actually deliver some potential near-term benefits for you in the next few quarters. Can you comment on the broader ex U.S. opportunity for your consumables business and whether you're starting to see any kind of, call them, revenue synergy benefits?

Vivek Jain

I think it'll be margin benefits in the short term as we consolidate, whether it's distributor or direct. ICU legacy was doing pretty well in those international markets, close to double-digit growth. And I think we were competing with our customer, which was always strange, right?

And so the Hospira organization wouldn't necessarily focus on our stuff because they felt conflict in the distribution channel, and that's all cleaned up now. And so being able to get organized and focused around that right - the right markets,

I think it is valuable. I think it will help margins in the short term because you don't necessarily have to pay somebody to be in the middle. And over a longer term, as you get clean distribution channel with focus, you can grow market share.

Shu Wang

So if I turn my attention away from infusion consumables to kind of the third large segment of your business, the IV solutions business, your IV solutions business is 100% from Hospira. And in here, you're a number 2 player in the U.S. But two key results would suggest that you're kind of still seeing some revenue declines.

Can you comment on your overall strategy going forward for this business and what you can do to kind of stabilize and return it to growth?

Vivek Jain

Sure. Look, the solutions business is the one that's newest to us, right? And so we have the least - we've watched it for a long time for a variety of reasons, but we haven't been as intimately involved as we are now. I think it's a necessary item to deliver care in this country.

And whether right or wrong, the market was trained here to buy the product in a bundled fashion, right, to a large degree. And it was a loss leader in that bundle. I mean, the analogy - and people who've known me or heard me say, like, I like to watch the New York Jets lose on Sunday. I buy DIRECTV, and I pay more for my home cable and my home Internet, right?

The same analogy applied here to IV solutions and pumps and sets, et cetera, and it was a loss leader in that. But for the category to hang on its own, it needs to be able to be bought and sold as its own item at a fair market price, right?

And so I think that's the mentality that we're trying to bring to it. We can debate what Hospira's right strategy was, but we measure things on, like, what does it cost us to make, what does it cost us to sell, how much we put in production, what's the right amount to produce.

And I think those are the kind of the rational discipline we're bringing to it rather than saying it has to be a loss leader to get all this other stuff. Even if we're holding a smaller business, how do we profitize the business or hold it responsibly for our customers and then continue to build onto that to add value.

So I think we think about it like its own business unit, which is a huge shift from the way it's been treated historically by us and competitors.

Shu Wang

It's very interesting to hear you describe that business kind of as a loss leader, especially because one of your competitors has been able to deliver pretty significant revenue gains from successful pricing increases during contract renegotiations.

Can you comment on what you're seeing in the market in terms of pricing opportunities and whether that also applies to your particular segment?

Vivek Jain

So I mean, typically, these aren't the forums where you want to talk about pricing, right? But I'd be very transparent about it, which is Hospira was a very aggressive organization. And I think we need to rebuild kind of intimacy with customers and trust.

And so we've been pretty vocal about saying we want to hold our cards, where Hospira was probably the most aggressive on price, but they also had to make the heaviest investments. And these product categories, it smells like a generic drug. It acts like a generic drug. It requires the same regulatory, same CapEx, same scrutiny.

And we can debate with a fair return or at least some return, right, and I think that wasn't the case. And so Hospira tried to correct that because the industry structure wasn't appropriate. But we think relative to where we are, that's not the right behavior for us to try to build new customer relationships going forward.

Shu Wang

So to your point, this business is kind of treated like generic injectable business, kind of sometimes acts sort of like one. How critical is this business to overall ICU? Like why - in essence, the question boils down to, is it really that important for you to have this portfolio of assets? And do you want to keep it?

Vivek Jain

I think it was one of the reasons legacy ICU was struggling a little bit because it is bought in that cable TV bundle, right? And the fact that we were missing that piece of the puzzle in our portfolio, we wanted to fill it. Now we'll do business any way anybody wants. You want to buy ala carte?

We'll sell you ala carte. If you want to buy together, we'll do business together. But I think it's an essential product. It plays a role. The manufacturing entrants - the scale requirements are high. It's not easy to get into.

And if you can cover your CapEx and make positive cash flow returns, why not be in something because it helps some of your other core businesses? Again, we know the least about it, but that's sort of our point of view on it today.

Shu Wang

All right. So well, before we move on to margins, any questions for Vivek? I don't think so. Okay. Well, if I look at your margins, you have to some near-term noise in the accounting dynamics, where you kind of guided to $250 million EBITDA by the end of 2018 on a run rate basis, with the improvement kind of coming from $20 million from the inter-company profit dynamic, $35 million from synergies, consumables growth of $10 million and TSA savings in '18 of $10 million.

So if we go through some of these in more detail, starting with this inventory dynamic, how confident are you that this is just pure inventory dynamics and not competitive share losses? And what's your level of confidence that you can get that back in '18?

Vivek Jain

Sure. That's not anything to do with inventory to the customer, like, saying, oh, we have a supply chain issue. That is truly we have to buy back the inventory that we have sold Hospira before the deal of our stuff, and therefore, we didn't actually get credit for that portion of the margin this year until they worked their way through all the stuff we had sold them.

So it has nothing to do with an end customer. It has to do with just working through the inventory backlog. And our degree of confidence is pretty high because it's purely timing and transactional accounting-related versus anything.

We could solve problems with customers, but at least, we know for the current amount of revenues we expect, it has a $20 million impact, as we described, for next year. So that's kind of item one. That one, I think, we have a very, very high degree of confidence in.

Shu Wang

And then you're currently in the process of restructuring your U.S. sales and marketing efforts, and this would presumably deliver part of that $30 million to $35 million in synergies next year.

Can you remind us of the key components of those synergies? And what is your line of sight in achieving those targets as we enter the last quarter of '17?

Vivek Jain

Sure. So there was $35 million of operational synergies we said we would realize. We've probably taken some of those this year as to why we were a little better than we thought. So we have to find a few more things.

Biggest components to that were around what I would call the commercial organization in the U.S. or what I would call luxury items being part of a big company that you could live without around the world, everything from procurement items to things on the purchasing - to things on the shop floor, productivity improvements, big items where - we had a factory in the Dominican Republic that we inherited with the acquisition.

We announced the closure of that. That's probably the single biggest item and then a variety of these other cost-saving items, some of which will annualize, some of which will be add-ons early in the year.

Shu Wang

So your focus on cost savings is very commendable, but you also have to make some investments in things like IT and overall corporate infrastructure. I think you're currently paying Pfizer something like $85 million a year for transition services, and it's definitely not like they need the money.

Can you help us think through the costs and timing around some of those stand-up initiatives? And how confident are you that you can substantially move all that in-house by the end of third quarter in 2018?

Vivek Jain

It's a lot of work. It's a lot of work. We have some experience doing it. We have people around the table who've been through this in multiple companies. This is our third kind of time going through this. I feel like we've seen the problems before. We have the right people around it. I think we've made the right economic deals with the systems we're going to move on to.

The work is the cutover and the conversion from what Pfizer is running for us to the systems we want to go to. So we have a very good sense of our end state run cost. We're concerned about the bumpiness in getting there, and that's why we were saying we don't want to have a goal of realizing that full bucket of TSA savings next year because it may force us to do take risks we're not willing to take, right?

And so being a little bit more cautious without the time is the biggest - these are not like launching a satellite. These are not insolvable problems. They take time, and occasionally, it bumps on these cutovers, right?

And so for us, it's really important to make sure we're touching the least amount of stuff on any given day. We're doing it one move at a time, much more of a transitional than some sort of transformational phase, and it's about having the right people around the table.

Shu Wang

So in the final kind of 1.5 minutes here, I just want to think - go back to a kind of more macro level and think about the company longer term. One thing that historically has appealed to investors about ICU is the predictability of your revenues.

People kind of knew, this quarter, this was kind of what I'm getting. That is obviously falling a little bit by the wayside given the volatility that Hospira brought into the business. How soon do you think you can return the company to that steady Eddie kind of growth profile that people had previously been accustomed to?

Vivek Jain

That's the $64,000 question. You're right. Now we're focused very much on an EBITDA number next year, and we've stayed away from anything on the top line because it really is difficult quarter to quarter, particularly with the transaction and cutovers and the like.

Look, I think our goal is - we thought consumables could grow next year. We believe consumables will grow next year. Pumps, we think will bottom out some point into next year.

And solutions, a little bit of a wildcard due to the industry dynamics, right? I think those are the things people should take away in their own models. I think it's too early for us to say, this is the date that everything's going to look like it used to, right?

But there's still a lot of value to be created with all the other activities we're doing.

Shu Wang

And then just one last one for me. If we take a step back and think about the broader strategic landscape in infusion therapy, you have one competitor who's very focused on the strategy of scale within medication management, including investing in kind of a broader channel with medication dispensing.

You have another competitor that's focused on the infusion channel with IV infusion therapy, with IV solutions and less on the inventory side of things. Do you see value in one approach versus the other?

And when it comes to kind of the future for ICU Medical, do you see one path being potentially a little bit more aligned with how you see the business?

Vivek Jain

I mean, I think over time, it's hard to drive a tremendous amount of value only being a commodity supplier, right? And so you have to be more technically oriented and more rooted in differentiated products. I think the view of our - our portfolio is where - we believe we're the one company that has all the pieces of infusion therapy.

Some are commodity. Some will be more technical. And we want to have the broadest portfolio, right? We want to be the most cost competitive and most innovative, right, on a full line.

And we think that's our mission in life, and that's our differentiation verse from the other folks, right? All of them are great companies, but we think we bring a unique focus and a new strength of portfolio to the industry.

Shu Wang

Got it. Great. And with that, we're out of time. Thank you, Vivek.

Vivek Jain

Thanks very much. Appreciate it. Thanks for having us.

Shu Wang

Of course.

