Agrium's (AGU) CEO Chuck Magro Presents at Credit Suisse 28th Annual Basic Materials Conference (Transcript)

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Credit Suisse 28th Annual Basic Materials Conference

September 13, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Chuck Magro - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Douglas - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Downey - Investor Relations

Analysts

Christopher Parkinson - Credit Suisse

Christopher Parkinson

We’re going to get started. Thank you very much for joining us for day two of the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference. I am Christopher Parkinson on behalf of the U.S. Chemicals Team and Global Basic Materials Team hosting. And I welcome you to join the event.

First up today we have Agrium, seem to be Nutrien given some of the regulatory approvals received with its pending merger with Potash over the last few days. And with us today, we have Chuck Magro, CEO; Steve Douglas, CFO; and Richard Downey from IR. Chuck is also going to be the future CEO of Nutrien.

I've had the pleasure of knowing Chuck for some time now. And I think those of us know him are aware he’s done a fantastic job employing Agrium's retail strategy, significantly improving operating results, especially nitrogen and turning around the Landmark business, just to name a few. These things are a notable part continued to result in Agrium's staggering outperformance of the food sector during the past few years. And I'm sure many of us are eager to assess how chuck is going to do it again in Nutrien.

So I’ll turn it over to him for his initial thoughts.

Chuck Magro

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone. It's good to be here with you in New York. Nice sunny day. I thought what I’d do is just take a couple of minutes to talk about Agrium's business. We’ll talk about the strategy and the operating models. And then a little bit about the current Ag markets, what we're seeing and how we’re preparing for the fall season. And then I'll wrap-up with just a quick update on the merger.

Here is our forward-looking statement. Let’s start with a bit of an overview of the Company and our businesses. Most of you know Agrium. We are an agricultural inputs company. We are integrated right from fertilizer production through retail distribution. And we benefit from having a diversified Ag portfolio, producing and/or selling major fertilizers, crop protection products and seed. We provide basically all the products, services and solutions that growers need to maximize yields, including agronomic advice and precision agricultural services.

This slide gives you a snap-shot of our North American business. It's one of my favorite slides, because it really does show the value and the strength of our integrated operations across the value-chain. North America provides 80% of our revenue and our profit, so it's pretty important. And I would say that this integration and asset footprint is very unique in the Ag space.

The highly complementary nature of our production and distribution is what really sets us apart. The integration enables us to deliver resilient earnings, strong cash flow and significant returns of capital. And this has enabled us to have a strong and sustainable dividend and capital allocation flexibility across the cycle and regardless of market conditions.

Talk a little bit about the Ag markets now. Every year is different when it comes to agriculture, and this year was no exception. In the U.S., we got off to a slow start this spring due to weather delays. But we have seen the activity pick-up and had a fairly strong spring season for the input demand for growers, and have seen this continue in the second half of the year. Yield estimates in the U.S. also started to pick-up higher, and this is largely due to weather and that is good for farmer profitability. Harvest should be normal to early this year, which usually allows us to have a good fall application season.

In Western Canada, we had a very, very hot and dry summer. This has impacted our business, especially for crop inputs and crop protection. And as we move into the fall seasons, though, we believe the harvest will be good. But we do need some moisture. And for it to cool down a little bit, so we can have a good fall ammonia application season; crop prices have been stable; corn prices for 2017 for the crop year are similar to last year; and the futures have remained basically stable, but strong for corn and for soyabeans.

Nutrient prices have been very affordable for farmers. In fact, as a percentage of revenue, they're well below historical averages. So when you put all this together, after three years, farmer margins have actually improved this year and that's a good trend line to start looking up instead of looking down for our farmers.

In nitrogen, just moving to the fertilizer market, urea prices have rallied recently. I'm sure you've seen that. Indian demand has started to improve after a weak first half. And combined with the lack of urea exports from China, we've seen the market firm quite significantly. As we move into 2018, we're actually very constructive on the nitrogen business or the industry as we believe that the global supply-demand balance will tighten towards the end of 2018 moving into 2019.

Potash. Globally, potash supply-demand has been tight in the first half of the year really due to strong demand in many of the geographies. We expect total global potash shipments of 62 million to 64 million tonnes in 2017 and then a further increase in 2018 as we see stronger demand from Brazil and China. However, with the new supply coming online late this year early next year and through 2018, we do think that the supply demand in the second half of 2018 will soften somewhat as the new capacity enters the market.

Talk a little bit about our operations. I'll start with wholesale. Our wholesale business is a world class production business. We now have 11 million tonnes of NPK capacity, both low cost and placed in attractive markets. Our major CapEx program is now complete. And after the CapEx, we've added about 600,000 tonnes of additional nitrogen at our plants in Borger, Texas and 1 million tonnes of potash capacity at Vanscoy Operations. We ramped up both of these projects now substantially and essentially both are running at full operating capacity. And now we’re beginning to capture the benefits of having increased volumes, lower costs and improved cash flows from these investments.

Part of our wholesale business is about 5 million tonnes of nitrogen capacity in North America. This is our high margin nitrogen business, back-stopped by low cost natural gas, especially given the access to the A.C.O Gas cost advantage in Western Canada.

This chart shows the cash cost of production for urea compared to the high cost global producers. Market prices today are basically sitting at the high cost producer today. And on the far left side, you can see gas costs in Western Canada, which have been trending around or below $2 per MMBTU. That's a substantial cost advantage relative to other North American producers. So this, combined combination of low cost gas and in-market logistics advantage, makes our nitrogen business a strong and consistent cash generator. In fact, in the second quarter, we were over $100 per tonne cash margins once again, and these were industry leading once again.

In our potash business, as I mentioned, we’ve completed our million tonne expansion project. So that brings our total annual capacity to 3 million tonnes. And this will lower our cash cost of production even further to below $70 per tonne as you’ve seen in the first half of this year. And that has allowed us to become really a global player now in potash with a single mine and it sits quite attractively at the low end of the cost curve. And now this plant and this project now is generating significant earnings and free cash flow, and we expect that to continue going forward.

On to retail. This is the premier Ag retail distribution business in the world. We have leading positions in Canada, the U.S., Australia and South America. We now have about 1,500 facilities globally. You can see at the very large business at 12 billion in revenue in 2016, about $2.8 billion in gross profit. And we benefit from even this business having a diversified Ag portfolio; producing and/or selling all major fertilizers, crop protection and seed, and strong exposure across a variety of crops as you can see in this chart.

We have steadily grown this high quality business through a combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives. And we’re focused on continued growth and improvement of the platform in North America. And also looking for future growth opportunities in other geographies, such as Brazil, which we believe can add significant shareholder value. One of the key growth drivers for retail has been our proprietary products portfolio.

We like this portfolio, because it has products with margins that are basically twice what we have when we sell our third party products. Our proprietary products portfolio continues to grow, add significant value to the bottom line. And this includes our level Loveland crop protection and specialty nutritional products, as well as our proprietary seed brands.

We now have over 250 brands, and our proprietary products increased to about 15% of our overall retail sales last year. We’ve continued to deliver strong proprietary products results so far in 2017, and they are an important driver and we’re an important driver to our first half earnings.

A little bit more on the improvements that we’ve made, and what we plan to do for growing both of our businesses. In wholesale, we’ve continued to drive down cost and increase reliability. Our cash cost of production for urea and potash have continued to trend lower, and we have continued to deliver strong asset utilization across the business. We also, since the beginning of 2016, have taken out about $80 million of cost out of this business, which was already low cost to start with. That’s part of our ongoing continuous effort to improve our cost position.

In retail, we’ve also worked hard to cut cost and improve our margins. Network optimization has been a big focus for us, and we’ve made really good progress in 2016, closing over 60 facilities. Collectively, these changes have allowed us to save about $70 million in cost and retail. And if you look at the EBITDA margins, they were the highest in nearly a decade in the first half of this year at over 10.3%. All demonstrating our strong progress towards executing improvements in this business.

Now, as I mentioned, growing retail is a strategic imperative for Agrium. And with growing retail, we have multiple catalysts and levers to grow this business. First, of course, is by M&A and we call it our tuck-in program. And our pipeline remains very strong. We just announced the acquisition of Southern States, which is a network of 20 locations in Florida and Georgia with over $100 million in revenue. So year-to-date, our tuck-in program, we’ve acquired 40 locations with $300 million in revenue so far.

We’re also building greenfield locations now for our retail businesses, and we're directing them into high-value markets that currently we have an under representation in. We currently have 15 locations under various stages of construction, and we will have a few of these up and running by the end of this year. And then the remainder will come next year.

We are also highly focused on organic growth, which includes further network optimization and the penetration of our proprietary products. And finally, the introduction of our new Agrium Financial Services; this is a new business, which is going rapidly and really does set us apart from other retailers in the space.

Talk a little bit about what the integration of the business model brings. We have, just I think, some of the highest quality assets in the industry. I would say the same about our people. And the integration of the business model has allowed us to have stable cash flows and earnings. And you can see in this chart in the last 12 months, we've generated over $1 billion in cash. Our current dividend yield is about 3.5% today, and our priorities for capital going forward are quite simple. We'd like to return capital to shareholders and to grow our retail business. It's a great story, and it will only be enhanced with our merger.

When you look at the combination of Agrium and Potash Corp., which we call Nutrien, the strategic fit is extremely strong in the industrial logic sound. This will create the world's largest integrated crop inputs providers, combining the largest global fertilizer producer with the world's largest Ag retailer. We will have the scale, diversity and integration capability to drive shareholder value regardless of the market conditions. We will also have the balance sheet and financial strengths that continue to grow the Company, and still have the ability to return significant returns to our shareholders. Quite simply, our platform will be unprecedented and positions Nutrien for significant opportunities going forward.

In terms of a quick update on the deal. Many of you likely saw our press release last week where we pushed out the close until the fourth quarter. I would say, from an integration perspective, we are ready to go. The processes, systems and people planning are exactly where they need to be for day-one. On the synergies front, we've committed to deliver $500 million of annual operating synergies that are well within our control. And everything certainly that I've seen, reinforces my confidence that we will achieve that number. This of course represents significant value creation with no help from the market. So that leaves the regulatory work.

This week, we actually received approval from the Canadian government. And there was a press release we issued earlier this week. We continue to work with authorities in the United States, India and China. So we have three of the requirements that we need and we’re working on the remaining three, which is the U.S., India and China. And we now know that we need to sell some non-core assets in North America to satisfy nitric acid and some super phosphoric acid concerns that the FTC have, as well as between one and three of the Potash Crop. equity stakes.

So these are actions that we will take that will take some time. And that's why we now expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter. But I think it's really important to say that the industrial logic of the deal remains strong. The synergy potential is unaffected by the disposition of these assets, and still remains very significant. As well as the sale of these assets will generate meaningful cash to reallocate to Nutrien shareholders in some form or another.

So with that, I'll turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Parkinson

Thank you. Just to start off. It's very clear that you have line of sight into the deal closure, given the various regulatory approvals over the last, even just few weeks. Can you just update us on your incremental thoughts on the synergy fronts? Obviously, it seems like you've been able to do a decent amount of work on your own. So any updates there. And then what you think you're going to see once you get to take a full look under the hook, once you're together?

Chuck Magro

Yes. I'll make some comments and then Steve Douglas who's actually leading the integration and the synergy charge, can give you the details. So as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, there is nothing there that we don't like. In fact, every time we start working on a certain area in the integration, we find more and more synergies. So the $500 million of annual operating synergies, I'm extremely comfortable with. And they're in areas that I think are largely in our control. There are things like, of course, there is going to be some corporate people reductions. But in fact, that's actually pretty small part of the overall synergy capture. They're really in optimizing the supply chain.

So we have well over $1 billion of combined cost and moving product. And in the manufacturing world of fertilizers, the second highest cost besides making product is getting it to the farm. And the supply chain is quite intricate. And so, there is significant sums of money by using our scale and size, and simplifying our supply chain. And then of course in procurement, being a larger buyer now, we're starting to talk to the transportation companies, the supply chain companies. And we're getting really good response in those initial discussions. So those are our couple areas that I think just makes us, give us extreme confident that we'll be able to easily achieve the $500 million. But Steve's been leading the charge, and I think it would be good to have some more details.

Steve Douglas

Sure. Thanks, Chuck. I think it's important to remember that, for Agrium, the integration and the leveraging of these assets is something we've done before. And I can tell you this we've got below the service of the two organizations. We have a tremendous cooperation and we have tremendous excitement built into what is '17 work stream is assessing a variety of each one of these opportunities. I point out too and you kind of alluded to it Chris earlier on. All of this is cost based. It's all focused on how it is we drive production how it is we deliver it to how it is we -- and really a lot of its squeezing people in the middle, the shippers that we talked about, because just getting more efficient in utilizing the footprint.

The other thing I would add is that what excites us is if you look at the footprint of potash versus ourselves, particularly in the nitrogen space, it is tremendously complementary and it's not a question of eliminating redundancies, because you are looking at the East Coast, for example, where PCS has its nitrogen operations. Agrium's focus has been historically up in Alberta. And then of course, we have our one Borger plant in Texas that we recently expanded to produce urea.

But the East Coast assets of PCS are really going to provide great opportunities for our retail distribution channel to minimize cost and get things to market at the right time. So I think in a lot of mergers, it's redundancies you eliminate. In this case, it's leveraging really the footprint and the platform of both organizations to make one plus one equal three.

Christopher Parkinson

Just when you take a step back, I'd argue there it doesn't matter what your view of the assets is and you've obviously done very well, strength of balance sheet, dividend yields, retail strategy. But when it comes to your nitrogen and potash businesses, I think, it's also fairly well known that you had still best-in-class assets, first and second quartile from a cost base perspective. Can you just talk a little bit more about how you plan to leverage those assets? And anything that you’d be willing to share on your top, let’s say, three to five priorities, the moments you would finally get the deal closed.

Chuck Magro

Yes, that’s right. So from a strategy perspective, we only want to be in businesses where we have, on the production side, we’re top tier low cost producer. And then we only want the franchises in terms of retail where we can be a market leader. And everything else to me is subject to discussion and negotiation. So I think that’s what sets us apart is we’ve done a lot of M&A, but we’ve done it strategically over the years to find first class franchises or low cost production. And our nitrogen footprint, our potash footprint in our retail businesses would all be, I think, leading candidates to say in the world in terms of their performance.

So moving forward with Nutrien and I see us having three to five key priorities. The first is we have to integrate the Company. So we have to make sure that the plumbing and the wiring work, because we have a major corporation to run. We have to deliver the $500 million of annual operating synergies, and we’ve talked about really good line of sight to that. After that, I think it fits to your question Chris is, I think that companies coming together warrants a significant portfolio review. So look at all the assets, decide what’s core and what’s not.

We did this when I took over from Mike Wilson in 2014 we did a portfolio view very quickly. It took us three or four months. And we made strategic decisions to exit some non-core businesses, cleaned up the portfolio, generated some cash, reallocated that cash. I see the same journey with Nutrien as a really good look at the portfolio and then making some decisions, which would probably have us exiting some businesses, streamlining our portfolio and really allowing us to free up some cash to reallocate.

One of the other priorities, of course, is we are going to be the largest and one of the lowest cost potash producers on the planet. And so our go to market strategy for potash is going to be very, very important. And I know that speaking to people even last night, people are wondering what that looks like from a Nutrien perspective. So we’re committing to do that right out of the gate. I don’t want to say a whole lot today, because it would be a bit premature since the deal is not closed. But one of our top priorities would be to clarify our potash go to market strategy.

And then the remaining priority would be, what I’ve said already this morning a couple of times, is to grow retail. So how do we plan to grow retail, where do we plan to grow retail, and put more of a deliberate plan out there? We’ve got some Agrium legacy numbers out there for 2020. We think we can obviously deliver those numbers. But what’s beyond 2020 for Nutrien when it comes to retail growth.

So to summarize that, it's the integration, its synergy capture, it's looking at the portfolio, it's clarifying our position and market strategy for potash and it's putting a bit more meat around the bones on what we mean by retail growth.

Christopher Parkinson

Just as a very quick correlating to debt portfolio review. Can you just hit on any initial thoughts you may have on the Potash's Trinidad assets, MOPCO and Profertil? Just I understand if you may not have full information, but just help us with fit into that review?

Chuck Magro

Look some things are no brainers, right. Our nitrogen assets in Western Canada, we’re not going to spend a lot of time reviewing those. They’re world class franchise and they are core part of our DNA. I would say our retails footprint in the United States is the same thing, our Potash assets in Saskatchewan. Everything else to me, right now I would say, is open to dialogue, discussion and debate.

And I don’t want to get into specifics right now, because I don’t believe that that's appropriate. But something's are no brainers that would of course they’re going to be core and they’re really part of who we are. Other things, though, we have to see if they have a strategic fit or they fit on the cost curve, either filters that we can move through pretty quick and then have a good discussion with the management team and ultimately the Board to make some decisions.

Christopher Parkinson

Any question from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I think you just answered my third question. I have two others. But the third question was -- please comment on the phosphate business. The other two questions were I want to ask you what are your debt issuance thoughts or plans post merger and could Agrium Financial Services be a debt issuer. And then the last question I had was on the retail growth, how do most of those acquisitions happened. Most people come to you or do you go looking for them?

Chuck Magro

I'll deal with the phosphate and the retail, and then I'll have Steve answer the financial question. So Phosphate, as you know part of one of the FTC requirements. Now, it's going to be for us to solve for super phosphoric acid remedy, which would most likely have us selling our condo phosphate asset. So right off the gate there, we're going to have to make some decisions with phosphate just to close the deal. What's left, whether it's our footprint or the Potash Corp footprint, I think there’s some very good assets there. But I would call them the regionally strong players. So I wouldn’t put them in the world class low cost category. They've delivered good margin. Some of them are integrated into our retail business, so we have to be thoughtful on how we do these things. But I think that they would be certainly part of the portfolio review. It's how I would see it. The retail question, can you just that for me?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Chuck Magro

It's a little bit of both. So certainly, because we’re well-known in the industry and I actually think that we have a good relationship with legacy seller. So often times what will happen is people will want to monetize their many-many years of building their retail businesses, but they still want to work, and they don’t have a succession plan. So we allow that to happen. So what will happen is a lot of the times they will approach us, we will buy their business. But the owner will become an employee and they will work in the business.

And that's perfectly acceptable for us and often-times works out for both of us, and it allows them to have some transition for their carriers, while having an event to sell their businesses. And we’re local in the community, right. So a lot of our people, they’re in this very small rural areas, they go to church or their kids play on the same softball team. So we know them and we know who they are. So often times the sales come up through the field and they approach us.

The mid-size are larger ones, that's more done by what I would call corporate. So when we look at our footprint, we’re always constantly optimizing the footprint. We look at areas where we’re underrepresented. We know who is there. And that's when we’ll make some approach. So, we've been quite successful doing both. And I would say, it's a mix of both. But they come both ways. You want to answer the…

Steve Douglas

Sure. I'll do the AFS question first. At this juncture, AFS is still relatively small compared to what we consider financing company. I’d be leery of structural subordination that we've got and some of the complexity. And thirdly, one of the major pillars of AFS is an investment in a company name of Ag Resource Management of ARM, which is an equity investment, is about 28%. So to leverage that in a way that would be effective, I think at this juncture, it would be something of some future technology. But that doesn't mean we don't have aspirations to grow this book of business to a point where we may explore that in the future. But that would be a rather large structural change.

In terms of debt issuance, if you look at the overall liquidity and cash flow generation of Nutrien, first of all, it doesn't need it. And at least in the short term, in particular, if you consider some of these divestitures which could generate significant amount of capital resources, it would be up to the new board and the CFO of the organization going forward. But I would suggest in my personal opinion Nutrien would have wide open access to the capital markets. Priority one will be obviously sorting out how it is we're going to put our debt where we pursue, which is something we're working through right now.

But I think Nutrien will be second to none in terms of liquidity. What gets me excited and jazzed is if we even only achieve the $500 million of synergy that covers half of our dividend. So if you look at the free cash flow profile against what, it would be something in a high 2s even in this depressed market in terms of net debt to EBITDA. Nutrien's access to capital markets is wide open. And I think, at this juncture, we’d clearly be looking at issuing debt as opposed to equity if we were out there looking at possible acquisition.

Chuck Magro

And just one business comment around the Agrium Financial Services. So if you look at our business model and what sets us apart is it's our people and our trucks that are driving out the farmers’ driveway. We have that personal relationship. We are that independent crop advisor. And that's a real strong deep rooted historical relationship and we pride ourselves that being able to work with farmers everyday on their farms. And we have 300 agronomists that do that every day.

But now we're building a financial relationship with the farmer, which is I don't know about equally important but very important. And especially when credit has become less available for our farmer customers, we think that there is a real opportunity here to leverage on our personal relationships but also now have a financial relationship with our growers. And that just adds more stickiness to the relationship. And I think that's good driver behind the Agrium Financial Services.

Unidentified Analyst

Since becoming CEO, you've made some fairly positive changes in retail, both domestically and internationally, some more recent than others. In addition to the retail strategy, which I'm sure Jeff is still very enthusiastic about. Can you just convey any new ideas or new ideas that you've heard over the last year or two? It seems like private label products, especially Loveland are doing quite well. But what else is coming up from the fields that you may have to make a decision on over the next two years? And what are you the most enthusiastic about?

Chuck Magro

So first of all, we're overly enthusiastic about retail's prospects. There is no shortage of ways to improve the base business and grow it. But some of the key areas, I think you haven't seen the full value of the greenfield build program yet. We've taken our time. We've studied the U.S. market at nauseam, where we should build these facilities and now we have 15 that are under construction. And it's taken us basically a year and half to get to where we are today, but the earnings power of that hasn't really been modeled, it hasn't been thought about. But I think that there is a real opportunity here to not only buy retail facilities through our tuck-in program, as I've mentioned, but to actually more be bit more strategic and laser like on where we need and where we can feel gaps and build them. So that’s one thing that I’m quite excited about is I think you’re going to see that next year.

The other of course is in our proprietary products. So with some of the mega mergers happening in the space, there are some portfolios that may become available that we would have a lot of interest to bolt-on to our Loveland products portfolio. And that could be quite exciting. And you know some of them we’ve already looked at it and we passed on. But others could be really, really interesting for us, specifically that, because then we would have unique products, exclusive products that nobody else would have to drive even more value for our farmers.

So I think that those are two really big areas that we’re focused on right now. And then the next element is really the whole digital world. So I’ve mentioned, we have a personal relationship with growers, now we have a financial relationship with growers. And we’re starting to look at how do we build a digital relationship with growers, beyond just -- the buzzword in the industry is precision Ag and everybody and their dog has a precision platform. But it's more than that. It's how do you really cement a digital relationship with farmers to supplement our people and our balance sheet. And I think those are three broad areas that in 2018 you’re going to hear a lot more about.

Unidentified Analyst

Just the final question I’ve had is even pretty clear, and you’re not going to wait around for weather events there. Commodity prices spike up miraculously. But when you think about just strategizing for the Company over the next two years, what do you think the investment community is missing, whether it's in Canada, the U.S. globally where you can actually say I feel actually we’re really great about this. Yet investors are necessarily catching on quite yet that in May in the next two years.

Chuck Magro

Look I think the investors are, they’re taking a bit of weight and see attitude with the industry fundamentals. And my view, I’ve been pretty clear is, I think things are going to improve. It's going to be a slow improvement. But certainly, as we get into the back half of ’18 moving through 2019 and 2020, I think you’re going to see a significant improvement in the industry fundamentals. But you know I don’t -- that’s just my view. I think from an Agrium perspective and then from a Nutrien perspective, once we close, I think there will be a lot more excitement, because the $500 million of annual operating synergies, if you put an appropriate multiple on that, it's about 20% of our market cap combined market cap.

So you start thinking about that in our control independent of market condition, the value creation that we can bring just by executing against those synergies and then as the market fundamentals turn, the leverage for the upside is really quite significant. You put those two together, I can’t think of a better investment in our space besides Nutrien.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Chuck Magro

Thank you.

Christopher Parkinson

All right then. You did pretty good.

