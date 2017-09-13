Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY) CEO John Maraganore Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 13, 2017, 09:55 PM ET

Executives

John Maraganore - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

David Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley

David Lebowitz

I'm happy to have on the stage with me from Alnylam, CEO, Dr. John Maraganore.

From what I understand, we're heading towards an eventful couple of weeks for you, for the company. I know that it's been a long time coming. So, if you could just kind of…

John Maraganore

Absolutely. So, Dave, referring, of course, to our first Phase III data readout, which we're expecting in the couple weeks. We are still blinded. We would not be here if we were unblinded. So, I don't know anything more than I knew months ago.

But we are encouraged about our Patisiran program. Patisiran is RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin for the treatment of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis in patients with polyneuropathy.

And the APOLLO Phase III trial is a double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized study, the largest study ever done in this indication of 225 patients. We're looking to see an effect of Patisiran in delaying or even potentially improving neuropathy impairment in patients with this rare genetic disease. And we feel encouraged based on the Phase II open-label data that we have generated historically, where we've seen encouraging signs of halting and even improving neuropathy progression in a group of 25 patients with the disease. So, we're really at the cusp now of opening up our Phase III trial results.

Of course, one of the other de-risking events that we've benefited from was the results from Ionis on their inotersen product, where they've showed an effect of TTR lowering in the indication.

So, we're looking forward to the next couple of weeks. Obviously, it is a Phase III trial. You don't have certainty until you're done, but we do feel encouraged about where that's going to go.

David Lebowitz

So, if you think in terms of what's happened to date and in terms of the inotersen data comes out, I guess there's two key questions that come up in my mind. Number one is what do you need to do to actually get approved? What needs to be achieved? But then, because there happens to be another competitor there, at the same time, who in the relative similar timeframe will get to the market, what do you think needs to be achieved competitively as well?

John Maraganore

Well, obviously, to get approved, Dave, is to hit on our primary endpoint with an overall safety profile that's acceptable in that population. And we think we are prepared and in a position to be able to do that.

The real question, I think, really, is around the profile of the drug and how it will compete with inotersen. And we feel based on all the data that we have in our hands, from the open label study and also blinded data from our Phase III, that we're in a position to have a best in class drug.

We, clearly, have a drug that has shown an impact on neuropathy impairment score, which is the primary endpoint of the study. We believe that we are likely to have an impact on quality of life as well.

Our Phase III trial is very robust. It has a number of other secondary endpoint measures that include measures of disability progression, measures of tissue accumulation of amyloid, could we have biopsy samples, those are features are not present in the NEURO-TTR study from Ionis.

Obviously, to the extent that those data get incorporated in our label, we'll be able to promote around those benefits of the drug, provided they're in a label, of course.

Finally, I think from a safety perspective, we know that inotersen does have significant liabilities that require weekly monitoring for platelet counts, weekly monitoring for renal toxicity.

And even though that drug is subcu and our drug is intravenously administered, that erases any of the advantage of a subcu drug based on all the commercial research that we've done.

And so, we do feel that we're positioned, provided APOLLO is positive, to have a best-in-class product in the space.

David Lebowitz

So, in your market assessment, do you see it as the fact that this is intravenous – Patisiran is intravenous and theirs is subcu, but they have the monitoring and you don't have the monitoring, does that make a kind of a wash-out on those two issues?

John Maraganore

At least a wash, if not an advantage to our side of things. Obviously, we'll do everything we can as an IV-administered drug to make it a positive experience for patients. We are going to be doing home infusions for patients in markets where it's applicable or doable. And we're, obviously, going to do everything we can to make the patient journey, while on Patisiran, is strong.

I think best index for that, Dave, is the fact that – as we announced last week, 99% of patients from the APOLLO trial went on to the open label extension study. And so, that's a very, very encouraging marker of how well the drug is tolerated and potentially how well patients are feeling on the drug.

And so, that type of adoption rate into the open label study is indeed an encouraging data point.

David Lebowitz

With this imminent day coming up, what makes you nervous? When do you look and get a little bit skittish?

John Maraganore

Yeah. I'm taking nothing for granted. There's certainly – this is drug development and stuff can happen. But I think that we feel very good about the bulk of the data, the weight of the data we have from the Phase II open label study, from the inotersen experience, and that's, obviously, incredibly reassuring, it's reassuring as it can get.

But, again, it's not done until it's done. Clearly, on the safety side, we've seen blinded safety data. There's nothing that's concerning on that front. We've had a data safety monitoring board that has reviewed the data unblinded for the whole conduct of the study, and they have only encouraged us to continue.

I would think if there was something in the safety data that was concerning, they would've either asked us to take a pause, they would've asked us to stop, they would've asked us to introduce some sort of monitoring if they had some concern, and they have done none of that.

The DSM met as recently as April of this year. And they said keep going and we don’t need to meet again, was basically their instructions. So, I think we should be okay there, but it's drug development. You never know until it's done and we'll just keep our fingers crossed over the next two weeks.

David Lebowitz

So, last year, revusiran had its trouble and was discontinued due to a mortality imbalance. And, certainly, this is something that the DSMB has been evaluating. I guess, did that experience impact anything on the Patisiran trial, did it change anything from that point on?

John Maraganore

Not at all. We, obviously, immediately post that event, asked the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the APOLLO trial to check APOLLO, make sure that we're okay, and they gave us a green light at that point with a very significant negative ascertainment bias, going into that type of request and with no visibility on the efficacy data. So, they weren’t making a benefit/risk calculation when they said keep going. We find that interesting. We find that encouraging.

David Lebowitz

And the DSMB, they always evaluate safety or do they ever get a look at efficacy?

John Maraganore

So, at the last couple of meetings, they were also given listings around efficacy in addition to that. That's something we provided them, not based on their request, but we provided it to them. But they have historically looked at unblinded safety data during the conduct of the whole study.

David Lebowitz

Is there anything else we should be thinking about on the Patisiran?

John Maraganore

I don't think so. I think, obviously, we'll wait and see, Dave, over the next couple of weeks. We are encouraged by the weight of the data that we have, but we have to complete the study and await the data before we do it.

We will provide a top line when we have the results. The top line will certainly describe the primary endpoint p value, the secondary endpoint p value, will certainly provide any color on the percent of patients that show improvement in their mNIS+7.

We think that’s an important feature that we've seen in our Phase II open label study, of patients showing frank improvement in their mNIS+7. It will provide that. And will provide transparency around safety, so that, to the extent that there is anything unique to the drug, we would comment on that, so that there's no surprises in November when we present the full data.

Our goal on the top line is to make sure that investors and the patients and patient community knows that the study is positive and that then there is no surprise in November when they see the full data in a peer-reviewed meeting.

David Lebowitz

In the upcoming release, would it there likely include data on the cardio cohort? I wouldn’t say cohort, but the patients that have cardio involvement.

John Maraganore

No. In fact, the table shelves that we'll initially look at for the top line release won't include any of the cardiac data in it. The cardiac will really be presented in November at the European ATTR meeting at that time. So, we won't have any data to comment on for the cardiac subgroup.

David Lebowitz

I guess one more question on the cardiac, is clearly, right now, there's no trial going on on the cardiomyopathy side. And, naturally, people would wonder, since the diseases are – frankly, they seem to be more or less one disease. It's just a spectrum of disease.

John Maraganore

Yeah, it is.

David Lebowitz

How could the labeling look post the trial of this nature with respect to patients who have some level of cardiac involvement?

John Maraganore

54% of the APOLLO study population has cardiac involvement. We excluded class III cardiomyopathy, but we patients with class II cardiomyopathy. And we believe that, if we're successful and we hit our primary and secondary endpoints, we should be able to get a label that includes the indication statement for Patisiran as a drug that can be used to treat hATTR amyloidosis in patients with polyneuropathy.

That allows us to treat patients with cardiac involvement, provided they have polyneuropathy, provided the drug shows benefit in that context.

And with 54% of the APOLLO population having cardiac involvement, we'll have data on the independent effect of neuropathy in those patients. So, we believe that we'll be able to promote to a group of patients that probably is defined by 20,000 to 25,000 patients of the total 50,000 population that represents that mixed phenotype profile.

Obviously, the patients with pure neuropathy, if the study is positive, that's an immediate target. But even more broadly, the patients that have cardiac involvement, provided the data support it and the label supports it, should be a population that we can promote into as well.

David Lebowitz

Any thoughts on pricing?

John Maraganore

Look, it's an orphan indication. It's going to be a six-figure price per year. The burden of the disease is very high. The cost related to the disease progression is incredibly high. If the drug can halt or even reverse neuropathy progression, the economic value of the product is very significant. It's going to be an orphan drug.

I don't think we have to go to nosebleed territories with pricing. But, certainly, the value of the medicine is going to speak for itself with the data when we have it, and we'll have more commentary on that when it's right time.

David Lebowitz

And one last question on that. Commercialization efforts, where do they stand right now?

John Maraganore

Yeah, very much ongoing. So, we have a group of MSLs in the US and Europe. So, we have commercial – just to explain to everybody. We have 100% of commercial rights for the product in North America and Western Europe. And Sanofi Genzyme is our partner for the rest of world.

So, we are very active in medical education in North America, in Western Europe with our MSL team in both regions. We have a very active program, trying to promote better diagnosis of hATTR. We have a free genotyping program called Alnylam Act that has been used in over 1,000 patients in the US.

We also have an expanded access program right now with over 50 patients that are being treated in that expanded access protocol. That, obviously, will convert to commercial drug when the product gets approved.

We have the leadership of our commercial organization in place in both Europe and in North America. We have our market access people, our marketing people in place in both geographies.

Once APOLLO is read out, if it's positive, we'll then start building up our sales force in North America and Western Europe, but that's being triggered based on the positive data. But the rest of it's in place; and the rest of it's very actively involved.

We have engaged with payers in North America. We have engaged with payers in Europe. They certainly understand the disease, the disease burden, the potential impact of Patisiran, and we'll continue those dialogues as the data matures.

David Lebowitz

Excellent. So, let's jump over to Patisiran. It's clearly been a tougher couple of weeks on that one. If you could first, I guess, run us through what happened with this patient deaths, how did it happen, how did their care proceed from when they initially perceived a bleed event and what was done right and what was done wrong? And then we'll get into learnings.

John Maraganore

Yeah. Let's start first with a quick explanation of what Patisiran is. Patisiran is an RNAi therapeutic that targets antithrombin. And the goal of this drug is to lower antithrombin to promote higher levels of thrombin generation in people with hemophilia.

Hemophilia is ultimately a disease that's characterized by an insufficiency in thrombin generations. So, Patisiran can essentially restore normal hemostasis in people with hemophilia.

We presented data at ISTH that were very encouraging with a median ABR of zero in patients with inhibitors and a median ABR of one in patients without inhibitor. So, very promising overall bleed control. The study has around 30 patients in it. This is a Phase II open label study.

At the time of the ISTH meeting in July, there were no thromboembolic events. And what's happened, what you're referring to, Dave, is that recently we had a patient with a fatal thrombotic event, unfortunately.

The patient had, preceding his clinical course, had a hip pain that he believed was a bleed. We don't know if it was or wasn't at the end. And he treated himself with about 108 units in total per kilogram of Factor VIII. That is a very high dosage of Factor VIII, levels that would be used potentially for a major bleed, clearly not for a mild or moderate bleed.

And when we look across the entirety of our population of Factor VIII patients and what they treated themselves with Factor VIII, the median Factor VIII usage for treating a bleed in our population was 15 units per kilogram.

So, unfortunately, this patient was in way excess of what has been used. To some extent, we have to reeducate the hemophilia population with drugs like Patisiran and emicizumab, which also has had thrombotic events, one of which was fatal, around what is the right way to give factor or bypassing agent to treat a bleed when you have a coagulation system that's been supported with a procoagulant pathway drug.

And that's something which we're – obviously, from a risk management perspective, we are going to reinitiate the studies, potentially over the next two, three months. We believe we can do that.

And our goal is to get back and going because the drug shows enormous benefits to these patients. And we believe that we can institute a risk management approach, mandating that patients don't use too much factor, don't use too much bypassing agent as a way of safely going back into the population and providing the benefit that we believe the drug can provide.

The unfortunate thing about the patient case is that the patient was ultimately misdiagnosed as having a subarachnoid hemorrhage and then was treated with even more factor. And, of course, his clinical course deteriorated thereafter.

And it was really us at the end who took the CT scans and found out that the original event was not a subarachnoid hemorrhage, it was a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. And, unfortunately, that patient didn't have to have the ultimate course that he did, if he was diagnosed properly at the beginning.

David Lebowitz

So, I guess, one question that comes up is that these new drugs might require some recalibration and how bleeds are dealt with. How do you determine what is the appropriate level of factor to treat bleeds in these patients going forward?

John Maraganore

First of all, I think we now have enough safety information and we have this unfortunate thrombotic event to know where we're safe from an experience standpoint in terms of factor usage and where we should not go from a factor usage perspective. And, unfortunately, this patient event highlights that.

The patient even would likely have been treated differently, obviously, if it was diagnosed appropriately.

Likewise, with emicizumab, they have data that suggests that it's FEIBA administration with emicizumab that promotes their thrombotic risk. They, obviously, guided that you can use FEIBA with emicizumab as a bypassing agent to treat a bleed. So, they too now have a risk management approach going forward.

We're going to have one as well related to how much factor or how much bypassing agent could be administered to treat a bleed. And we're just going to have to mandate that in the protocol in a way that patients, if they need more factor or bypassing agent, then become more actively monitored for their thrombotic risk. We can do things like D-dimer measurements, we can do other measurements to, obviously, understand how to control that type of event.

But we think that a risk management plan that mandates a maximum amount of factor or bypassing agent is the right approach going forward. We will, of course, confirm that with the regulators in the coming weeks.

David Lebowitz

So, what will the Phase III trials look like? Could you just run us through the ATLAS program?

John Maraganore

So, the ATLAS program, which had been started and hadn’t yet dosed its initial patient – that was going to happen this month – will get restarted. It has three different trials in it. One in inhibitors, both hem A and hem B, about 50 patients. One in non-inhibitor population, about 100 patients in that study, both hem A and hem B. And the final study is a prophylaxis study where patients on either with or without inhibitors on prophy get monitored for an initial six-month period and then get Patisiran thereafter.

When we get restarted, we may start staggering some of the studies and maybe start in the inhibitor population initially as one approach for overall risk management. But the studies will get restarted and we're confident that, based on our understanding of this event and our understanding of the over usage of factor VIII in this unfortunate situation that we have a risk management plan that we can incorporate safely into the protocol.

David Lebowitz

They always separate, for obvious reasons, the inhibitor population and the non-inhibitor population because factors that work in one, factors don’t work in the other.

John Maraganore

Correct.

David Lebowitz

But this new era of therapies that are popping in that could work in these inhibitor populations. Is there anything functionally different about the disease in these two populations beyond?

John Maraganore

No. There really isn't. Obviously, the patients with inhibitors have antibodies against their factor that prevent them from using factor. They do have – because they have to treat themselves on-demand, they tend to have more target joint bleeds because they have more joint destruction over time and, therefore, they do have higher – then tend to have higher ABRs, for example.

But for the most part, physiologically, their coagulum is no different between a non-inhibitor and an inhibitor patient. So, it really is only about the antibodies that they have against their factor.

David Lebowitz

So, you have gene therapy, you have emicizumab, you have Patisiran and you have factors. How does this all shakeout?

John Maraganore

Look, it's an exciting time for patients with hemophilia in the sense that there is so much new innovation coming forward. And there's no doubt in my mind that the whole field is going to be disrupted by the new agents that are coming forward.

The decades-long use of replacement factor is about to be changed, it's about to be evolved from short-acting, long-acting factor to drugs like emicizumab, drugs like Patisiran, drugs like gene therapy.

I think it's not going to be a single product take-all type of market. There are over a dozen products right now in hemophilia, comprising of over $10 billion in sales across those products. I'm confident that there will be many different treatment options that will be available for patients.

There are some settings, such as hem B, for example, with inhibitors, rare bleeding disorders where we have no competition. There are no drugs right now for those patients out there. And those are segments of the overall bleeding disorder spectrum, where Alnylam's Patisiran is the only potential option going forward, other than treatment with fresh frozen plasma as a way of managing bleeding.

So, we do have a niche where we are without any competition and then there is the bigger niche, bigger population of patients where there is evolution of a whole market where Patisiran will play a role ultimately.

David Lebowitz

At the end the day, where do you think gene therapy will fit?

John Maraganore

Well, I'm excited about what's happening with gene therapy. It is amazing to see the progress. Imagine ever believing that we'd have to be worried about too much factor VIII coming out of a gene therapy vector. So, that's really dramatic from where we were five years ago.

But I do think that gene therapy is going to be used only in adults for the most part and it will take time and more data before a wide adoption occurs in gene therapy. But it'll be a part of the treatment option that a patient with hemophilia has in the future.

And I'm excited that that possibility exists for patients. It's good for patients and it's good for the evolution of the whole field away from just using replacement factor as their only course of treatment.

David Lebowitz

So, in the same day as the Patisiran information came out, you also had a piece of positive news.

John Maraganore

We did.

David Lebowitz

And that's on Givosiran. Could you, I guess, run us through Givosiran, what it does and the news that came out?

John Maraganore

Yeah. Thanks, Dave. Well, Givosiran, we use a hard G. Givosiran is our RNAi therapeutic targeting an enzyme that is upstream of a genetic defect that occurs in the acute hepatic porphyrias, which are a group of ultra-rare orphan diseases that afflict a few thousand people around the world and the disease – the hallmark of the disease is severe pain, a severe attack that occurs, in some cases, very frequently in patients that requires hospitalization, requires morphine, requires a treatment with intravenous hemin, which is the only drug that can be used to treat these attacks.

And we've shown in a double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized study that Givosiran can dramatically reduce the frequency of these attacks. We see over 70% decrease in the attack rate with Givosiran.

We've got breakthrough status with the FDA. We have prime status with the European authorities. We began a dialogue with them over the summer, which culminated just last – just two weeks ago really in an action letter from the FDA where they have now agreed to an interim analysis that we would do in our Phase III trial, where measurements of a surrogate marker, a urinary marker called ALA will be sufficient for an initial accelerated approval based on those data, an interim analysis data. And we'll have those interim analysis data in the middle of 2018.

So, the Phase III will start late this year. We'll have 30 patients' worth of data, with ALA as the biomarker at three months by the middle of 2018. And the plan is to file that NDA by the end of 2018, positioning a launch for Givosiran in early to mid-2019 as a product.

And this is a product opportunity in which we have global rights for. We do intend to globally commercialize the product and it's a medicine that has a very high impact in a very high unmet need disease setting.

And so, we think, obviously, from a pricing perspective and patient adoption perspective, those should bear very well for commercialization efforts with the product.

David Lebowitz

If you were to point in the direction for comparables as far as what type of launch we might see because these patients don’t – they're not necessarily easily identified. They're often misdiagnosed as well as what type of pricing could be possible for a drug that's only a couple thousand people really.

John Maraganore

Well, the best market example I think that I always think of is HAE, hereditary angioedema, and that market. That too started with a small number of patients that as time – as new medicines emerged, diagnosis rates got better. The pricing there is, I think, well recognized in the outside of the orphan drug priced medicines. And that's a multibillion-dollar market at this point.

We think there's a potential for that with our porphyria program as well.

David Lebowitz

How do you drive diagnosis to improve?

John Maraganore

Yeah. One thing that we're doing – well, first of all, better recognition of the disease is something which a promotional effort to run a new medicine will always help.

The other thing is, a new medicine coming forward, we've already deployed MSLs to begin to educate physicians around the unmet need, around what they should look for in patients.

But we're also going to start a large, multi-thousand patient gene diagnosis study where we'll take patients that present with acute abdominal pain in major health centers around the country and we'll – if they join the study, we'll do a genotyping with them, as well as a measurement of their urinary levels of the ALA and PPG, which is the other biomarker, to confirm that they have acute hepatic porphyria.

And I think that type of examination, very broad-based examination, will end up yielding a significant number of patients, which will, of course, help improve the overall diagnosis and help identify patients that ultimately can benefit by our drug as well.

David Lebowitz

Excellent. We've got two minutes left here. And I know you have a handful of other programs. So, if you could give us a quick rundown on what – looking into 2018 – are the couple programs that we should get on our radar screen?

John Maraganore

Well, I think another program that has great potential is another ultra-rare orphan disease is one called ALN-GO1. This is a medicine targeting an enzyme involved in hydroxyproline metabolism in a gene defect that results in excessive oxalate production that results sadly in patients developing kidney stones, kidney damage and, ultimately, fatal in middle of their adolescent life and in their teens.

We currently have an ongoing study in pediatric patients with this drug and we're hoping that we'll have data by the end of the year in that program.

The endpoint there is measurements of urinary oxalate, which is, in fact, and endpoint that we think would be sufficient for an approval ultimately with – it is the biomarker that results in kidney stones in these patients. So, hopefully, we'll have data from that program by the end of the year.

But it's one that also, like Givosiran, can go very quickly. And, obviously, an area of enormous high unmet need. It's a fatal disease. And, unfortunately, lots of patients out there with no option.

The only treatment option for patients is a double kidney liver transplant, which, of course, not easily done and associated with a lot of morbidity as well.

David Lebowitz

And how about C5?

John Maraganore

C5 is about to enter a Phase II study in aHUS. And we'll have data next year from that program. And if it earns its way back as a program that shows activity as monotherapy, it will be very exciting. But we do believe that an aHUS study that it can be effective as monotherapy and we'll have data next year from that study.

David Lebowitz

Excellent. Thank you very much.

John Maraganore

Thank you, Dave.

