Asbury Automotive Group Potentially Undervalued Despite Uncertainties

Company Overview and Market Position

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is the eighth largest franchise-based auto retailer in the United States, with a market cap of $1.13B and 2016 revenues of just over $6.5B. It comes in at #410 on the Fortune 500 list and currently operates 80 dealerships, most of which are based out of the southern United States (by revenue: 36% Florida, 18% Georgia, 14% Texas). The large majority of Asbury’s car sales are from import brands. Honda is their largest brand by revenue, at 18%, with Nissan following at 12% and Ford/Toyota tied at 11%.

The business is comprised of four primary segments: new car sales, used car sales, service and repairs, and F&I. Key points here include the fact that while 55% of the company’s revenue comes from new car sales, the segment accounts for only ~15% of the Gross Profit. Service and repairs, which account for only 12% of revenue, make up 47% of the company’s gross profit. Asbury emphasizes in their 2016 10-K report the belief that they will be able to take advantage of more opportunities in this realm in order to maximize the sector’s future potential. Asbury operates 23 collision repair centers, each of which is located near an affiliated dealership.

Harvey And Irma: The Short-Term Impact

Asbury Automotive Group could potentially stand to benefit in the short-term from increased need for vehicle repairs and replacements due to damage sustained during storms Harvey (Texas) and Irma (Florida). As I mentioned earlier, 36% of the company’s revenue originates from dealerships in Florida and 14% of the company’s revenue originates from dealerships in Texas. Cox Automotive’s analysis of the situation in Texas states that an expected 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles will need to be replaced due to damage from Harvey. A similar analysis of the situation in Florida estimates that Irma victims will need to replace around 400,000 vehicles.

While this provides potential upside in the near-term for Asbury, both in the vehicle sales and service/repairs departments, the company was not been particularly effective in terms of protecting inventory from weather damage in Q2 of 2017: a hail storm in Texas cost them an estimated $26 million i.e. $.05 per share. This cost came from massive inventory damage as well as some interrupted business activity. It is my opinion, however, that this event primed the company for caution during both of these storms: Asbury closed its locations in Florida in preparation for Irma and, as a result, likely suffered minimal inventory damage. The demand for vehicles should heavily outweigh the loss of a few days’ business and some likely minimal property damage done to the dealerships.

There is potential for a short-term bump to the company’s stock price (some of which may have already been realized at the time of this writing) over the next month or two, but this is likely not a substantial enough thesis to initiate a position in the stock.

Used Vehicles And Service/Repairs

Asbury increased their unit sales of used vehicles by 6% in the most recent quarter. This is interesting to me mostly in that it has the potential to drive increased service/repairs revenue through a few different mediums (warranty, service contracts, etc.) Used vehicle sales are also significantly more profitable than new vehicle sales for Asbury, although neither are nearly as profitable as the service & repairs segment of the business.

Despite recognizing in calls and reports that repairs are both more profitable and more stable over time than both new and used car sales, Asbury seems to me to lack a focused drive to maximize the potential of this division. For me, this is where Asbury’s opportunity to increase profit margins lies; much of it seems to have the potential to be low-hanging fruit in the financial sense. This, among other things, leads me to believe that Asbury is playing catch-up in certain aspects of its business in order to stay competitive.

SG&A Costs and Digital Investment

SG&A costs, according to management projection, are expected to hover at around 70% of Gross Profit for the foreseeable future. While this seems high, it is in-line with peers and industry expectations (Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is somewhere around ~69% SG&A as a percentage of Gross Profit). The reason for recent increases in this number, according to management, is a dedication to the digital realm. The company realizes that, in some aspects, business is moving out of dealerships and into the world of the internet. Their investments have resulted in a doubling of the traffic to their site as they work to build out their “omnichannel capabilities,” as they call them.

The problem is that this does not differentiate them within the space; it simply makes them competitive. AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Lithia Motors, and other peers already have well-developed services for online search and car purchase, some with better interfaces and more precise locational features. So yes, while these investments are a smart move by the company (and a necessary one), they do not make Asbury a unique player in the space and do not position it in such a way that it will be able to steal significant market share from competitors.

Share Buybacks

It is worth noting that from January to the end of February, Asbury repurchased $14.3 million worth of stock. Their authorized program allows them to repurchase an additional $73.8 million if they so wish. So, there is a potential for future buybacks from the company.

Where’s The Value?

As the title of the article suggests, I am not entirely sure where Asbury will be headed in the future; it remains unclear to me where their priorities lie and whether or not they will be able to successfully execute on their current prioritization of the digital age in a reasonable time frame and with worthwhile returns. There are, however, some indications that Asbury is slightly undervalued by the market right now.

In Q2 of 2017, the business increased both same-store revenue and gross profit by 2%, a notable achievement. Their operating margin of 4.5% is also impressive relative to the competition; Asbury has deemed it “industry-leading.”

Management is also seeing somewhat of a refresh: Sean Goodman recently came on as the company’s new CFO, and CEO Craig Monaghan is retiring at the end of 2017 to be replaced by COO Hult (who has seen relative success managing the company’s operations and should make an effective CEO.)

Closing And Undervaluation

If we look at the comps used by the company themselves in the 2016 10-K, we see an average P/E ratio of ~11.5. Asbury, on the other hand, is currently sitting at a P/E of 7.5. While it may not be the cutting edge, top auto retailer that it aspires to be, I believe that this discount is harsh and not representative of the company’s true value and future potential. It is my opinion, based on the current state of the business and the projected future of the company, that this gap will close within the next year or two as Asbury sees returns on its digital investments and continues to effectively allocate its capital under the management of new CFO Sean Goodman, who has served the position effectively at prior organizations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.