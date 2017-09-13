Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) CEO Jeffrey Jonas Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

I'm delighted to have the team here with us today.

Moving from the far left, we have CEO Dr. Jeff Jonas; next CFO, Kimi Iguchi; and lastly Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steve Kanes. So thank you for being here and kicking off your day with us. I really wanted to talk to you, obviously we've had some news recently and why don't we just start with that? Can you give us an overview of the Phase III results from STATUS and what are primary takeaways are?

Jeffrey Jonas

First, thank you for having us and thank you overcoming this morning. I think probably most people know that we reported out the results of our Phase III STATUS Trial yesterday for a super-refractory status epilepticus, the study unhappily did not meet its primary endpoint.

We - its fresh data so we're still digging into it. The results obviously were a big disappointment to us and based on what we saw in Phase II. And we're now looking at a number of factors, looking at the studies, seeing what we can learn from it.

It was a groundbreaking study, we're going to develop new science, obviously that's not the purpose of why we do Phase III programs. But it obviously -- we're hopeful it will benefit patients. And so it's early days for this but we're starting to look at it now.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

And you know from your Phase II into Phase III, any thoughts in particular on how things changed? And maybe just talking about taking that level deeper, anything from a subpopulation standpoint that you think is sort of worth highlighting at this point?

Jeffrey Jonas

As I say, it's still earlier days. If you go -- put yourself back in time when we were doing and designing the Phase II program, we studied a large -- a reasonable number of patients, 20 to 30 I think was the final number. And because it has never been done before, no one had ever taken a drug into this population before.

We were looking at factors that often we thought might derail a Phase III program, and one of the things we looked at what the underlying etiology of SRSE. It's very well established that multiple causes can lead to this final common pathway of intractable epileptic seizure.

And we consulted with -- we looked at our own data, consulted the regulatory authorities, literally with the world's experts in the field. And we can sense that at the time was that the underlying population heterogeneity would not be a challenge to displaying activity of the drug if the drug were to be active.

And - so we proceeded on that basis, and in fact when we did the spot with the FDA and got guidance from EMA, at the time there was no sense that we needed to do any pre-hop stratification to accommodate underlying pathophysiology. And as we've started to look at the data, now it seems -- it looks as though all status epilepticus is created equal.

And again, important new signs, we have starting talk to people. Not something we would have liked to have discovered today. And so it's humbling when you learn new things. But it looks as though the underlying populations do make a difference, as well as the type of the EEG, the formation of the EEG in terms of determining the status.

So these are things we're looking at now. In retrospect we'll obviously learn a lot. But I think that's probably the first takeaway from this. The other is that when we did the Phase III, we really mandated the best level of clinical care. And if you look at our sites, we had almost had 99%-plus compliance with that.

And one of the nostrums that when look at clinical development, if you assure that patients get the very best treatment, it's often harder to show effect. So I think there are a number of factors that we're looking into. I don't know if Steve you want to add anything to that?

Stephen Kanes

Yes. The only thing I'd add is the approach of open-label data into the next placebo-controlled trial is something that we feel very strongly about as our development pathway. In the case of this trial, there was only one other study we could do next.

Something that was exciting for us and important for everyone to keep in mind is a key innovation of what we've brought to this is that next study we had agreement post with the FDA and the EMA for a positive with supportive registration.

So going from open-label to placebo-controlled absolutely our next step, make sure it's well-designed study. And then make sure especially in rare disease like super-refractory status, that, that would be all that would be required in order to support registration. So we're very proud of that.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. I guess reflecting on next steps and where you're going. Any read throughs on this experience as it relates to your postpartum depression trials and the overall GABA pipeline? Love to learn things after the fact and just I think it's important look forward for the company. So you have some important things want to come.

Jeffrey Jonas

One of the strategies of the company has always been do the right - as Steve has said, to do the right studies at the right time. And as Steve alluded, this was a study for SRSE, it was the only option we had, it was a good study. But the one comment I think that's important to note is that SRSE is a very distinct disease entity.

It is - these are patients who are critically ill, they have basically malignant hyperexcitability in the brain, they're in coma. And the pathophysiology of that is very distinct from the pathophysiology of some of the other diseases we're looking at, which involves more subtle imbalances of GABA.

So - in fact it's apples and oranges, we don't think there's any read through at all. And we said from the very start, if this were positive or if this were negative, it wouldn't impact looking at PPD, postpartum depression, major depression, tremor or Parkinson's.

The other area that you look for read through with a class of agents is always going to be safety. And the good news, although a small consolation, is that there weren't any new safety signals that were unexpected.

So - and that's relevant to both the 217 program, the 324 program, which are the orals as well as the postpartum depression program of SAGE-547. So that's all very good news. So that read through -- so that's reassuring for us.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. So it sounds like clinical plans remain on track. Just another high-level comment, I guess this has changed how you think about anything organizationally or financially, Kimi?

Kimi Iguchi

Well I mean I think it should start with our overall philosophy of investing at Sage. We really take a very disciplined and deliberate approach to how we do our investing. And so with that we really tie a lot of our spending, a lot of our hiring to very specific milestones. And certainly the SRSE data readout was one of those milestones. But that philosophy has left us in a good financial position, we have a strong balance sheet.

And it's also left us flexible. And so we will -- there are certain investments that we thought we would make that we won't make going forward. So there should be some dampening in the operating expenses going forward.

But we have several critical milestones, clinical milestones upcoming in the second half of the year. And so with that we'll wait and see what happens there as we look at their spending guidance and any changes to that.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. Well maybe with that, let's turn to what's next. And I know you haven't said specifically what other things you're going to be reading out so I won't probe too far on that one, but maybe to take first things first, postpartum depression. And reminding us what you saw in Phase II and how should we think about translatability into Phase III?

Jeffrey Jonas

So I think most people are familiar with postpartum depression. That's an indication of which we have both breakthrough and prime designation. The approach that we took with PPD, and I think Steve had commented a little bit about this with SRSE, was a little bit more protracted. We began with an open-label study, which helped us design methodology.

And one of the thesis for the company is to really power studies only for clinically meaningful effect, not to try to overpower studies to get significance. It has a risk but we think that's the right way to do things and it gets you to an answer more quickly.

So we had an open-label program that gave us a very dramatic read and that we moved quickly into a small placebo-controlled double-blind study, which was highlighted in Lancet recently. Those data replicated very nicely what we saw in the open label.

And so from that, we then moved, we went to the FDA, discussed -- we had breakthrough designation and designed our pivotal program. That program has enrolled extremely well. Both studies are nearing completion for postpartum depression. That program will have -- and this is a more classical depression program within a Hamilton depression scale, CGIs, and looking at durability as well.

So that should - those are on track to report it out this half of the year. And as you say, we're probably not going to give sequencing. There were 2 studies that are both enrolling very well. One of the things that I think sometimes gets overlooked are the logistics of cleaning data, going to the agency to putting together ISS and things of that nature.

So one of the decisions will be do we -- if they are in close approximation, we have to make these operational decisions, do you do one database lock, do you do 2? If you're querying sites, which is one of the processes of cleaning data, do you wanted to query them twice or do you want to do one query set for two studies.

So those are some of the operation logistics we're going to have to work through over the next - in the very near term, but very on track. The data was remarkably consistent with this program. And I think that's one thing that was very encouraging for us. Its pharmacodynamics of the response in the open-label program for PPD were almost identical to what we saw in the double-blind placebo-controlled portion.

And it was very similar to what we saw in the oral program from SAGE-217 for MDD. It was almost -- you could have almost superimposed them. So that give us a lot of confidence about this mechanism. I don't know Steve if you want to add something?

Stephen Kanes

Yes, as I said before. Similar to what we had -- the approach that we had taken with SRSE, what we looked to do is make sure that the next trials we do are efficient. Meaning that they're not overpowered, they're not larger than they need to be. And we do that for a few reasons: one is, we want to get the answers quickly; two, we don't want to expose more patients to either an experimental treatment or placebo they don't need it.

And so part of the key to the strategy is to really get agreements upfront with regulators, with key experts in the field to identify that approach. Regardless, it gives us a lot of information very early on, and depending upon the outcomes of these studies it may very well support registration, U.S, Europe. So we're very confident in that approach and it's just that we are looking forward to the data in the second half of the year.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

And can you just talk in these -- the Hummingbird trials. There are 2. And you have moderate and severe. And just make sure we understand some of the decisions to go to trials in moderate and severe and what you think it's going to tell us?

Jeffrey Jonas

When we began the program -- again, one of the challenges when you have when you start something that no one's ever done before is you're creating your own new pathway. And - so that's why of course we do these studies, you can never be certain until the studies readout.

But when we started this, we knew we had an intravenous agent that we thought was reasonably safe. But we knew it at the time it needed to be administered in the hospital. So we're dealing with IRB. So we reasoned that point that we should focus on the more severe population.

If you look at depression trials in general, there's very little evidence that there's specificity around severity. We chose severity only in order to rationalize in-patient hospitalization. And we kept on seeing the -- obviously the data that you saw. The agency is that if you look at depression programs over the years, you will almost have a HAM-D or a modest cut-off, but you always get the general indication regardless of the cut-off. But we wanted to look at the broader population.

And so we said using the idea that when you're exploring you want to only change one variable at a time. We said, okay, we'll do a severe group and then the moderate group. Moderate group probably represents about 50% of the population. The smaller severe study, then we said, what was the variable we changed there, we went to lower dosing because that's always a query that agencies like to know, is there a dose response?

So that was the one variable that changed. Otherwise, we'd pretty much kept it the same using the nose from that. You try not to change from Phase II to Phase III. And then we said, what's the other variable we would like to look at? We want to look at the moderate population.

So that study, that was the variable we changed. We expanded it to the moderates. Again, understanding what we've always seen in depression, which is severity doesn't determine typically response. But it does have a statistical issue, which is you have less room to improve.

So that's why that's a slightly larger study. So that was the thinking behind it. It is a breakthrough program. And you may ask us all, just pre-empt it. What happens if one's positive one's negative? That's a discussion we've had. I'm not -- we're really not at liberty to discuss this, but we think there's some opportunities even if only one of the two comes out. But right now, we're hoping obviously that both are positive.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

And in the event that they're positive, maybe let's just touch on the postpartum depression market. How do you think of the market size and commercial opportunity?

Jeffrey Jonas

Steve, I'll let you...

Stephen Kanes

Sure. We think that between 10% and 20% of women immediately after childbirth in the United States develop postpartum depression. So that works out to more than 500,000, maybe closer to 800,000 women a year. So it's a large group of people. And about half of those patients will actually pursue care. So a huge unmet medical need here and it's for a variety of reasons.

One, there's stigma. So patients are reluctant to identify themselves and sometimes they'll do it post hoc. We hear a lot about it from celebrities, but a lot of women don't necessarily go about engaging with their healthcare providers to get treatment. And second is the treatments themselves don't necessarily provide us much benefit.

Many of the antidepressants will take weeks or months to potentially work. And they do have some fairly substantial side effects for people who are otherwise quite healthy.

And so for as, we think the opportunity is, one, to reduce stigma and have people go in and understand that postpartum depression is a almost predictable complication. It's one of the most common complications of labor and delivery. And potentially if there's treatment [indiscernible] that people can feel better relatively quickly with the new treatment.

So we think it is a really big opportunity and it's dependent upon both difference in expectations on how to get better and making sure that people are able to access that treatment.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. Well, we're looking forward to that later this year. So let's turn to the next one, major depressive disorder. Obviously, some good news about accelerating your plans earlier this year. I guess, any -- can we just start off with a general update?

Jeffrey Jonas

So it's important to understand, I think, first the context in which we pursue depression. When we found the results in PPD, in postpartum depression, one of the major questions what's the nature of this depressive syndrome? We chose PPD because as we know depression's has always been a little bit of a quagmire.

So we said these are patients who we can identify by a specular biomarker around perinatal, there's a [indiscernible] biomarker and obviously females. When we found the results, one of the questions -- and it's often you see this confused in literature -- in the late literature, is was this a specific effect for women with PPD? Are these people who have an affected diathesis who are vulnerable to depression?

This is one stimulus that could produce depression or is this a generalized antidepressant? And we didn't -- we just didn't know. So one of the reasons we looked at the initial depression program was to answer some of these questions. Was this female specific, PPD specific or might this be a generalized antidepressant mechanism?

Now one of -- if you start looking at the literature today, what we're starting to see is more literature about how the pregnenolone gap imbalance has been ideologically related to depression. People often conflate this with the benzodiazepines, which really have not been proven to be effective.

And some of you know Spanix [ph] was one of my drugs when I started my career at Upjohn. I didn't -- not for me personally. But we did some depression programs and it was not terribly effective. So we think this mechanism may be -- is it distinct from the benzos? But we didn't know any of this.

So when we did the original program in depression, that was really to help ferry out some of this information. And we were frankly surprised by the strength and the durability that we saw in the open-label portion of the MDD program. So that gave us some thinking that this might be a generalized antidepressant mechanism.

And now as you start combing through the literature, people are starting [indiscernible] up lining about this. There's data, for example, that SSRIs increase allopregnanolone levels, which is increasing GABA tone. So -- and there's a lot of -- you've got to believe that beyond the mono need theory of depression, which is really the underpinning of SSRIs and things of that nature that hyperactive circuitry, [indiscernible] subcortical may be responsible for depression.

That's why ECT works, maybe why anticonvulsants work. Long-winded answer, but that was our thinking. So this -- the depression program is absolutely new science. And I think it's important to remember that we had very compelling data, it was consistent. We think it was worthy of investing, we wanted to get a quick answer, but it's new science.

That's how we thought about it. And that's why we did what we did. The date we saw from the earlier study suggested that -- since we know only about 1/3 -- if you look at the STAR*D trials, only about 1/3 of paints on depression. SSRIs really do well, so we allowed patients to remain on drug during the study as well.

So that study began. We -- one of the nice pieces about this mechanism is you can dose up. So we were able to put patients basically on the MTD. So we didn't have to do a dose ranging for the first program. And again, you can consider this exploratory Phase II, which is important to remember, but that's how we did it.

And it turned out that there was a high level of interest for a lot of reasons, and some of which I think are obvious. And the study exceeded the our enrolment -- our enrolment projections. There was a lot of interest, a lot of enthusiasm at the sites. And we just made a decision at that point that we could advance it and enlarge it and so we made that determination.

That is also close to completion. I know people are trying to -- I don't understand those kinds of mechanics in terms of stock markets. But it will also report out in this half of the year as well. Steve, I don't know if you want to add anything to that.

Stephen Kanes

No, I think you said it well, Jeff. Look, the most important question after we saw the signal with postpartum depression is, does this work in everybody including men? And we think that the MDD trial, when we lead that will be able to give us that answer.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Maybe -- I think the underpinning of Sage is that you're looking at new science running these killer experience -- experiments, getting the answer. We'll see the Phase II data when we see it. What's the hypothesis for potentially or the opportunity for potential frontline?

Jeffrey Jonas

Well you look at the SSRI market, look at daycon numbers and why people do or don't take SSRIs, there are number of it -- and some of you know by [indiscernible] I was at Forest and I worked with Lexapro, the SSRIs are fine drugs. They are, they're fine drugs.

They do have liabilities, they're not totally effective for many people. They have the issues with sleep disturbance, they don't consolidated sleep, sexual issues, cardiac arrhythmias and there's some perinatal issues as well with the SSRI that have been reported.

So we think the opportunity is rather substantial if it works. And I think that's always the biggest difference in these kind of situations. But what we do -- have seen so far is rapid onset, which is you don't see with SSRIs. We have seen sleep consolidation, which you don't typically see with SSRIs. They obviously -- these drugs are very anxiolytic.

So we have - we believe that this drug will -- could very well be a first-line agent if it performs as we hope or aspire do. This thesis for the company has always been to look at big effect sizes.

So I don't think - we're not interested in treatment-resistant depression, we're not interested in the more rarified forms of depression. And in fact, even though there's a lot of mythology that there are more responsive, they turn out not to be any more responsive than any other type of depression.

So we believe that if the drug is that successful, it will have a profile that will be distinct from the SSRIs with better acting or rapidly acting -- the really intriguing piece of this is if you believe in the circuit model of depression, which many people do and it's becoming more popular again, the potential for a drug treatment for depression that's subchronic or episodic where you're not on a drug for a year, you can be on it for 2 or 3 weeks, then you can stop it, and then you resume it if you become symptomatic again.

It would be a paradigm change. But again, we'll have to see what the data shows in Phase II. This is an exploratory study we're very excited about. The data have been very compelling, but again it's early days for that.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

And these are obviously big markets. How would you think about going this alone? Partnering? I was thinking maybe making a lot of decisions around how to?

Kimi Iguchi

Yes. So we have always operated under the model that we were going to bring our drugs to market. We plan that way, we execute that way, we operate that way. And so one of the critical factors is that the we brought onboard a tremendous team of -- a team of people that have really developed drugs and launched drugs. And that's not just in the leadership team, that's throughout the organization.

And so with that said we are going to continue on that model, we believe we can do that. But we're always thinking about what's best for the programs, what's best for the patients and certainly what's best for, say, shareholders.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. Well you have a lot of things to think about. I guess next we've talked about depression and the [indiscernible] signals you've seen in pursuing depression. Let's talk a little bit about movement disorders. What have you seen in the GABA mechanism that has lead you to pursue this area?

Jeffrey Jonas

Well movement disorders, obviously, are important medical -- series of medical conditions are very important candidate. Candidly, it hasn't caught the attention that the mood disorders have and major depression has. And -- but I think that's unfortunate because they're very important medical disorder that are inadequately treated.

Essential tremor by example is the most common movement disorder diagnosed in the U.S. The GABAergic mechanism is pretty well established as attenuating hyperexcitability in movement, especially on tremor.

We know, for example, that alcohol is a very effective treatment for tremor. It's is not a chronic therapy unless you have days like ours yesterday, in which case it does help. But the mechanism is pretty well -- it's pretty well established. And we demonstrated activity with SAGE-547 in a probe study, in a placebo-controlled study that showed nice responsive patients with essential tremor.

So we made a decision since this is a pretty well established pathway as opposed to some of the other exploratory pathways, which are a little bit frankly higher risk but potentially high reward, that we would also pursue movement disorders with SAGE-217. Now that's an oral molecule that's highly penetrant, has good brain-to-plasma ratios, it's very potent.

And so we -- and it's a long acting drug, which makes it ideally situated for chronic therapy of a movement disorder. So with that's how we -- that was the decision to do that.

Basically following the data that we generated, which shows very nicely attenuation of tremor in these patients. So we embarked on 2 programs, one was essential tremor, and the other was in Parkinson's after we showed some signal in essential tremor. And I'll let Steve give you some details on that.

Stephen Kanes

Sure. What we've seen in essential tremor so far is about a 20% to 30% reduction in tremor, which is terrific. But we've been dosing so far for very short periods. So over the course of this year, with oral molecule Jeff was referring to, we're looking to optimize treatment, understanding what the dose should be, how long patient should be treated.

And as the program is developed, continuing to dose for longer and longer periods. When we believe that we have the dose and the effect size where we want it to be, we'll then move forward into a straightforward placebo-controlled trial in central tremor.

So that work is ongoing and that's what we talked about yesterday during the conference call. Similarly, in Parkinson's -- we're thinking differently about Parkinson's. People are -- have been mostly looking at the dopaminergic mechanism for Parkinson's disease.

So dopa and so forth. But we think there's a very large set of symptoms, the non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease as well as tremor that aren't treated with current therapies. And that our mechanisms may very well be working in. And their same approach, understanding the best dosing for the drug, the appropriate duration for the treatment and then moving forward if the signals appropriate to a placebo-controlled trial.

And I think it's interesting a lot of people don't recognize some of the non-motor symptoms, sleep disruption, mood disruption along with tremor. These are absolutely debilitating for patients and aren't addressed adequately with current therapies.

Jeffrey Jonas

One thing to add, other one of the interesting learning’s that we've seen is something that we're -- it's good to see is that different brains pathologies that we think are GABAergic, these patient populations respond differently to the drug in terms of their -- in how much they can tolerate.

So one of the things we've learned, which is what we hoped to see in Parkinson's patients where you can argue because of the substantia nigra, the neurons in the substantia nigra that degenerate are actually downstream or GABAergic. They have -- they are very sensitive to 217, which is what you'd expect supersensitivity or a denervation state.

In tremor who are chronically -- you could argue are chronically denervated, they tend to be very tolerant of SAGE-217, and depressives tend to look like normals. So it's a very interesting thing that we're seeing.

Again, early days, but the drug is performing in these different brains as we had hoped based on the underlying theories of pathophysiology. So that's again it may be inferential but it has encouraged us to think that we're at least on the right track.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. And maybe just quickly on essential tremors, you commented that you're seeing 20% to 30% reduction in activity. I guess talk about what people think is clinical meaningful in this area. And what would you continue to hope to learn or what's the bar?

Stephen Kanes

So that effect size is clinically meaningful. What we're looking to make sure is that it happens in a larger proportion of the patient group. The 20% to 30% is what we've seen with our prototype molecule Jeff referred to SAGE-547, we want 217 to outperform that before we moved into placebo-controlled.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Got it. And lastly maybe let's talk about even beyond SAGE-324. And may I ask one last question before I open it up to the audience. Any indication of what you're looking for or where you're thinking about taking it?

Jeffrey Jonas

We haven't disclosed a lot about 324 yet. It's an R&D enabling toxicology that's moving along well. This is a drug which is more potent at the extrasynaptic sites than 217. And has a little bit more -- it's a little more extrasynaptic preferring. It may be more suitable for daytime dosing or BID dosing. It's an intriguing drug. It has very good brain-to-plasma ratios, gets into the brain.

But it's early days for that. But that's a drug we believe will be active against epilepsy. And one of the points I think it's important to point out is that SRSE is really not epilepsy. They really are distinct disorders. So we look at 324 as potentially -- and really a drug that will be useful for in epilepsy.

We've already had some preliminary discussions with the agency about taking a basket approach towards the orphan indications. We think that there are a number of orphan epilepsies that are GABAergic and I think we all know what that they are and maybe not there are.

And we think though that we can do a study across a number of orphan indications, because we don't need orphan protection because this is new chemical matter where we can do a larger, faster study looking at seizure reduction or attenuation of seizures and be able to approach a broader market more quickly without salami slicing them.

And that will give us a lot more flexibility in terms of pricing so where we won't have to charge exorbitant prices for them. So 324 is an interesting drug we're very interested in it obviously, and it should be in the clinic next year.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Great. Well thank you, I guess any questions from the audience really quickly before we ramp up? None? Fantastic. Thank's for being here.

Jeffrey Jonas

Thank you, everybody.

Kathy Bergsteinsson

Looking forward to an exciting second half of the year.

