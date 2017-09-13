BlackBerry: Unexpected KeyOne Demand Prompts A Black Edition - Does It Matter?

In a sudden surprise, the BlackBerry (BBRY) KeyOne that was introduced a few months ago is actually selling well. At least in India.

In fact it's selling so well that TCL (the manufacturer) will reintroduce the device in black and with 4GB of RAM from 3GB, and 64GB of storage from 32GB on the original KeyOne.

According to many sources (for example engadget), the black version will be rolled out in the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Japan and the Middle East soon. The weirdest thing of all however is that the KeyOne will be more expensive than the original that retailed for $500.

The price for the new KeyOne in black will be around $600-$700 depending on who you read. While the increase is probably in part to compensate for the additional RAM and storage, it's a surprise that it would actually cost more than the original version.

This might mean BBRY and TCL are anticipating big demand from the rest of the world when the new black KeyOne goes on sale. Sprint (S) was the only US carrier that sold the KeyOne in the U.S., and recently it also went on sale at AT&T (T).

What does successful mean?

This is the problem. TCL and BlackBerry have not given us any numbers as to why the KeyOne was successful. We do not know what quantifies success in terms of devices sold. I assume success is judged by how many BBRY devices have been sold over the past several quarters, which were not much. So if you have an uptick on a cardiogram when until recently you had a flat line, one can consider this a success.

Success also might mean that you made very few devices, and to your surprise they were sold out. Sure that might be considered a success, but it's not success when measured against the broader Android market in terms of devices sold.

If you have not noticed the "BlackBerry" name does not show up on device or OS surveys anymore. BBRY discontinued BB10 a while ago, but it already had a near 0% world market share even before it did. And as for device sales, the BlackBerry name does not show up anywhere, meaning world market share is minuscule.

When you a 0% market share, you could only of up

So while I'm curious as what success means in terms of KeyOne sales, I do admit that BlackBerry and TCL do have a small chance of actually selling devices and making a profit.

The KeyOne is mainly focused at old BlackBerry fans that still want a QWERTY keypad. Sure there are not many users who reminisce the QWERTY, but tastes differ and everyone is different.

As I said a while ago, I actually thought the DTEK60 was a good device for the money. However I also thought it would not sell for the following reasons:

As a name brand, it barely registers on the smartphone map anymore. Outside of Indonesia, probably very few know the brand anymore. In fact, I do not even see older BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard models anymore. I use to see them once in a while, but I cannot remember the last time I saw someone with a BlackBerry QWERTY device. So while the DTEK60 might be a good deal for the price, I do not think anyone will notice enough to purchase it.

I think both BBRY and TCL will have the same problem with the KeyOne. I just don't see the BlackBerry name anywhere anymore. I do not see a marketing effort whatsoever. It's as if these devices are expected to sell themselves somehow.

Nevertheless, I do admit that there is a chance the KeyOne sells enough devices to make a small difference to BBRY (and TCL). And what will really make a difference in devices sales, is if BBRY is successful in marketing its Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) modified Android version OS to devices makers, like I mentioned in my previous article.

While I think the chances of success are small, nevertheless it's worth the effort. I mean BBRY already has signed on two device makers, who's to say they cannot sign on a dozen more?

And if BBRY does sign on other devices markers to host its modified Android OS, then chances are that devices sales will pick up, because many of the features that would entice users to purchase such a device would only be on the specific OS running a specific device.

BlackBerry has to give the market more insight

While I understand the need for secrecy and trade secrets, nevertheless BBRY has to give analysts more information that will shed light on its licensing agreement with TCL and other device makers. Reason being, we have to know if device sales pick up, what that might mean in revenue and EPS.

BBRY and TCL have to sell a lot of devices to make a dent in BBRY's earnings report. Assuming BBRY makes $20 per device in licensing (for a $600 divide like the KeyOne, I do not think it's impossible), then TCL has to sell about 5 million devices for BBRY to earn about $100M in licensing revenue.

Granted 5 million devices might be a lot for TCL, however if BBRY signs on other devices makers, I think 5M devices might be a small number.

If BBRY ever achieves this kind of licensing revenue, that will move the stock and then some. However as is, we do not know much on this new BBRY endeavor or how much licensing revenue it stands to make assuming device sales pick up at some point. BBRY's management has to shed more light on this issue.

Bottom line

While I think the KeyOne has a chance to be successful, I remain skeptical primarily because of all the previous BBRY device failures.

However, if the KeyOne does sell well, then BBRY's management has to shed some light its licensing structure with device makers.

And while I think it is possible for BBRY to sign on many more device makers, I will believe it and start looking at the stock when I see it. Till then I remain neutral on BBRY shares, with an inclination to advise selling them.