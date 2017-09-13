The end of LIBOR as we know it?

The widely used gauge of short-term interest rates could be phased out within four years

By James Meyers, Director of Fixed Income Product Strategy, PowerShares by Invesco. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

The London Interbank Offered Rate, otherwise known as LIBOR, is the primary benchmark for short-term interest rates around the world. LIBOR has existed in various forms for nearly 50 years, but could eventually meet its demise and be replaced by a more exacting alternative.

The importance of LIBOR in determining short-term rates

LIBOR is a set of rates with seven different maturity ranges calculated across five primary currency markets. LIBOR is calculated by polling a panel of 16 major banks, with contributing banks providing the rates they would extend to each other for each LIBOR maturity. The top and bottom four rates for each maturity are then discarded, and the average of the remaining rates is calculated to come up with LIBOR.

LIBOR rates are critical to calculating the coupons for a broad range of floating rate instruments, including adjustable rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, business and consumer loans, and interest rate derivatives. As evidence, recent estimates set the amount of financial products tied to the US LIBOR rate (LIBOR calculated just for the US dollar) at as high as $350 trillion.1

Why the calls for a LIBOR replacement?

But LIBOR has not been without issues. Some submitting banks were accused of gaming rates to their advantage during the financial crisis, giving the appearance that borrowing costs were lower than they actually were in a period of tight credit. In addition, allegations surfaced that broker-dealers and sell-side traders were in communication with the 16 panel banks in advance of their daily LIBOR submissions. These allegations culminated in multiple lawsuits, criminal investigations and fines.

More recently, the impetus for replacing LIBOR has stemmed from a lack of bank funding transactions. Owing partially to post-crisis financial regulations, unsecured funding markets among banks have fallen precipitously since 2008. This has made it increasingly difficult to come up with daily LIBOR estimates.

What might a replacement for LIBOR look like?

While it's easy to assume that LIBOR will be around as a floating rate benchmark indefinitely, indications are that it will be phased out - possibly by 2021. Shifting away from LIBOR will no doubt be a herculean task that is likely to affect nearly every corner of the global financial marketplace.

A possible replacement for LIBOR is still in the early stages. In 2014, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) convened a committee to coordinate the transition away from US LIBOR and toward new funding benchmarks based on transactions from a robust underlying market, rather than on subjective submissions. This group of finance experts is currently focused on what's being called the "Secured Overnight Funding Rate," or SOFR. The SOFR is essentially an overnight Treasury collateral rate, with the Fed anticipating the first daily SOFR rates by mid-2018. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has also indicated it will begin to offer futures and options on SOFR in 2018 once daily publishing commences.

A complete transition from US LIBOR to SOFR (or a similar funding rate) will likely take years, however, and involve many hours of legal and financial intermediary coordination before the final version is determined. It is still too early to predict how this process might affect floating rate securities, but fixed income investors should at least be aware of the eventual changes.

For investors who do not currently have allocations to floating rate securities, this multi-year process can serve as a positioning opportunity for allocations to the critically important floating rate securities market - one that will hopefully emerge with a more stable set of benchmark rates.

