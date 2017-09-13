Wipro Chairman Premji Leads Growth Investment In Apttus

Premji, while separate from Wipro, may provide an interesting look into Wipro's future interest areas.

Apttus has developed a quote-to-cash software system for enterprises of all sizes.

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has led a $55 million investment is fast-growing Apttus through his Premji Invest firm.

Quick Take

Azim Premji, Chairman of IT company Wipro (WIT), has led a $55 million investment round in enterprise IT software provider Apttus (APTUS).

APTTUS has developed a quote-to-cash software system and network for enterprises to speed the sales and payment process.

Premji, while technically separate from Wipro, invests in late stage enterprise IT and related software-enabled companies, and may provide an interesting window into Wipro’s future interests.

Investee Company

San Mateo, California-based Apttus was founded in 2006 to create a suite of enterprise contract management solutions that help streamline sales, quoting and cash receipt processes.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Kirk Krappe, who was previously EVP at iMANY and VP Product Marketing at Oracle (ORCL).

Below is a brief video about Apttus’s approach to Quote-to-Cash:

(Source: Apttus Channel)

Apttus’ system includes a number of ‘modules’:

CPQ - Configure-Price-Quote

Contract Management

Quote-to-Cash Intelligence with "Max"

Intelligent Workflow Approvals

Revenue Management

E-Commerce

Incentives

X-Author

Below are the various modules in graphic form,

(Source: Apttus)

Apttus focuses its efforts on the major industries of Communications, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and High Tech.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with lead investor Premji Invest, other investors in the current round included Salesforce Ventures (CRM), K1 and Iconiq.

Valuation was undisclosed. With the new financing, Apttus has raised $329 million in funding since 2012 from its investor syndicate, which has also included Gulf Islamic Investments and the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Salesforce, through its Ventures group, has had an interesting history with Apttus. While Apttus was originally architected to work through Salesforce’s platform, Salesforce acquired direct competitor SteelBrick in 2015, raising questions as to its future support for Apttus.

Those questions appear to be resolved, as Salesforce figured prominently in the current financing deal press release.

As John Somorjai, head of Salesforce Ventures stated in the deal announcement,

Salesforce Ventures invests in the next generation of enterprise technology to help companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Apttus' Quote-to-Cash capabilities extend the value of the Salesforce Platform.

Apttus CEO Kirk Krappe further amplified the Salesforce connection, stating,

The Salesforce Platform has been a foundation empowering Apttus to innovate and drive towards continued customer success. Over the past ten years, Salesforce has been a valuable partner and investor in Apttus, and we look forward to continuing to work together to drive continued innovation in the Quote-to-Cash category.

Lead investor Premji has been a corporate investor in technology startups, making at least 16 investments in 14 startups since 2014.

While Premji Invest is the personal investment vehicle of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji and as such is not formally investing on Wipro’s behalf, its investments dovetail very closely with Wipro’s interests.

The graphic below shows Premji’s investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Premji invests in enterprise software and related software-enabled companies and primarily at late stages of development.

Notably, there is a 57%/43% division between B2B and B2C business models. Geographic focus is primarily between the Bay Area and high tech hot spots in India.

So, Apttus continues to attract significant corporate investment from major industry players like Premji/Wipro and Salesforce.

I suspect an Apttus IPO may be around the corner, perhaps in 2018.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.