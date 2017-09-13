Cisco: Cloud Will Drive Sustainable Dividend Growth



Thesis



While some investors are concerned about Cisco’s (CSCO) ability to grow its dividend, this concern appears unreasonable. It is true that CSCO hasn’t been able to produce much growth since 2013. However, Cisco is now benefiting from a worldwide push to Cloud. Enterprise workloads are increasingly run on a Cloud and this will only continue as Cloud becomes the new standard. This push to Cloud will provide CSCO with the necessary growth needed to keep the dividend growing.



Introduction

Deutsche Bank recently wrote a bullish report on Cisco. The Outperform rating was based on the company’s free cash flow. While I was very surprised to see a bank look at free cash flow instead of earnings and revenue, I applaud the bank nonetheless. The analyst goes on to say that the top line and bottom line metrics are “systematically undervaluing 'value creation' from CSCO's Growth Software portfolio in Next Gen Infra Themes: Cloud Scale Security, Analytics, Automation, Internet of Things, etc.”



So what is this analyst talking about?



The company is definitely focusing on increasing the Cloud business. They are partnering with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by:



1) Giving Microsoft the flexibility to run their own operating system on Cisco’s data centers. This is being done by layering the data center switching with software on which Microsoft’s operating software will run. It is not actually handing over their datacenter. This essentially combines CSCO’s hardware platform with Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure.



Azure is Microsoft IaaS or Infrastructure as a Service software. Azure is doing very well as it grew by 97% in 2Q17 on a year-over year basis. According to Microsoft’s management CIOs increasingly prefer Azure. The better Azure does, the more Cisco benefits.



2) Cisco and Microsoft are collaborating together to enable businesses to build and host their own IoT applications. The selling point is that customers get to host their applications through Microsoft’s Azure while at the same time benefiting from Cisco’s Fog computing solutions.



Cisco is one of the leaders in enterprise security. It is well known that the number of cyber attacks continue to grow. As more and more data gets stored in the Cloud, the number of attacks will grow as well since the Cloud will increasingly become the place to rob.



Cisco seeks to become the leader in Cloud security as more and more enterprise workloads are run on the Cloud (whichever Cloud that may be).



It appears that the analyst is referring to these developments when he stated that top and bottom line metrics are undervaluing the software growth portfolio. However, this is not necessarily a flaw of these metrics. In due time, the top and bottom lines will start to be more and more impacted by these developments.



As of right now, I would have to agree that these are qualitative aspects of the business model that have not yet been accurately quantified.





It is absolutely true that Cisco is a cash guzzler. To illustrate this, I have calculated the company’s free cash flow for the past five quarters and created a table which is shown below.





It is more accurate to compare quarters with the same quarter in the previous year. So while it may look like CSCO’s free cash flow is range bound, this is only on a sequential basis. On a quarter over quarter basis, CSCO increased its free cash flow by 6.8%. While this does not seem like much, this translates to roughly $240 million more in free cash flow. In the following paragraph, I’ll explain why this is important.



Cloud developments will sustain dividend growth





The company has found a new avenue of growth with its Cloud endeavors. Currently, Cisco’s quarterly dividend costs the company $1.448 billion. This seems like a lot but does not appear troublesome at all since the company averaged $3.2 billion in quarterly free cash flow in the last four quarters. Clearly, Cisco is well positioned to keep up its dividend growth since the company has a payout ratio of 45%. Every 10% dividend growth requires roughly 4.5% in free cash flow growth. As Cloud becomes a bigger part of the business, it will start to increase the company’s margins.



Even without the margin growth, the worldwide push to Cloud will certainly continue for the foreseeable future. This will allow the company to achieve the required 4%ish growth rate. Of course, this growth rate is based on the premise that the company does not want to increase its payout ratio to 45%. This might be a conservative assumption as the company’s payout ratio has been growing in recent years from 28% in 2013 to the current 45%. This indicates that management is willing to increase the payout ratio to appease its shareholders.



Conclusion



It is likely that Cisco will continue to appease dividend growth investors as the company has found a new source of growth. Even if it hadn’t, the company’s low payout ratio of 45% would provide room for growth as the company has a record of increasing the payout ratio. Of course, it is a good thing that the company likely will not have to resort to that.