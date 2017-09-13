Now Is The Moment To Sell HollyFrontier

Possible shift to electric mobility has the potential to have a severe negative impact, and this risk is not discounted.

Investment Thesis

HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) has benefited from hurricane Harvey, which sent the stock up 23.6% from around $27.50 to $34. While the hurricane will benefit HollyFrontier in the short term, it does nothing to alleviate the low margins in the refining space for the longer term.

Inland location

HollyFrontier has five inland refineries which because of their location were not harmed by hurricane Harvey. The hurricane did damage some Gulf Coast refineries which has put upward pressure on product prices and will benefit HollyFrontier in the short term. The location has another advantage because of the discovery of nearby shale oil and the higher gasoline prices away from the Gulf Coast. This advantage however is getting smaller (but not disappearing) because new pipelines are replacing expensive rail cars lowering the cost of transport.

Overcapacity

Shale oil discoveries led to an increase in oil production in the US. This lead to a golden period for MLP's and well situated refineries because they use the new found oil which was basically trapped because of a lack of cheap transport possibilities.

US Crude Oil Production data by YCharts

Oil production increased strongly but leveled of because of the severe decline in oil prices.

To benefit from cheap oil and to reap high profit margins refineries like HollyFrontier increased capacity and new pipelines were built to transport oil and product. The downside of all these investments is that the price difference between inland and Gulf Coast oil prices collapsed. While also the difference between Brent and WTI again became negligible.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

This resulted in significantly margin compression for HollyFrontier which clearly had extreme margins for a refiner. If one looks carefully one can see that a difference between brent and WTI is emerging again which could be beneficial for US refineries in general but not the focus of this article.

Demand for oil

With the US economy being in recovery mode, car sales declining again and low prices it is reasonable to argue that in the short term oil demand is likely to stay relatively flat. In the long run however engines become more efficient and the possible switch to electric driving are huge threats to refining companies and something that should be discounted in the price one is willing to pay. Even additional use of plastic is not something that can save investors since this demand is not large enough to replace Gasoline and Diesel.

Diversification

The acquisition of Petro-Canada was a smart investment by a terrific management but also a sign that they don't see many attractive investment opportunities in their core market. This is something investors should notice and therefore should not expect past profitability to return.

Conclusion

HollyFrontier is an interesting refining company because of its inland location and LP/GP ownership in Holly Energy Partners (HEP). Historic profitability however is not coming back and margins are likely to stay low for the foreseeable future except for short term industry production struggles. The recent rally provides a good exit point for investors thinking about cutting their exposure to the refinery space and HollyFrontier in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.