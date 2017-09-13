Lexicon Thumped Despite Favorable Data

The reaction seems overheated; while there was less efficacy seen versus prior studies, the trial design was more demanding and the results were still quite good.

Readers who used to play SimCity 3000 might remember the frustration of seeing “Lack of chocolate sprinkles” as an explanation for setbacks in the game, and I'm reminded of that today seeing Lexicon (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares down over 10% on otherwise positive full data from its Phase III inTandem3 study of sotagliflozin in Type 1 diabetes

Sotagliflozin isn't a flawless drug and the results of inTandem3 weren't perfect, but I don't believe they were so far out of line with prior trial results to justify the move in the share price. While chatter around other issues pertaining to Type 1 diabetes coming out of the EASD meeting may be contributing to the anxiety, I think the reaction is exceedingly negative and that these shares remain undervalued compared to the potential of sotagliflozin in Type 1 diabetes and Xermelo in carcinoid syndrome.

More Info On inTandem3

Although management had previously announced that inTandem3 met its primary endpoint and management also gave out key safety data, we now have the full data from the study.

The key endpoint for this study was the percentage of patients who achieved an HbA1c level below 7% with no incidences of severe hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis. I'd note that this is a demanding endpoint, with other companies looking at endpoints like the percentage of patients with a pre-specified HbA1c reduction (like 0.4% or 0.5%) instead of those achieving the <7.0% level long seen as important benchmark for good glucose control.

Lexicon reported that 28.6% of patients in the study achieved the endpoint, versus 15.2% in the placebo group. The bad news is that that is the lowest result of the three inTandem studies – the first study saw 43.5% of patients achieve the endpoint (and a 21.9% improvement over placebo), while the second study saw 32.3% and a 17.1% improvement over placebo.

Keep in mind, though, that there was no insulin optimization prior to sotagliflozin dosing, so inTandem3 was a more “real world” study. With that, more patients were going into the dosing period with higher HbA1c relative to the prior studies.

Other metrics like weight loss, insulin usage, and blood pressure were favorable to sotagliflozin and at least directionally consistent with earlier studies. The diabetic ketoacidosis (or DKA) rate of 3% is still a talking point and a risk factor, but I continue to believe that this is a controllable risk and one that has to be viewed in the context of the benefits of better glucose control for the large percentage of Type 1 diabetics taking the drug.

Pooled CGM Data Also Supportive

Earlier this month, Lexicon also reported the results of pooled continuous glucose monitoring data analysis on the inTandem1 and inTandem2 studies. This analysis showed that those enrollees taking the 400mg spent 11.7% more time in the glucose target range, while those taking 200mg spent 5.4% more time in the zone.

Based on talking to endocrinologists and doctors who focus on diabetes (diabetes was a big part of my coverage beat back in my sell-side days...), I believe 5% to 10% was/is generally seen as a clinically meaningful level of improvement. So, I would argue that the 400mg dose was very successful (coming in above 10%) and even the 200mg dose was successful (above 5%) and this dose may still have some clinical/commercial relevance.

And The Problems?

At the risk of sounding flippant, it's hard for me to look at the reaction in Lexicon shares and not think something along the lines of “why you mad, bro?”. It would have been great to see inTandem3 come in with results better than inTandem2, but I think the lack of randomization would make that an unreasonable expectation. Likewise, no DKA would be great but that was never going to happen. Perhaps some investors were concerned about discontinuation rates tied to other issues like diarrhea, but again, I just don't see anything here that is surprising or alarming.

Given the trial designs that Lexicon has used, I believe the company has assembled a strong dataset on sotagliflozin and proven that the drug is safe, effective, and worthwhile in Type 1 diabetes.

Still, there are some concerns I can appreciate. This EASD meeting saw physicians talking about wanting cardiac benefit studies for SGLT drugs in Type 1 diabetes. The FDA has not required Lexicon to do one prior to considering approval for Type 1 diabetes, but this suggests that such a study may be important in driving commercial acceptance (and these studies tend to be large and lengthy). There was also more positive talk about the prospects and potential of artificial pancreas systems in Type 1 diabetes. While a perfect artificial pancreas would indeed take away the need for a drug like sotagliflozin, we're a long, long way from such a device and I believe sotagliflozin can still play a role in better management of Type 1 diabetes alongside the artificial pancreas systems that are likely to be on the market in the next 10-15 years.

The Bottom Line

I'm not changing any of my modeling assumptions for Lexicon, though I suppose the completion of the clinical trial process might argue for some reduction to my risk weighting on the Type 1 sotagliflozin indication. I believe that the Type 1 indication is worth about $11/share in its own right and that Xermelo is worth more than $15/share (with the Type 2 sotagliflozin indication worth around $2 today).

That all adds up to $28/share, so clearly the Street does not agree with my assessment of Lexicon's value. As I've said in the past, I've made my peace with the fact that Lexicon is not a stock that gets the benefit of the doubt and instead seems to get the “doubt of any benefit”. I'm willing to acknowledge that Xermelo adoption may be lower than expected and that sotagliflozin may not be as successful in the market I expect ($1.5 billion in peak sales) given concerns about DKA and the prospect of competition from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), among others. Even so, I am content to hold these shares until I see real evidence that Lexicon's top two drugs are not what I believe them to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.