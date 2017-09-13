Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia 2017 Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia 2017 Conference

September 13, 2017 08:00 ET

Executives

James Meyer - CEO

Analysts

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

I think we're going to go ahead and get started with our first session this morning. It's a pleasure to welcome back to our 2016 Communacopia [ph], Jim Meyer of Sirius XM. Jim, thanks for being here.

James Meyer

Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brett Feldman

Well, let's just jump right into it. You guys are having a pretty good year, you're more than halfway through the net ads that you're targeting for the year on a self [ph] basis, that's a great momentum. Your used car funnel is showing a strength, churns been great, ARPU has been great, it's kind of hard to nick-tick and so I guess really the high level question is, what's working? Why is the business continue to show such strong momentum?

James Meyer

So let's say we're having a great year, let's talk about it. I think it does really validation of what we've talked about for a long time which is the strength of our business model and also at the core of the strength of our content. I mean what do people really subscribe to our service force, our content and I think the thing I'm most pleased with has been our study, churn, retention, curbs during a long period of time now that we've been able to watch and I think that's probably the best gauge of how -- what the demand for our product is. Obviously, our industry keeps jumping around a little bit which makes sense a little trickier but to be quite candid with you, even in auto industry the mid-16s is just fine with me.

Brett Feldman

What did you guys assume when you set your improved guidance for the year? How important is the movement in new car sales for that outlook?

James Meyer

I think we follow 19 or 21 different analysted forecast and that I get the privilege of being with the auto executives quite a bit and the first question I generally ask is how do you think where we are. And I think the consensus is in the mid to high 16s, and that's about where we are. It's a little tricky, obviously last month was very tricky because of the facts of the storm and now we're going to have another tricky one. So it's going to take I think through October to find out kind of where this normalizes.

Brett Feldman

I get to my next question, I mean how do we think about the storm in your businesses, is it material? Where would we see any impact if there is any impact?

James Meyer

Well, we've done business for a while so we've seen, we've obviously dealt with natural disasters before. When it comes to Miami, super-storm Sandy. Obviously we've never dealt with two, category four within a week which has just been devastating for the country. I think there is no doubt in the short-term, it has some short-term impacts, I think most of them are timing. As an example, and times of critical needs and the zip codes that are being affected by this critical weather, we literally stop a lot of our remarketing and we stop our collection, we just ease off until the crisis passes and so you might see a shift there. And then obviously, I've seen the [indiscernible] for instance in the Texas area for how many cars have destroyed or the very wild, that's a huge number. I suspect we're going to see the same thing in Florida. And so there will be a transition of the fleet that can extend it a little bit, by that I mean there is going to be this immediate upswing in new vehicles, those vehicles are going to go into trials before they are converted back. So face it, you might see a little bit but in my mind it's all timing in the short-term and by the mid-term it will all work its way out.

Brett Feldman

If an existing customer just goes and buys a new car, they have to; do they go to the trail again or they just transition that account over?

James Meyer

Yes, almost all that are going to buy are going to have a trail visit and so the trail is going to be added to whatever subscription period they have left but the trial will become the front end of the subscription relationship.

Brett Feldman

Okay, got it, great. So let's talk about that new car penetration. So you're at an all-time -- you've got penetrations in all market, now you've grown upto 76% in most recent quarter. How do you think about where that's going to stay longer term, meaning, is it increasingly becoming more appealing to put it into a low-end cars because the cost curve is coming down and some investors are wondering, actually high-end car that are LT connected aren't coming with that.

James Meyer

So let me start with the later first, that's simply not the case. I mean we're -- we see nothing to suggest that the connectivity come into vehicles is going to have any impact on our penetration rate and while I may see a little -- I hope so I'm a little confident in my answer, one of the privileges we get is, we get to look at the automotive plans out several years and so I think we have a really good handle on where they are going in terms of our implementation and the implementation of where we're going with connectivity. So I feel really good about a penetration rate in the mid-70s, I don't think it's going to get much higher, it may creep up a little bit and it could creep down a little bit depending on mix. We do better with the Detroit, with the U.S. based companies and for instance we do the Asians in terms of incorporations, it's a small difference now but it still can cause a couple of points and it's about whether we want it. It's not driven just by us, the auto makers still want lead models that are stripped [ph] to features and they want them for roll over price points and they want them to create steps and so I think there is always going to be a series of vehicles that will be due feature.

Brett Feldman

Okay. So let's think about conversion rate then. You have about 40% conversion rates, pretty stable conversion rate on new car sales. How do you think about where that goes longer term, do you think that that's going to start to creep up?

James Meyer

No, I think we're about where it is. I think there is two particular things driving in there. I mean if you think about it and the way -- outside the way I think about it. If you look at those new car conversion rates which have been now remarkably stable, right around 40; believe me, I'm driving the heck out of auto organization to try to inch it up some and I'd love to be successful, if I was an investor I wouldn't count on that. I mean, we're -- I think where we are right now is probably where we're going to be. If you think about that there is kind of three classes in there, there are people who are subscribing already, who are buying new cars; our conversion rate on them is extraordinarily high as you can imagine. There are people who are buying new car we've never seen before. Our conversion rate in them is obviously lower than what our average would be and then in the middle, believe it or not there were whole bunch of people we've seen before who have rejected us one way or the other, rejected us in the trail or they started our service and then churned. And there is what I think we can do better, perhaps if there is a light at the tunnel but we haven't proved that we can do that yet.

Brett Feldman

What do you think it would take or you're still trying to figure it out?

James Meyer

We're still trying to figure it out. You know, as always to me is that have someone who has been having our service for a couple of years, buys a new car, gets a new trail and converts like that when you go back and have some. Almost all -- I didn't know you have a Bruce Springsteen station or I didn't know you have this particular piece of content, so what the onus -- what that tells me, excuse me, we need to do a much better job in the early part of that trailing process to make our customers aware of what we have and try to get them to engage.

Brett Feldman

And is there any shift in the mix of these cars, in other words, we think about the penetration or the other conversion rate? Are connected cars more likely or less likely to take the product if it's already in there?

James Meyer

So we're just not seeing any anecdotal impact on the two today and obviously connected vehicles are rising relatively quickly. It's going to be interesting, I would say in the first half of next year which is when there will be a solid run of Apple car play and Google and Android auto cars out there, Google auto out there. But I just -- I got to tell you, I'm not particularly worried about it now and frankly, I think why we're spending so much money on our app as well is I think -- I actually this connection is going to play into this and this strength of our service will not be a deterrent to our service. I want to be clear on one point here, we are not seeing any impact from connectivity on our incorporation rates, we are not seeing any impact on connectivity on our conversion or churn rates.

Brett Feldman

Excellent. So let's talk about the used car funnel; this is an area where you still have a lot of upside. You're still underpenetrated relatively new cars which makes sense this is a used car fleet. How do you think about the trajectory of that business going forward and I guess maybe the right question would be you have certain channels that you're already taking advantage of to win those customers as they buy a used car. Where you've seen the most successive, where do you see the most incremental opportunity to grow that business?

James Meyer

I think culturally one of the biggest changes we've got to drive through our organization in the last five years is when you talk you talk to those organizations how many cars are sold, they all want to say, it's going to be $16.7 million, it's going to be $17 million; that's not right, it's going to be $57 million when you add in the used cars. So you add new and used together, you've seen turnover of vehicles every year in the low 50s to high 50s range and so our challenge going forward is to manage the 50s, not the '16 over '17 anymore. If you take our incorporation rate from seven years ago, the average person in this country owns a new car about 71 months, obviously there -- users have bunch that traded before that and there is others that traded after that but if you look back 71 months ago you can get a good indication of what used cars are now coming on the market with serious XM capability. That number can only grow and so the beauty of our model I think and what investors are focusing on -- I can tell you, we are really focused on is, inevitably that funnel is going to be bigger to bring us opportunities to turn the new car funnel and it's really, really exciting.

It's a different demographic, this going to be more elastic, there is no question you're going to go deeper and deeper and the income levels in this country but we're spending all our time preparing that used market, that $40 million, okay; a third of it is sold through the same people that sell new cars, we're knowing that today. I think in that particular end we have almost 20,000 dealers that report to us every day and believe me it has been painful to build this. So when people tell me you're going to get disrupted, good luck. What I mean is we spent a ton of time to where -- we have 20,000 dealers report to us every day, here are the used cars that came out in trade last night, please put them in trial -- I mean in demo mode, and at the end of the day we follow on and say here are all the used cars we sold last night with the names, addresses and contact, please put them on trial mode and begin your marketing and it works really, really well; that's one-third of the business.

The second one-third is independent dealers, and you all know who they are, you just need to drive 10 miles outside of your town and you will find them; Max's Used Cars, and Jim's Used Cars and those kind of things. And while those buyers are searching unless that one [ph], our cost to acquire those are so low, of course we want to try. We want to try to penetrate that channel and now we have about -- I think 7,000 or 8,000 of those dealers that are reporting to us and you should see us driving that number up higher. And then finally, the last one-third of that used car sales is breath to me or made of breath, that's the most difficult because neither almost I have an incentive to report that sale and that's where we're really working on our efforts with -- and the ones that are most lucrative right now to tell you or the service space, oil shops, hire shops, anywhere you bring those vehicles and for service; we're now getting a lot of those locations to report back to us and say, hey wait a minute, that car that you showed is owned by Jim Meyer, Brad owns it now; and then we know that car [indiscernible] market to you. I think it will be a natural step one day for those retailers to actually offer a trail right to the point of sale but we're not there yet today. So I'm really excited about this summer, I think it's a growth engine for a lot time.

Brett Feldman

With independent dealers it's just the work because you don't have the established relationships like you do with the new car dealers, you just kind of go door-to-door, is it infrastructure thing, I mean you don't have the ability to report to you?

James Meyer

Yes, it's two things. One, most of the new car dealers who get to sell used cars at first, that's pretty sophisticated business for people. I mean they have pretty sophisticated IT systems in back rooms, so that's a lot of work to hook up to them. Max is -- no offence to Max but Max's Used Car; a lot of his is done with the PC in the back, right, and so what we're learning; there are consolidation points like how our vehicles are financed or different things where we can get that information from that channel easier than going directly to all those dealers and we're working on that. The same is true for instance we've been working with Jessie Lube [ph] for a long time but you will find within Jessie Lube [ph], our franchise, you will find guys that own 30 and 35 Jessie Lube [ph] shops that are sophisticated businessmen as the guy that owns high-end car dealership and you will find a guy who owns one, who is lesser fit. We just need to work through and find those contact points and know we find the most efficient way and I can tell you what's important to me, the earlier we get you that buying experience, the better chance we have to convert to you.

Brett Feldman

You're doing better win back too; why is that working better?

James Meyer

I think we're just working out a live order. We've upgraded our skillsets there, we're -- I'm not going to go into the bloody detail but we have changed the way we go at it to be much more systematic, it's not an offer; an offer is to say as it's been, it's just we're executing better. It keeps me awaken at night sometimes because I put a lot of pressure on that group to deliver.

Brett Feldman

Got it. All right we've got to get and pause a few minutes for questions; so if you think you might want to ask a question, we'll get there in a few, but raise your hand, we'll bring the microphone over to you. Just wanted to give you all a warning. [Indiscernible] which is the new platform that you're developing for connected cars, just really your future platform. And I think the first question would be, choosing the new capabilities is going to offer, how do we think about the extensive which those capabilities are going to be better for the customer? And then on the other side of it, what does it do for you to make sure that you're more effective because of that platform is getting closed?

James Meyer

So the first thing that I've learned in this business besides of adding content is, if you don't make it easy use it doesn't work. You know, I've spent almost 30 years in the consumer electronics business, I should have learned that but it's a lesson that's driven into me now into my head and it's absolutely to -- you have to make it simple, okay. And what people forget in the vehicle, it has to be even simpler because the experience in the vehicle is different than in your home or on your deck. When you're on your deck, you're not doing anything else, so putting together play at risk [ph] and doing all this stuff is great, wherein on a vehicle, your first responsibility is you're driving the car and you need to be safe. Number two, I guarantee you that phone is ringing more than you wanted to because usually kids or wife you're on that, you're in the car and you know there is all kinds of things going on and so the entertainment experience there is much more way back [ph] and so it needs to be much more intuitive and easy to use, that's upto core 360.

The Core 360L is how do we take the power of our private satellite network, marry it with the power of these powerful two way networks that are absolutely going to deployed vehicles. Absolutely, I've said before that as we exit this decade and if I say it, I should have some evidence well I get to see the auto plants out further in a lot of people. That the vast majority of cars built in 2020 are going to have embedded high power motives in them, okay. That's about the same time as our 360L and you know, interface should behave in critical math; so I wish it was earlier but that's just the way the automotive cycles work and in that experience it will give our customers many, many new features; on-demand, interactivity, the ability to push content to them, all kinds of things that we can't do in our one to many network today but when we built the beauty of it is -- we also said that our business organization this is going to change huge as this is much is going to change the consumer experience and so with that for instance, we're a luxury; we're not the same as your broadband connector, right, you don't cancel broadband unless you have to.

Satellite radio is a nice fitting [ph], and so what I believe is we have to make it really easy for the customer to resubscribe, to convert all those things; and that 360 world, it will be a push of a button in the vehicle and I'm really, really excited. I guess wish it could go faster but we can't go any faster than the automotive companies go.

Brett Feldman

Do you still see it as being primarily an in-car product and in-car experience because it seems what you're doing to interactivity that could be something that goes well beyond this?

James Meyer

That's a great question and I think you're going to see more and more from us on the mobile side and at the heart of it will be a 360 experience because where we want to end up obviously is we want our customers to listen to our service the way what they want to. I don't get like -- why do we care what you're listening, you know, we want to listen everywhere. And why do we care where we're listening from the satellite or from our broadband connection or through their high powered phone, we don't care, okay. What we care is that they can find that content just as easy when they're listening to it on a handset or through a tablet as they can when in their vehicle and more importantly, got to experience -- if you're listening to Howard in the morning and then you got to walk to -- you don't want to listen, I can tell you in 360 we showed it to demo the customers, they love it, as you leave the vehicle the service transfers from your car to your phone and you don't miss a beat, you're still listening to it as you're walking to where -- it should be working [indiscernible] which is good for us.

Brett Feldman

And what's the timeline for getting this into the market? Do you think both…

James Meyer

The 360L, you're going to see the first vehicle launch in the first half of next year and I think you're going to be impressed when you see -- as obviously seeing those vehicles out on the road right now with the prototype, I'm very impressed with what we're seeing. It will be a slow and steady rollout in vehicles and I'm not quite ready to tell you when we're going to roll off the mobile part of it yet. We've got work to do in mobile.

Brett Feldman

Let me ask one more question and then we're going to pause for questions. So if you think you might have wants to be a good time to signal. So talking about advanced products in two ways, you guys made an investment -- a strategic investment in Pandora, $480 million investment, I think it includes the second traunch yet, so that's still coming. Can we talk to you a little bit about this; I mean what is the primary reason you wanted to make this investment?

James Meyer

I think, first, and I guess it's a little more wrong when did anyone but I would support [ph]. I see our satellite -- our Sirius XM business in the core and it's a great business, it's a great business model and I think it will be a good business for a long, long time. As we look at other areas where we might add value, not as a conglomerate but what are other areas out there that match our skillset. We're kind of have two peripheral circles, one of them is the connected vehicle, we're going to talk about that right now and the other one is, we look at radio and radio -- lousy radio, okay; you know, I used to work for [indiscernible], he used to tell me to see students and their jobs in radio. I wish I could be as rich [indiscernible] student right, so -- but all kidding aside, Radio is a $25 billion business just in the United States, $25 billion. $17 billion of it is generated by advertising, so we're $5 billion of it, we're $5 billion of the $25 billion with a subscription of $17 billion.

So you're sitting here thinking strategically, you have to ask yourself a question is, well, what do we know how to do? Well, we know how to program radio, we certainly know how to direct marketing, we know how to program radio, and -- so, we ask ourselves shouldn't we at least evaluate whether we should play in both the subscription side of the business and the free side of the business; that's really at the heart of our investment in Pandora. Pandora has proved, right or wrong, that they are now generating like $1 billion in advertising through free and that's what interests us about Pandora, it's understanding where that business can go and how much of that $17 billion can they get which we don't see -- we see as complementary to what we're doing as opposed to competitive.

Brett Feldman

So we're talking about 360L, that's your connected product, Pandora is obviously a connected product; is there some inevitable conversions between these strategies or is it still too soon to know?

James Meyer

It's still too soon to know. Now I'll be clear, we haven't got an approval yet, we expected soon but we don't -- we're optimistic that we're going to get it before the end of the month and as you know part of that will add three board members, it is an investment for us, right and we're not buying the company but our intention is to learn the business alongside Pandora. I have to say, my hats off to the board of Pandora right now, you know, you think about what they've done in the last four months; they've brought in strategic capital and solved what was a gapping breathing hole by way they've put themselves in that problem but we should have done that, but they did, they solved that problem. Number two, they proved restructure of the management, couldn't be more excited about Roger Lynch [ph] coming out, I've known Roger from my previous life and I stay in contact with Roger, I think he is going to be a great hire. Naveen Shah [ph] is great as the CFO, who has been the acting -- I've known Naveen a while, he is really -- I'm excited about working with Naveen. And then restructured the board, all in a very short period of time including having us join. So we're really optimistic about this, we'll see what it does.

Brett Feldman

Okay. I thought I'll stop now. Does anybody have any questions they would like to ask. We do have one right there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the question I have is for 360O. When it's first launched, to what extent will you be able to use it to market to customers? I mean, I guess the initial process will be what it will be but when that becomes a used vehicle and the subscription ends, will that be a marketing opportunity to the platform itself?

James Meyer

Yes. So I think I want to be really clear, it won't be a national opportunity because it will start in the finite set of vehicles and grow. So this isn't -- you're going to see an ad on your local football game saying look how great 360L. The good news about is that because we have a one-on-one relationship with you, we can directly market to you and tailor the marketing to you about the capabilities of that new vehicle and that new experience. And we're going to be able to watch how if we're able to lift those things that we cared about which number one of course is, we'd like to lift your engagement; how much you listen and how happy are you to what you listen to. So we'll be able to do that on a one-on-one basis and I'm pretty excited about that.

Brett Feldman

Another question there.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. The churns seem really great this year, it's really improved. I'm just wondering if you could walk through what's driving the improvement there and just where you think you are in that curve there?

James Meyer

I mean a couple of things, one it's a great country. I think all this hard grade of our churn is but I think at the heart of it credit cards default at least as we see in our business or probably as well it has ever been. So I think the economy certainly helps some. Number two, it's a really question to the strength of our content and so I think I'm pleased with that. Three, we're just executing better and by the way, I can't promise that it will work every quarter. We're actually seeing some particularly good improvement in both, non-pay churn and voluntary churn and I can tell you those are little-bitty things that add together to be a movement of one-tenth of a point. I think as you're modeling our business I want to be clear, you should still model our business in that 1.8% to 2% range for churn. And I will tell you why; 40% of our churn today is turnover vehicles, sold my car, right. That can only go one way, that's the free, it's keeps turning over and so we work really -- I think what makes our churn number more impressive is we've been able to hold it where it is including that turnover of vehicles and I'm confident going forward we could still hold in that range and including that projected turnover of vehicles.

And so I will tell you, if you're following our company, it's important to watch our churn rate; for me, what I also watch is when that vehicle sells, I'm now driving through our organization, that's two opportunities. Number one, we had Brad Gover [ph] sold that car and let's damn sure and make sure we got Brad removed, okay. And number two, who brought that vehicle and let's make sure we're getting them in an active trial and converting them, and so that's the way we think about that now. In another example; if I'm selling my car and buying a new one, I may actually churn and then get the free subscription and then you come right back in, so that looked like two events when really you never walked that relationship. And what we have to do is make that transparent to you because when you call us, you say I've been a subscriber for four years, all I did was sell my car. So we have to make that but we have to also make sure you get the value of that trial which the OEM is paid for and provide for you, or has negotiated with us to provide.

Brett Feldman

Your question is different?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, what's your best guess to what we're looking out three years as to what your content cost inflation is going to be? And then you're watching in consumer electronics, what's happening in video and whatever the answer is, I suspect the video number for that question is much higher and that's costing some concerning behavior amongst consumers. What do you think the way out is on the content cost problem in the video?

James Meyer

So I think if you look at our content cost, you're seeing kind of a couple of major events. One, early on a very rapid escalation cost. After the merger, a rapid deceleration in cost where we were able to take quick advantage of taking two distinct sets of content, putting them together and in obvious cases and a lot of those agreements were when we were played at one against the other we were able to get a better deal now when there was only one, those were over, okay. We rationalized all of those now. On a steady state basis, I would expect our content to say as a percent of revenue relatively flat, it might go up a little bit. Now you asked me also about video and I've been very clear here; we will launch video starting with [indiscernible] though we haven't been clear on the launch date, stay tuned, I'll be clear not quite today but we're much closer than we were three months ago. At the heart of our video offering, though we're certainly not going to compete with Netflix and those kind of things, we don't belong in that business. But what we do think that as our part of video that enhances that audio experience; I'll give you an example, if you're [indiscernible] and you listen to our channel, you might like access to a lot of the video that's been captured, interviews or even snip at some of their greatest concerts that you would like to enhance that audio experience. But it's just an example of things we can do.

We're going to go slow in that area because frankly, I want to prove that works, I want to make sure that before we spend that money we get something for it, either ARPU or I suspect what we'll get is an improvement in our retention curves. And I think that's kind of as I see it today. I don't think you should look for any big uptick; it's kind of a steady increase in spending but flat as a percent of sales, as a percent of revenue.

Brett Feldman

Is 360L complicated because you could have an experience, you talk about some of the listening to satellite radio in the car, they get out their car and now they are streaming on their phones, there tends to be different cost structures associated with that?

James Meyer

It will but we've bottled that and I think when it's -- there is a difference in the economics, but I think as we've modeled the listening, we don't see that as a material difference. We'll see, it will depend on our people listening but in our modeling, we haven't just -- we haven't seen that as a problem.

Brett Feldman

I think we have another question in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, kind of continuing on the content costs, obviously you guys have the CRB coming up over the next couple of months or into the year, so kind of an update on that. And then, just step back and look at just kind of general radio -- you have satellite radio, internet radio just said that generally different cost structure, I mean is there with Pandora, is there something that needs to happen from a more Congressional or rate standard that's kind of assist that business because they -- kind of few months they've gotten into the shorter end of the stick when you look across the spectrum.

James Meyer

Well, I'll start with us which is one I know the most about. At the heart of the CRB, our debate is relatively simple, the music way will think we ought to be paying more for our content and we think we ought to be paying less but with that there is no differences, right. So -- and this is the case where your government actually got it right, our government actually got it right and which is, early on when satellite radio was established, the government said, hey, we're not sure if this is the work right and so both the labels compelled to work together to come up with an appropriate license fee. And if we can't, here is the surprise, we haven't been able to in 15 years. Then the government our rates [Technical Difficulty] is we're stepping more of our customers upto a higher tier all-access and I think that's also entering in that number where I was seeing real dividend and that's just better selling, that's just day-in and day-out better selling.

Brett Feldman

You mentioned free cash flow, just talk a little bit about CapEx. I mean you've spend a little over $200 million, last year you said this year will be up around $50 million because you're in a satellite cycle right now. So can you just walk us through with the cycle is? How long it's going to go on for? And do you think that the level of capital spending we're seeing this year is a reasonable indicator of what you need to spend as you complete that process?

James Meyer

Sure. To be clear, that's just to make sure the audience understands, we have two distinct networks, XM and Sirius, high band and low band. We've now got both of those to where each one has two unique satellites and then there is one spare in the middle. So we have five -- we have more satellites up there than that right now but there is part of the fleet that's being decommissioned into that. So what I think about it is five. The replacement cycle right now is through the two XM satellites, those launches are on-schedule for -- I think late '19 or early '20 and late '20 in that range. We've already procured with the sight [ph] I provided for both satellites. We've either finalized or close to finalizing the launch agreements through those. I feel really comfortable those are on-time; those satellites have a little more power, there is a little bit of change in technology, it's not going to be anything big and noticeable that we can hang on or add on. And then there will be a break again for two or three years and then we'll have to come to grips of replacing the satellites, the Sirius satellites. And so I think you're going to see our CapEx kind of stable it is, dropdown and then come back up in the mid 2022 timeframe.

Brett Feldman

What are you spending CapEx on other than the satellites? I mean, if I go back to before this cycle started, is that kind of what the business needs to spend or there is some of the new initiatives like 360L that require a little more investment?

James Meyer

Yes, I mean it's kind of four things. One, there are two new initiatives in there. Two, a big chunk of that is steady state IT spending. And at the core everything we do frankly, is all IT spending, you can't be in the subscription business without a very robust IT background; and so we're getting better and better and better at that. The area that's probably create [indiscernible] that might surprise you is, you know, our ground network of repeaters was relatively -- our engineers were relatively unsophisticated as we started rolling out and the early 2000s and kind of as even got -- now with the rollout of these big powerful 2A networks by AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and AM Team Mobile, there are all kinds of physics issues going on out there and so one of the challenges for our engineers is to constantly make sure the robustness of our ground stations match all those things that are coming at it and so we're spending quite a bit of money on that, $130 million or whatever it is to upgrade our ground stations as well. I don't see that changing much over the next two or three years.

Brett Feldman

Talking about the balance sheet, you targeted around four churns of leverage, you're under that right now. You're guiding to about $1.5 billion of free cash flow, so you are doing to have a ton of liquidity.

James Meyer

It's a great company and a great country.

Brett Feldman

It's a good problem to have and obviously buybacks have been a part of it and yet you still are underleveraged. So as you think ahead how do you think about where you're going to be -- maybe accelerating capital do you feel comfortable in getting closer to four churns; all those kinds of message [ph]?

James Meyer

So I think first where we can take off the table is knowing this is a board decision, not Jim's decision but it is when we talk with the board a lot about. But I think we have no plans to do lever, add along. And certainly we've just completed series of financing with [indiscernible], out over the next 10 years and the rates we've secured, I feel really good about where we are. So I think to put on top of that, our revolver -- we just feel like we're really, really on a good position there. So there is nothing driving us say to go to four times unless something came along we really wanted to do. Obviously then as we go back and look at this cash flow; and what do we do over that -- our first intention would be to spend it on our business, our core business. I think we're doing that and I think 360L, I think investment in the ground stations, I think replacement; I think for all thing -- one of the things I love to do at the end of every year is bring our operators in and say, okay, the year is over; what is that last year you didn't get to do because I didn't give you the money, what is it? And I can tell you that list is really, really short; when they're really honest about it. And that makes me feel that we're getting step first box satisfaction.

Second, we look at acquisitions that can be accretive to our business either immediately or as importantly as we see longer term growth in revenue and EBITDA. That's hard and we are very careful and very disciplined here. We're not going to do something just to say we did it, okay. And so I think we've been very careful, it's taken us longer to pay off as here than I would like but I can tell you it's working fine and I'm really pleased with where we are there. We've spend about $1 billion this year on things in that area, we've spend about $400 million [indiscernible] number to recapitalize Canada in a way that's EBITDA accretive to us right now. I mean what business when we have more business in investing and then one that's exactly the same as ours, right, and which is Canada. So I'm pleased David Frear, our CFO on our team did a great job getting that done this year.

Second, when we're investing close to $500 million in Pandora; I think that's going to be an interesting place for us to sit and watch and perhaps be proactive in where that goes and how do we play. And certainly the day will come when we ask the question as one plus one is more than two; it's too early to do that but we wouldn't have got that done this past, but we didn't believe maybe there is light in that tunnel.

And then finally, we spend $100 million to buy a little company in San Francisco, called Automatic Labs, I think we announced that three or four months ago but we believe it brings real value at the heart of this connected vehicle movement that's going on and so what we're spending money there, we have a dividend, it's about $200 million and we're watching how that works, it takes a long time to see if it brought in a different class of investors and which is what the intention of that was and then we have our buyback program. I think and I got to be really careful what we said as over the last quarter but as of the end of the last quarter I know we've brought back more than $8 billion of stock, we have an authorization of our board to buy upto $10 billion; so we still have a long runway on our stock buyback program. So we think we're doing a really good job measuring in all those things together.

Brett Feldman

Do you think the opportunities to continue to investing in the business, whether it's the organic or inorganic will continue to be fairly meaningful but relapses; that you just keep buying back your stock, you're not really going to be wholly owned by Liberty and so investors trying to figure that out, I'm just trying to think that be the end state of this company?

James Meyer

I think investors are pretty sophisticated. I mean as they buy stock and come -- they know Liberty owns 60% or 70% or whatever it is, and they know we have reason for not participating in buyback. Number two, our board is very sophisticated, we have a really experienced sophisticated board that clearly understand what 80% and 90% mean; they are not going to let rows just pass-through without weighing those versus the capital buyback decision and that value may or may not accrete to the majority shareholders there. So I'm not specifically worrying about that, obviously, I'd much rather spend the capital on an accretive investment but you know, what they are hard. In my business career, I've seen a lot of them take down the management, take down the company; so I think we take a very conservative approach there.

Brett Feldman

Well, we've just been out of time. Jim, thanks so much for being here.

James Meyer

Thanks very much Brett.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.