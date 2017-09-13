Fortive Corporation's (FTV) Management at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference 2017 - Brokers Conference Transcript

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Company Conference Presentation

September 13, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jim Lico - President and CEO

Chuck McLaughlin - SVP & CFO

Analysts

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Nigel Coe

To open fast is Fortive. Jim was a little bit surprised that he would be first lead off here on the conference, but great pleasure to welcome Jim back. For those of you who don’t know Jim, I think most of you do, but if you don’t know Jim Lico, he is President and CEO of Fortive, spent 20 odd years at Danaher as EVP and in a number of leadership positions and been CEO of Fortive since the spin last July. So maybe I'll just ask Jim to may be to make some, a few comments at the beginning and then we can go to Q&A.

Jim Lico

Well, good morning, thank you. For your baseball fans the lead off position is an unknown position for me given my speed when I was playing sports, so that's what I said to Nigel, but it's good to be here. We obviously will go through where we're at today we're excited to be here. It was a year ago where I think this was our first conference after we had gone public, so and then out after the spin. So it's great to celebrate a one-year anniversary here with you and everyone here. It's good to be in Laguna. It is also the shortest trip we have too, so that's a good thing too.

So I think we're in a good position here. We'll certainly go and talk about where the business is at and we've been pretty business in the third quarter from an M&A perspective. I'm sure you'll we want to talk a little bit about that, but we're excited to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nigel Coe

Yes, thanks Jim. So I'll kick off this in questions. We've got a pretty full room here, so feel free to put your hand here, but I do realize that some of you don’t like to do that, so if you do want to ask a question anonymously please email at [indiscernible] and one of my stooges [indiscernible] will fill the question on your behalf.

So maybe just talk about the last year Jim, talk about kind of self respective sales in terms of how you've kind of certain plan, sort of what you've accomplished and maybe some of the challenges you've faced?

Jim Lico

Yes, well I think when we, certainly if we go back to the nature of the spin which was to go get into a size and structure that was focused on the business and markets there specifically Fortive maybe slightly different than what Danaher was doing and certainly to deploy use our own free cash flow to deploy to accelerate strategy from an M&A standpoint within the business. And that was sort of the strategic intent of what we thought we would do as part of the spin.

One year out we feel really good about where first and foremost where the company is. When you do these kinds of events, spends where you go from a successful company, first and foremost you want to make sure that the 24,000 people that are employees that work for us are excited to be a part of Fortive that they are excited about our shared purpose and our values and that – and the things that they want to accomplish in their career, they want to accomplish at Fortive and we're in an exceptionally good position across that front.

So we're really excited. I think we've gotten a lot of good customers who felt really good about it and our businesses have performed I think well with a little bit more of a spotlight on each one of the businesses, maybe some businesses that we didn't talk about in years past are now performing a little bit better and I think that certainly some of that is end markets being better, but I also think just the fact that the businesses are a little bit more independent and have a spotlight shown on them I think we've seen that our leadership teams have risen to the occasion.

And then the final part is on the M&A front I think we've done a good job at deploying capital. We said a year ago we would deploy about $1.5 billion over the next 12 months and we're a little bit over that. But more importantly we've accelerated strategy around some really good businesses, I'm sure we'll talk about.

So I think on that front we're really in a good position. On the other hand I think because of where we come from with the continuous improvement culture, there's a lot of places where we think we can always do better and certainly would like to continue to make sure that we along the things are going well we continue to do those things well. We're just in the early stages of a lot of IoT and software-as-a-service strategies and while those things are going well, there are still in very early days and those are things that we need to continue to accelerate on.

So I think on the one hand we're really happy about the progress we've made, but also understand that the best days are still ahead.

Nigel Coe

Got it, thanks. I should have mention actually that Chuck and [indiscernible] are hiding somewhere in the audience also. Any tax rate questions we've got Chuck and [indiscernible] in the audience. I don’t have a big to the level but the impact of hurricanes since it is top of mind for a lot of folks and I just want to get a chance to assess some of the damage to any properties that you have that's impact to the business?

Jim Lico

Yes. Well first, I think our – first and foremost we want to take care of our employees. We were very diligent early on making sure that we knew where every one of our employees were. We don’t have a lot of employees in, either the Houston area and Florida, but it was really easy for us to literally know where every single one of them was. they are all safe. They are all taken care of the mess first and foremost our number one priority.

Our hearts go out to those communities and what's going on. We have a couple of businesses, our FuelQuest business which handles our software for Insite360 business is in the Houston area, but it's up and running on day 2 fine. So our businesses are fine and we don’t have any manufacturing capability or anything down there. So both the areas are fine and we're up and running and taking care of customers. We're in pretty good shape.

We're really now focused on making sure that the communities we live in is the things that we can do and making sure that our employees, their situations are fine. So from that standpoint we'll have a little bit of impact at Matco because of both of those areas, that's a business that tends to be impacted by day selling and obviously we're going to have less selling days in September with both of those events. So we'll have a little bit less revenue there ultimately, but in terms of the overall impact to Fortive, it should be pretty minimal.

Nigel Coe

Okay, you would not have a huge impact on the quarter?

Jim Lico

No, I don’t foresee anything. We probably see some channel partners who may or may not stick with their order patterns and things like that, but near as we can tell right now things are probably going to be okay.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Maybe just and that's a good way to get into what you are seeing right now through the quarter, I don’t know for sure how much color you are going to give on the quarterly trends, but you know, what are the change in the quarter?

Jim Lico

Well, yes, we were with our, we do our regular review every month over the last couple of days, so we're pretty current to where we are at. You know, the third, what we said in the second quarter we had mid single digit growth in the second quarter and what we saw there was, the North American industrial market probably a little bit better than we thought and a lot of the rest of the developed world pretty stable. And I think that's what we are continuing to see, no real big changes there. The high growth markets continue to be pretty good as well.

So I think on balance we feel good about the trends in the business and where we're at and we're gotten mid single digit growth in the third quarter as well and we feel pretty good about that. There'll be some puts and takes. I think Matco is going to be a little slower as I mentioned also not only because of the hurricane but I think just some of the trends we're seeing in the business, on the other hand we'll have some other places that will be better. So on balance we feel pretty good about where we're at. September is a big month, you know, the way the third quarter usually works is July is usually pretty slow with European vacations and things like that. So we've got a lot to do in September, but on balance we feel good.

Nigel Coe

And it sounds like GVR [indiscernible] especially maybe depends back at the end of 2Q has that [indiscernible]?

Jim Lico

I think, you know, GVR is an interesting thing and we said we would have a better sense by about this time. I think we saw some later ordering at the tail end of the second quarter that was pretty good. I think what we're seeing now is the top 50 customers are pretty solid, they've grown pretty well. It is the next 250 that are pretty noisy and a lot to do between now and the end of the year with those customers. So I think on balance we are – I think we're still trying to calibrate what it is going to be like. But I do think the air pocket that we talked about in the second half is probably still going to be there and maybe early into the next year. But we feel really good about the business over the long term as we mentioned with the EMV delay going out to 2020 we felt like that would be a better trend for the business overall. But we probably have a two to three quarter air pocket there. The good news is a number of the other businesses around the portfolio are doing better than we thought so we're okay.

Nigel Coe

So net-net things are…?

Jim Lico

Net-net I think, like I said things are a little bit different, but things are good.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And then geographically you mentioned North America is still trending better than planned, China is very strong, recently you [indiscernible]. How is China more broadly [indiscernible] for Fortive, because there is a big delay on China right now?

Jim Lico

Yes, you know, one of the trends, I think as you said, we've been bucking some of the trends that I think others have seen. You know, we've been pretty broad based in our performance there. Tektronix is our largest business and some of the things going on in the semiconductor industry there have been a benefit, and we've benefited from that. I think we benefited from making some of our own luck as well. So that has a big impact on the business just because of the size and scale of the business there. But as I look more broadly we were with our automation teams last week for the strategic plan. They are doing exceptionally well in China. Some of that is the collaborative robotic strategies that we've got with a number of China OEMs, but I think we're really attached to some good secular drivers around technology and robots and things like that that are helpful to our portfolio. But even our core business like Fluke is still doing pretty well which is really tied to more of the industrial economy there.

Nigel Coe

And I think you mentioned that semi cycle in China continues for five years or so there's good growth over the next three to five years is that still the case?

Jim Lico

I think we're maybe in the second year of that five years probably at least I think at least a year or two still pretty decent visibility to those trends, so pretty good.

Nigel Coe

Okay, I do want to get on to some of the interested so [indiscernible] about. And can you maybe just touch on currency being up so a little help from the weaker U.S. dollar particularly the euro, I'm just wondering how do we think about that impact both from a transactional and [indiscernible] perspective for Fortive and to the extent that we do see some upside for the second half of the year do we see that come through earnings or do you [indiscernible] that way?

Jim Lico

I think we had about $0.02 of negative impact in the year so far in the first half. That probably continues. I'm not a good forecaster of currency. Chuck will tell you, with our over understandingly I never get that right. So I think we're well positioned within the businesses strategically in those parts of the world. We're not as global as our, in our prior life, so to some extent less, maybe a little bit net exposure. But there might be a little bit of benefit, but September is such a big month and really we're not sure where it will be in the fourth quarter. I think right now we're sort of sticking to around a penny of impact per quarter.

Nigel Coe

Okay, so maybe – a few more questions from me and then I'll turn over the audience. Obviously there have been fair amount of M&A deal flows in the last few months. So maybe just talk about just the way you accomplished the dates?

Jim Lico

Yes, well we feel, I think as we came out we were comfortable that we had a good funnel and as I think we've said in a few different places in the latter part of last year maybe or early part of the year is that some of these things were taking a little bit longer than we thought, but we were very confident that we would get some things done this year. As I mentioned, I think we spent about $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion this year with some really great companies and I think the most important thing is, not how much we spend or anything like that, but really the fact that we're really accelerating strategy around the things that we said a year ago we really wanted to do, which was improve our reducer cyclicality, improve our recurring revenue, make sure that we're taking advantage of the trends in software-as-a-service, the trends in IoT.

And when you look at what we've done in the last 12 months, whether it's our GTT business that really extends us in smart cities for transportation technologies, that business is now got a recurring revenue strategy attached to it as well. But what we've done just recently with IFC which is really software-as-a-service and our Orpak business which is 65, both of those businesses are in the 50s or 60s respectively in terms of recurring revenue, and [indiscernible] which we announced but have not yet closed which is obviously a very high recurring revenue model. So what we've done is we've accelerated strategy. We're going into markets where we have better positions. I think we've always like to have strong market positions and all of those deals represent that.

And then they really are very transformative in terms of the recurring revenue model which ultimately improves – it reduces cyclicality in the portfolio and really helps us move through any trend, economic trend that we might see over the next five years or so.

Nigel Coe

And obviously you had mentioned all these deals have a fast return of revenue to them. But to the extent of these deals you know augment both the distant businesses and to the extent that the standalone businesses?

Jim Lico

Yes, I think IFC will mostly be a standalone business and will – but will have, as we think about field solutions now we'll think about fields solutions as Fluke is the core anchor certainly our Qualitrol business which is around utility condition monitoring will have IFC that's really focused on gas detection and really that service model there will have Landover [ph] as well.

Landover [ph] will have some synergies of Fluke biomedical business and so that business will have tremendous amount of strong synergies in that business. And I think when we think about our Fluke biomed business our IFC business and our Landoll [ph] business we're now significant amount of revenue in that platform is now the recurring revenue model.

So, but in the case of - really IFC will be the one that's run independently, but so will Landoll [ph]. Landoll [ph] will have some parts of it that we want to make sure we take advantage of the markets they are from a hospital perspective.

Nigel Coe

And then I think Orpak and IFC fill the 10% cash by year three kind of a step up. So Landoll [ph] is a bit more challenging from what I expected. So I'm just wondering what will be the traction for Landoll that over the [indiscernible] and what we paid for that business?

Jim Lico

Oh I think, yes, I think what we've always said is that we would stay disciplined to those return metrics, but they would be – they wouldn’t necessarily be such a bright line that we would never cross. And as we looked at that business and certainly a public company, we felt that the opportunity to have it in our portfolio today with what we're trying to do with Fortive in general, now is a really good time. We are at a good return, we're just short of 10% in the fifth year and I think with that plus the fact that we have some really good synergies we feel really good and thought like it was like an opportunity.

And that business is really almost 85% recurring revenue, so it’s a very solid and stable business and we think with the power of FBS the Fortive Business System, we really got an opportunity to really turn that into a growth year company, expand it globally, do some of the things that we've done traditionally in our sort of M&A model in terms of adding value and we think that that business is really right for that.

They’ve done some things to improve the business over the last few years and we think we have good relationship with the senior team and we thought really strongly that we could accelerate number of those things with the power of FBS.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Little more from me and then we'll look to another, so I think the staff say that a proportion of revenues was low 20s at the time of the spend, where are we now on equivalent basis for these deals?

Jim Lico

Well I think as we – I think when we talk about all of our recurring revenue which is software as a service, enterprise, software and just tier services, that number was in the low 20s. I think with what we’ve done today we’re probably going to be approaching as we get some of these things up and running, we will probably be approaching that 30% mark probably by 2019 as things start to get into the full core and that kind of it I think will be in that range.

Nigel Coe

And of course that is of the high margin will [indiscernible], s we got this natural mix up on margins?

Jim Lico

Well mixed up a little bit on margins, I think will BCM might be a little different because we will probably invest as we see the acceleration in growth we'll invest in those businesses to continue to accelerate growth. But on balance it’s a good margin structure and obviously the reductions in volatility are helpful. I did mention eMaint, I think we talked a lot about Fluke and [indiscernible] and what that is, but eMaint is another software as a service business as well that is doing exceptionally well this year and we feel again another add on in that regard.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And then you mentioned back in May that you had an ambition to spend $1.5 billion of your [indiscernible] and $1.5 billion you got there on M&A spending, are we still at that level or do you still see deals out there?

Jim Lico

Our funnel continues to be really good, it’s mixed, we work pretty hard to make sure that we don’t have one kind of deal or that we’re one particular business is something we’re just focused on. So our process is our operating companies have their funnels and Chuck and I review those on a pretty regular basis. We have our own sorts of deals that might be slightly more transformational maybe bigger that we’re also looking at and that funnel today in terms of both sales at scale all that is still pretty good.

Nigel Coe

Great, okay. Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question here on leverage kind of where do you see the ceiling of leverage ratio for you guys, what would it take to kind of get your lever up to do maybe a larger deal in the near term? What is kind of the ceiling for you guys versus where you’re at now?

Chuck McLaughlin

Ideally we'd like to stay under three turns in case we had a market downturn, but what we can technically do is we want to be able to get there within a year, so we could certainly lever up over that, once we get Landoll [ph] done exiting the year and forward looking we’re still around two turns. So we've essentially got the same profile that we had when we split, so we still feel like we have a lot of room here.

Nigel Coe

Anything else?

Jim Lico

Chuck always the tough leverage questions, it’s always helpful.

Nigel Coe

Okay, I think that’s here. Just maybe just putting kind of underlying on the M&A points, but where do we stand right now, maybe this is a question for Chuck but perhaps not, but where do we stand right now in accretion for next year, EPS accretion for all these deals FY ’18?

Jim Lico

Well, I think well as we get into the guide for ’18 will be very specific about what that looks like, but I think we feel very good about the returns that we’ll get from all of those deals next year, so some will be a little bit more than others, but I think on balance we feel we’ll have good accretion from what we see next year. And then quite frankly I think what we said in our model and maybe just to step back to that is that we would if we had M&A that we thought we could get to mid single digit EPS growth just on a low single digit core number and with M&A we could get to double digit earnings growth and certainly we’ve done enough M&A to think that that would be true next year.

Nigel Coe

Okay, now that would be, that would be more specific when we get to '18 right. And obviously the price cost is going to be a pretty significant topic at this conference. Obviously it is not such a huge deal for Fortive, but maybe just talk about the price environment and where you do see pockets price cost pressure in the business?

Jim Lico

Yes, I think one of the good things about on the price burn as we accelerated price from the first quarter to the second quarter, so we saw a little bit better price than the second quarter I suspect that will be true in the third as well. So I think from that standpoint I think we're going to be in a pretty good place.

On the cost side we were just reviewing this, Chuck and I review this every month, we were just reviewing it on Tuesday and I think we feel pretty good about where our cost side is. We're seeing a little bit of inflation but nothing that we can't offset. So, I think on balance we will have a close to a record PPV year this year and I suspect as we go into ‘18 we will be pushing our teams to be just as aggressive next year. So I think on balance we should see pretty, we'll see some earnings growth from our supply chain initiatives. Some business levels are a little bit more than inflation than others, but we're really pushing the teams to really make sure that they can offset that. The price environment is just to your specific answer; I think the price environment is still pretty good.

Nigel Coe

Okay, so you and again I don’t want to get guidance FY '18 here, but would you say on balance that you expect to offset and you won’t feel pressure be it automation or be it Matco with pricing?

Jim Lico

I think we will be able to do that at least at this point pending anything, see any trajectory changes here.

Nigel Coe

Okay, it’s obviously we spent a lot of time on M&A, but maybe some questions on the organic growth initiatives sort of pre-connect and the new Tektronix’s further launches maybe talk about where we are with those initiatives?

Jim Lico

Yes, we were with both and interestingly enough it must have been a busy week as we were with the Tech and Fluke teams yesterday. So, our 5 Series oscilloscope, our mid-range platform that we launched is doing very well. We're very excited about the opportunities. We even had a chance to talk to the product manager yesterday and really excited about what we're seeing from an opportunity standpoint. And it's really I think the flexibility that we have in that platform and the future of that of our broader platform by being able to use that leveragable platform for a broader part of the product line is really an exciting part of Tech and we'll see some, we'll see some good results here. Probably more in ’18 than ‘17, but just as we get started, but we're off to a good start.

Asilex [Ph] is the brand name that we've really tried to put out within Fluke to talk about the number of IoT and initiatives that we have. I think on balance we've seen exceptional performance at eMaint, our maintenance software business that we bought a year ago, well ahead of plan. We're really excited about that business. Our selling enabled tools is doing well, we're doing that on a global basis, that's going pretty well.

As we said, we're a little slower on the condition monitoring side of it than we thought. So overall Asilex [ph] is doing pretty well, but I think our condition monitoring is a little bit further behind. We talked about, I think we've talked about that even at our investor conference in May that we've got a number, the funnel is pretty good. We now have a number of big pilots going on, but getting customers into that final close phase, the pilots are taking a little bit longer than we originally thought.

So, I think we feel pretty good about that as something that's going to happen in ’18, but we've got a lot of pilots that we want to turn into recurring revenue customers here and we've got a lot of work to do that between now and at the end of the year. So, we like the strategy and more broadly the concept of Asilex [ph] and everything there is, is I think is on track and resonating well with customers.

Nigel Coe

So what do you think it is going to take to get the customers over the hump in terms of sentiments of revenue of generating customers?

Jim Lico

It's really a value proposition. They see the value but they want it for a little bit longer in order to prove it out. I think getting customers to really think through the recurring revenue model is not always easy. People are used to certain things and so they're used to buying equipment. We do have both models, so and then the third thing is there is some enablement that we have to do with the IT organizations in many of some of these large scale pilots and that's part has taken a little bit longer than we originally thought.

Nigel Coe

So it sounds like Tektronix is going to be a bit more impactful in’18 perhaps than Asilex [ph] is that fair?

Jim Lico

I think that's right. Yes, I think that's right.

Nigel Coe

Let me just give it a bit more detail on the Tektronix’s initiatives, because is this boarding the market is it new markets, I mean what are you achieving here with this kind of product?

Jim Lico

There are certainly some new markets. We've historically not been as strong in places like power, battery power and things like that and places in automotive and this mid range oscilloscope really does a lot for people who are designing autonomous vehicles or the next generation of chips or the next generation of power management for cell phones or iPads and batteries for electric vehicles and that kind of thing. So those new customers and the new product and the flexibility of that new product resonates pretty well. In addition that platform is doing some things around software, but in this sort of enables the new scope. So the combination of that, some new market work is generating some new opportunities with some customers that we hadn’t had before.

Nigel Coe

Okay, and then some of your industrial peers are moving to standalone software solutions and PLM, CAD, CAM simulation software where do you stand in those areas, do you think Fortive could make a standalone software acquisition?

Jim Lico

Well, I think those markets are, I don’t know a lot of them, but may be enough to know that we’re going to interplay in some of those markets with some of those players. So as a example Tektronix and what they do in the design space often has data that goes in the simulation that you might see in some of those names. So they all are being maybe as much a partner as anything.

And that's probably where we see our business model is, is where we have similar customers and some of those software packages are enabled by some of the things we might do then they might be a potential partner. I think one of the things that's really true Nigel, about our entire IoT initiative and in particular our SaaS initiatives is that partnering is really important. You are never going to have a situation where you can be, the beat all, end all solutions for everybody. People want to utilize the things that they have already bought. They may want to utilize new solutions and so one of the things we really are focused on is enabling with partners and were in the early stages of those kinds of relationships.

Nigel Coe

So should we expect you to be announcing some partnerships over the next year?

Jim Lico

There won't were necessarily be things we'll broadly announce, it's probably things that we would be more likely to just start working with people on, that kind of thing.

Nigel Coe

May be a couple more questions from me and then I'll turn back to the audience, but talk about the portfolio, I mean obviously our people in our sales [indiscernible] and Danaher, Danaher was pretty active divestiture of businesses at the time and I'm just wondering should we expect the same kind of playbook from Fortive may be over the next three years, that businesses that maybe don't belong longer term?

Jim Lico

I think at year end we like the portfolio we have the six strategic platforms we like, but as you referenced there is a very active process internally to evaluate the portfolio where this is our time of year where we go through our strategic plans and during that strategic planning season we go through to understand what the long term trends are in the businesses, what are the competitive threats, what are the potential risks in those businesses. And what happens over a three to five year period is ultimately a business or two may demonstrate that either their ability to sort of do what they needed to do is impacted by one of those trends or the market dynamics have changed.

And so, that's when you might revaluate a business to say there might be a new opportunity. So that is over a long period of time it's hard to say if that won't ever happen, but I think right now as we see it and certainly as we go through the plans, we like a lot of what we're seeing.

Nigel Coe

Okay, and then equally then, the question comes up is you know new [indiscernible] platforms over time, obviously sensing is one that people feel could grow into a real business over time and what do you have on that?

Jim Lico

The six platforms we certainly would focus first on trying to extend those current platforms. I think that's what you've seen in the first 12 months. And those are certainly places where we can accelerate strategy, improve relate, increase deeper relationships with customers, strengthen what we have today. But on the other hand we are always looking for that seventh platform, always trying to find out is there a way to either recreate a current platform or even add a platform. So, if you take a longer term time horizon like five years or so I would be, I would think we probably would have a new platform.

We're certainly always active and trying to figure out what kinds of things are going on in the world and how we might play in the trends that are happening. You saw that as an example to the extension of a current platform, but you really saw that where transportation technologies where we started off with our core Gilbarco Veeder-Root business which is strength in retail petroleum. And now we're telematics in GTT we're really playing more around smart cities and things like that. So that's an example of just radically rethinking the platform. So certainly we're thinking about that and then obviously maybe thinking about a new one as well.

Nigel Coe

Right, okay, any more questions? Right.

Unidentified Analyst

As you go through the strategic review the six platforms, how do you think about where you may have the biggest competitive threats, like which of the six platforms do you think the biggest competitive threat exists and then which are the six has the best competitive advantages as you think about the next five years or so?

Jim Lico

Yes, well I think, I think one of the really, one of the things we really like about our platforms and really how we built these platforms over time is the strength of the market positions they have. Certainly, if you think about Fluke, our big brands like Fluke or Gilbarco or Veeder-Root or Tektronix those are strong market positions, but even in our sensor businesses which are smaller within the segments they play they have very strong market positions. And I think that's why you see our ability to grow gross margins and our ability to deliver better operating margins over time have been demonstrated for so long is because of the strength of those markets positions.

Certainly two markets where you would call out and say, you have another competitor. As an example, Tektronix with Key Side or Matco with Snap-on those are clearly places where we have a very capable competition weighing with which is part of Dover [ph] now with Gilbarco, those are capable competitors. There are certainly people who are smart and know what they're doing and have good customer relationships, but they also compete smartly. They want to compete on value. They want to compete on innovation and so ultimately we feel even in those places we are in a good position as well and to continue to get the kind of financial performance that you would want from businesses that have such good strong market positions.

Unidentified Analyst

Great.

Nigel Coe

Is there one final one?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, may be just one more in here. On tax reform obviously that's coming more into the news here, have you done any scenario planning on kind of longer term height of the tax rate and where it could go to sort of?

Jim Lico

Well, as we came out we had maybe a higher - obviously higher tax rate than our previous company. Chuck and his team have done a fantastic job of getting the rate down here over the first 12 months I probably should have referenced that as one of this good successes that we've had at 26.5 I think we're at right now. We'll continue to work that down with the strategies, a very capable team to really be thoughtful around and really deploy innovation to how we can continue to improve our tax rate. Relative to policy I think we're waiting on policy.

I'm not, I think the scenario planning around the, if I take the scenario planning we would have had to have done over the last 12 months. We would have spent a lot of time to get not in a lot of places. So we certainly would love to have a better tax policy for us as a U.S. company certainly I think that would be an advantage. We’re a net exporter as well, so on balance some of those things would be helpful to us, but we feel like we need to just do what we're going to do execute on our strategy control, we can control and inevitably once we see what policy starts to get enacted and we will react accordingly.

Nigel Coe

Okay, so two more points remain and then we’ll go to wrap it up. The themes of disruption really taken hold in caveats and I'm just wondering how you think about and how pound to dollar about potential for disruption in your businesses, I mean one of these example is GVR over the very long term as we go to EV that business is going to evolve over time, you've got a lot of time to do that, but I’m just wondering how do you think about disruption?

Jim Lico

Well, I think, we think about disruption all the time. I mean I would say probably there isn't a board meeting that we don't have a conversation with our board as an example of the long term trends. And as you know, we've built a Board of Directors who has a strong history of taking advantage of those long term trends, whether it's some of our board members that have been in venture capital or been long term investors. So and certainly Mitch and Steve Rales are certainly in that board as well. So, we have a great board that constantly challenges ourselves even if we didn't do that as part of our internal strategy process which we do.

So we think about disruption all the time and we really think that when you look at how we deployed M&A the best demonstration of that is what we've done over the last 12 months and where we spent money. We've not doubled down on a particular product line or anything. What we've really done, whether it's the eMaint acquisition that we made because we really saw software as a service as a real growth opportunity in the maintenance and ability to strengthen Fluke or in our Orpak deal that we just did which is really about making sure we have great positions and point-of-sale in high growth markets. So we're constantly thinking about those things, those long term trends that are - and taking advantage and using M&A to make sure that our portfolio is taking advantage of those opportunities.

Specifically about Gilbarco and what you talked about, much of vehicles, autonomous vehicles we think there are many opportunities out there as risks. I think the Wall Street Journal even this morning talked about the fact that maybe EVs wouldn't happen as fast in Europe as originally thought, the diesel transition might go more to gasoline than electric. And so we're prepared for whatever's going to happen. We're going to take advantage of the opportunities. I am going to spend the next couple of days on some of those trends myself with customers and with technology partners to talk to them about how we think about those things.

So we're very immersed in what those trends would be, even if they're 5, 10, 15 years out and I think what we've demonstrated over time is that on balance we'll take advantage of more of those opportunities than let them be and let them impact negatively.

Nigel Coe

Okay and then we can’t have a conversation without something about the Fortive Business Systems, obviously it’s key to everything that you guys do, you know DBS, FBS has been very successful in manufacturing in NPI. As your mix evolves to return revenues and – those FBS opportunities as well meaning how applicable is that to these models?

Jim Lico

Yes, I mean I think that to me is one of the most exciting things about where we've been in the last year. We've added an innovation component to FBS that is very different than what we were doing before in the sense that it's helping us accelerate the kinds of businesses you just talked about. So we've learned from what we've done in telematics. We've learned from our eMaint team and what we've done is try to adopt some of our innovation practices, so that we can take a business like IFC or take a business like Landoll [ph] and improve it with some new FBS tools.

So we're very early stages of that, but we feel very confidently that we can add more value in those businesses in that way. And quite frankly the IFC team, one of the real advantages to getting that deal done with us in a competitive bidding process was Justin and Macron who is the CEO and the family saw, we really got a real, we really opened the hood on what FBS really is today and also what it's doing and he himself saw this is real value for a business. So I think we've made a number of changes that we're excited about and we think it really does. As we've always said FBS would transform as our business models transform that's one of the powers of it and I think we've demonstrated that over the last 12 months.

Nigel Coe

Okay, Jim that was a great conversion. Thank you very much.

Jim Lico

Sure. Thank you, thank you, thank you everybody. Good to see you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.