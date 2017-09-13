Celgene's (CELG) CEO Mark Alles Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Unplugged Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

So, pleased to have with me Celgene CEO, Mark Alles, as well as Patrick Flanigan, who runs IR, up here. And Mark, I don't know if you want to make any opening comments, but if not [indiscernible]

Mark J. Alles

If I could, Matthew…

Matthew Harrison

Sure, go ahead.

Mark J. Alles

Just to address the group, I think all of us are in some way thinking about the impact of Hurricane Irma and Harvey. So I wanted to start out by just wishing all the best to the people affected in Florida, actually through the Southeast, and then Texas. It's a tragedy that I think we think about a lot and I wanted to recognize the effort, it's One America is at its best. So we're dealing with tragedy and people come together and do good things, and let's hope we all recover very quickly.

Celgene as most of you know is a global diversified biopharma company. We focus on discovering, developing and commercializing really those innovative medicines in cancer, and increasingly in inflammatory immune diseases, that have a value proposition where people live longer and better lives. So, our mission, our vision, our focus is absolute as a company.

That has led the Company to its 30th anniversary that was celebrated a week ago at the opening bell at NASDAQ where the IPO price was around $47 million 30 years ago and on any given day we're trading obviously higher than that, around about $110 billion today. All of that success has come from a relentless focus on developing molecules that change the outcome for patients with myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and a whole suite of blood cancers.

We have turned that ability to generate innovative molecules into a broader diversified portfolio with eight therapies approved; OTEZLA for example in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis; increasingly a pipeline of inflammatory bowel disease drugs like GED-0301, ozanimod, et cetera; and quite frankly we are now positioned with optionality and opportunity with 50 some different molecules in development across these indications, solid tumor cancers, blood cancers, and inflammatory diseases. Over the next decade and beyond, we are positioned to continue to have high growth. Of course we have to execute.

People ask me a lot about our strategy, and so Matthew and I will get into it in a minute, it's very straightforward. We need to execute brilliantly against our corporate objectives each year, and of course that includes our financial results. We need to accelerate our organic pipeline. We have a research and development group that is the world-leading area in places like protein homeostasis, which is the structure and function of proteins in the context of disease; increasingly broad in the immuno-oncology space, and again I'm sure we'll talk about that momentarily.

So this Company now is positioned with the kind of optionality and opportunity for growth that's sustained not only to our outlook to 2020, where we remain very confident, but beyond the loss of exclusivity of our flagship product, REVLIMID. So, I appreciate the opportunity to be here, thanks for the invitation, and certainly willing to get started. Thank you.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Mark, thanks very much. So, why don't we address a couple of strategic questions and then maybe we can talk about some of the product lines after that? So I guess two questions. The first one is, when we think about pipeline, you've sort of had a deliberate strategy in investing broadly and early in a lot of different kinds of companies, you've also brought in some late-stage assets. I'm just wondering how we should think about sort of the pace and breadth of that trend, which has been pretty wide and pretty aggressive in the past couple of years, should that [slowdown] [ph] continue, is it how you're thinking about that investment?

Mark J. Alles

I appreciate it, but before I address your question directly, one of the contextual pieces though is that the Company's mission and purpose has driven that strategy. The idea to follow science in all of its forms, particularly in the cancer field and increasingly now in inflammatory diseases, whether it's the bowel, multiple sclerosis, whatever it is, we are looking for that differentiated science, and that led us to the kind of partnership mentality that you spoke to, and it continues to do.

I think the pace is a secondary issue. When opportunity exists, when the market provides us with that opportunity and optionality, we will aggressively pursue it. So, in some years that might be multiple deals, in other years that might be just a few. I don't worry about the pace. I worry much more about can we build the Company by bolting on or in some asymmetrical way adding optionality.

So for example, ozanimod, when we acquired Receptos in the middle of 2015, the concept for us was building IBD franchise. We were looking at OTEZLA and then GED-0301, and then ozanimod looks very good in ulcerative colitis. The product is in Phase III for MS, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Celgene had no foundation at that point in neurodegenerative disease or neuroinflammatory disease, yet the molecule was in Phase III. Here we sit on the cusp of presenting the data, the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE trials have been accepted for formal presentation at ACTRIMS at the end of October in Paris. By the way, we'll have an investor event coincidental to the release of the data while we are in Paris.

That's an example of optionality opportunity that had nothing to do with the cadence or some sort of an allocation strategy that says, this quarter do X or Y. To me, it's not about pace or cadence, it's about opportunity, and that will remain the case.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, got you. So just to be clear, there isn't sort of a capital number where you say, if we spend more than $1 billion, we got to slow down on this or something like that, it's more about just what the opportunity that exists?

Mark J. Alles

Thanks for the chance to clarify it. We are very disciplined about the Company's financial profile. So, we are not foolish, we are not looking to leverage the Company beyond a certain point. But again, we would pursue that asymmetrical opportunity if in fact it was the kind of differentiated approach that would reposition or strengthen the Company's future beyond what we already perceive. So, we have that flexibility but we are quite disciplined.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And then somewhat of a follow-up on that, you have two late-stage trials in IBD reading out next year for assets that I think the Street models to be fairly sizable. Can you just talk about in those outcomes how that might lead you to think about later stage business development or not depending on sort of what the outcome of those studies are?

Mark J. Alles

Yes. So, you are right, we still project GED-0301 data in particular in Crohn's disease in 2018, with 2019 being the regulatory year plus launch, and then ozanimod of course follows in that same vein with ulcerative colitis. So in that context, I think we have two molecules that are oral, so far this profile is quite safe, and we think that the data that we have seen so far differentiates these molecules in different subsets of patients with Crohn's and/or ulcerative colitis.

The biologics dominate the space. So we need to remember that what we're trying to do is disrupt a very dominant position of traditional biologics in inflammatory bowel diseases. In that context, if we think of GED-0301, it's an oligonucleotide. So, as a technology, as a mechanism, we can follow that science, that understanding, and build next-generation molecules if we choose to.

With S1P, I think what we are finding out, this is ozanimod, is that perhaps ozanimod is an underappreciated product because of its total profile, where in MS again we'll show the data late October, but in ulcerative colitis, and we haven't yet and we won't today talk about the Crohn's proof-of-concept data we have, but we are starting to get very excited that ozanimod and the mechanism represents a very broad squat of diseases that today we haven't considered, and this goes directly to your question about what would we do on the business development side. Molecules make franchises. The understanding of those molecules completely allow us to bolt-on or add strategically as we learn more. You can count on that happening.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And then I guess a small [indiscernible] here, you talked about Crohn's with ozanimod, that data is coming at [UGW] [ph], right?

Mark J. Alles

Right. So we intend to present the data at a major medical meeting. It would be hopefully later this year. To that point, for investors we have data flow that we expect to happen over 14 different major medical meetings between now and the end of the year, just to give you a scope of the diversity of our pipeline and our portfolio, 14 different meetings, and that data flow is what builds the future.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect. One more sort of big picture question, and then maybe we could talk about myeloma. So, just a question about the management team, you recently had some turnover with Michael Pehl, I think that surprised some people given sort of the duration that he was in that spot, maybe if you could just talk about that and then talk about how you feel about the management team?

Mark J. Alles

So, thanks for the question. First, to Michael, he's a wonderful friend, I have known Michael for 11 years. I brought him to the U.S. as part of an expat assignment where his first role at Celgene was to be the General Manager of Germany when we built out Europe in the mid-2000s. So, Michael is a friend and I'll know him thankfully for my whole life. That expat assignment was extended, and so Michael made a choice that only he can really speak about. I don't want to add any color but to thank him for the massive impact on the Company.

Now that said, one of the features of Celgene and what I focus on is talent acquisition, talent management. In the case of Nadim Ahmed, who just replaced Michael, this is someone with an outstanding hematologic solid tumor background at GSK. We brought Nadim to Celgene in the 2010-2011 timeframe. He ran the U.S. myeloma business. He then launched POMALYST, our drug for relapsed myeloma, in the 2013 timeframe. And then before he became worldwide president of our cancer franchise reporting to Michael, he ran our entire U.S. cancer business.

So, while we never like turnover, it is interesting to me that we are stepping up to someone who has deep understanding of the U.S. market from the beginning of his career to today, with international experience. He is also a dual citizen, he has U.K. citizenship as well, where Michael's background was all Europe. So in some respects, I think we may have some advantage in terms of changing leadership and experience, but that does not diminish Michael at all, and he made a decision and here we are.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect, helpful. So maybe we can start with myeloma as we kick through some of the franchises.

Mark J. Alles

Speaking of myeloma.

Matthew Harrison

Speaking of myeloma, and actually speaking of Europe, maybe the first place to start is, where are you in terms of expanding access to maintenance therapy in Europe, extending duration in Europe, because obviously that is lagged behind the U.S., but given the approval there, sort of that's a big part of driving I think the Street's financial model towards growing REVLIMID?

Mark J. Alles

Thanks for the question. We are on track with our internal plan for all aspects of newly diagnosed myeloma and the maintenance as an extension. What investors I'm sure appreciate is that in Europe we have to get reimbursement for each one of those indications, and while REVLIMID in the U.S. has been a standard in those indications for many years independent of the approval, just based on the dynamics of U.S. market, Europe it's a much more gated approach. We get the approval, we get reimbursement country by country, and then the marketplace upfront has a very traditional way of treating newly diagnosed myeloma. So breaking that down and gaining market share was always something that we knew would take longer in Europe than in fact in any international market, than the U.S. market, and that's playing out. So against our internal plan, we are right on track. Investors might be looking for some upside to that timeline and we'll see if that happens or not as we get a little bit longer into launch cycle, but we're very pleased with where we are against our own plan.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And then I guess going on with maybe a more U.S. focused question, but I guess you can talk about it broadly as well, triples and multiple combinations are becoming a bigger and bigger part of therapy here, how much of a tailwind is that providing versus sort of your plan as they maybe get taken up more rapidly than you were expecting and extend sort of revenue duration actually in the U.S.?

Mark J. Alles

What a great set of circumstances for patients, three drug combinations on the back of IMiDs. So our portfolio have remarkably advanced the treatment of now relapsed, first relapsed myeloma, and many of us believe that that combination, like the REVLIMID/Velcade/dexamethasone triplet upfront, that we'll continue to see really profoundly good data with these triplets. So, for patients, for the market, it's really a great time to deal with certain blood cancers, particularly myeloma.

In every setting of existing data, the third drug, whether it's bortezomib, Velcade or DARZALEX/daratumumab, the benefit of that other drug is enhanced by combining with our portfolio, so it's all tailwind. The question really is, how do these data get differentiated in subsets of patients? Because again, we think about the holistic view of first line, second line, third line myeloma, that's really antiquated thinking. We are going to start talking about elderly frail patients who don't go to transplant but still need aggressive treatment. We'll talk about high-risk patients, again who have chromosomal abnormalities, cytogenetic profiles. Or quite frankly, in 15 years with all of the great data, even with triplets, they don't really do as well as standard risk patients.

So Celgene is taking approach with its pipeline. We have six different opportunities in myeloma, from BCMA CAR-T, through selective HDAC6 inhibition, through our Cetelon transaction, we'll talk more about that going into the future because we have emerging data that we are really, really excited about, but also design our CELMoD. So CC-480 is a CELMoD that is coming out of our organic pipeline specific to cereblon and myeloma.

The segmentation of the population will continue. We will not be talking, five years from now, you and I if we are lucky enough to sit here, about newly diagnosed myeloma. We'll be talking about fractions of the population defined by prior treatment or new treatment.

So we feel very, very privileged to be part of the environment now. Someday there may be some data with DARZALEX or another agent that breaks away a little bit of the maintenance area, but it's hard to know because even those studies are not started yet and you know how long it takes from beginning to end to do a maintenance trial. For everyone's perspective, we got the maintenance indication but waited seven years to get the five studies that supported the label, seven years. That's before maintenance was adopted as a standard of care. So project that into the future. It's not something I worry a lot about. I worry about the relapse patients who really need new therapy.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. So, I thought we could kick off some of the concerns you just addressed, one of them which is DARZALEX maintenance study, so we don't have to do that. [Indiscernible]

Mark J. Alles

[Indiscernible] and we collaborate a lot with companies, whether you or someone else puts them in the competitive place, we know that combinatorial treatment for cancer is the principle that we have to keep building on. The question for all of us is, given the understanding of T-cell biology and how it's evolving and engineering T-cells either through the PD-1 and PD-L1 access or through chimeric antigen receptor technology, are we going to in fact take this triplet mindset and in certain patients make that obsolete because of new science, and of course Celgene is playing in both places.

But I don't see DARZALEX as a competitor, I see it as a combinatorial opportunity, and I think most of what my friends at Janssen and J&J would talk about, they are looking for those same opportunities. Patients will be better off with combinations.

Matthew Harrison

So I want to make sure we get to BCMA, but maybe before that, one of the other questions which always comes up is generics. You've had a handful of additional filers. You obviously have a settlement for the first one. Maybe you could just sort of address what's the current status of potential generics and timeline around some of these other filers?

Mark J. Alles

We have had subsequent filers on the lenalidomide patents, REVLIMID, and we are litigating against each one of those filers, just like we did with Natco, that became Allergan, that now is Teva. We will defend our patent estate against all of these challenges and then decide or not based on the merits whether we would expand into some sort of layered settlement approach beyond that 2022 timeframe that we already have talked about with respect to now Teva.

So at this point, our strategy is the exact same strategy we've had. We are going to counter-sue, we are going to fight and represent our patents aggressively up until a point where we think it's in our best interest, and maybe the other party's best interest, to talk about settlements, but we're not doing that now.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. So BCMA, two questions, I guess the first one is, I believe you have three different BCMA targets, maybe you could just help people think, obviously we have data on one of them, but help people think about how you are going to develop each of those and how they might compete or be synergistic with each other?

Mark J. Alles

So, Matthew, thanks for the question. It's an important point that you raised and something that I even forget about sometimes. We think that BCMA, B-cell maturation antigen, is probably a biologically privileged target in myeloma. So, we think the target, if it is effectively engaged will in fact lead to deep and high levels of response. So that's important because then we believed a campaign against the target was critical.

So, our partnership with bluebird bio, that you know well and I think other investors know well, we narrowed it a few years ago to just BCMA program because we thought that was best for us and given bluebird's approach best for them to have freedom to operate outside of the partnership. It has worked really well.

We also then a year ago this time closed on a transaction with a company called EngMab for a bispecific T-cell engager, and of course one of the targets for the bispecific is the BCMA antigen again, the target. We are working through the preclinical profile that we picked up from EngMab and hope to get it in the clinic sometime in 2018, but we want to be very, very careful because again it's a different mechanism against the same target. So we're going to take our time, little bit analogous to CD47, you don't want to go so fast that you run into some sort of issues simply because you didn't fully understand the biology.

And then the third is through Sutro or even in the marketplace at large the notion of antibody drug conjugate, so ADCs that could be constructed against the target, that's something that we are working on as well. And the reason for the campaign is fundamentally to find out what the benefit risk would be of any one of those constructs.

Where we are today is completely committed to our bluebird partnership and the emerging data where we become increasingly bullish on the opportunity for BCMA CAR-T. We are rapidly building the infrastructure that we need to supply the market, do whatever follow-on studies we would need to do, because our assumption is we're going to get this thing approved for patients with very, very refractory/relapsed myeloma.

You know the data. So far it's 100% response rate. Small numbers, very safe, but we still have to see more, in a median of seven prior lines of therapy. It's unheard of. We just have to do more, make sure it holds up, and we'll pursue the market very aggressively.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. So maybe a couple of sort of quick fires here on BCMA, so the first one is, you talked about infrastructure, can you tell us where you are manufacturing? Second question is, I believe you are going to look at different levels of BCMA expression, how confident are you that you can expand beyond high levels of BCMA expression? And third, can you just talk about, you're obviously in very refractory patients but you are excited about the target, what might be the path to move into earlier lines of therapy?

Mark J. Alles

Thanks for that. I'll try to remember all three, these three-part questions up here.

Matthew Harrison

I can remind you.

Mark J. Alles

The first question is manufacturing, so can you supply the market, can you do the trials? We're very fortunate that we as a company have a footprint of geography, particularly in northern New Jersey, Summit, where our headquarters is, where we have been able to repurpose some buildings that we acquired more recently in our history, and they are being retrofitted right now to supply everything we need for the BCMA CAR-T program as it exists today. We will scale up over the next two to three years to be able to do add-on trials.

As you talked about in your second point, the question about BCMA is to be a level of expression in other B-cell malignancies. So there is some science that suggests some expression. We are a little bit in the unchartered water of PD-L1/PD-1. Some expression in a blood cancer may be enough if the affinity of whatever the molecule is, is good enough to knock out that antigen. We don't know that yet but we would test it, but we'll do it sequentially.

This is all about myeloma. It's all about optimizing BCMA in myeloma in all the settings that we think are important. And then we will tangentially look at CLL, perhaps lymphoma, but I think the science and the literature is more limited to CLL and we'll see how that plays out, which brings up Juno of course in our CAR-T program, CD19, for lymphoma and we'll see what happens with CD19 more broadly. But all of this is playing out on the manufacturing side.

With respect to myeloma, the data are profoundly strong in this heavily protruded population. We are going to optimize that. We are going to be sure it's safe. We have so many opportunities to move it up, and forgive me, Matthew, but I'm simply not going to talk about that strategy. There are many companies in the marketplace who seek to catch up with us and I'm just not going to sit here and provide strategic insight at this point because we are now assuming success with the program, and so we are designing a number of strategic approaches that would set up myeloma to advantage Celgene and our partner.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. Maybe we can move on to IBD, and I guess before we do that, just talk about ozanimod in MS. I think the market is much less enthusiastic about it than you are. Maybe you could just help us think about why you are enthusiastic about that indication, and especially in the competitive standpoint given how penetrated that market is and concerns around generic Gilenya?

Mark J. Alles

By the way, I understand the concerns, the criticisms that have come to us. In fact, we analyzed all of these things as part of the business case to acquire Receptos in July of 2015. None of those things are different today, the Gilenya patent expiry, what Novartis would do with the follow-on compound, the diversity of the MS market, 12, 13 very important products. But the other thing that's happened is the market has expanded again fractionally but has expanded nicely in the window since we did the deal.

What we had to do is produce data that fit the base-case model that included all of those negatives, all of that headwind. We believe the data set that we produced, and it will be presented to the world in a few short weeks, meets that base case and perhaps is fractionally better than that base case that we had in the plan.

Today, in some estimates the MS market is between $20 billion and $25 billion a year in annual sales. We believe the data on safety and efficacy, safety and efficacy, can carve out a very nice position in relapsing-remitting MS. A 10% share of that pie is a $2 billion drug. So, what does success need to look like? Does this need to disrupt the entire MS market to be successful? I think that's for other people to decide. We feel fantastic about the data we have and the opportunity that we have.

Back to BD, we have already concluded that this molecule gives us an anchor position in neuro, however you want to define it, neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, protein function, you put where we want to build the beginning of another franchise, like we did with INI, like we did with our cancer business. So it is very clear to us that this gives us that entree broadly into neurodegenerative disease, neuroinflammatory disease, and we are excited about meeting in Paris.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. Maybe in the last couple of minutes we could address some of the IBD indications as well, and INI in general. So I guess ozanimod, we might as well talk about pivotal study in UC. Can you just talk to us about what the successful profile looks for that drug out of Phase III?

Mark J. Alles

Absolutely. So, when one looks at the biologics, again I already mentioned, I apologize for repeating myself, but the biologics sort of define the branded market for ulcerative colitis, like they do for Crohn's disease and so many other diseases, appropriately so.

A response rate that is superior, now not statistically because these are not comparative studies, but a response rate that is above this threshold of roughly a third of patients who get some response data that's symptomatic, that may be for some patients durable, but that we are better than that with more durability and a safety profile that is consistent with, again, two Phase III trials in MS, right, so you can use that analogous safety profile for patients with ulcerative colitis, we believe that we would have a very attractive alternative to the existing standards of care. Better response rate, durable, and safe, and I think we will be highly competitive.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And maybe then…

Mark J. Alles

And by the way, same with GED-0301, that you can flip the diseases. Crohn's, UC, we are going to do both molecules in both settings because patients are different. So we are going to make sure like the cancer model we support after the initial pivotal trials are positive, assuming they are positive, what else do we do with studies. We're going to do the same thing.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. So maybe in the last two minutes, you've mentioned PD-1 a couple of times here, I guess update us on two things. You even licensed PD-1 for solid tumor indications. Maybe just help us think about when you can give us some idea of how you are going to address that market, which is obviously very crowded right now in terms of companies working in solid tumors? And then there have been a handful of updates from the FDA around heem, not necessarily driven by data from your molecule but from other companies, but it has obviously slowed down that strategy a little bit. So maybe you could address sort of where you think there is going to be opportunities in heem given where you're having to sort of wait right now?

Mark J. Alles

What a great topic, right. So, all of this comes on the back of now a three-year window where the checkpoint inhibitors have fundamentally changed solid tumor research and outcomes for patients. It's remarkable and for Celgene it's just a privilege to be part of the whole thing.

The reason for our partnership with our Chinese partner now, BeiGene, was very clear. We had a strategic need to partner with a domestic Chinese company, that became our strategic footprint in the last 18 months, where we believe we can participate in the China market with a lot of upside to our Company if we have a partner in China. So that was a strategic choice.

To multiply that effect, BeiGene comes up with remarkably good molecules. PD-1 is what we license 317. They have a BTK inhibitor in development. They have a PARP inhibitor in development. So we will continue to work with our partner on these mechanisms and these molecules.

Now beyond that, Celgene has an IO pipeline that requires combinatory work. It was not in our interest to take the time or spend the money buying into the Roche program, the Merck program, the BMS program, and on and on and on, with our novel agents in development. So we needed a way to accelerate as a core strategy our organic development of IO compounds.

This research opportunity is profoundly important to us. We have already decided on a number of combinatorial studies that because of our partnership, and I go to China in two weeks to close the deal, we will be able to do things within weeks that would have taken perhaps more than a year to do.

The last thing is, make no mistake, we didn't license a product that isn't comparable in construct and data to nivolumab, pembrolizumab, and all of the PD-1s that have declared their profile already. I don't like to be third, fourth, fifth to the market. It's not my goal. We don't like it. But we are starting to believe there is some serious advantages to coming late to the party with a molecule that's as good, if not better, and novel combinatorial approaches. So we think we have a value and growth opportunity here that we are just beginning to fully appreciate.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect. I think we're out of time. Mark and Patrick, thank you very much, appreciate it.

Mark J. Alles

Thank you. Thanks everybody.

