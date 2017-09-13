Why Westell Is Turning Into A Great Investment

There is already a positive cash flow, and these growth opportunities will only ensure that this cash flow continues to grow.

With the transition to 5G coming up, Westell is positioned well to benefit from this industry development.

Westell Technologies (WSTL) is a stock that has been battered for years. The sentiment is very negative due to the company’s inability to grow its revenue in a sustainable and profitable way, resulting in low valuations. Now, it seems like management is finally close to its goal of achieving growing revenue and profitability. This will undoubtedly result in a strong appreciation of Westell’s share price in the near future.

Company profile

Westell is a communication equipment company that provides high-performance infrastructure solutions. The company enables service providers and network operators to both improve their performance as well as reduce their opex through their solutions. The segments are as follows:

Intelligent Site Management & Services (ISMS)

In-Building Wireless (IBW)

Communications Network (CNS)

The IBW segment enables cellular coverage in indoor areas that are not served well by the existing cellular network. The segment generated 41.2% of the total revenue.

The ISMS segment enables machine-to-machine communications that operators can use to remotely monitor and manage control site infrastructure and support systems. The company also provides maintenance. In the most recent fiscal year, ISMS provided 30.7% of the total revenue.

The CNS segment provides a wide range of outdoor network infrastructure offerings, such as integrated cabinets, and power distribution products. Last fiscal year, CNS was good for 28.1% of the total revenue.

A brief overview of products/solutions of each segment can be seen below:

Source: ir.westell.com

Results not up to par

Westell’s financial results have been lacking for years, to say the least. An overall downtrend of the top-line along with a net income that has not seen a plus in years has resulted in a suppressed share price.

Quite recently, the company has even had to do a reverse stock split of 1:4. This was necessary because the price per share had gotten well under $1, and it needed to stay above this level or face delisting from the Nasdaq.

Now, the company might be at a turning point after some great efforts of improving the cost structure and some positive developments in key industries.

Improving cost structure

Management has been quite aggressive in making sure its cost structure adapts to the lower revenue stream. To give you an example of the cost cutting efforts: management reduced its workforce to 123 at the end of last quarter vs over 200 employees 12 months prior. This has already started to show in the company’s financial results as margins have been doing increasingly well lately. Opex improved significantly as it declined to $6 mln last quarter vs $9.6 mln a year earlier.

Source: ir.westell.com

Opex now remains stable around $6 mln.

Financial results turning around

Not just margins are on the rise, but overall financial performance as well. Last quarter, the company has seen the first yoy revenue growth in four quarters. The growth rate was 12.0%. Besides the yoy growth rate, the first quarter of this fiscal year also marked the second consecutive quarter with the revenue growing sequentially. This is a very welcome development because now that the cost structure is where it should be, all that is needed is revenue growth in order to regain sustainable profitability. Management has made this quite clear on numerous occasions, such as the new CEO Matt Brady did during the most recent earnings call:

“I’m excited because the next order business is growing revenue profitably and that is our number one mission. We’ve seen some nice revenue traction of late and I believe there are opportunities for us to grow the business.”

The benefits of the improving revenue stream can already be seen below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The combination of an improved cost structure and a very welcome turnaround of the revenue has resulted in the company achieving increasing profitability once again. Cash flow has also turned positive. On the QoQ basis, cash and cash equivalents grew by $1.9 mln, a very welcome cash increase in just one-quarter for a stock that is worth around $44 mln.

I must note, however, that the EPS numbers in the picture above are not GAAP numbers, but Non-GAAP. I will discuss one significant impact on the GAAP numbers in the paragraph below.

Intangible assets

When looking at the balance sheet as of the end of the latest quarter, we can see that it is very healthy indeed. With over $64.0 mln worth of assets and just $12.5 mln of liabilities, the stockholders’ equity stands at $51.6 mln. This is a great number considering its market cap of $44.9 mln, which would indicate the shares are trading for less than book value. There is only one problem when looking at the balance sheet, and that is the fact that $14.6 mln of the total assets consist of intangible assets.

In the 10-K filing of the previous fiscal year, Westell provides more information of what all the intangible assets are:

Source: 10-K

As you can see there is not much of substance here. This leaves a lot of room for impairments. So it is no surprise to see these happen regularly and with significant consequences for the bottom line.

A quarter after this 10-k (most recent quarter), net carrying amount of the intangible assets had declined by $1.05 mln to the $14.6 mln mentioned earlier. This resulted in a GAAP net loss of $572,000 for the company. Without the amortization, the net income would have been around $475,000. So these amortizations conceal the true performance of Westell in a way as it does not affect the company’s cash flows. Stripping out these amortizations gives us a better reflection of the actual business.

And going forward, it is expected that these amortizations will persist and thus keep the pressure on the bottom line, albeit in a milder manner:

Source: 10-K

So the pressure on GAAP net income by these amortizations will continue to exist.

Lease agreement expires

Despite its previous cost cutting efforts, Westell still has opportunities to improve its cost structure even more. A very important one is the current lease agreement. This agreement originated 20 years ago and ends on the 30th of September of this year, so just a few more weeks. The current rental payments have been $2.1 mln on an annual basis under this contract.

“The Company leases a corporate facility in Aurora, Illinois. This location houses corporate administration, sales, marketing and the CNS segment product distribution, engineering and manufacturing pursuant to a lease that originated in 1997 and runs through September 2017. The rental payments are currently $2.1 million a year.”

The facility covered about 174,000 square feet. Due to Westell’s changed space requirements, this agreement has cost more cash than necessary. Starting the 1st of October, the company has a new agreement for a smaller portion of the Aurora facility that will lower its costs considerably. In its 10-K filing future minimum lease payments for operating leases were made public.

Source: 10-K

We can see a clear decrease in costs here compared to the previous agreement. This will be another positive factor going forward in terms of margins and therefore profitability.

A few key customers

Westell has a few key customers that that provided almost half of the total revenue generated in the most recent fiscal year. Verizon (VZ) provided 21.9%, AT&T (T) provided 16.3%, and American Tower (AMT) provided 10.0% of the total revenue. Of course, it is generally considered a risk when a company derives such a high percentage of revenue from a small group of customers. A loss of one key customer could result in a significant decline in the revenue, bringing the company back to being cash flow negative.

But for Westell, I would not worry about this too much. Because the company can benefit from the growth prospects of these customers as well, which is currently one of the reasons that I expect Westell’s revenue to get a boost in the near future.

First responders network

The company sees growth in multiple areas, but the key market for future growth is that of the in-building wireless public safety communication as mentioned by management as well when it discussed some prospects during its most recent earnings call:

“In-building wireless public safety communication is an emerging market for our IBW business that is directly in Westell’s warehouse.”

Two of the company’s major customers, Verizon and AT&T, are heavily involved in the in-building wireless public safety market, which is expected to be huge. For example, AT&T recently won a bid for the FirstNet contract that was worth $6.5 bln with $40 bln more down the road. Later, Verizon also joined the party when it made the announcement that it would compete with AT&T with a dedicated network for first responders.

For the public safety market, Westell provides repeaters, battery backup units, and passive system components and antennas. Because of the fact that these two major competitors are also two of Westell’s major customers, it is very likely that Westell will benefit from this development as well.

At the same time, Westell is expected to do well in the commercial market as well when it comes to IBW. The number of people using mobile devices in indoor areas are high and keep increasing. But these areas are usually not served well by the regular network, leaving an opportunity for Westell to improve its IBW sales in the commercial markets as well.

Last quarter, the IBW segment saw its revenue increase $0.1 mln sequentially to $7.0 mln, not a huge boost, but it is still the highest revenue level for the quarter since the end of 2015. At the same time, these industry developments will make sure that this segment will see higher growth rates in the future.

5G for ISMS and CNS

Sequentially, ISMS was the only segment that saw its revenue decline in the first quarter. The revenue came in at $4.1 mln, down from $4.5 mln the quarter prior. The decline was due to lower sales of remote units.

The CNS segment, on the other hand, saw a strong performance with a $1.6 mln increase in revenue, landing the total revenue at $5.5 mln for the quarter. This increase was due to higher sales of integrated cabinets and power distribution products.

Although just one of these two segments performed well lately, both of them are expected to benefit from the transition by wireless service providers to centralized radio access networks (OTC:CRAN). When asked about how this would be a potential boost to revenues in these two segments, management answered with this:

“Tom Minichiello

Well, it’s helping us already, even though this is fairly new, but this is a wave that we see going forward in the network, partially getting ready for 5G, and partially it’s just more efficient for carriers to design the network that way. And where it helps us, Mike, is in the CNS business, initially with our power products and cabinets. We haven’t sold many cabinets into this network architecture yet, but that’s a possibility, a strong possibility. And then there more opportunities to remotely monitor the equipment as you move into this type of a network architecture. So we are seeing small sales of our ISM remotes so far. But those are where, in our product portfolio, where we’re going to see the benefit of this new architecture.”

Especially the transition to 5G seems promising as two of its major customers, AT&T and Verizon, yet again are heavily involved in this industry development. Both are currently testing 5G networks and will expand on this, creating revenue opportunities for Westell.

Increasing cash flows

Westell has already turned cash flow positive, which looks sustainable with the lower costs and the turnaround of the revenue. The growth opportunities outlined above will provide a boost to both revenue and cash flows in the future.

Stock repurchasing program

It is clear that management is quite enthusiastic about its prospects as it announced a share buyback program two-quarters ago.

“Another high point, I believe is, last week our Board of Directors authorized a new $2 million stock repurchase program. Our right-sized expense structure and our strong balance sheet with no debt enables us to invest not only in developing our public safety market and more effectively deploy our capital. But the move demonstrates confidence in the business going forward and our commitment to return value to shareholders.”

I too, do believe that this share repurchase program shows that Westell is an improved company with a brighter future.

During the most recent quarter, it bought back 104,155 shares for an average price of $2.96 per share. This totaled $308,565. And even despite this, the company was still cash flow positive for the quarter.

Deferred tax assets

Because of the negative bottom line that Westell has seen for these past few years, it has deferred tax assets that will prove to be quite beneficial to the company. As I have discussed throughout the article, Westell is experiencing a turnaround. It has reached the breakeven point and the outlook for its revenue is beginning to look increasingly promising, creating an environment for growing net income. But of course, this is still the Non-GAAP net income. If all goes according to plan, the GAAP net income might turn positive soon as well. Currently, the company has net deferred tax assets of $52.1 mln, before a valuation allowance of that same amount. These deferred tax assets will increase the profitability in the short term.

Share A-B structure

Investors have also expressed their concerns about Westell’s share structure. There are a few people that hold a large percentage of the voting rights.

“As of May 12, 2017, as trustees of a voting trust dated February 23, 1994, (the Voting Trust) containing common stock held for the benefit of the Penny family, Robert C. Penny III, Robert W. Foskett and Patrick J. McDonough, Jr. have the exclusive power to vote over 49.8% of the votes entitled to be cast by the holders of our common stock.”

“Certain Penny family members also own or are beneficiaries of trusts that own shares outside of the Voting Trust. As trustees of the Voting Trust and other trusts, Messrs. Penny, Foskett and McDonough, Jr. control 53.8% of the stock vote.”

Fearing that shareholders do not have anything to say about the company, criticism about this structure has grown.

Cove Street Capital has been a major shareholder of Westell for a long time with over 10% of the common stock in its possession. This particular shareholder has also grown increasingly critical of the current share structure. Earlier Seeking Alpha articles(1 and 2) discussed Cove Street Capital’s problems with the company.

Now, the company is dumping Westell’s shares.

While I understand that the situation surrounding the share structure is far from desirable for shareholders, it is definitely no disaster. The company’s improving prospects will still result in a better valuation of its shares. After that, it will not take too long before the shares start to move in the right direction, no matter which shareholders hold the most voting power.

Stock-specific risk

Westell is a stock that currently trades at a market cap of $44 mln. The average volume is currently 49K with days when this number is significantly lower. This means that wide spreads and sudden increases in volatility can occur. Know the risks of investing/trading stocks with such low market caps and volume levels.

Valuation

The balance sheet of Westell looks very healthy. Stripping out the earlier discussed intangible assets leaves the total assets at $49.5 mln vs liabilities of $12.5 mln. Assets – liabilities = $37 mln for stockholders’ equity, or a P/B of 1.19 vs the current industry average of 2.1.

Westell’s strength is that it has no debt whatsoever on its balance sheet, a relatively small amount of liabilities while having a cash position of $23.7 mln that continues to grow. This is over half of the worth of its market cap (P/C of 1.86) and is more than enough to cover all of its liabilities. Because of the healthy shape that the balance sheet is in, I do not see any significant downside. 20% downside to P/B of 1.00 would be a max as the company has turned cash flow positive and is seeing its top line grow.

If we look at Westell’s ttm EPS number, we can see a significant negative, which would make this stock seem like a bad investment. A ttm EPS of -0.57 seems far from desirable for a stock that trades at $2.85 per share. However, this number does not paint the whole picture. As discussed earlier, there is a big difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP numbers. The Non-GAAP numbers are a better reflection of Westell’s actual performance. And here, the company regained profitability for the past three-quarters, landing the ttm EPS number at $0.05. This results in a P/E ratio of 57. I agree that this still seems like an absurdly high valuation, but keep in mind that this is merely because of the fact that the company has only recently regained profitability and revenue growth has only just started to pick up.

The P/S ratio stands at 0.68, which is exactly due to the fact described above. Investors undervalue the revenue stream because of the company’s recent inability to grow profitably. But now that this is changing, a move towards the industry average P/S of 1.7 seems more than likely.

Conclusion

Because of the low valuation that has resulted from the period of declining revenues and net loss, an investment opportunity has occurred. Thanks to the low valuation, investors that choose to open a position can do so with minimal risk. At the same time, Westell has started to produce positive cash flows and is starting to see its revenue turn around as well with some industry developments that will make sure the revenue growth has plenty of opportunity to continue. It's cost cutting efforts will ensure that the cash flows will only continue to grow with its revenue. Therefore, I believe that Westell has significant upside from current levels as it is severely undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSTL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.