USG Corporation's (USG) Management Presents at Royal Bank of Canada Global Industrials Conference

Coming out to Las Vegas for the RBC Industrials Conference. I'm Bob Wetenhall. I run building products and home builders. Really excited to have everybody. We have an incredible lineup and we're really excited to start the conference today with one of the premier manufacturing companies in the United States with USG. We have CEO, Jen Scanlon and Head of Advanced Manufacturing, Ken Banas. I’ve been following the company, I think, since 2011 or 2012 and one of the exciting things about the USG story is this was a heavily leveraged balance sheet where the company really had to pay attention to debt service, it also manufactured and distributed and under Jenny's leadership, they have segregated manufacturing, spun off distribution and now it's a pure play sheet rock and ceiling tile manufacturer. And at the same time, they've also done massive balance sheet repair and now has one of the best debt to net leverage positions into the lowest net leverage positions. So that's some background. We’d love the story and have to buy in the stock. Thanks for joining us today.

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Bob. I have to chime in though, I'd be remiss. My IP attorneys would be disappointed if I didn't point out that Sheetrock is a brand name. So Sheetrock Brand Gypsum drywall that we invented 100 years ago.

Bob Wetenhall

Sounded like tissue.

Jennifer Scanlon

No, the exact opposite.

Bob Wetenhall

Oh, so you're just saying because it’s so successful.

Jennifer Scanlon

Sheetrock is our brand. Sheetrock is our brand. So when you use it, you got to use USG, USG Brand Sheetrock drywall. Happy to get that out there.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bob Wetenhall

I have used the USG product, it scores very nicely, if you're going to cut some sheet rock and hitting it and they also have multiple variations on the product, you have like mold resistant multiple application. Hurricane Harvey, unfortunate tragic event. What's the impact on USG? What does that mean? Talk to me about that.

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. Yeah. The good news is all of our employees are safe. We have a plant, right in the center of Houston Galena Park, Texas. It was shut down for a week. All of our employees are safe. The plant is back up and running. [indiscernible] similarly went right through Jacksonville and we've got a plant right in the center of Jacksonville and that plant, the good news is, stay dry. So we're in the center of it all. And we look at the hurricane and it's devastating. It is some estimates over $100 billion of damage, just in Texas. I mean, they haven't even started to quantify Florida yet, 100,000 homes at least that have been potentially demolished and we don't really know whether they're going to have to cut the four foot mark and replace the drywall at that point or replace the entire house.

Bob Wetenhall

Can you explain that comment for people who don't understand what the four foot market means? What does that mean from a damage perspective?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. When your basements or your walls get wet, if it's just a dampness, it will dry out, but if it's really been soaked, you've got to replace it, you've got concerns about mold, mildew that can go into the insulation layer and so you've got to carve it out, get it dried out and then replace it. So at a bare minimum, most of these homes that have been damaged, I would anticipate need to at least have the bottom half of their walls repaired, probably many, many basements and then again depending on the extent of the damage, could be the entire wall, the entire house.

Bob Wetenhall

So Governor, Greg Abbott [ph] was saying there's maybe 30,000 to 40,000 homes that have been impacted by what recently transpired. Do you see kind of a replacement role for Sheetrock in those homes?

Jennifer Scanlon

Absolutely. I mean, we're already and we expect to see demand rise in the regions, not just over a couple of quarters, but typically over years as the effects of what people realize in each of their homes manifests itself. So this is something that for us in the short term is a real challenge. In the short term, we had to repair our plants, get the maintenance, clean-up, we were down a week, change up our network a little bit to make sure that we can service all the customers who are already seeing increased demand. So that's going to cost us a little bit in the third quarter. We see some headwinds on that, but at the same time, there's increased demand.

Bob Wetenhall

So it's like a near term headwind operationally that –

Jennifer Scanlon

Go ahead.

Bob Wetenhall

I’m just trying to scope it because obviously you have manufacturing in town at Galena and you have North Florida asset too. Is it kind of like, hey, we're basically shut from the manufacturing, that lost throughput for two weeks and now we're back on line, is that a fair way to characterize it?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. I think you’ve got to think about it in multiple layers and we're looking at it just from Harvey in the third quarter, when we say headwinds, it could be $1 million ish that it adds to our cost, just from that and it is a shuttered plant. It's change in logistics to get raw materials in. It’s clean up, it's repair and then you also do have to pay attention to the longer term picture that a fair amount of raw materials, the chemicals used by this entire country are manufactured in that Texas region. So for the longer term, you also have to pay attention to what it's going to do to costs and inflation and supply chain.

But for us, in the third quarter, we do see some headwinds on that. I do want to add to that though because you know we don't give guidance. But I think it's important to point out that even prior to the hurricane, when I was looking at consensus for third quarter and consensus for fourth quarter, in aggregate, the consensus numbers felt correct to me prior to the hurricane, but parsed out quarter-by-quarter, the third quarter felt more optimistic than some of the trends that we're seeing and the fourth quarter felt more pessimistic than some of the trends that we're seeing. And when you add the hurricane, I think it makes that even more pronounced.

Bob Wetenhall

So essentially there is a distortion in the sequence of EBITDA growth for you guys, 3Q is too high, 4Q feels a little bit light and this is even before considering the impact of the hurricane, probably $1 million headwind, right?

Jennifer Scanlon

Right. That's exactly the way I would think of it.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. Are both numbers 3Q plus 4Q together, like the second half numbers that Street has to feel okay?

Jennifer Scanlon

They feel okay.

Bob Wetenhall

That felt like guidance to me is kind of weird. Okay. That was weird. Okay. So that's good to know. What's going on with wallboard pricing?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. We announced in July that we went back to each of our customers to talk about reconstituting price to our not to exceed price for the year and unfortunately they've not been as successful in getting I would say prices up across the markets in the regions, but I feel like they've been successful conversations with each of our customers. They understand the position that we are in as a manufacturer that's facing inflation in one key raw material and they understand our perspective on the industry and they understand our business, so they’re good conversations despite the fact that we're not going to see pricing in the third quarter.

Bob Wetenhall

No price in third quarter, but OCC is -- the movement in OCC is historically extreme, it's probably the fastest moving commodity we've ever seen after covering this stuff for 16 years, it's unbelievable.

Jennifer Scanlon

And particularly given how it never really moved for so long.

Bob Wetenhall

Right. Do you think this is a transitory spike or is this kind of like a China demand cycle negatively impacting this, if you can make a call on a commodity, which if we were good at, we would be in a different industry, I’d work for hedge fund. If you have that, do you feel that there's a possibility that at some point, this starts to mitigate or do you feel there's because of what's going on in Texas where there's going to be multi-year demand for additional square footage, is there a good price set up going into ’18? Are you more confident about the pricing environment next year?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. I'll take OCC first and then I’ll talk or not talk about pricing. But OCC is something that we can't control and so we focus on the costs that we can control and in our plants, outside of the incredible spike in OCC, we've kept our costs completely under control. So that's something we're going to pay attention to on the longer term of what do we think that trend is with regard to its effect on paper and then where can we mitigate that risk into the future by changing other things up. So that's our view on OCC, but we truly have no idea other than, it's high demand in China right now and that could change.

Bob Wetenhall

Fair answer. Lot of candor there. Thank you for that.

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. Pricing. We announce to our customers 30 days in advance of any price increase. We had opportunities to have conversations with our customers in August about pricing. We understand where we think that our demand is headed and we’ll announce 30 days in advance of any decisions that we make into 2018.

Bob Wetenhall

And where are you feeling, where are you seeing capacity utilization for you guys versus the industry? What do you think about Gypsum Association, GA shipment numbers? Just give us some big hash marks on the field?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. I mean for the first six months of the year, it was relatively flat shipment wise year on year, but there are pockets of regionality that really worth spiking in that second quarter and I think that the hurricane, the effects in both Texas and Florida are going to exacerbate that and dramatically change that landscape in those areas for a prolonged period of time. We're running at about 65% capacity [indiscernible]. I think the industry is probably mid-70s right now, but when you look at it regionally and particularly where we were already seeing increases in demand regionally and had already been adding shifts to certain production facilities in advance of demand, we actually are very well positioned in Texas and Florida to service the increases in demand that we're seeing there and we expect to continue to see.

Bob Wetenhall

Just speaking big picture, and maybe Ken you could jump in, you've just been promoted to run manufacturing, advanced manufacturing initiatives at USG. What does that mean, what’s the CapEx spend associated with advanced manufacturing? Is this like a three year or a five year deal? What's the cost? What's the benefit?

Ken Banas

Sure. This is an investment back in our manufacturing facilities of about $300 million over four years that will have a run rate of $100 million in EBITDA benefits at the conclusion of the program. We've had a lot of great ideas to invest in our plants, to lower our cost, improve our efficiencies over the past couple of years and we were just capital constrained on our ability to make those investments. Now that we’ve fixed the balance sheet, we're at about 1.8 times levered. Right now, we can invest back in the business and the first dollar that we look to invest is back in our facilities. You look at a $300 million investment with $100 million return, that's better than we're going to be able to get with some sort of M&A activity or that's a better return than you get from increasing the buyback.

Bob Wetenhall

Can you give us, because you’re in the USG environment, give us a practical example of where the investment in CapEx under your own roof lowers risk and drives margin, give me a real concrete example?

Ken Banas

We have a series of mines across our network and we are implementing a technology that has existed within the coal industry for a while, but has not been put into Gypsum mine, called a continuous miner. Previously to this technology, we would drill holes in the Gypsum rock, put explosives in there, clear out the mine, blast, come back down with equipment and scrape the rock off, collect it and pull it out of the mine. A continuous miner, you can think about it as a big drum with teeth on it that will just chew into the Gypsum rock of the wall and collect that rock behind it and put it on a conveyor and pull it out of the mine.

And so, you're saving manpower by not having to do all the drilling, scraping and the like, you're increasing your throughput because you can work for a longer period of time without having to clear out the mine for a period of time and blast and so that lowers our cost, that lowers our maintenance spend, it lowers our future CapEx because we're replacing many pieces of equipment with one big piece of equipment, it also does things around how we manage our raw material supply chain and so when you can increase the throughput of natural rock, you don't have to feather in synthetic gypsum at some of these locations, which allow you to move this hinge up around the network in a more cost effective way. And so there are many orders of magnitude of benefit that you get besides just the initial cost savings for that. So that's one concrete example.

Jennifer Scanlon

And I want to chime in on that. I think on every single example that we see in advanced manufacturing, we've got the first order benefits, which accumulates to $100 million in EBITDA savings run rate at the end of the projects, but we've got these second order benefits that we anticipate will continue for years between the data that will have the ability to put that into Lean Six Sigma, lean manufacturing and the additional ideas and projects that get spun off from what we've already identified. I think this is a real fundamental shift in expanding our low cost position across our network.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. That's awesome and now, you've been in Treasury, done a great job on the financial side, you have very soft hands from Excel, now you're going into the mines and doing real work. I respect that. When you're thinking about the investments in advanced manufacturing, is this primarily a Gypsum driven orientation or is it just impact ceilings as well?

Ken Banas

It's across our entire product portfolio. I would say that the investment and the benefit is correlated with the profit from the business, so call it 80-20 Gypsum interiors, 85-15 Gypsum interiors, but there will be benefits across the ceiling space as well.

Bob Wetenhall

And just based on Jen's comments, it sounds like there's kind of mid-60s capacity utilization well below the industry. It sounds like that the demand side of the equation is still lukewarm, low single digit, mid-single digit. And as you're thinking about in Chicago around the table, you did a remarkably aggressive job of controlling cost and my question is when you think in three years out and you're obviously making some great investments on the manufacturing side, it sounds like your strategy is, we can't control the demand side, so let's invest back drive margin to get EBITDA going. Is that the right way for us to think about it or is there another element to the growth?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. That's the beginning of the way to think about it and I like to say wallboard is the beginning of our story, but we've also got demand in the remaining Gypsum products, substrates and surfaces and a lot of those are geared toward commercial construction and our newer products in our portfolio are geared toward ways in which we can save labor and we all hear about the labor shortage, particularly in construction and also reduced the amount of time and we all know that time is money, particularly for builders, developers who are trying to get their buildings up and occupied and the revenue stream coming from that.

So when you look at products like our structural panels, which replaces poured concrete in kind of midrise steel framed buildings or our level rock, which is a flooring underlayment for kind of wood frame to midrise buildings, we have a lot of products that are geared toward, what I would call, kind of disrupting and changing adoption rates for different style of construction practices than we've been used to in order to help address the labor shortage. So that's where I'm excited about growth in the Gypsum business, it’s probably beyond the wallboard growth that we expect to see from things like our new EcoSmart, which addresses the sustainability challenges that architects and builders are facing.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. That's interesting. So it's kind of product extension to address the labor shortage. If you say that's the upside to the growth story that will drive faster adoption rates with new construction techniques, while basically solving for a labor shortage, what would you say is your biggest concern, as the CEO, what's the thing that you sleep over, you feel like, hey, you know what, I can't really get this out of my control and it does impact us, is it OCC or is it just kind of, is demand at this point in the economy where you thought it would be, is the tracking consistent with the expectation, so do you think there's a little pent up demand?

Jennifer Scanlon

I mean, there's things that we just can't control that if they occurred would be very beneficial. You look at the labor shortage and you realize that as a nation, we need to find a way to address that, it’s a training, it’s a immigration reform and there's things that we're doing with NAM, with the Chamber of Commerce to try to address that. We can't control what's happening with tax reform, but that would be terrific. We can't really control what's happening with infrastructure funding, but that would be terrific. So I don't -- there's not things that worry me about our business, but there are certainly things that, if they occurred, would be incredibly beneficial for the entire industry and I think that that's something that we'd like to focus on despite the fact that it's out of our control, but we're ready to help address it in the ways.

Bob Wetenhall

So if it falls into place, then that would be a nice structure tailwind. Tell me about the ceilings business. What's going on with pricing? I was hanging out, I saw one of your large competitors that you compete with in ceilings went for a 10% price increase. I think for ceiling and grid tile systems [indiscernible], you guys sent a letter looking for a 10% price increase, freely available on the website. How's the progress with pricing? What's the price dynamic right now in ceilings?

Jennifer Scanlon

I think in ceilings, what we're seeing is that the price increase we are getting traction with that. What you do have to remember is the timing of the way that ceilings pricing works in the way that projects are lagged. There's a certain proportion of ceiling tile sales that are project based. So when we're quoting today at the higher prices, which we feel are sticking to some degree, then they may not get shipped for 6 months, 12 months, 15 months. So it's not an immediate cause and effect in the way that you frequently get used to on the wallboard side, but it is something that we do see margin expansion occurring in the ceilings business over time.

Bob Wetenhall

Really? So you're confident that at some point, the price increases will show a realization flowing through the numbers?

Jennifer Scanlon

Absolutely.

Bob Wetenhall

And is this real pricing or is this price over cost?

Jennifer Scanlon

No. This is real pricing.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. And because I think it's awesome and we never get questions from the investor base about it. Can you speak to me about Boral and what that means and what that brings to the company and just give people?

Jennifer Scanlon

You know it's one of my favorite topics. USG Boral, we're coming up on four years since we announced that JV and at the time, it was valued at 1.6 billion. We have a terrific position in the largest fastest growing construction markets in the world and the neat thing about it is it helps dampen our cyclicality because it's not one region, it’s not one country?

Bob Wetenhall

What are the geographies where Boral is –?

Jennifer Scanlon

So our top four are Australia, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia. And Australia, I would say looks a lot like Canada. It's got a bit of an overheated housing market right now. So it's been great and it will temper a little bit. Korea, the way they use product, it looks a lot like Mexico, kind of similar in size to USG Mexico. They've been on a building boom. Then you've got Thailand and Indonesia, which have been a little depressed in the last two years for various regional reasons. We see an opportunity for greater adoption and western style construction practices in those countries. And in addition, you start looking at places like Vietnam and India, which are really in early phases of growth and we're investing in those areas into our plants there and then you've got the Middle East.

Bob Wetenhall

So you have a manufacturing joint venture where you actually are a OEM, distributing into Asia, excluding Japan and this includes traditional Sheetrock products and ceilings?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yes. So we've got 12 countries, 23 plasterboard as they call it over there of manufacturing facilities, branded Sheetrock, shipping into the market with a price premium, so very similar story to what we see here in North America. We've got a ceiling tile plant in China. We've got grid. We've got surfaces and we're in early days in some of these countries with forays into substrates as well. So it's an exciting region.

Bob Wetenhall

So right now, it sounds like on the ceilings business, that part of the story is working because you're seeing that you're getting some price realization. Gypsum will see incremental demand as a result of the tragedy in Houston and you are well positioned with the plant right in Houston, which is back online if I understand correctly.

Jennifer Scanlon

It is and we also have a plant in Sweetwater, Texas, Monterrey, Mexico and Bridgeport, Alabama, all that can get.

Bob Wetenhall

And so you're in the service region?

Jennifer Scanlon

Absolutely.

Bob Wetenhall

Like kind of like the 300 mile ship radius?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. 500. Yes.

Bob Wetenhall

500. So that makes a strong case for the wallboard business and probably helps drive utilization higher. Ken is going to be leading a number of interesting investments on advanced manufacturing that will push out 100 million of extra EBITDA, what's the dollar spend of CapEx you need to get that 100 million?

Ken Banas

300 million.

Bob Wetenhall

So you're getting it like a three year payback on this?

Ken Banas

Yeah. It ramps up over time. So obviously, benefits begin to accrue throughout the period. We've said that we're going to get about $25 million in incremental EBITDA in 2018 and so it's a very nice IRR, well in excess of our cost of capital.

Bob Wetenhall

And where is that going to show up in the P&L, is that going to be on the gypsum side, is it going to be in ceilings, which –

Ken Banas

Again, a mixture of both, sort of four to one Gypsum to ceilings.

Bob Wetenhall

I’m not looking for guidance. 3Q numbers look too high, 4Q looks too low. 3Q is going to have an even bigger headwind because the operational disruption in Houston. So Street probably needs to understand that, but collectively the two quarters in aggregate look like it feels right based on what you know. And it sounds like Boral is doing great and delivering kind of what you expect.

Jennifer Scanlon

Actually ahead of what we expect.

Bob Wetenhall

Ahead of what you expect.

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. I mean, we came in, I think we said about 5% year-on-year and even through the first half of the year, we've exceeded that.

Bob Wetenhall

So last question for me. I cover 30 names. This is the name that has the most change in three years, new CEO, total segmentation of the businesses, right, complete overhaul, now, you're a pure play OEM and you had, let's be honest, a compromised balance sheet that was literally a liability and now you have a rock solid balance sheet in a cyclical industry and the stock kind of like stuck at $30, $32 for a long time, just floating in the range we're looking for alpha, what is the Street missing in this story in spite of the massive transformation which has been positive?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yeah. I think the story that people need to hear is that because of our corporate clarity in manufacturing, we're no longer focused on allocating capital between manufacturing and distribution, so we can focus on manufacturing and we've got a portfolio much broader than just wallboard and wallboard is a terrific part of our portfolio and the growth opportunities above and beyond the portfolio that we have are significant both through the innovation that that we put forth coming out of research center at Libertyville and the opportunity to really change up the way that construction practices occur in this country to help save labor and improve time. So there is a real growth story and we've got the balance sheet to do it in a way that we haven't had in a very long time. So we've got focus, we've got clarity, we've got the ability to invest and we've got a great team of people that I'm holding accountable to get this done. So I think it's a great story.

Bob Wetenhall

And you think the results just will speak for themselves as we start to walk into ’18, ’19, people re- acclimate themselves to get more familiar with the massive transformations going on?

Jennifer Scanlon

Absolutely.

Bob Wetenhall

Great. Jen Scanlon and Ken Banas, congratulations and we're excited to have you. Thank you so much.

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Bob. Thanks for having us.

Ken Banas

Thanks.

