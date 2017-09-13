CyberArk Software: Has This Cybersecurity Company Lost Its Edge?

With the acceleration of the market over the last year, it has been harder to find companies that make sense in this environment. In addition, there is so much uncertainty with the possible reworking of Obamacare, tax reform, and nuclear tests in North Korea. However, one area of technology that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon is cyber security. As the world becomes more intertwined economically and the cultural/religious differences continue to present themselves through terrorist acts, information leaks, or data breaches, the need for security and especially cyber security at large, medium, and smaller companies will increase.

If that is a given, where do we invest? Should we buy the large players like Symantec or EMC? Is there an up-and-comer who might be flying under the radar? Thus, enter Israeli-based CyberArk Software (Ticker: CYBR). There are several reasons I like CYBR right now.

Reasonable Valuation, Considering Growth

To justify the current P/E levels driven by the market, a company must truly be growing at a rapid pace. CyberArk is still a small player in the security industry inside the vast sector of technology, but it is making a massive imprint. Revenue in 4Q2016 was $64.358 million compared to $51.466 million in 2015, an increase of 25%. Full year total revenue for 2016 was $216.6 million, which was a 35% increase over the prior year. Many of the older, larger IT companies have P/E expansion because the market has driven them up as investors continue to buy ETFs, mutual funds, and the like. However, they do not seem sustainable. As CyberArk continues to grow its client acquisition, a P/E in the 40s is not unreasonable considering you are paying for higher growth. Also, with a price-to-free cash flow around 29 after accounting for share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, and R&D, the stock seems relatively competitive. Simply put, they are reporting a profit (unlike their competitors Palo Alto Networks and FireEye) and managing their business well.

Client Loyalty and Diversification – In a highly competitive space, a company must find a way to compete outside of price. Through its self-described “Privileged Account Security Solution”, which helps to protect a firm against cyber attacks using insider passwords or entry into shared systems to penetrate a network, CyberArk is able to “hit home” and assault the most critical areas of an enterprise’s infrastructure. Using the trademarked Digital Vault (which the company describes as an “isolated and bastion hardened server”), all CyberArk products can interact directly with the vault using a proprietary protocol. The Digital Vault subsequently stores keys, passwords, emergency policies, and sensitive corporate data securely on site or in the cloud. Though other companies provide similar services, I think the branding CyberArk has built around the “Privileged Account” and “Digital Vault” is brilliant and sets them apart. The numbers reflect that notion. Clients have increased from 2,500 in 2015 to 3,075 in 2016. As of August 2017, the company has 3,300 customers including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 25% of the Global 2000. Some are concerned CYBR has historically had a large number of clients in two industries (energy and retail) which have experienced a seismic shift in profitability and distribution. This was true a couple of years ago, but the company’s client base has broadened in the last 12 months. Now, the two leading sectors they serve by percentage of bookings are financial services and health care. Also, they are heavy in government services as the firm’s PASS is the only one approved by the US Department of Defense. As Trump continues to approve increased government spending on defense, CyberArk should be “first in line” to receive larger contracts.

Industry Growth

Effective March 31st, there are new guidelines for password management set forth from NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology). NIST has proposed no more periodic passwords, no more imposed password complexity (such as requiring a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters), and a mandatory validation of newly created passwords against a list of common or highly predictable passwords. This will push more onus on third party providers such as CYBR. Since most technology budgets are spent on compliance-based requirements because they have no choice but to comply or guard against regulations, this will increase the dollars allocated to cyber security. In fact, according to Markets and Markets in Seattle, “the cyber security market is expected to grow from USD 137.85 Billion in 2017 to USD 231.94 Billion by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0%”. To further demonstrate the need, the number of US-based data breaches hit a record high of 1,093 in 2016 according to CyberScout and the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Conclusion

Since its IPO in September 2014, CyberArk has shown earnings strength on a consistent basis. Yet, I would not consider it a household name; this provides an opportunity for the investor. With a relatively small market cap, CYBR still may not show up on many manager’s screens. If an investor can get ahead of that curve, the chance for substantial appreciation is much higher. The stock is down around 10% this year due to a slight miss on percentage growth relative to previous quarters and a delay in a few contracts internationally. With roughly 40% of its revenue sourced internationally, CYBR is more susceptible to timing and currency changes than a purely-based domestic company. However, it also provides diversification to the revenue stream over time. That being said, their CEO does not seem concerned, stating: “While our results in the second quarter were primarily impacted by certain deals in EMEA that did not close by June 30, we continued to see strong demand for our solutions across on premise, cloud and hybrid environments,” - Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO.

In the technology sector, CYBR appears to be an early stage story. Like Under Armour and Chipotle in their infancy, those who follow the stock had become accustomed to 20% plus revenue growth and were somewhat disappointed when last quarter came in light. Though unlike fashion or dining, IT security is more predictable and will not become out of favor. It is a necessity for companies to protect themselves and their customers. The alternative is to pay for the sins of negligence and/or penalties. If there were to be 2-3 more quarters of declining growth, I would be concerned that CyberArk may have lost key contracts or had started to experience a maturity curve in their business. However, I do not see last quarter’s results as an indication of either of these scenarios. There will be quarters going forward where contracts aren’t exactly booked in the quarter they are estimated, but this should not deter investors as long as the growth is still intact.

In my opinion, CYBR is undervalued (probably worth at least $50-55 intrinsically) and the recent pullback provides an excellent long-term entry point for investors.